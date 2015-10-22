Trending

Five in a row at Crocodile Trophy for Huber

Swiss rider in commanding position with three stages to come

Image 1 of 7

Today's race was a marathon in the Irvinebank mining region with views of the spectacular Outback - Urs Huber left, Soren Nissen right.

(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 2 of 7

It's important for riders to replenish with plenty of fluids at the feedzones; an additional depot was installed today to assist riders - here Jiri Krivanek (CZE) tries to cool down.

(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 3 of 7

Dusty and hot conditions are demanding today. Here the lead group with Urs Huber at the front.

(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 4 of 7

The lead group with Nissen, Huber and Johnston on a wide and open Outback road.

(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 5 of 7

Sarah White, the strong elite women draws from here ultra-marathon running experience in the tough conditions. Here with A3 rider Dirk Carpentier (BEL).

(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 6 of 7

Start line-up at Irvinebank (l-r): Brendan Johnston (AUS), Urs Huber (SUI), Sarah White (AUS), Milton Ramos (ESP) and Jiri Krivanek (CZE).

(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 7 of 7

Bad luck for Nicholas Pettina with a flat tyre seeing him loose time and drops from second to fourth position overall

(Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy)

Urs Huber continued his near clean sweep of the Crocodile Trophy, taking out his fifth stage in a row after a somewhat subpar opening day Finishing the 115km stage from Atherton to Irvinebank with a two-minute margin over second-placed Soren Nissen, Huber now leads by 16 minutes over the Dane.

Nicholas Pettina, who previously held second place, succumbed to a mechanical and dropped to fourth overall.

Elite Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls4:07:20
2Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team0:02:01
3Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston0:08:11
4Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team0:11:20
5Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland0:12:39
6Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv0:18:24
7Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr0:18:54
8Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr
9Ryan Sherlock (Ire) TR0:25:52
10Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale0:28:23
11Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES0:28:25
12Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar0:28:26
13Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport0:34:52
14Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland0:36:13
15Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING0:46:39
16Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:49:42
17Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing1:12:26
DNFTomas Marsik (Cze) Ugo Allivictus

Elite women
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing5:35:52

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Sui) Team Bulls18:16:06
2Sören Nissen (Den) Stevens Racing Team0:16:26
3Brendan Johnston (Aus) Brendan Johnston0:30:56
4Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale0:34:42
5Lukas Islitzer (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain Team0:51:35
6Milton Ramos (Esp) Intense-TowCar1:06:37
7Greg Saw (Aus) Energima Abax Hr1:10:17
8Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland1:12:33
9Vincent Arnaud (Fra) Cycle Tyres - Addictiv1:30:13
10Ryan Sherlock (Ire) TR1:34:55
11Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) FORCE KCK - PROGRESS CYCLES1:36:24
12Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige - EthicSport2:23:14
13Jindra Knot (Cze) SWEEP CYCLING2:57:07
14Jeroen van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team3:44:47
15Manuel Pliem (Aut) KTM RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland4:02:28
16Thomas Engelsgjerd (Nor) Energima Abax Hr4:06:32
17Anthony Lincy (Aus) Astute Financial Racing4:51:51

Elite Women
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Sarah White (Aus) Astute Financial Racing25:56:18

