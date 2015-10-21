Trending

Huber continues Crocodile Trophy domination

Swiss rider adds to GC tally

The early leadgroup: Urs Huber, Nicholas Pettina, Brendan Johnston and Soren Nissen in background.

(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
The competition for is heating up: Urs Huber, Nicholas Pettina and Brendan Johnston

(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Hard on the chase: Ryan Sherlock #12 (IRE), Matthias Grick #14 (AUT), Lukas Islitzer #20 (AUT). In background from left Vincent Arnaud (FRA) and Milton Ramos (ESP).

(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Sarah White is determined to stay the fastest women in the field

(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls3:45:02
2Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale0:01:01
3Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team0:01:25
4Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston0:03:11
5Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team0:12:32
6Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES
7Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland
8Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar0:12:33
9Ryan Sherlock (Ire) TR0:13:07
10Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv0:13:08
11Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr
12Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport0:30:34
13Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING0:30:41
14Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland0:30:43
15Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr0:49:33
16Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:49:34
17Tomas Marsik (Cze) Ugo Allivictus0:55:29
18Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing0:57:07

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing5:32:32

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls14:08:46
2Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale0:06:19
3Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team0:14:25
4Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston0:22:45
5Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar0:38:11
6Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team0:40:14
7Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr0:51:23
8Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland0:59:54
9Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES1:07:59
10Ryan Sherlock (Ire) TR1:09:02
11Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv1:11:49
12Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport1:48:21
13Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING2:10:58
14Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team2:55:05
15Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland3:26:15
16Tomas Marsik (Cze) Ugo Allivictus3:33:40
17Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing3:39:25
18Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr3:47:38

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing20:20:26

