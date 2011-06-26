A trifecta for Spidertech as Tuft crosses the line to take his first ever road national championship. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Svein Tuft led a sweep of the podium at the Elite Men's Canadian National Road Championships on Saturday by the SpiderTech team. Tuft, who had won his seventh national time trial championship on Thursday, won his first road title.

He and his team mates took the top three spots in the 180 kilometre race, with Will Routley finishing second, and Zach Bell third. All three riders finished with the same time of four hours, 32 minutes and nine seconds. Routley and Bell had been in a breakaway move for most of the race, and Tuft bridged up to them on the final lap of the event. The three crossed the line together.

Tuft said his team mates made the national title a gift to him. "These guys gave me a tremendous gift. We have been working together for a number of years, and they gave it to me and I can't thank them enough. This is something for my career I thought would be an amazing to pull off, and now it happened. It's an amazing feeling. We came out here today to be aggressive and control the race, and that's what we did. I owe this all to my team mates."