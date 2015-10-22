Five in a row at Crocodile Trophy for Huber
Swiss rider in commanding position with three stages to come
Stage 6: Irvinebank - Irvinebank
Urs Huber continued his near clean sweep of the Crocodile Trophy, taking out his fifth stage in a row after a somewhat subpar opening day Finishing the 115km stage from Atherton to Irvinebank with a two-minute margin over second-placed Soren Nissen, Huber now leads by 16 minutes over the Dane.
Nicholas Pettina, who previously held second place, succumbed to a mechanical and dropped to fourth overall.
Elite Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls
|4:07:20
|2
|Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team
|0:02:01
|3
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston
|0:08:11
|4
|Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team
|0:11:20
|5
|Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland
|0:12:39
|6
|Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv
|0:18:24
|7
|Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr
|0:18:54
|8
|Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr
|9
|Ryan Sherlock (Ire) TR
|0:25:52
|10
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
|0:28:23
|11
|Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES
|0:28:25
|12
|Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar
|0:28:26
|13
|Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport
|0:34:52
|14
|Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland
|0:36:13
|15
|Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING
|0:46:39
|16
|Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:49:42
|17
|Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|1:12:26
|DNF
|Tomas Marsik (Cze) Ugo Allivictus
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|5:35:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls
|18:16:06
|2
|Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team
|0:16:26
|3
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston
|0:30:56
|4
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
|0:34:42
|5
|Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team
|0:51:35
|6
|Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar
|1:06:37
|7
|Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr
|1:10:17
|8
|Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland
|1:12:33
|9
|Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv
|1:30:13
|10
|Ryan Sherlock (Ire) TR
|1:34:55
|11
|Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES
|1:36:24
|12
|Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport
|2:23:14
|13
|Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING
|2:57:07
|14
|Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|3:44:47
|15
|Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland
|4:02:28
|16
|Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr
|4:06:32
|17
|Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|4:51:51
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing
|25:56:18
