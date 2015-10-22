Image 1 of 7 Today's race was a marathon in the Irvinebank mining region with views of the spectacular Outback - Urs Huber left, Soren Nissen right. (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 2 of 7 It's important for riders to replenish with plenty of fluids at the feedzones; an additional depot was installed today to assist riders - here Jiri Krivanek (CZE) tries to cool down. (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 3 of 7 Dusty and hot conditions are demanding today. Here the lead group with Urs Huber at the front. (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 4 of 7 The lead group with Nissen, Huber and Johnston on a wide and open Outback road. (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 5 of 7 Sarah White, the strong elite women draws from here ultra-marathon running experience in the tough conditions. Here with A3 rider Dirk Carpentier (BEL). (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 6 of 7 Start line-up at Irvinebank (l-r): Brendan Johnston (AUS), Urs Huber (SUI), Sarah White (AUS), Milton Ramos (ESP) and Jiri Krivanek (CZE). (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 7 of 7 Bad luck for Nicholas Pettina with a flat tyre seeing him loose time and drops from second to fourth position overall (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)

Urs Huber continued his near clean sweep of the Crocodile Trophy, taking out his fifth stage in a row after a somewhat subpar opening day Finishing the 115km stage from Atherton to Irvinebank with a two-minute margin over second-placed Soren Nissen, Huber now leads by 16 minutes over the Dane.

Nicholas Pettina, who previously held second place, succumbed to a mechanical and dropped to fourth overall.

Elite Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls 4:07:20 2 Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team 0:02:01 3 Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston 0:08:11 4 Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team 0:11:20 5 Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland 0:12:39 6 Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv 0:18:24 7 Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr 0:18:54 8 Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr 9 Ryan Sherlock (Ire) TR 0:25:52 10 Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale 0:28:23 11 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES 0:28:25 12 Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar 0:28:26 13 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport 0:34:52 14 Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland 0:36:13 15 Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING 0:46:39 16 Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:49:42 17 Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing 1:12:26 DNF Tomas Marsik (Cze) Ugo Allivictus

Elite women Rider Name (Country) Team Result Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing 5:35:52

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls 18:16:06 2 Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team 0:16:26 3 Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston 0:30:56 4 Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale 0:34:42 5 Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team 0:51:35 6 Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar 1:06:37 7 Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr 1:10:17 8 Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland 1:12:33 9 Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv 1:30:13 10 Ryan Sherlock (Ire) TR 1:34:55 11 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES 1:36:24 12 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport 2:23:14 13 Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING 2:57:07 14 Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 3:44:47 15 Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland 4:02:28 16 Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr 4:06:32 17 Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing 4:51:51