Bouhanni boxes to the win as heads clash at Dauphine - Podcast

Nacer Bouhanni on Dauphine's stage 1 podium

When is a head-butt not a head-butt? That’s the question debated by the Cyclingnews team at the Criterium du Dauphine after a dramatic finale to stage 1.

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) came out on top for his first win of the race, but there were several clashes between the Frenchman, his team and Alexander Kirstoff and his Katusha squad.

The Cyclingnews team hear from Kristoff and praise some aspects of Bouhanni’s combative leadout train, while they also look ahead to stage 2, the first summit road stage of this year's race. Will the stage end in a break or will Team Sky look to isolate race leader Alberto Contador before the finish?