Trending

Urs Huber wins back-to-back stages at Crocodile Trophy

Swiss rider extends overall race lead

Image 1 of 7

Stage 3 winner Urs Huber in the race leader's jersey

Stage 3 winner Urs Huber in the race leader's jersey
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 2 of 7

Brendan Johnston finishes second in Stage 3 and holds onto the Fastest Australian leader jersey.

Brendan Johnston finishes second in Stage 3 and holds onto the Fastest Australian leader jersey.
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 3 of 7

Lukas Islitzer riding to sixth place on today's stage

Lukas Islitzer riding to sixth place on today's stage
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 4 of 7

Nicholas Pettina was third on today's stage

Nicholas Pettina was third on today's stage
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 5 of 7

Race start at the Atherton MTB Park - Organiser Gerhard Schoenbacher (left) with officials from the local council and mountain bike clubs

Race start at the Atherton MTB Park - Organiser Gerhard Schoenbacher (left) with officials from the local council and mountain bike clubs
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 6 of 7

Sarah White negotiates a technical section

Sarah White negotiates a technical section
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 7 of 7

Sören Nissen (Stevens Racing Team) was fifth today

Sören Nissen (Stevens Racing Team) was fifth today
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls3:01:57
2Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston0:00:38
3Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale0:02:39
4Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar0:05:02
5Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team0:05:22
6Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team0:06:12
7Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr0:13:20
8Ryan Sherlock (Ire) TR0:16:21
9Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES
10Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:18:35
11Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv0:20:08
12Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland0:20:41
13Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING0:21:12
14Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport0:23:22
15Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland0:26:17
16Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing0:50:26
17Tomas Marsik (Cze) Ugo Allivictus0:50:32
18Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr1:50:32

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing4:06:24
2Regina Genser (Ger) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team0:13:44

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls7:04:11
2Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale0:04:11
3Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team0:06:45
4Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston0:07:48
5Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar0:13:18
6Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team0:15:56
7Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr0:23:06
8Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES0:25:57
9Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland0:35:02
10Ryan Sherlock (Ire) TR0:37:09
11Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv0:38:55
12Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport0:48:16
13Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING1:00:15
14Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team1:13:59
15Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing1:51:59
16Tomas Marsik (Cze) Ugo Allivictus1:55:40
17Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr2:06:33
18Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland2:13:46

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing9:42:10
2Regina Genser (Ger) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team0:37:26

Latest on Cyclingnews