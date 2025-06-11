Recommended reading

Paris-Nice runner-up Florian Lipowitz moves back onto GC radar at Critérium du Dauphiné

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe racer running fourth overall before crunch stage 4 time trial

2025 Criterium du Dauphiné stage 3: Florian Lipowitz during the race
2025 Criterium du Dauphiné stage 3: Florian Lipowitz during the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Tuesday's stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, the media spotlight fell logically and mainly on little-known stage winner and race leader Iván Romeo (Movistar). But at the same time, Tadej Pogačar was one of those who noticed that Florian Lipowitz, a surprise second overall in Paris-Nice this spring, had also gained time in the break of the day and could be a GC threat.

"With Florian Lipowitz and Eddie Dunbar in the move, you shouldn't give them too much advantage," Pogačar told reporters, and if the Irish Jayco-AlUla racer is a more familiar figure in stage racing battles, Lipowitz has been quietly but steadily rising upwards through cycling's unofficial GC hierarchy, too.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

