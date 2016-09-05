Trending

Gateway Cup: Magner wins Tour de Francis Park

Rosenholtz second and Holloway third

Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win in Arlington

Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win in Arlington
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) wins Gateway Cup Day 2

Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) wins Gateway Cup Day 2
(Image credit: Gateway Cup)
Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) wins Gateway Cup Day 2

Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) wins Gateway Cup Day 2
(Image credit: Gateway Cup)

UnitedHealthchare's Ty Magner won the second day at the Gateway Cup, at the Tour de Francis Park. He sprinted to the win ahead of Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo) and Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee).

Day 2 of the Staenberg Group Gateway Cup brought the peloton to the rolling course around Francis Park in St. Louis Hills. With a bit more elevation change than the preceding night, the opportunists in each field saw a chance to break clear of the sprinters. Unfortunately for them, the wide-open course continued to discourage attacks and kept each field together for a sprint finale.

The men’s race showed blistering aggression from the beginning with attacks flying almost immediately. Throughout the race, small groups would gain a handful of seconds before being swallowed by the strung out field. Despite repeated initiatives by numerous teams, the men’s field never allowed any chance of a breakaway and pushed the race toward a sprint finish. After being shut out of the podium on Friday night, UnitedHealthcare made sure to set matters to right, delivering their sprinter Magner to a clear win ahead of Rosenholtz and Holloway.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tyler Magner (UnitedHealthcare)
2Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
3Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee)
4Aldo Ino Ilesic (Astellas Cycling Team)
5Bryan Gomez
6Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing)
7Julio Padilla
8Emile Abraham (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
9Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
10Zack Allison (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle)
11Thomas Gibbons (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker /)
12Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
13Dmitry Ponkratov
14Carlos Alzate Escobar
15Alberto Covarrubias
16Kent Myers (Team Cadence Cyclery p.b. MINI OF)
17Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
18Spencer Seggebruch (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
19Zachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bi)
20Connor Brown (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle)
21Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bi)
22Brandon Krawczyk (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
23Jonah MeadVanCort (Lupus Racing Team)
24George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
25Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
26Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
27David Lombardo (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
28Hogan Sills (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
29Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
30Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
31Michael Mull (Team Cadence Cyclery p.b. MINI OF)
32Shane Feehery (Summit Pro Racing)
33Stephen Tilford (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
34Maxwell Anderson (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
35Scott Williamson (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
36Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
37Justin Leopold (Jacomo Racing p/b Alloy Wheel Repair)
38John Noonan (Primal - Audi Denver)
39Brice Brookshire (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bi)
40Konrad Witt (ABD Cycling Club)
41Brian Firle (Primal - Audi Denver)
42Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Xrcel / Cycles 54)
43Grayson Keppler (Team Cadence Cyclery p.b. MINI OF)
44Michael Gearren II (Steen Wear/The Chain Stay)
45Tanner Ward
46Michael Allison (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
47Christopher St. Peter (Intelligentsia Coffee)
48Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local Cycling)
49Armando cardenas (Green Bay Cycles)
50Daniel Gay (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
51Sam Fritz (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
52Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
53Jesse Siemen (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
54Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
55Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
56Jadon Jaeger (BELGIANWERKX)
57Thomas Brown (Litespeed-BMW)
58Andy Prickett (Team Dayton Bicycling)
59Jacob Henningsen (Team Hungry)
60Andrew Giniat (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
61Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
62Joshua Johnson (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
63Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
64Michael Keller (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
65Brian West (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
66John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America)
67Paul Harrison (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
68Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
69David Morse (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
70Macen VanAllen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
71Samuel Kieffer (Think Green-VO2 Multisport)
72Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
73Sam Brand
74Bryant Funston (Marx and Bensdorf Cycling Team)
75Michael (Casey) Saunders (Dogfish/Team Noah)
76Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
77Luke Momper (Summit Pro Racing)
78Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
79Austin Ulich (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
80John Butler (Low Country Cycling Team)
81Robert Evans (Team Illuminate)
82Brian Teipen (Ridley Masters p/b Reality Bikes)
83Drew Christopher (Primal - Audi Denver)
84Willem Kaiser (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
85Stephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
86Jacob White (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
87Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
88Joshua Carter (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
89David Nickels
90Tristan Petsch-Horvath (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
91Kyle Perry (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
92Michael Weiss (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
93Devin Clark (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
94Jonathan Jacob (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
95Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
96Marco Aledia (Intelligentsia Coffee)
97Grant Koontz (Team Arapahoe Resources)
98Eamon Franck (Astellas Cycling Team)
99Clay Murfet
100John Harris (Green Line Velo)
101Ryan Aitcheson
102Stephan Hirsch (Team Arapahoe Resources)
103Grant Erhard (Summit Wealth Strategies)
104Skyler Mackey (Transitions LifeCare p/b InSync Rx)
105Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
106Derek Cote (Team Arapahoe Resources)

 

