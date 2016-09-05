Image 1 of 3 Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win in Arlington (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 3 Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) wins Gateway Cup Day 2 (Image credit: Gateway Cup) Image 3 of 3 Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) wins Gateway Cup Day 2 (Image credit: Gateway Cup)

UnitedHealthchare's Ty Magner won the second day at the Gateway Cup, at the Tour de Francis Park. He sprinted to the win ahead of Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo) and Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee).

Day 2 of the Staenberg Group Gateway Cup brought the peloton to the rolling course around Francis Park in St. Louis Hills. With a bit more elevation change than the preceding night, the opportunists in each field saw a chance to break clear of the sprinters. Unfortunately for them, the wide-open course continued to discourage attacks and kept each field together for a sprint finale.

The men’s race showed blistering aggression from the beginning with attacks flying almost immediately. Throughout the race, small groups would gain a handful of seconds before being swallowed by the strung out field. Despite repeated initiatives by numerous teams, the men’s field never allowed any chance of a breakaway and pushed the race toward a sprint finish. After being shut out of the podium on Friday night, UnitedHealthcare made sure to set matters to right, delivering their sprinter Magner to a clear win ahead of Rosenholtz and Holloway.

Full Results