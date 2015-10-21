Huber continues Crocodile Trophy domination
Swiss rider adds to GC tally
Stage 5: Atherton - Irvinebank
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls
|3:45:02
|2
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
|0:01:01
|3
|Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team
|0:01:25
|4
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston
|0:03:11
|5
|Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team
|0:12:32
|6
|Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES
|7
|Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland
|8
|Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar
|0:12:33
|9
|Ryan Sherlock (Ire) TR
|0:13:07
|10
|Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv
|0:13:08
|11
|Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr
|12
|Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport
|0:30:34
|13
|Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING
|0:30:41
|14
|Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland
|0:30:43
|15
|Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr
|0:49:33
|16
|Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:49:34
|17
|Tomas Marsik (Cze) Ugo Allivictus
|0:55:29
|18
|Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|0:57:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|5:32:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls
|14:08:46
|2
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
|0:06:19
|3
|Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team
|0:14:25
|4
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston
|0:22:45
|5
|Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar
|0:38:11
|6
|Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team
|0:40:14
|7
|Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr
|0:51:23
|8
|Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland
|0:59:54
|9
|Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES
|1:07:59
|10
|Ryan Sherlock (Ire) TR
|1:09:02
|11
|Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv
|1:11:49
|12
|Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport
|1:48:21
|13
|Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING
|2:10:58
|14
|Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|2:55:05
|15
|Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland
|3:26:15
|16
|Tomas Marsik (Cze) Ugo Allivictus
|3:33:40
|17
|Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|3:39:25
|18
|Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr
|3:47:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|20:20:26
