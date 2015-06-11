Image 1 of 151 Haimar Zubeldia (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 151 Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 151 Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 151 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) cracked today (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 151 Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 151 Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 151 Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) climbing (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 151 Bernard Thévenet with the monument on Pra Loup to commemorate his victory on the mountain 40 years ago (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 151 The 40th anniversary of Bernard Thévenet's 1975 victory over Eddy Merckx on Pra Loup is celebrated on stage 5 of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 151 Bernard Thévenet dethroned Eddy Merckx on Pra Loup in 1975 as this arch symbolises (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 151 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 151 Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 151 Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 151 Tyler Farrar (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 151 Nico Roche (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 151 Portuguese champion Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 151 Romain Bardet wins stage 5 of the Dauphiné Image 18 of 151 Dutch champion Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 151 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) and BMC's Tejay van Garderen. Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) claimed a huge victory on stage 5 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, attacking on the descent of the Col d’Allos and holding his lead to Pra Loup in what is a carbon copy of stage 17 of the upcoming Tour de France.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) moved into the leader’s jersey after he countered a late Chris Froome (Team Sky) attack to finish second, picking up six bonus seconds in the process. Beñat Inxausti (Movistar) also managed to close Froome down and finished behind the Brit in fourth to move up to second on general classification, with Bardet in third.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) cracked shortly before Froome’s attack and moved out of the top ten overall. However, he has been known to measure his efforts in the Dauphiné, not wanting to go to deep ahead of the Tour, so may not be too disappointed.

It was Team Sky who forced the issue towards the business end of the stage, setting a characteristically searing pace with numbers that strung out the peloton and quickly swallowed up the remnants of the day’s break.

As they neared the crest of the Col d’Allos, AG2R-La Mondiale moved forward and Bardet sprung clear, evidently a pre-planned move designed to exploit the Frenchman’s knowledge of the local roads.

He made his way down the mountain with breath-taking grace and opened up a gap of over a minute in the space of 16 hair-raising kilometres.

He held that advantage for most of the 6-kilometre Pra Loup and crossed the line to announce himself as a bona fide contender for the Tour, though he has lost the element of surprise in terms of tactics come stage 17.

How it happened

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) went on an early attack on the 161-kilometre route from Dignes-les-Bains to Pra Loup, heading off in search of mountains classification points with five categorised climbs in store.

Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep), Romain Sicard (Europcar), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ), Albert Timmer (Giant-Alpecin) went with him and after 13km of racing they had three minutes and five seconds on the peloton.

Arnaud Courteille was first over the Col des Lèques, with Teklehaimanot second, while that was reversed on the second climb – the Toures Aures. The Eritrean was also first to crest the second-category Saint Michel as the gap stayed steady between four and five minutes.

As BMC, protecting the leader’s jersey of Rohan Dennis, controlled things on the lower slopes of the first-category Col d’Allos, things livened up in the break with Riblon, Teklehaimanot, and Courteille losing contact.

With 30km to go, the other general classification teams came to the front to force the issue. Astana and Cannondale-Garmin made their presence felt before Sky - in characteristic fashion - turned up the heat with numbers, causing the peloton to thin and the gap to the break to plummet. They mopped up several of the stragglers, including Teklehaimanot and Courteille.

Ian Boswell in particular put in a huge shift for a large portion of the climb while race leader Dennis cracked, along with Bauke Mollema (Trek) and Jean Christophe Péraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

The race came back together with 24km to go and Bardet made his move just before cresting the Col d’Allos.

The Frenchman fearlessly bombed down the mountain, in contrast to the bunch led gingerly by Sky. The British squad still had more numbers than anyone else on the final climb of Pra Loup and kept the pace high. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Nibali were dropped in quick succession before Nicolas Roche came to the fore to tee up Froome’s move.

The 2013 Tour de France champion immediately opened up a gap and only van Garderen and Intxausti could stay near him, the former judging his effort perfectly to come round Froome in the final 50 metres.

By that time, though, the result had been sewn up and Bardet has thrown his hands above his head as he crossed the line 36 seconds earlier.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:31:22 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:40 4 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:42 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:50 6 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:57 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:03 12 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:11 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:20 14 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:01:25 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:35 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:37 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:42 19 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:53 20 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 22 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 24 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:02 25 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:13 26 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:20 28 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:22 29 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:41 30 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:53 31 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 32 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 33 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:56 34 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:10 35 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:03:24 36 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:03:26 37 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 38 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:03:59 39 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:13 40 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:33 41 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 42 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:54 43 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 44 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:05:57 46 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 47 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:11 48 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:22 49 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 50 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 51 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:17 52 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:07:20 53 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:04 54 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:41 55 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:07 56 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:57 57 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 59 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 60 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 62 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 63 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 65 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 66 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 69 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 70 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 71 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 72 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 75 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 77 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 78 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 79 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 80 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 81 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 82 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:11:51 83 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:09 84 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:34 85 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:13:38 86 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:51 87 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 88 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 89 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:17 90 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 91 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 92 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 93 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 94 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 95 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 96 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:26 97 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:03 98 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 99 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 100 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 101 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 102 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 103 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 105 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 106 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 108 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 109 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 110 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 111 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 112 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 113 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 114 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 115 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 116 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 117 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 118 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 119 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 120 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 121 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 122 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 123 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 124 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 125 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:17:18 126 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:19:15 127 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 128 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 129 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 130 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 132 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:29 133 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 134 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 135 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 136 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 137 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:19:34 138 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:42 139 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:49 140 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 141 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:06 142 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 143 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 146 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 148 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 149 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 150 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 151 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 152 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 153 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 154 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 155 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 156 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 157 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 158 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 159 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:21:52 160 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:23 161 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:29:20 DNF Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 pts 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 4 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 8 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 6 6 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 5 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 pts 2 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2 pts 2 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 5 pts 2 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 3 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 4 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 pts 2 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 8 3 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 6 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 4 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:31:22 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:50 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:42 5 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:13 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:53 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:56 8 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:10 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:33 10 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:05:57 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:11 12 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:04 13 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:07 14 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:57 15 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 17 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:26 19 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:03 20 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:15 23 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:29 24 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:06 26 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 30 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 13:37:59 2 Movistar Team 0:00:55 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:05 4 Lampre-Merida 0:03:58 5 Bora-Argon 18 0:05:22 6 IAM Cycling 0:06:52 7 Lotto Soudal 0:07:29 8 Team Katusha 0:08:02 9 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:16 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:41 11 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:02 12 Astana Pro Team 0:10:00 13 BMC Racing Team 0:10:21 14 Orica GreenEdge 0:14:05 15 Team Europcar 0:16:42 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:12 17 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:03 18 MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:22 19 Trek Factory Racing 0:23:17 20 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:00 21 FDJ.fr 0:41:10

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 18:03:22 2 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:17 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:31 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:41 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:43 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:17 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:25 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:27 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:28 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:35 15 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:01:43 16 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:46 17 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 18 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:50 19 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:54 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:06 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:07 22 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:02:11 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:02:22 24 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:35 25 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:07 26 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:13 27 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:17 28 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:20 29 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:39 30 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:41 31 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:03:46 32 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:03:59 33 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:05 34 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:37 35 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:04:51 36 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:57 37 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:05:32 38 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:33 39 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:57 40 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:04 41 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:06:06 42 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:18 43 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:59 44 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:41 45 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:33 46 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:04 47 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:36 48 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:10:27 49 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:10:31 50 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 51 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 52 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:45 53 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 54 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:11:15 55 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:17 56 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 57 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:11:21 58 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:27 59 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:47 60 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:51 61 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:55 62 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:57 63 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:51 65 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:13:25 66 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:13:49 67 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:58 68 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:25 69 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:36 71 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:12 72 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:15:34 73 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:02 74 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:11 75 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:16:25 76 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:44 77 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:56 78 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 79 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:17:03 80 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:20 81 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:17:21 82 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:24 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:17:36 84 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:40 85 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:18:09 86 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:40 87 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:49 88 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:54 89 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:18:58 90 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:17 91 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:19:29 92 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:42 93 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:45 94 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:20:16 95 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:18 96 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:23 97 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:36 98 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:20:49 99 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:54 100 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:57 101 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:04 102 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:12 103 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:22:00 104 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:22:23 105 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:39 106 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:08 107 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:44 108 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:24:03 109 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:24:07 110 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:24 111 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:33 112 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:47 113 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:25:05 114 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:18 115 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:25:25 116 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:25:44 117 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:49 118 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:00 119 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:26:06 120 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:12 121 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:26:28 122 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:32 123 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:33 124 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 125 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:43 126 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:26:55 127 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:14 128 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:23 129 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:49 130 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:28:44 131 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:51 132 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:29:01 133 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:29:02 134 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:29:24 135 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:37 136 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:29:43 137 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:30:02 138 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:52 139 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:30:56 140 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:31:33 141 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:32:52 142 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:32:55 143 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:13 144 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:15 145 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:33:28 146 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:33:38 147 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:33:45 148 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:08 149 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:34:19 150 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:35 151 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:34:55 152 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:35:05 153 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:35:27 154 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:17 155 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:37:43 156 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:38:41 157 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:41:04 158 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:41:56 159 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:42:44 160 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:42:56 161 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:46:26

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 56 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 4 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 36 5 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 32 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 7 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 8 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 25 9 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 13 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 14 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 12 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 17 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 18 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 8 19 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 20 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 8 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 6 22 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 23 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 24 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 5 25 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 26 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 28 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 33 pts 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 3 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 4 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 11 5 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 8 6 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 7 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 8 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 6 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 11 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 3 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 13 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 15 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 16 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 17 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 19 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 20 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 21 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18:03:42 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:23 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:07 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:46 5 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:53 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:00 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:21 8 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:37 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:44 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:13 11 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:16 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:10:07 13 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:37 14 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:13:29 15 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:24 16 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:49 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:57 18 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:03 19 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:20:29 20 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:34 21 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:04 22 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:31 23 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:29:04 24 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:17 25 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:29:23 26 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:31:13 27 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:35:07 28 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:57 29 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:44 30 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:42:24