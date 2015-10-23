Image 1 of 13 Race leader Huber, "Islitzer is the deserving stage winner today." (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 2 of 13 Urs Huber leading during stage 7 (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 3 of 13 Sarah White enjoys her lead (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 4 of 13 Lukas Islitzer celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 5 of 13 Ondrej Fojtik runs his bike to the line (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 6 of 13 Leading amateur women Kristin Endres (#107) in a peloton with para-athlete Arnout Matthys (BEL). (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 7 of 13 The lead group around Urs Huber at a river crossing: Brendan Johnston (AUS), Ondrej Fojtik (CZE), Lukas Islitzer (AUT) and Soren Nissen (DEN). (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 8 of 13 Greg Saw, Crocodile Trophy defending Champion from 2014 sits in seventh position overall ahead of the last two stages. (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 9 of 13 Once again the surrounds change and the Crocodile Trophy races further north and towards the coast again. (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 10 of 13 In a sprint finish to the line Lukas Islitzer (AUT) wins Stage 7 at Skybury Coffee Plantation ahead of race leader Urs Huber (SUI). (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 11 of 13 Brendan Johnston stays in third overall and in the Australia leader jersey. (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 12 of 13 Urs Huber crosses the river (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 13 of 13 Lukas Islitzer wins today's seventh stage at Skybury Coffee Plantation in a sprint finish ahead of Urs Huber who keeps the overall race lead (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)

The domination of Urs Huber in the Crocodile Trophy was finally broken by Austrian Lukas Islitzer, who out-sprinted the Swiss rider on the longest stage of the 2015 race.

Double-Crocodile Trophy winner Ondrej Fojitik is third ahead of Soren Nissen (Denmark) and Brendan Johnston (Australia). Sarah White remains the fastest woman.





"This is a dream come true. I've been racing way above my expectations at this event and I've been working really hard every day, racing with the leaders and today's win is just brilliant! I'm very happy," he said.

Huber was not too disappointed after taking five straight stage wins. He holds a lead of 16:49 on Nissen and rode to prevent any time loss.

"Today I rode a tactical race," Huber said. "I've been dominating the lead group over the last few days and didn't want to risk anything. But the pace was very high in our lead group of five and if anyone had attacked, I would have had to react."

"Lukas Islitzer took the win in a sprint in the end and is a deserving stage winner."

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team 3:57:10 2 Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls 0:00:01 3 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES 0:00:06 4 Brendan Johnston (Aus) 0:00:11 5 Sören Nissen (Den) Racing Team Stevens - iHUS 0:00:25 6 Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr 0:11:07 7 Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland 8 Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale 0:12:34 9 Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar 0:12:38 10 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) TR 0:12:40 11 Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv 0:12:50 12 Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland 0:13:49 13 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport 0:14:47 14 Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING 0:27:47 15 Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:31:18 15 Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr 17 Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing 0:31:21

EliteWomen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing 5:15:10

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Urs Huber (Sui) 22:13:17 2 Sören Nissen (Den) 0:16:49 3 Brendan Johnston (Aus) 0:31:05 4 Nicholas Pettina (Ita) 0:47:15 5 Lukas Islitzer (Aut) 0:51:34 6 Milton Ramos (Esp) 1:19:14 7 Greg Saw (Aus) 1:21:23 8 Matthias Grick (Aut) 1:23:39 9 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) 1:36:28 10 Vincent Arnaud (Fra) 1:43:02 11 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) 1:47:33 12 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) 2:37:59 13 Jindra Knot (Cze) 3:24:53 14 Jeroen van Eck (Ned) 4:16:03 15 Manuel Pliem (Aut) 4:16:15 16 Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) 4:37:48 17 Anthony Lincy (Aus) 5:23:10