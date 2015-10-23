Trending

Huber lets one go, Islitzer takes stage 7 of Crocodile Trophy

Huber still extends race lead over Nissen

Race leader Huber, "Islitzer is the deserving stage winner today."

Race leader Huber, "Islitzer is the deserving stage winner today."
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Urs Huber leading during stage 7

Urs Huber leading during stage 7
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Sarah White enjoys her lead

Sarah White enjoys her lead
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Lukas Islitzer celebrates his stage win

Lukas Islitzer celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Ondrej Fojtik runs his bike to the line

Ondrej Fojtik runs his bike to the line
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Leading amateur women Kristin Endres (#107) in a peloton with para-athlete Arnout Matthys (BEL).

Leading amateur women Kristin Endres (#107) in a peloton with para-athlete Arnout Matthys (BEL).
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
The lead group around Urs Huber at a river crossing: Brendan Johnston (AUS), Ondrej Fojtik (CZE), Lukas Islitzer (AUT) and Soren Nissen (DEN).

The lead group around Urs Huber at a river crossing: Brendan Johnston (AUS), Ondrej Fojtik (CZE), Lukas Islitzer (AUT) and Soren Nissen (DEN).
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Greg Saw, Crocodile Trophy defending Champion from 2014 sits in seventh position overall ahead of the last two stages.

Greg Saw, Crocodile Trophy defending Champion from 2014 sits in seventh position overall ahead of the last two stages.
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Once again the surrounds change and the Crocodile Trophy races further north and towards the coast again.

Once again the surrounds change and the Crocodile Trophy races further north and towards the coast again.
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
In a sprint finish to the line Lukas Islitzer (AUT) wins Stage 7 at Skybury Coffee Plantation ahead of race leader Urs Huber (SUI).

In a sprint finish to the line Lukas Islitzer (AUT) wins Stage 7 at Skybury Coffee Plantation ahead of race leader Urs Huber (SUI).
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Brendan Johnston stays in third overall and in the Australia leader jersey.

Brendan Johnston stays in third overall and in the Australia leader jersey.
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Urs Huber crosses the river

Urs Huber crosses the river
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Lukas Islitzer wins today's seventh stage at Skybury Coffee Plantation in a sprint finish ahead of Urs Huber who keeps the overall race lead

Lukas Islitzer wins today's seventh stage at Skybury Coffee Plantation in a sprint finish ahead of Urs Huber who keeps the overall race lead
(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)

The domination of Urs Huber in the Crocodile Trophy was finally broken by Austrian Lukas Islitzer, who out-sprinted the Swiss rider on the longest stage of the 2015 race.

Double-Crocodile Trophy winner Ondrej Fojitik is third ahead of Soren Nissen (Denmark) and Brendan Johnston (Australia). Sarah White remains the fastest woman.

"This is a dream come true. I've been racing way above my expectations at this event and I've been working really hard every day, racing with the leaders and today's win is just brilliant! I'm very happy," he said.

Huber was not too disappointed after taking five straight stage wins. He holds a lead of 16:49 on Nissen and rode to prevent any time loss.

"Today I rode a tactical race," Huber said. "I've been dominating the lead group over the last few days and didn't want to risk anything. But the pace was very high in our lead group of five and if anyone had attacked, I would have had to react."

"Lukas Islitzer took the win in a sprint in the end and is a deserving stage winner."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team3:57:10
2Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls0:00:01
3Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES0:00:06
4Brendan Johnston (Aus)0:00:11
5Sören Nissen (Den) Racing Team Stevens - iHUS0:00:25
6Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr0:11:07
7Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland
8Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale0:12:34
9Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar0:12:38
10Ryan Sherlock (Irl) TR0:12:40
11Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv0:12:50
12Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland0:13:49
13Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport0:14:47
14Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING0:27:47
15Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:31:18
15Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr
17Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing0:31:21

EliteWomen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing5:15:10

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Sui)22:13:17
2Sören Nissen (Den)0:16:49
3Brendan Johnston (Aus)0:31:05
4Nicholas Pettina (Ita)0:47:15
5Lukas Islitzer (Aut)0:51:34
6Milton Ramos (Esp)1:19:14
7Greg Saw (Aus)1:21:23
8Matthias Grick (Aut)1:23:39
9Ondrej Fojtik (Cze)1:36:28
10Vincent Arnaud (Fra)1:43:02
11Ryan Sherlock (Irl)1:47:33
12Jiri Krivanek (Cze)2:37:59
13Jindra Knot (Cze)3:24:53
14Jeroen van Eck (Ned)4:16:03
15Manuel Pliem (Aut)4:16:15
16Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor)4:37:48
17Anthony Lincy (Aus)5:23:10

EliteWomen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah White (Aus)31:11:28

