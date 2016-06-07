Nacer Bouhanni's Orbea Orca - Gallery

Image 1 of 12 Nacer Bouhanni's Orbea Orca (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 12 'Fight' says Bouhanni's stem and generally that's what he does in the sprints (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 12 Bouhanni's 'Fight' and 'NB13' logo logo also features on the fork (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 12 Bouhanni's stem is one of the biggest in the pro peloton (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 12 Bouhanni is rolling on Kenda SC tyres for the Dauphine (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 12 FSA also provide the brakes for Bouhanni and Cofidis (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 12 Bouhanni prefers to have his bar tap wrapped all the way to the stem like a madison rider on the track would opt for (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 12 Vision wheels, FSA brakes, an unconventional number number attached to the FSA setapost, a Prologo saddle and a Dimension Data tracker... (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 12 FSA also provide the crankset for Cofidis while Shimano Dura Ace Di2 takes care of the shifting (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 12 A slammed stem for Bouhanni and very well wrapped white bar tap feature up front (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 12 The rear end of Bouhanni's Orbea Orca (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 12 Bouhanni's Vision stem provides added motivation for a sprint finish (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Nacer Bouhanni boxed his way to stage 1 victory at the Criterium du Dauphine then feigned several punches to pay tribute to the late Muhammad Ali. The French sprinter is a divisive character in the peloton with his fiery character ruffling the feathers of his rivals and has made it no secret that post cycling he will take up boxing professionally.

However, for now the 25-year-old is becoming a regular winner on the WorldTour circuit and now has four wins at the highest level of the sport in 2016. One of the few opportunities for the fast men at this year's Dauphine, a canny Bouhanni celebrated the victory onboard his Orbea Orca.

Cyclingnews took a look at Bouhanni's bike before the start of stage 1 in Cluses with his glossy and matte black frame standing out against the team issue red and black paint jobs. The 'fight' boxing glove and 'NB13' logos provide further clues as to who the bike belongs to, as does the huge 140mm Vision Metron Aero Stem.

Orbea re-entered the professional peloton last year when it replaced Look as the bicycle of choice for French Pro-Continental team Cofidis. The Basque bicycle company created a custom frame for Bouhanni in March of last year with little aesthetic change for 2016. The 'fight and 'NB13' logos remain in the same place on the fork and stem with the removal of the French flag graphic on the top tube the major change.

While Shimano takes care of the shifting via Di2 Dura Ace, FSA and Vision provide the lions share of the components. Bouhanni's bike is kitted out with an FSA crankset but no SRM power meter compared to last year, FSA seatpost and brakes, with Vision supplying the wheels and cockpit.

The Di2 junction box is nicely hidden under the stem as the fully wrapped bars make for a neat and tidy front end. Bouhanni has alternated between several bartapes so far this season but appears to have settled on white for the Dauphine.

In several races this season Bouhanni's bike has included a SRM headunit attached via his handlebars on the right, but looks to have decided against using his power meter for the Dauphine.

With his bike set up largely unchanged from last year, there is one notable change with Bouhanni switching from a from Selle Italia saddle to a Prologo model.

Have a look through the gallery above for a closer look at Nacer Bouhanni's Orbea Orca.