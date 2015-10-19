Urs Huber wins back-to-back stages at Crocodile Trophy
Swiss rider extends overall race lead
Stage 3: Lake Tinaroo - Atherton
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls
|3:01:57
|2
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston
|0:00:38
|3
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
|0:02:39
|4
|Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar
|0:05:02
|5
|Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team
|0:05:22
|6
|Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team
|0:06:12
|7
|Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr
|0:13:20
|8
|Ryan Sherlock (Ire) TR
|0:16:21
|9
|Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES
|10
|Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:18:35
|11
|Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv
|0:20:08
|12
|Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland
|0:20:41
|13
|Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING
|0:21:12
|14
|Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport
|0:23:22
|15
|Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland
|0:26:17
|16
|Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|0:50:26
|17
|Tomas Marsik (Cze) Ugo Allivictus
|0:50:32
|18
|Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr
|1:50:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|4:06:24
|2
|Regina Genser (Ger) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team
|0:13:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls
|7:04:11
|2
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
|0:04:11
|3
|Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team
|0:06:45
|4
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston
|0:07:48
|5
|Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar
|0:13:18
|6
|Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team
|0:15:56
|7
|Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr
|0:23:06
|8
|Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES
|0:25:57
|9
|Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland
|0:35:02
|10
|Ryan Sherlock (Ire) TR
|0:37:09
|11
|Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv
|0:38:55
|12
|Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport
|0:48:16
|13
|Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING
|1:00:15
|14
|Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|1:13:59
|15
|Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|1:51:59
|16
|Tomas Marsik (Cze) Ugo Allivictus
|1:55:40
|17
|Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr
|2:06:33
|18
|Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland
|2:13:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|9:42:10
|2
|Regina Genser (Ger) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team
|0:37:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy