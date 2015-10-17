Pettina wins Crocodile Trophy's opening stage
Italian wins stage 1 by more than three minutes
Stage 1: Smithfield - Smithfield
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Elite Men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
|1:30:42
|2
|Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls
|0:03:19
|3
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston
|0:03:36
|4
|Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team
|0:04:11
|5
|Milton Ramos (Spa) Intense-Towcar
|0:04:41
|6
|Lukas Islitzer (Aut) Craft - Rocky Mountain Team
|0:04:46
|7
|Matthias Grick (Aut) Ktm Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerlan
|0:04:47
|8
|Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr
|0:04:48
|9
|Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) Force Kck - Progress Cycles
|0:06:02
|10
|Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr
|0:07:41
|11
|Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - Ethicsport
|0:08:38
|12
|Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv
|0:09:44
|13
|Jeroen van Eck (Ned) Mpl Specialized Mtb Team
|0:10:48
|14
|Ryan Sherlock (Ire) Tr
|0:11:47
|15
|Jindra Knot (Cze) Sweep Cycling
|0:12:31
|16
|Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|0:17:51
|17
|Tomas Marsik (Cze) Ugo Allivictus
|0:31:56
|18
|Manuel Pliem (Aut) Ktm Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerlan
|+ 2 Laps
Elite Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|1:53:39
|2
|Regina Genser (Ger) Craft - Rocky Mountain Team
|0:05:46
Overall after stage 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
|1:30:42
|2
|Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls
|0:03:19
|3
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston
|0:03:36
|4
|Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team
|0:04:11
|5
|Milton Ramos (Spa) Intense-Towcar
|0:04:41
|6
|Lukas Islitzer (Aut) Craft - Rocky Mountain Team
|0:04:46
|7
|Matthias Grick (Aut) Ktm Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerlan
|0:04:47
|8
|Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr
|0:04:48
|9
|Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) Force Kck - Progress Cycles
|0:06:02
|10
|Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr
|0:07:41
|11
|Lincoln Carolan (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|0:07:45
|12
|Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - Ethicsport
|0:08:38
|13
|Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv
|0:09:44
|14
|Jeroen van Eck (Ned) Mpl Specialized Mtb Team
|0:10:48
|15
|Bart Duraj (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|0:10:52
|16
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tr
|0:11:47
|17
|Jindra Knot (Cze) Sweep Cycling
|0:12:31
|18
|Peter Lister (Aus) Corry Cycles Ace Racing
|0:13:57
|19
|Christian Leschke (Ger) Team Leschi
|0:14:18
|20
|Wayne Evans (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|0:15:06
|21
|Peter Van den Dungen (Bel) Cmc
|0:15:08
|22
|Garry James (Aus) Corry Cycles Ace Racing/Specia
|0:17:37
|23
|Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|0:17:51
|24
|Jan Debie (Bel) Cmc
|0:18:19
|25
|Peter Selkrig (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racin
|0:18:59
|26
|Clayton Locke (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racin
|0:20:17
|27
|Brendon Skerke (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|0:20:43
|28
|Dirk Carpentier (Bel) Belgian Cycling Selection
|0:21:04
|29
|Trent Moore (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racin
|0:21:13
|30
|Jason Pye (Aus) Trek Australia
|0:21:55
|31
|Martin Wisata (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racin
|0:22:15
|32
|Guy Cowan (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racin
|0:22:53
|33
|Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|0:22:57
|34
|Mark Vennix (Ned)
|0:24:22
|35
|Milan Komarek (Cze)
|0:24:24
|36
|Dylan Coppo (Aus) Corry Cycles Ace Racing
|0:25:16
|37
|Jiri Kriz (Cze) Kl Sport Most
|0:25:39
|38
|Jaroslav Hruby (Cze) Kl Sport Most
|0:25:40
|39
|Francesco Scaccia (Ita) Cicli Scaccia
|0:26:07
|40
|Chris Ferguson (Aus)
|0:26:09
|41
|Evert Feyaerts (Bel)
|0:26:10
|42
|Jeroen Verbeke (Bel)
|0:28:08
|43
|Matthias Ocklenburg (Ger) Laktatexpress.De
|0:28:18
|44
|Robert Becvar (Cze) Rsf
|0:28:40
|45
|Regina Genser (Ger) Craft - Rocky Mountain Team
|0:28:43
|46
|Kristof Mijnendonckx (Bel) Cmc
|0:29:03
|47
|David Bures (Cze) Fincentrum
|0:29:13
|48
|Christoph Moser (Ger) Mtb-Team2010
|0:29:15
|49
|Kristin Endres (Ger) Laktatexpress.De
|0:29:18
|50
|Travis Hicks (Aus) Team Quon
|0:30:47
|51
|Jiri Kalousek (Cze)
|0:30:52
|52
|Wilton van Eck (Ned) Mpl Specialized Mtb Team
|0:30:55
|53
|Tomas Marsik (Cze) Ugo Allivictus
|0:31:56
|54
|Jan Baeyens (Bel)
|0:32:32
|55
|Christophe Dardenne (Bel) Profondeville Vtt
|0:32:33
|56
|Renato Nicola Noris (Ita) Cicli Noris
|0:37:17
|57
|Karel van den Eynde (Bel)
|0:38:28
|58
|Ahti Mardo (Est) Team Estonia Veixi Rattatiim
|0:38:37
|59
|Jan Havlicek (Cze)
|0:39:20
|60
|Olaf Trenner (Sui) Trenner Der Renner
|0:40:08
|61
|Nick Slegers (Bel) Aveve
|0:42:14
|62
|Gerrit Janssens (Bel) The Mid-Life Challengers
|0:43:49
|63
|Jean MacDonald (Aus)
|0:44:33
|64
|Anthony Pyne (Aus)
|0:44:41
|65
|Jason Smith (Aus)
|0:45:17
|66
|Thierry Cloetens (Bel) The Mid-Life Challengers
|0:45:40
|67
|Frank Falappi (Aus) Krank
|0:45:59
|68
|Kylie Burrows (NZl) Krank
|0:46:00
|69
|Ants Raud (Est) Team Estonia Veixi Rattatiim
|0:46:24
|70
|Arnout Matthys (Bel) Decca-Lensworld - Sandman
|0:46:48
|71
|Amanda Reddy (Aus) Team Infinit
|0:48:03
|72
|Koenraad Vanschoren (Bel) Team Bemc
|0:54:26
|73
|Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Boutersem Sportive
|0:55:34
|74
|Veigo Gutmann (Est) Team Estonia Veixi Rattatiim
|0:56:11
|75
|Jodie Keirle (Aus)
|0:59:30
|76
|Jørgen Rasmussen (Den) Scala Fitness
|1:03:30
|77
|Jacky Cooke (Aus)
|1:06:29
|78
|Dieder Pijnenborg (Bel)
|1:07:45
|79
|Birgit Richner (Sui) Methusalem 121
|1:09:31
|80
|Max Richner (Sui) Methusalem 121
|1:09:32
|81
|Kamil Pospisil (Cze) Ötztal Bikeschule
|1:10:52
|82
|Clarke Gavin (Aus) Infinite Mtb Team
|1:15:19
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy