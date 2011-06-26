Trending

Tuft doubles up with win in road race

Spidertech get six riders in top ten

A trifecta for Spidertech as Tuft crosses the line to take his first ever road national championship.

A trifecta for Spidertech as Tuft crosses the line to take his first ever road national championship.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Svein Tuft led a sweep of the podium at the Elite Men's Canadian National Road Championships on Saturday by the SpiderTech team. Tuft, who had won his seventh national time trial championship on Thursday, won his first road title.

He and his team mates took the top three spots in the 180 kilometre race, with Will Routley finishing second, and Zach Bell third. All three riders finished with the same time of four hours, 32 minutes and nine seconds. Routley and Bell had been in a breakaway move for most of the race, and Tuft bridged up to them on the final lap of the event. The three crossed the line together.

Tuft said his team mates made the national title a gift to him. "These guys gave me a tremendous gift. We have been working together for a number of years, and they gave it to me and I can't thank them enough. This is something for my career I thought would be an amazing to pull off, and now it happened. It's an amazing feeling. We came out here today to be aggressive and control the race, and that's what we did. I owe this all to my team mates."

 

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Svein Tuft (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)4:33:52
2Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
3Zachary Bell (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
4Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:43
5Hugo *Houle (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)0:05:26
6Arnaud *Papillon (Equipe Du Quebec)
7Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)0:05:31
8Christian Meier (United Healthcare Pro Cycling)
9Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)0:05:39
10Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)0:05:42
11Jason Thompson (Independent)0:05:46
12Jamie *Riggs (Team Ontario)
13Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:05:51
14David Veilleux (Team Europcar)0:05:54
15Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa)0:05:59
16Ryan Anderson (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)0:06:24
17Andrew Randell (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)0:07:36
18Keven Lacombe (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)0:07:40
19Spencer *Smitheman (Hagens Berman Llp Elite Cyclin)0:11:20
20Michael Sidic (Cycling BC)0:13:54
21Jean-Michel Lachance (Rocky Mountain Desjardins Vale)
22Laurent *Dallaire (Rocky Mountain Desjardins Vale)
23Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall)0:14:17
24Derrek Ivey (Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor)
25Osmond Bakker (Jetfuel/La Bicicletta)0:14:26
26Garrett *Mcleod (Team H&R Block)0:14:38
27Dustin *Andrews (Team H&R Block)
28Antoine *Matteau (Gaspésien/ Passion-Vélo)0:14:43
29Mathieu Roy (Gaspésien/ Passion-Vélo)
30Ryan *Macdonald (Rocky Mountain- Cibc Wood Gund)0:14:46
31Ryan *Aitcheson (Team Ontario)0:14:50
32William *Blackburn (Gaspésien/ Passion-Vélo)
33Stuart *Wight (Atlantic Cycling Centre)0:14:55
34Craig *Logan (Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa)0:14:59
35Cody *Campbell (Cycling BC)0:15:06
36Chris *Balestrini (Garneau - Club Chaussures - No)0:15:08
37Marvin *Guzman (Westwood Cycles / Cannondale P)0:15:12
38Rémi *Pelletier-Roy (Equipe Du Quebec)0:15:15
39Simon *Lambert-Lemay (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
40Cameron Mackinnon (Team H&R Block)0:15:20
41Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)
42Luc Dionne (Jean-Coutu/Cibc Wood Gundy)0:15:50
DNFJeff Dicks (Midweek Cycling Club)
DNFJeffery Schiller (Garneau - Club Chaussures - No)
DNFMike *Rothengatter (Cycling BC)
DNFBailey *Mcknight (Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa)
DNFLogan *Cornel (Euro-Sports/ Foodery/Dal-Cin)
DNFKevin *Massicotte (Nativo/Devinci)
DNFDan Skinner (Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa)
DNFEd Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
DNFDavid Stephens (Garneau Evolution)
DNFLachlan Holmes (Team H&R Block)
DNFChris Gruber (Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor)
DNFDave Byer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
DNFAndrew Pinfold (United Healthcare Pro Cycling)
DNFDominique Rollin (FDJ)
DNFNicolas Therrien (Jean-Coutu / Cibc Wood-Gundy)
DNFDavid *Boily (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
DNFCharles Bryer (Team Ontario)
DNFCody Canning (Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa)
DNFTrevor *Montague (Coachchris.Ca/Multisport-Zone)
DNFMarsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum)
DNFMark Batty (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
DNFPhilippe *Nadon (Rocky Mountain Desjardins Vale)
DNFJames Sparling (Raleigh Pro Cycling)
DNFMarco Li (Garneau-Club Chaussures- Norto)
DNFJacob *Schwingboth (Cycling BC)
DNFAndrew Bradbury (Darkhorse Flyers)
DNFJean-Samuel *Deshais (Rocky Mountain Desjardins Vale)
DNFYuri *Hrycaj (Wheels Of Bloor)
DNFChristopher Mcgarity (Gaspésien/ Passion-Vélo)
DNFPierrick *Naud (Rocky Mountain Desjardins Vale)
DNFDave Vukets (Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa)
DNFScott Fitzgerald (Lapdogs Cycling Club)
DNFRyan Desroches (Darkhorse Flyers)
DNFKevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
DNFGuillaume *Boivin (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
DNFDouglas Van Den Ham (Nine2Fivepro.Com Cycling Team)
DNFStephen Keeping (Kingsnorth International)
DNFKristofer *Dahl (Team H&R Block)
DNFAaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)
DNFCharly Vives (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
DNFBrandon *Spencer (Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor)
DNFMathieu Fradet (Jean-Coutu/Cibc Wood Gundy)
DNFMason *Hanrahan (Ride With Rendall)
DNFAnton Varabei (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny's)
DNFEtienne *Moreau (Emd Serono - Specialized Cc)
DNFPierre-Etienne *Boivin (Team Spirit GTH Cannondale)
DNFAndre Tremblay (Nativo Devinci)
DNFPeter Morse (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
DNFRaphael *Massé Viau (Rocky Mountain Desjardins Vale)
DNFOlivier Lavigueur (Jean Coutu-Cibc Wood Gundy)
DNFCasey Roth (Ride With Rendall)
DNFMatt *Degiacomo (Team London)
DNFBrody *Pasciullo (Thunder Bay Cycling Club)
DNFPhilippe Leduc (Jean-Coutu/Cibc Wood Gundy)
DNFErik Box (Nativo/Devinci)
DNFRobert *Ralph (Rockland Md Presented By Mediq)
DNFKen Ng (Independent)
DNFBrian *Trafford (Fresh Air Experience/Ottawa Bi)
DNFAdam Mcclounie (Tower International Inc.)
DNFRussell Van Every (Tower International)
DNFBrandon Tulloch (Cc Croix De Fer)
DNFTrevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
DNFScott Inman (Westwood Cannondale)
DNFAndrew *De Cal (Liberty! Bicycles)
DNFJames Larmer (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale P/)
DNFMartin Gilbert (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
DNFZachary *Hughes (Independent)
DNFCuylar *Conly (Team Saskatchewan)
DNFZachary *Taylor (Cycling BC)
DNFJesse *Reams (Cycling BC)
DNFKyle *Fry (Team Ontario)
DNFIsaac Smith (Darkhorse Flyers)
DNFMatt Gervais (Tower International)
DNFPhilippe *Bergeron (Fresh Air Experience/Ottawa Bi)
DNFClayton Meisner (Olympia Cycling Club)
DNFJames *Piccoli (Rockland Md Presented By Mediq)
DNFConor *O`Brien (Stevens Racing P/B The Cyclery)
DNFTimothy Burton (Rideallday.Ca Cc P/B Real Deal)
DNFCharlie Gorman (Nine2Fivepro.Com Cycling Team)
DNFGeoff Power (Team London)
DNFAlexandre *Mcduff-Viau (Cc Universite De Montreal)
DNFZachery Garland (Team H&R Block)
DNFKiernan *Orange (Ride With Rendall)
DNFOwen *Harrison (Team H&R Block)
DNFKianoush Missaghi (Team Spirit-GTH/Cannondale/Rhu)
DNFKevin Intini (Mbrc.Org - Gears)
DNFJustin-Frederick *Hall (Garneau Club Chaussures Norton)
DNFFrancois *Chabot (Gaspésien/ Passion-Vélo)
DNFJean Francois Racine (Garneau-Club Chaussures Norton)
DNFSteven *Noble (Team Ontario)
DNFMatteo *Dal-Cin (Jet Fuel/ La Bicicletta)
DNFShawn Clarke (Stevens Racing P/B The Cyclery)
DNFYannick *Bedard (Gaspésien/ Passion-Vélo)
DNFSebastien Lacroix (Rockland Md Presented By Mediq)
DNFNicholas Di Cristofaro (Rideallday.Ca Cc P/B Real Deal)
DNFJustin *Henri (Liberty! Bicycles)
DNFMax *Csikos (Soigneur Race Services Race Te)
DNFMark Palma (Sweet Pete's)
DNFEvan *Mundy (Team Ontario)
DNFDerek *Harnden (Fresh Air Experience/Ottawa Bi)
DNFWalid El-Sayed (Darkhorse Flyers)
DNFDarko Ficko (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
DNFBayden Pritchard (Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor)
DNFChristopher Hillier (Team Rio Grande)
DNFBenjamin Martel (Team Spirit GTH Cannondale)
DNFJohn Stewart (The Hub Race Team)
DNFStephen *Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
DNFBen *Andrew (Fresh Air Experience/Ottawa Bi)
DNFMackenzie *Garvin (Cyclemiesters/Bowcycle)
DNFJoshua *Hall (Cycling BC)
DNFBradley *Clifford (Team H&R Block)
DNFChris Freeland (Cycle Soulutions / Angry Johnn)
DNFBrian Robinson (Cyclemeisters)
DNFAlexander *Gibson (Esteemtraining.Com)
DNFBenjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
DNFPascal Bussieres (Team Spirit GTH Cannondale)
DNFJason Abbott (West Of Quebec Wheelers)
DNFAntoine *Duschesne (Equipe Du Quebec)
DNFChristian *Jug (Soigneur Race Services Race Te)
DNFJulien *Langlois (Team Spirit GTH Cannondale)
DNFPierre Boilard (Team Spirit GTH Cannondale)
DNFBrendan *Cubello (Esteemtraining.Com)
DNFTony *Ambs (Esteemtraining.Com)
DNFGavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
DNFDuncan Jackson (Novofit Cycling Solutions)
DNFNicholas Friesen (Team H&R Block)
DNFRobert Nicolas Pratt (Seppshomecardio)
DNFAaron Fillion (Ride With Rendall)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews