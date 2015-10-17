Trending

Pettina wins Crocodile Trophy's opening stage

Italian wins stage 1 by more than three minutes

Image 1 of 6

Urs Huber (Team Bulls), Nicholas Pettina (Gruppo Sportivo Forestale) and Brendan Johnston on the podium

Urs Huber (Team Bulls), Nicholas Pettina (Gruppo Sportivo Forestale) and Brendan Johnston on the podium
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 2 of 6

Nicholas Pettina (Gruppo Sportivo Forestale) lost his luggage and was forced to race the first stage in a cotton t-shirt.

Nicholas Pettina (Gruppo Sportivo Forestale) lost his luggage and was forced to race the first stage in a cotton t-shirt.
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 3 of 6

Pettina ahead of Brendan Johnston at the race start in Smithfield

Pettina ahead of Brendan Johnston at the race start in Smithfield
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 4 of 6

Sarah White with her boomerang stage trophy

Sarah White with her boomerang stage trophy
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 5 of 6

Sarah White leading Regina Genser on stage 1

Sarah White leading Regina Genser on stage 1
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 6 of 6

Urs Huber finished second on stage 1

Urs Huber finished second on stage 1
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)

Elite Men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale1:30:42
2Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls0:03:19
3Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston0:03:36
4Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team0:04:11
5Milton Ramos (Spa) Intense-Towcar0:04:41
6Lukas Islitzer (Aut) Craft - Rocky Mountain Team0:04:46
7Matthias Grick (Aut) Ktm Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerlan0:04:47
8Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr0:04:48
9Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) Force Kck - Progress Cycles0:06:02
10Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr0:07:41
11Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - Ethicsport0:08:38
12Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv0:09:44
13Jeroen van Eck (Ned) Mpl Specialized Mtb Team0:10:48
14Ryan Sherlock (Ire) Tr0:11:47
15Jindra Knot (Cze) Sweep Cycling0:12:31
16Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing0:17:51
17Tomas Marsik (Cze) Ugo Allivictus0:31:56
18Manuel Pliem (Aut) Ktm Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerlan+ 2 Laps

Elite Women

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing1:53:39
2Regina Genser (Ger) Craft - Rocky Mountain Team0:05:46

Overall after stage 1

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale1:30:42
2Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls0:03:19
3Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston0:03:36
4Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team0:04:11
5Milton Ramos (Spa) Intense-Towcar0:04:41
6Lukas Islitzer (Aut) Craft - Rocky Mountain Team0:04:46
7Matthias Grick (Aut) Ktm Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerlan0:04:47
8Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr0:04:48
9Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) Force Kck - Progress Cycles0:06:02
10Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr0:07:41
11Lincoln Carolan (Aus) Astute Financial Racing0:07:45
12Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - Ethicsport0:08:38
13Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv0:09:44
14Jeroen van Eck (Ned) Mpl Specialized Mtb Team0:10:48
15Bart Duraj (Aus) Astute Financial Racing0:10:52
16Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tr0:11:47
17Jindra Knot (Cze) Sweep Cycling0:12:31
18Peter Lister (Aus) Corry Cycles Ace Racing0:13:57
19Christian Leschke (Ger) Team Leschi0:14:18
20Wayne Evans (Aus) Astute Financial Racing0:15:06
21Peter Van den Dungen (Bel) Cmc0:15:08
22Garry James (Aus) Corry Cycles Ace Racing/Specia0:17:37
23Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing0:17:51
24Jan Debie (Bel) Cmc0:18:19
25Peter Selkrig (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racin0:18:59
26Clayton Locke (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racin0:20:17
27Brendon Skerke (Aus) Astute Financial Racing0:20:43
28Dirk Carpentier (Bel) Belgian Cycling Selection0:21:04
29Trent Moore (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racin0:21:13
30Jason Pye (Aus) Trek Australia0:21:55
31Martin Wisata (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racin0:22:15
32Guy Cowan (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racin0:22:53
33Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing0:22:57
34Mark Vennix (Ned)0:24:22
35Milan Komarek (Cze)0:24:24
36Dylan Coppo (Aus) Corry Cycles Ace Racing0:25:16
37Jiri Kriz (Cze) Kl Sport Most0:25:39
38Jaroslav Hruby (Cze) Kl Sport Most0:25:40
39Francesco Scaccia (Ita) Cicli Scaccia0:26:07
40Chris Ferguson (Aus)0:26:09
41Evert Feyaerts (Bel)0:26:10
42Jeroen Verbeke (Bel)0:28:08
43Matthias Ocklenburg (Ger) Laktatexpress.De0:28:18
44Robert Becvar (Cze) Rsf0:28:40
45Regina Genser (Ger) Craft - Rocky Mountain Team0:28:43
46Kristof Mijnendonckx (Bel) Cmc0:29:03
47David Bures (Cze) Fincentrum0:29:13
48Christoph Moser (Ger) Mtb-Team20100:29:15
49Kristin Endres (Ger) Laktatexpress.De0:29:18
50Travis Hicks (Aus) Team Quon0:30:47
51Jiri Kalousek (Cze)0:30:52
52Wilton van Eck (Ned) Mpl Specialized Mtb Team0:30:55
53Tomas Marsik (Cze) Ugo Allivictus0:31:56
54Jan Baeyens (Bel)0:32:32
55Christophe Dardenne (Bel) Profondeville Vtt0:32:33
56Renato Nicola Noris (Ita) Cicli Noris0:37:17
57Karel van den Eynde (Bel)0:38:28
58Ahti Mardo (Est) Team Estonia Veixi Rattatiim0:38:37
59Jan Havlicek (Cze)0:39:20
60Olaf Trenner (Sui) Trenner Der Renner0:40:08
61Nick Slegers (Bel) Aveve0:42:14
62Gerrit Janssens (Bel) The Mid-Life Challengers0:43:49
63Jean MacDonald (Aus)0:44:33
64Anthony Pyne (Aus)0:44:41
65Jason Smith (Aus)0:45:17
66Thierry Cloetens (Bel) The Mid-Life Challengers0:45:40
67Frank Falappi (Aus) Krank0:45:59
68Kylie Burrows (NZl) Krank0:46:00
69Ants Raud (Est) Team Estonia Veixi Rattatiim0:46:24
70Arnout Matthys (Bel) Decca-Lensworld - Sandman0:46:48
71Amanda Reddy (Aus) Team Infinit0:48:03
72Koenraad Vanschoren (Bel) Team Bemc0:54:26
73Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Boutersem Sportive0:55:34
74Veigo Gutmann (Est) Team Estonia Veixi Rattatiim0:56:11
75Jodie Keirle (Aus)0:59:30
76Jørgen Rasmussen (Den) Scala Fitness1:03:30
77Jacky Cooke (Aus)1:06:29
78Dieder Pijnenborg (Bel)1:07:45
79Birgit Richner (Sui) Methusalem 1211:09:31
80Max Richner (Sui) Methusalem 1211:09:32
81Kamil Pospisil (Cze) Ötztal Bikeschule1:10:52
82Clarke Gavin (Aus) Infinite Mtb Team1:15:19

Latest on Cyclingnews