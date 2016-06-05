Contador's 'perfect day' sees off Froome in Criterium du Dauphine prologue

Image 1 of 11 Alberto Contador in yellow after winning the Dauphine prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 11 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) leads the KOM classification (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 11 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) back in yellow at the Dauphine (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 11 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) also collected the green points jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 11 Prologue winner Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) on the podium (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 11 Post-race interview for Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 11 Race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 11 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) had a brand new silver Specialized for the Prologue (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 11 Alberto Contador on his way to victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 11 Alberto Contador celebrates on the podium after the Criterium du Dauphine prologue. Image 11 of 11 Alberto Contador celebrates on the podium after the Criterium du Dauphine prologue.

The 13 seconds separating stage winner Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the opening day of the Criterium du Dauphine may end up being inconsequential in context of the race, but for two men so utterly focused on the Tour de France they could prove to be hugely significant.

While both men claimed at the finish that they were not yet at their best, Contador came away with the spoils – a stage win, a yellow jersey and the a morale boosting showing against his Tour rivals. Froome, third at 13 seconds, was by no means poor, and over the 3.9km course he looked at ease, only tightening up in the final few hundred meters. However, and rather significantly, this was Contador's first victory against Froome in a time trial on French soil.

"I started really well. Today was a day to use the form that I had built up in training. I am happy with the sensations," Contador said after he pulled on yellow.

"I knew there was a good trial on this course but I didn't know if it was tough enough to win. My legs were missing speed, my heart was beating like crazy but I can't say it's a surprise to beat Chris Froome. However, I didn't expect to win. It was a very hard time trial, especially from km 2 to 1km to go with a gradient of more than 20 per cent. You had to do the first part really fast and keep the rhythm there as well. The fact it was hard suited me really well."

The uphill course certainly suited Contador, with his rocking, out-of-the-saddle style in full swing as the gradient varied on the climb. The fact that he put over a minute into Fabio Aru – who fared the worst out of the GC riders – will not have gone unnoticed either.





"I gave 100 per cent and I'm content now with the day. The race is a good marker for the Tour, and the general classification will be very difficult, especially with teams such as Sky, who are here with a really potent team. We will just take it day by day."