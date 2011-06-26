Tuft doubles up with win in road race
Spidertech get six riders in top ten
Elite Men Road Race: Toronto, Ontario - Toronto, Ontario
Svein Tuft led a sweep of the podium at the Elite Men's Canadian National Road Championships on Saturday by the SpiderTech team. Tuft, who had won his seventh national time trial championship on Thursday, won his first road title.
He and his team mates took the top three spots in the 180 kilometre race, with Will Routley finishing second, and Zach Bell third. All three riders finished with the same time of four hours, 32 minutes and nine seconds. Routley and Bell had been in a breakaway move for most of the race, and Tuft bridged up to them on the final lap of the event. The three crossed the line together.
Tuft said his team mates made the national title a gift to him. "These guys gave me a tremendous gift. We have been working together for a number of years, and they gave it to me and I can't thank them enough. This is something for my career I thought would be an amazing to pull off, and now it happened. It's an amazing feeling. We came out here today to be aggressive and control the race, and that's what we did. I owe this all to my team mates."
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Svein Tuft (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|4:33:52
|2
|Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|3
|Zachary Bell (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|4
|Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:43
|5
|Hugo *Houle (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|0:05:26
|6
|Arnaud *Papillon (Equipe Du Quebec)
|7
|Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
|0:05:31
|8
|Christian Meier (United Healthcare Pro Cycling)
|9
|Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|0:05:39
|10
|Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|0:05:42
|11
|Jason Thompson (Independent)
|0:05:46
|12
|Jamie *Riggs (Team Ontario)
|13
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:05:51
|14
|David Veilleux (Team Europcar)
|0:05:54
|15
|Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa)
|0:05:59
|16
|Ryan Anderson (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|0:06:24
|17
|Andrew Randell (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|0:07:36
|18
|Keven Lacombe (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|0:07:40
|19
|Spencer *Smitheman (Hagens Berman Llp Elite Cyclin)
|0:11:20
|20
|Michael Sidic (Cycling BC)
|0:13:54
|21
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Rocky Mountain Desjardins Vale)
|22
|Laurent *Dallaire (Rocky Mountain Desjardins Vale)
|23
|Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall)
|0:14:17
|24
|Derrek Ivey (Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor)
|25
|Osmond Bakker (Jetfuel/La Bicicletta)
|0:14:26
|26
|Garrett *Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|0:14:38
|27
|Dustin *Andrews (Team H&R Block)
|28
|Antoine *Matteau (Gaspésien/ Passion-Vélo)
|0:14:43
|29
|Mathieu Roy (Gaspésien/ Passion-Vélo)
|30
|Ryan *Macdonald (Rocky Mountain- Cibc Wood Gund)
|0:14:46
|31
|Ryan *Aitcheson (Team Ontario)
|0:14:50
|32
|William *Blackburn (Gaspésien/ Passion-Vélo)
|33
|Stuart *Wight (Atlantic Cycling Centre)
|0:14:55
|34
|Craig *Logan (Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa)
|0:14:59
|35
|Cody *Campbell (Cycling BC)
|0:15:06
|36
|Chris *Balestrini (Garneau - Club Chaussures - No)
|0:15:08
|37
|Marvin *Guzman (Westwood Cycles / Cannondale P)
|0:15:12
|38
|Rémi *Pelletier-Roy (Equipe Du Quebec)
|0:15:15
|39
|Simon *Lambert-Lemay (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|40
|Cameron Mackinnon (Team H&R Block)
|0:15:20
|41
|Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)
|42
|Luc Dionne (Jean-Coutu/Cibc Wood Gundy)
|0:15:50
|DNF
|Jeff Dicks (Midweek Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Jeffery Schiller (Garneau - Club Chaussures - No)
|DNF
|Mike *Rothengatter (Cycling BC)
|DNF
|Bailey *Mcknight (Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa)
|DNF
|Logan *Cornel (Euro-Sports/ Foodery/Dal-Cin)
|DNF
|Kevin *Massicotte (Nativo/Devinci)
|DNF
|Dan Skinner (Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa)
|DNF
|Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|DNF
|David Stephens (Garneau Evolution)
|DNF
|Lachlan Holmes (Team H&R Block)
|DNF
|Chris Gruber (Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor)
|DNF
|Dave Byer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|DNF
|Andrew Pinfold (United Healthcare Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Dominique Rollin (FDJ)
|DNF
|Nicolas Therrien (Jean-Coutu / Cibc Wood-Gundy)
|DNF
|David *Boily (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|DNF
|Charles Bryer (Team Ontario)
|DNF
|Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa)
|DNF
|Trevor *Montague (Coachchris.Ca/Multisport-Zone)
|DNF
|Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum)
|DNF
|Mark Batty (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|DNF
|Philippe *Nadon (Rocky Mountain Desjardins Vale)
|DNF
|James Sparling (Raleigh Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Marco Li (Garneau-Club Chaussures- Norto)
|DNF
|Jacob *Schwingboth (Cycling BC)
|DNF
|Andrew Bradbury (Darkhorse Flyers)
|DNF
|Jean-Samuel *Deshais (Rocky Mountain Desjardins Vale)
|DNF
|Yuri *Hrycaj (Wheels Of Bloor)
|DNF
|Christopher Mcgarity (Gaspésien/ Passion-Vélo)
|DNF
|Pierrick *Naud (Rocky Mountain Desjardins Vale)
|DNF
|Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa)
|DNF
|Scott Fitzgerald (Lapdogs Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Ryan Desroches (Darkhorse Flyers)
|DNF
|Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|DNF
|Guillaume *Boivin (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|DNF
|Douglas Van Den Ham (Nine2Fivepro.Com Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Stephen Keeping (Kingsnorth International)
|DNF
|Kristofer *Dahl (Team H&R Block)
|DNF
|Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)
|DNF
|Charly Vives (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|DNF
|Brandon *Spencer (Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor)
|DNF
|Mathieu Fradet (Jean-Coutu/Cibc Wood Gundy)
|DNF
|Mason *Hanrahan (Ride With Rendall)
|DNF
|Anton Varabei (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny's)
|DNF
|Etienne *Moreau (Emd Serono - Specialized Cc)
|DNF
|Pierre-Etienne *Boivin (Team Spirit GTH Cannondale)
|DNF
|Andre Tremblay (Nativo Devinci)
|DNF
|Peter Morse (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|DNF
|Raphael *Massé Viau (Rocky Mountain Desjardins Vale)
|DNF
|Olivier Lavigueur (Jean Coutu-Cibc Wood Gundy)
|DNF
|Casey Roth (Ride With Rendall)
|DNF
|Matt *Degiacomo (Team London)
|DNF
|Brody *Pasciullo (Thunder Bay Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Philippe Leduc (Jean-Coutu/Cibc Wood Gundy)
|DNF
|Erik Box (Nativo/Devinci)
|DNF
|Robert *Ralph (Rockland Md Presented By Mediq)
|DNF
|Ken Ng (Independent)
|DNF
|Brian *Trafford (Fresh Air Experience/Ottawa Bi)
|DNF
|Adam Mcclounie (Tower International Inc.)
|DNF
|Russell Van Every (Tower International)
|DNF
|Brandon Tulloch (Cc Croix De Fer)
|DNF
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
|DNF
|Scott Inman (Westwood Cannondale)
|DNF
|Andrew *De Cal (Liberty! Bicycles)
|DNF
|James Larmer (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale P/)
|DNF
|Martin Gilbert (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|DNF
|Zachary *Hughes (Independent)
|DNF
|Cuylar *Conly (Team Saskatchewan)
|DNF
|Zachary *Taylor (Cycling BC)
|DNF
|Jesse *Reams (Cycling BC)
|DNF
|Kyle *Fry (Team Ontario)
|DNF
|Isaac Smith (Darkhorse Flyers)
|DNF
|Matt Gervais (Tower International)
|DNF
|Philippe *Bergeron (Fresh Air Experience/Ottawa Bi)
|DNF
|Clayton Meisner (Olympia Cycling Club)
|DNF
|James *Piccoli (Rockland Md Presented By Mediq)
|DNF
|Conor *O`Brien (Stevens Racing P/B The Cyclery)
|DNF
|Timothy Burton (Rideallday.Ca Cc P/B Real Deal)
|DNF
|Charlie Gorman (Nine2Fivepro.Com Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Geoff Power (Team London)
|DNF
|Alexandre *Mcduff-Viau (Cc Universite De Montreal)
|DNF
|Zachery Garland (Team H&R Block)
|DNF
|Kiernan *Orange (Ride With Rendall)
|DNF
|Owen *Harrison (Team H&R Block)
|DNF
|Kianoush Missaghi (Team Spirit-GTH/Cannondale/Rhu)
|DNF
|Kevin Intini (Mbrc.Org - Gears)
|DNF
|Justin-Frederick *Hall (Garneau Club Chaussures Norton)
|DNF
|Francois *Chabot (Gaspésien/ Passion-Vélo)
|DNF
|Jean Francois Racine (Garneau-Club Chaussures Norton)
|DNF
|Steven *Noble (Team Ontario)
|DNF
|Matteo *Dal-Cin (Jet Fuel/ La Bicicletta)
|DNF
|Shawn Clarke (Stevens Racing P/B The Cyclery)
|DNF
|Yannick *Bedard (Gaspésien/ Passion-Vélo)
|DNF
|Sebastien Lacroix (Rockland Md Presented By Mediq)
|DNF
|Nicholas Di Cristofaro (Rideallday.Ca Cc P/B Real Deal)
|DNF
|Justin *Henri (Liberty! Bicycles)
|DNF
|Max *Csikos (Soigneur Race Services Race Te)
|DNF
|Mark Palma (Sweet Pete's)
|DNF
|Evan *Mundy (Team Ontario)
|DNF
|Derek *Harnden (Fresh Air Experience/Ottawa Bi)
|DNF
|Walid El-Sayed (Darkhorse Flyers)
|DNF
|Darko Ficko (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|DNF
|Bayden Pritchard (Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor)
|DNF
|Christopher Hillier (Team Rio Grande)
|DNF
|Benjamin Martel (Team Spirit GTH Cannondale)
|DNF
|John Stewart (The Hub Race Team)
|DNF
|Stephen *Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|DNF
|Ben *Andrew (Fresh Air Experience/Ottawa Bi)
|DNF
|Mackenzie *Garvin (Cyclemiesters/Bowcycle)
|DNF
|Joshua *Hall (Cycling BC)
|DNF
|Bradley *Clifford (Team H&R Block)
|DNF
|Chris Freeland (Cycle Soulutions / Angry Johnn)
|DNF
|Brian Robinson (Cyclemeisters)
|DNF
|Alexander *Gibson (Esteemtraining.Com)
|DNF
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|DNF
|Pascal Bussieres (Team Spirit GTH Cannondale)
|DNF
|Jason Abbott (West Of Quebec Wheelers)
|DNF
|Antoine *Duschesne (Equipe Du Quebec)
|DNF
|Christian *Jug (Soigneur Race Services Race Te)
|DNF
|Julien *Langlois (Team Spirit GTH Cannondale)
|DNF
|Pierre Boilard (Team Spirit GTH Cannondale)
|DNF
|Brendan *Cubello (Esteemtraining.Com)
|DNF
|Tony *Ambs (Esteemtraining.Com)
|DNF
|Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
|DNF
|Duncan Jackson (Novofit Cycling Solutions)
|DNF
|Nicholas Friesen (Team H&R Block)
|DNF
|Robert Nicolas Pratt (Seppshomecardio)
|DNF
|Aaron Fillion (Ride With Rendall)
