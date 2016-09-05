Gateway Cup: Magner wins Tour de Francis Park
Rosenholtz second and Holloway third
Tour de Francis Park Men: St. Louis - St. Louis
UnitedHealthchare's Ty Magner won the second day at the Gateway Cup, at the Tour de Francis Park. He sprinted to the win ahead of Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo) and Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee).
Day 2 of the Staenberg Group Gateway Cup brought the peloton to the rolling course around Francis Park in St. Louis Hills. With a bit more elevation change than the preceding night, the opportunists in each field saw a chance to break clear of the sprinters. Unfortunately for them, the wide-open course continued to discourage attacks and kept each field together for a sprint finale.
The men’s race showed blistering aggression from the beginning with attacks flying almost immediately. Throughout the race, small groups would gain a handful of seconds before being swallowed by the strung out field. Despite repeated initiatives by numerous teams, the men’s field never allowed any chance of a breakaway and pushed the race toward a sprint finish. After being shut out of the podium on Friday night, UnitedHealthcare made sure to set matters to right, delivering their sprinter Magner to a clear win ahead of Rosenholtz and Holloway.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tyler Magner (UnitedHealthcare)
|2
|Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
|3
|Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|4
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Astellas Cycling Team)
|5
|Bryan Gomez
|6
|Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing)
|7
|Julio Padilla
|8
|Emile Abraham (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
|9
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|10
|Zack Allison (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle)
|11
|Thomas Gibbons (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker /)
|12
|Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|13
|Dmitry Ponkratov
|14
|Carlos Alzate Escobar
|15
|Alberto Covarrubias
|16
|Kent Myers (Team Cadence Cyclery p.b. MINI OF)
|17
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
|18
|Spencer Seggebruch (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
|19
|Zachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bi)
|20
|Connor Brown (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle)
|21
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bi)
|22
|Brandon Krawczyk (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
|23
|Jonah MeadVanCort (Lupus Racing Team)
|24
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
|25
|Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|26
|Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
|27
|David Lombardo (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
|28
|Hogan Sills (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|29
|Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
|30
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|31
|Michael Mull (Team Cadence Cyclery p.b. MINI OF)
|32
|Shane Feehery (Summit Pro Racing)
|33
|Stephen Tilford (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|34
|Maxwell Anderson (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|35
|Scott Williamson (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
|36
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
|37
|Justin Leopold (Jacomo Racing p/b Alloy Wheel Repair)
|38
|John Noonan (Primal - Audi Denver)
|39
|Brice Brookshire (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bi)
|40
|Konrad Witt (ABD Cycling Club)
|41
|Brian Firle (Primal - Audi Denver)
|42
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Xrcel / Cycles 54)
|43
|Grayson Keppler (Team Cadence Cyclery p.b. MINI OF)
|44
|Michael Gearren II (Steen Wear/The Chain Stay)
|45
|Tanner Ward
|46
|Michael Allison (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
|47
|Christopher St. Peter (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|48
|Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local Cycling)
|49
|Armando cardenas (Green Bay Cycles)
|50
|Daniel Gay (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
|51
|Sam Fritz (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
|52
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|53
|Jesse Siemen (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|54
|Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|55
|Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|56
|Jadon Jaeger (BELGIANWERKX)
|57
|Thomas Brown (Litespeed-BMW)
|58
|Andy Prickett (Team Dayton Bicycling)
|59
|Jacob Henningsen (Team Hungry)
|60
|Andrew Giniat (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|61
|Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
|62
|Joshua Johnson (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|63
|Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|64
|Michael Keller (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|65
|Brian West (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|66
|John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America)
|67
|Paul Harrison (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
|68
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|69
|David Morse (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|70
|Macen VanAllen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|71
|Samuel Kieffer (Think Green-VO2 Multisport)
|72
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|73
|Sam Brand
|74
|Bryant Funston (Marx and Bensdorf Cycling Team)
|75
|Michael (Casey) Saunders (Dogfish/Team Noah)
|76
|Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|77
|Luke Momper (Summit Pro Racing)
|78
|Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|79
|Austin Ulich (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
|80
|John Butler (Low Country Cycling Team)
|81
|Robert Evans (Team Illuminate)
|82
|Brian Teipen (Ridley Masters p/b Reality Bikes)
|83
|Drew Christopher (Primal - Audi Denver)
|84
|Willem Kaiser (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
|85
|Stephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|86
|Jacob White (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|87
|Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|88
|Joshua Carter (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|89
|David Nickels
|90
|Tristan Petsch-Horvath (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|91
|Kyle Perry (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|92
|Michael Weiss (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
|93
|Devin Clark (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
|94
|Jonathan Jacob (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|95
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|96
|Marco Aledia (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|97
|Grant Koontz (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|98
|Eamon Franck (Astellas Cycling Team)
|99
|Clay Murfet
|100
|John Harris (Green Line Velo)
|101
|Ryan Aitcheson
|102
|Stephan Hirsch (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|103
|Grant Erhard (Summit Wealth Strategies)
|104
|Skyler Mackey (Transitions LifeCare p/b InSync Rx)
|105
|Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|106
|Derek Cote (Team Arapahoe Resources)
