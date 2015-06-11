Trending

Critérium du Dauphiné: Bardet wins on Pra Loup

Van Garderen moves into the yellow jersey

Haimar Zubeldia (Trek)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Daniel Navarro (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) cracked today

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Beñat Intxausti (Movistar)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) climbing

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Bernard Thévenet with the monument on Pra Loup to commemorate his victory on the mountain 40 years ago

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The 40th anniversary of Bernard Thévenet's 1975 victory over Eddy Merckx on Pra Loup is celebrated on stage 5 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bernard Thévenet dethroned Eddy Merckx on Pra Loup in 1975 as this arch symbolises

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tyler Farrar (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nico Roche (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Portuguese champion Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet wins stage 5 of the Dauphiné

Dutch champion Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Garmin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) and BMC's Tejay van Garderen.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Sicard (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Albert Timmer (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bauke Mollema (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michele Scarponi was the best Astana rider today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Orica-GreenEdge's Simon Yates finishes fifth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet (Ag2r)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Martin in the middle of a Cannondale-Garmin sandwich

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet riding up Pra Loup and away to victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) riding alone at the front of the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) sitting second wheel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) descending in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis (BMC) lost the race lead to today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet nears the finis of stage 5.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Chris Froome on the descent.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Daniel Oss (BMC) having fun

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wout Poels drives the pace for Team Sky.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 5.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 5.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Romain Bardet wins stage 5 at Criterium du Dauphine.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal).

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Tiago Machado (Katusha) had trouble on the descent.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Chris Froome at the stage 5 finish.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Cannondale-Garmin's Andrew Talansky finishes stage 5.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 5.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Trek Factory Racing's Fumiyuki Beppu.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Chris Froome keeps an eye on Vincenzo Nibali.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Ian Boswell (Team Sky) drives the pace.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 5.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
LottoNL-Jumbo riders on the descent.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky).

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Tinkoff-Saxo lined up during stage 5.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 5.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 5.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 5.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Tejay van Garderen in yellow after stage 5.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) at the stage 5 finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Romain Bardet is congratulated by Bernard Hinault on the stage 5 podium.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) solo during stage 5.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
BMC's Tejay van Garderen.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Movistar's Benat Intxausti.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
BMC's Tejay van Garderen races to the finish of stage 5.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tejay van Garderen checks the time gaps behind during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Team Sky's Chris Froome.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Movistar's Benat Intxausti.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
MTN-Qhubeka's Louis Meintjes.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Andrew Talansky at the stage 5 finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Wilco Kelderman (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) finishes stage 5.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Romain Bardet with his team after his first WorldTour stage win in Pra Loup

(Image credit: ASO)
Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) signing on

(Image credit: ASO)
Rohan Dennis (BMC) signs on as race leader for the last time in the race

(Image credit: ASO)
Julian Alaphilippe turned 23 today

(Image credit: ASO)
Kilometre zero and Kévin Reza (FDJ) attacks

(Image credit: ASO)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet (Ag2r) celebrates his stage win

(Image credit: ASO)
New race leader Tejay van Garderen on the podium

(Image credit: ASO)
New best young rider Romain Bardet (Ag2r)

(Image credit: ASO)
Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) picking up the points jersey

(Image credit: ASO)
Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) celebrates another day in the KOM jersey

(Image credit: ASO)
The breakaway riding up the Col des Lèques early in the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The breakaway on an early climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
It was a good day for BMC who kept the overall lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The BMC train looks after Rohan Dennis in yellow

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
It was a scenic day in the alps

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tim Wellens driving the pace in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Garderen sits on the wheel of teammate Rohan Dennis during the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis smiling in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep) decided to go alone on the early slopes of the Col d'Allos

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Sicard (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The castle of Colmars-les-Alpes lets the peloton pass by

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) gets has enough strength to celebrate the biggest win of his career so far

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Third place for Chris Froome (Team Sky) today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The stage winner, Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis (BMC) lost his lead today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The early slpes of the Col d'Allos bathed in sunshine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton riding up the Col d'Allos today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tim Wellens leading the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The select group riding up the Col d'Allos with Ian Boswell leading

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vincenzo Nibali didn't contest the finale of the stage today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Garderen is pumped to be collecting the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) wears the white jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pierre Rolland (Europcar) finishes the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) riding up Pra Loup

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Arnaud Courteille (FDJ)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) gets aero

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in the final metres of the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Garderen riding to second place and the race lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Congratulations for Romain Bardet from his Ag2r team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A very happy Romain Bardet after his stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A warning for the riders who might think of riding over the train tracks

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet (Ag2r) in the mix zone

(Image credit: ASO)
Manuel Quinziato and Daniel Oss enjoying a moment of fun

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Gerderen will be hoping for a few more lions

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton rides over a dam

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC lead the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton bunched together

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Sicard digs deep in the escape

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Riders begin to struggle as the road goes up

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome making hsi way down the descent

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The escapees roll through town

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Gerderen sprints to second place on stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet escaped to victory on the penultimate climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A tired Chris Froome finished third

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Garderen rode himself into the race lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Christophe Riblon in the break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Gerderen is the new race leader

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde was dropped on the penultimate climb

Chris Froome went for a late attack

Vincenzo Nibali with his Astana teammates

Nacer Bouhanni played domestique today

It was another scenic day on the Dauphiné

The peloton strings out

Lars Boom looks comfortable in the peloton

Romain Bardet celebrates his win

Pieter Serry ont he attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
All smiles from race leader Rohan Dennis

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Gerderen keeps his nose clean in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Sicard leads the break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The seven-man break wok well together

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
It was a nice sunny day for the riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC head the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis tucked behind Tejay van Garderen in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) claimed a huge victory on stage 5 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, attacking on the descent of the Col d’Allos and holding his lead to Pra Loup in what is a carbon copy of stage 17 of the upcoming Tour de France.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) moved into the leader’s jersey after he countered a late Chris Froome (Team Sky) attack to finish second, picking up six bonus seconds in the process. Beñat Inxausti (Movistar) also managed to close Froome down and finished behind the Brit in fourth to move up to second on general classification, with Bardet in third.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) cracked shortly before Froome’s attack and moved out of the top ten overall. However, he has been known to measure his efforts in the Dauphiné, not wanting to go to deep ahead of the Tour, so may not be too disappointed.

It was Team Sky who forced the issue towards the business end of the stage, setting a characteristically searing pace with numbers that strung out the peloton and quickly swallowed up the remnants of the day’s break.

As they neared the crest of the Col d’Allos, AG2R-La Mondiale moved forward and Bardet sprung clear, evidently a pre-planned move designed to exploit the Frenchman’s knowledge of the local roads.

He made his way down the mountain with breath-taking grace and opened up a gap of over a minute in the space of 16 hair-raising kilometres.

He held that advantage for most of the 6-kilometre Pra Loup and crossed the line to announce himself as a bona fide contender for the Tour, though he has lost the element of surprise in terms of tactics come stage 17.

To subscribe tot he Cyclingnews video channel, click here

How it happened

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) went on an early attack on the 161-kilometre route from Dignes-les-Bains to Pra Loup, heading off in search of mountains classification points with five categorised climbs in store.

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep), Romain Sicard (Europcar), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ), Albert Timmer (Giant-Alpecin) went with him and after 13km of racing they had three minutes and five seconds on the peloton.

Arnaud Courteille was first over the Col des Lèques, with Teklehaimanot second, while that was reversed on the second climb – the Toures Aures. The Eritrean was also first to crest the second-category Saint Michel as the gap stayed steady between four and five minutes.

As BMC, protecting the leader’s jersey of Rohan Dennis, controlled things on the lower slopes of the first-category Col d’Allos, things livened up in the break with Riblon, Teklehaimanot, and Courteille losing contact.

With 30km to go, the other general classification teams came to the front to force the issue. Astana and Cannondale-Garmin made their presence felt before Sky - in characteristic fashion - turned up the heat with numbers, causing the peloton to thin and the gap to the break to plummet. They mopped up several of the stragglers, including Teklehaimanot and Courteille.

Ian Boswell in particular put in a huge shift for a large portion of the climb while race leader Dennis cracked, along with Bauke Mollema (Trek) and Jean Christophe Péraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

The race came back together with 24km to go and Bardet made his move just before cresting the Col d’Allos.

The Frenchman fearlessly bombed down the mountain, in contrast to the bunch led gingerly by Sky. The British squad still had more numbers than anyone else on the final climb of Pra Loup and kept the pace high. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Nibali were dropped in quick succession before Nicolas Roche came to the fore to tee up Froome’s move.

The 2013 Tour de France champion immediately opened up a gap and only van Garderen and Intxausti could stay near him, the former judging his effort perfectly to come round Froome in the final 50 metres.

By that time, though, the result had been sewn up and Bardet has thrown his hands above his head as he crossed the line 36 seconds earlier.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:31:22
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:40
4Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:42
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:50
6Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:57
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
10Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
12Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:11
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:01:20
14Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:01:25
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:35
17Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:37
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:42
19Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:53
20Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
21Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
22Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
24David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:02
25Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:13
26José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
27Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:20
28Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:22
29Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:41
30Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:53
31Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
32Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
33Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:56
34Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:10
35Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:03:24
36Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:03:26
37Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
38Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:03:59
39Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:04:13
40George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:33
41Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
42Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:54
43Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
44Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:05:57
46John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
47Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:06:11
48Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:22
49Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
50Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
51Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:17
52Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:07:20
53Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:04
54Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:41
55Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:07
56Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:57
57Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
59Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
60Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
62Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
63Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
65Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
66Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
68Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
69José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
70Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
71Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
72Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
73Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
74Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
75Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
77Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
78Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
79Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
80Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
81Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
82Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:11:51
83Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:12:09
84Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:13:34
85Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:13:38
86Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:51
87Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
88Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
89Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:17
90Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
91Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
92Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
93Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
94Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
95David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
96Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:16:26
97Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:03
98Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
99Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
100Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
101Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
102Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
103Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
104Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
105Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
106Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
108Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
109Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
110Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
111Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
112Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
113Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
114Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
115Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
116Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
117Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
118Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
119Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
120Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
121Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
122Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
124Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
125Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:17:18
126Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:19:15
127Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
128Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
129Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
130Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
132Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:29
133Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
134Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
135Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
136Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
137Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:19:34
138Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:42
139Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:49
140Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
141Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:06
142Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
143Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
146Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
148Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
149Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
150Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
151Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
152Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
153Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
154Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
155Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
156Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
157Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
158Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
159Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:52
160Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:23
161Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:29:20
DNFBrian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15pts
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team12
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky10
4Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team8
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge6
6Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka5
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
10Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2pts
2Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2pts
2Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka5pts
2Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr3
3Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
4Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10pts
2Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky8
3Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky6
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
4Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:31:22
2Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:50
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:42
5Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:13
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:53
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:56
8Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:10
9George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:33
10Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:05:57
11Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:06:11
12Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:04
13Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:07
14Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:57
15Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
16Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
17Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:16:26
19Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:17:03
20Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:15
23Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:29
24Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:06
26Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
30Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky13:37:59
2Movistar Team0:00:55
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:05
4Lampre-Merida0:03:58
5Bora-Argon 180:05:22
6IAM Cycling0:06:52
7Lotto Soudal0:07:29
8Team Katusha0:08:02
9Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:16
10AG2R La Mondiale0:08:41
11Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:02
12Astana Pro Team0:10:00
13BMC Racing Team0:10:21
14Orica GreenEdge0:14:05
15Team Europcar0:16:42
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:12
17Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:03
18MTN - Qhubeka0:20:22
19Trek Factory Racing0:23:17
20Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:00
21FDJ.fr0:41:10

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team18:03:22
2Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:17
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:31
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:41
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:43
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
9Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:17
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:01:25
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:27
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:28
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:35
15Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:01:43
16Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:46
17Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
18David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:50
19Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:54
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:06
21Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
22Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:02:11
23Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:02:22
24Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:35
25Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:03:07
26Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:13
27Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:17
28Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:20
29Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:39
30Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:41
31Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:03:46
32Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:03:59
33José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:05
34Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:04:37
35Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:04:51
36George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:57
37John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:05:32
38Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:33
39Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:57
40Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:06:04
41Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:06:06
42Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:18
43Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:59
44Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:41
45Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:33
46Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:09:04
47Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:36
48Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:10:27
49Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:10:31
50Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
51Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
52Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:45
53Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
54Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:11:15
55Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:17
56Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
57José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:11:21
58Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:27
59Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:47
60Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:51
61Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:55
62Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:57
63Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:12:51
65Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:13:25
66Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:13:49
67Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:58
68Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:14:25
69Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:14:36
71Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:12
72Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:15:34
73Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:16:02
74Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:11
75Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:16:25
76Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:44
77Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:16:56
78Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
79Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:17:03
80Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:20
81Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:17:21
82Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:24
83Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:17:36
84Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:17:40
85Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:18:09
86Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:40
87Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:49
88Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:18:54
89David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:18:58
90Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:17
91Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:19:29
92Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:19:42
93Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:45
94Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:20:16
95Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:18
96Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:20:23
97Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:20:36
98Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:20:49
99Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:54
100Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:57
101Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:04
102Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:12
103Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:22:00
104Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:22:23
105Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:39
106Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:08
107Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:44
108Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:24:03
109Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:24:07
110Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:24
111Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:33
112Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:47
113Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:25:05
114Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:18
115Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:25:25
116Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:25:44
117Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:49
118Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:00
119Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:26:06
120Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:12
121Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:26:28
122Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:32
123Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:33
124Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
125Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:43
126Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:26:55
127Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:14
128Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:27:23
129Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:49
130Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:28:44
131Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:51
132Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:29:01
133Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:29:02
134Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:29:24
135Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:37
136Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:29:43
137Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:30:02
138Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:52
139Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:30:56
140Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:31:33
141Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:32:52
142Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:32:55
143Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:13
144Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:15
145Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:33:28
146Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:33:38
147Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:33:45
148Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:08
149Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:34:19
150Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:35
151Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:34:55
152Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:35:05
153Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:27
154Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:17
155Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:37:43
156Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:38:41
157Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:41:04
158Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:41:56
159Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:42:44
160Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:42:56
161Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:46:26

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits64pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka56
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale42
4Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling36
5Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha32
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal28
7Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin26
8Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky25
9Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step14
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team12
13Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo12
14Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge12
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky10
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
17Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
18Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team8
19Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr8
20Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar8
21Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge6
22Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
23Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
24Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka5
25Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
26Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
28Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka33pts
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
3Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr14
4Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar11
5Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky8
6Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 187
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky6
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
11Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar3
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
13Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
15Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
16Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
17Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team1
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
19Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
20Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
21Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18:03:42
2Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:23
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:07
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:46
5Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:53
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:00
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:21
8George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:37
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:05:44
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:13
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:16
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:10:07
13Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:37
14Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:13:29
15Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:24
16Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:49
17Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:57
18Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:20:03
19Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:20:29
20Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:34
21Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:04
22Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:31
23Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:29:04
24Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:17
25Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:29:23
26Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:31:13
27Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:07
28Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:57
29Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:40:44
30Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:42:24

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky53:13:06
2Movistar Team0:00:27
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:02
4Lampre-Merida0:04:13
5Bora-Argon 180:05:43
6IAM Cycling0:07:09
7Lotto Soudal0:07:55
8Team Katusha0:08:34
9Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:37
10AG2R La Mondiale0:09:08
11Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:12
12Astana Pro Team0:09:31
13BMC Racing Team0:09:48
14Orica GreenEdge0:13:55
15Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:48
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:58
17Team Europcar0:20:22
18MTN - Qhubeka0:20:56
19Trek Factory Racing0:23:59
20Team Giant-Alpecin0:35:32
21FDJ.fr0:47:49

