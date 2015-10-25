Image 1 of 7 Elite winners in 2015: Sarah White (AUS) and Urs Huber (SUI). (Image credit: Regina Stanger/Crocodile Trophy) Image 2 of 7 Brendan Johnston from Canberra (AUS) - Best Australian finisher and 3rd overall for the National Marathon Champion. (Image credit: Regina Stanger/Crocodile Trophy) Image 3 of 7 Crocodile Trophy "Class of 2015" - this year's finishers celebrate in Port Douglas after nine days of racing. (Image credit: Regina Stanger/Crocodile Trophy) Image 4 of 7 The Crocodile Trophy. (Image credit: Regina Stanger/Crocodile Trophy) Image 5 of 7 Urs Huber (SUI) victorious across the line at Port Douglas. (Image credit: Regina Stanger/Crocodile Trophy) Image 6 of 7 Finish on Four Mile Beach - Urs Huber (SUI) and Brendan Johnston (AUS). (Image credit: Regina Stanger/Crocodile Trophy) Image 7 of 7 The overall race winner Urs Huber with "his" Crocodile Trophy 2015 - third race victory since 2009 and 2010. (Image credit: Regina Stanger/Crocodile Trophy)

With a seventh stage win on the final day at the 21st Crocodile Trophy the Swiss Urs Huber claimed his third race victory since 2009 and 2010. Soren Nissen from Denmark claims the second place ahead of Australia’s Marathon National Champion, Brendan Johnston from Canberra. Nicholas Pettina comes in fourth overall and the young Austrian Lukas Islitzer in fifth. Sarah White from Cairns (AUS) takes the win in the Elite Women’s category on the podium at the breathtaking Four Mile Beach in Port Douglas after more than 700km and 17,000m of elevation raced since the event started nine days ago in Cairns.

Today’s time trial stage started the rider field in reverse order of the general classification onto undulating, historic gold rush mining trails and then down the infamous “Bump Track” into Port Douglas, which is a very steep and technical descent through the dense rainforest surrounding the popular holiday destination in Tropical North Queensland. The race leader Urs Huber was released last and said that he knew he had a healthy gap and didn’t take any risks on the rough descent.

Once again proofing this week that he is the deserving 2015 Crocodile Trophy Champion, he won today’s stage in 54:24.0 min, breaking last year’s record time by almost four minutes.





Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls 0:54:24 2 Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale 0:55:52 3 Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston 0:56:25 4 Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr 0:57:12 5 Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr 0:57:28 6 Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar 0:57:32 7 Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland 0:57:36 8 Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team 0:57:50 9 Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland 0:58:08 10 Sören Nissen (Den) Racing Team Stevens - iHUS 0:58:11 11 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES 0:58:42 12 Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv 0:59:07 13 Ryan Sherlock (Ire) TR 0:59:08 14 Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 1:00:32 15 Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING 1:00:40 16 Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing 1:01:07 17 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport 1:02:31

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing 1:13:31

Final General Classification

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Urs Huber (Sui) 26:32:40 2 Sören Nissen (Den) 0:21:26 3 Brendan Johnston (Aus) 0:40:59 4 Nicholas Pettina (Ita) 0:51:12 5 Lukas Islitzer (Aut) 1:05:46 6 Milton Ramos (Esp) 1:34:30 7 Greg Saw (Aus) 1:35:14 8 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 1:49:48 9 Matthias Grick (Aut) 1:52:34 10 Vincent Arnaud (Fra) 2:04:16 11 Ryan Sherlock (Ire) 2:08:48 12 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) 3:04:51 13 Jindra Knot (Cze) 3:56:52 14 Jeroen van Eck (Ned) 4:46:47 15 Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) 4:56:34 16 Manuel Pliem (Aut) 5:06:56 17 Anthony Lincy (Aus) 5:55:28