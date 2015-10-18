Trending

Huber takes Crocodile Trophy lead after stage 2

White leads women's race

Nicholas Pettina in comfortable and respectable gear: the race leader jersey during today's stage.

Nicholas Pettina in comfortable and respectable gear: the race leader jersey during today's stage.
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Brendan Johnston holds a fast pace uphill and keeps the Europeans at it with a fourth overall placing after two stages - too fast almost for the race media crew to capture the action

Brendan Johnston holds a fast pace uphill and keeps the Europeans at it with a fourth overall placing after two stages - too fast almost for the race media crew to capture the action
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
The lead group with (top three from the the front) Huber, Pettina and Johnston crossing Copperlode Dam.

The lead group with (top three from the the front) Huber, Pettina and Johnston crossing Copperlode Dam.
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Soren Nissen on the steep climbs onto the Atherton Tablelands - today racers faced wet and muddy conditions early in the race

Soren Nissen on the steep climbs onto the Atherton Tablelands - today racers faced wet and muddy conditions early in the race
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
A misty morning for Urs Huber on the climb to Copperlode Dam, Nicholas Pettina on his wheel

A misty morning for Urs Huber on the climb to Copperlode Dam, Nicholas Pettina on his wheel
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls2:28:13
2Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team0:00:31
3Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale0:04:51
4Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES0:06:53
5Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston
6Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar
7Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr0:08:16
8Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team
9Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr0:11:38
10Ryan Sherlock (Ire) TR0:12:20
11Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv0:12:22
12Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland0:12:52
13Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland0:19:14
14Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport0:19:34
15Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING0:29:50
16Tomas Marsik (Cze) Ugo Allivictus0:36:30
17Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing0:47:00
18Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:47:54

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing3:42:07
2Regina Genser (Ger) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team0:17:56

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls4:02:14
2Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team0:01:23
3Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale0:01:32
4Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston0:07:10
5Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar0:08:16
6Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES0:09:36
7Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team0:09:44
8Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr0:09:46
9Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland0:14:21
10Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr0:16:01
11Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv0:18:47
12Ryan Sherlock (Ire) TR0:20:48
13Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport0:24:54
14Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING0:39:03
15Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:55:24
16Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing1:01:33
17Tomas Marsik (Cze) Ugo Allivictus1:05:08
18Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland2:39:29

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing5:35:46
2Regina Genser (Ger) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team0:23:42

