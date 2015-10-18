Huber takes Crocodile Trophy lead after stage 2
White leads women's race
Stage 2: Cairns - Lake Tinaroo
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls
|2:28:13
|2
|Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team
|0:00:31
|3
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
|0:04:51
|4
|Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES
|0:06:53
|5
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston
|6
|Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar
|7
|Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr
|0:08:16
|8
|Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team
|9
|Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr
|0:11:38
|10
|Ryan Sherlock (Ire) TR
|0:12:20
|11
|Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv
|0:12:22
|12
|Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland
|0:12:52
|13
|Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland
|0:19:14
|14
|Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport
|0:19:34
|15
|Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING
|0:29:50
|16
|Tomas Marsik (Cze) Ugo Allivictus
|0:36:30
|17
|Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|0:47:00
|18
|Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:47:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|3:42:07
|2
|Regina Genser (Ger) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team
|0:17:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls
|4:02:14
|2
|Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team
|0:01:23
|3
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
|0:01:32
|4
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston
|0:07:10
|5
|Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar
|0:08:16
|6
|Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES
|0:09:36
|7
|Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team
|0:09:44
|8
|Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr
|0:09:46
|9
|Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland
|0:14:21
|10
|Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr
|0:16:01
|11
|Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv
|0:18:47
|12
|Ryan Sherlock (Ire) TR
|0:20:48
|13
|Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport
|0:24:54
|14
|Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING
|0:39:03
|15
|Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:55:24
|16
|Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|1:01:33
|17
|Tomas Marsik (Cze) Ugo Allivictus
|1:05:08
|18
|Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland
|2:39:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|5:35:46
|2
|Regina Genser (Ger) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team
|0:23:42
