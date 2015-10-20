Trending

Three in a row for Huber at Crocodile Trophy

Swiss rider extends lead on Pettina

Image 1 of 7

Leader jerseys after Stage 4 (l-r): Atherton MTB Park official, Leasie Felderhof, Amateur Leader Christian Leschke (GER), Overall race leader Urs Huber (SUI), Sarah White (AUS), Fastest Australian Brendan Johnston (AUS) with Son of Leasie Felderhof, who owns the Coombre Station, the Crocodile Trophy camp of the past two days

Leader jerseys after Stage 4 (l-r): Atherton MTB Park official, Leasie Felderhof, Amateur Leader Christian Leschke (GER), Overall race leader Urs Huber (SUI), Sarah White (AUS), Fastest Australian Brendan Johnston (AUS) with Son of Leasie Felderhof, who owns the Coombre Station, the Crocodile Trophy camp of the past two days
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 2 of 7

Nicholas Pettina and Urs Huber in the rainforest

Nicholas Pettina and Urs Huber in the rainforest
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 3 of 7

Tough day in the saddle: rain, mud, steep climbs - Sarah White (left) and Regina Genser (right) on track together early in the race

Tough day in the saddle: rain, mud, steep climbs - Sarah White (left) and Regina Genser (right) on track together early in the race
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 4 of 7

Sarah White at the finish: Exhausted, but determined to keep her race lead

Sarah White at the finish: Exhausted, but determined to keep her race lead
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 5 of 7

Soren Nissen in third today

Soren Nissen in third today
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 6 of 7

Urs Huber wins his third stage at the 2015 Crocodile Trophy with a final attack before the finish.

Urs Huber wins his third stage at the 2015 Crocodile Trophy with a final attack before the finish.
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 7 of 7

Urs Huber and Nicholas Pettina: The battle for the overall race lead is in full swing.

Urs Huber and Nicholas Pettina: The battle for the overall race lead is in full swing.
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)

Urs Huber made it three in a row in the Crocodile Trophy, soloing in for the stage win in Atherton to extend his overall lead on Nicholas Pettina to five minutes. Soren Nissen was third on the stage.

The 80km marathon from Atherton headed over the Great Dividing Range, covering more than 2200m of elevation. Huber, Pettina and Nissen were together for the first half of the stage, but the Dane had trouble with his front fork and had to slow for fear it would break. Huber had to respond to several attacks from Pettina, but then sped away to win the stage solo.

"Today my plan was to ride defensively, because I have a good lead overall by now," Huber said. "There was three of us quickly from the start and then just Nicholas [Pettina] and I. He attacked twice or three times quite hard and I stayed on his wheel. Towards the end he fatigued and suggested to ride across the finish together, but I said, if you attack me that hard, I’ll finish my own race. I was able to break away and make up a bit more time."

Pettina said the stage was the hardest one yet. "I love this race, because every day is different. Even during today’s stage the weather kept changing like five times – dry in the beginning, in the rainforest it was really muddy and it was just beautiful there, but really hard to ride," he said. "I was able to hang onto Urs Huber. It’s a long challenge and today again he proved how strong he is. I’m happy with my second place and to be on the podium, but after four wet days, I hope it will get a bit drier. This is one tough race, but I enjoy it a lot."

Sarah White was the first woman to finish and remains in the overall lead over German Regina Genser.

Elite Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls3:19:35
2Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale0:01:06
3Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team0:06:15
4Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team0:11:46
5Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston
6Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland0:12:20
7Milton Ramos (Spa) Intense-TowCar
8Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr0:15:09
9Ryan Sherlock IRE TR0:18:45
10Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv0:19:46
11Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES0:29:30
12Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport
13Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING0:40:01
14Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland0:41:46
15Tomas Marsik (Cze) Ugo Allivictus0:42:31
16Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing0:50:19
17Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:51:31
18Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr0:51:32

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing5:05:45
2Regina Genser (Ger) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team0:21:50

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls10:23:45
2Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale0:05:18
3Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team0:13:00
4Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston0:19:34
5Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar0:25:38
6Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team0:27:42
7Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr0:38:15
8Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland0:47:22
9Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES0:55:27
10Ryan Sherlock (Ire) TR0:55:55
11Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv0:58:41
12Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport1:17:47
13Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING1:40:17
14Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team2:05:31
15Tomas Marsik (Cze) Ugo Allivictus2:38:11
16Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing2:42:18
17Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland2:55:32
18Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr2:58:05

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing14:47:55
2Regina Genser (Ger) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team0:59:16

Latest on Cyclingnews