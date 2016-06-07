Criterium du Dauphine stage 1 highlights - Video

Nacer Bouhanni on Dauphine's stage 1 podium

Nacer Bouhanni and Alexander Kristoff went head-to-head in the battle for a he leadout wheel in an aggressive run in to the Criterium du Dauphine stage 1 finish with both men in red seeing red as they banged shoulders, handlebars and heads. Bouhanni got the jump on his Norwegian rival, finding the wheel of Sam Bennett before coming past for his fourth WorldTour stage win of the season.

Post-stage, several riders took issue with Bouhanni's sprinting style but the UCI commissaires weren't swayed by the social media storm. Bouhanni, who is looking to become a professional boxer when he retires from cycling, dedicated his victory to Muhammad Ali by celebrating his win with several punches.

The GC men were also involved in the hectic finale, with Chris Froome narrowly avoiding a crash, although there would be no change to the top-ten overall.

Stage 2 of the Dauphine features an uphill finish in Chalmazel-Jeansagnière that could see a minor shake up of the standings.