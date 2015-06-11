Critérium du Dauphiné: Bardet wins on Pra Loup
Van Garderen moves into the yellow jersey
Stage 5: Digne-les-Bains - Pra Loup
Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) claimed a huge victory on stage 5 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, attacking on the descent of the Col d’Allos and holding his lead to Pra Loup in what is a carbon copy of stage 17 of the upcoming Tour de France.
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) moved into the leader’s jersey after he countered a late Chris Froome (Team Sky) attack to finish second, picking up six bonus seconds in the process. Beñat Inxausti (Movistar) also managed to close Froome down and finished behind the Brit in fourth to move up to second on general classification, with Bardet in third.
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) cracked shortly before Froome’s attack and moved out of the top ten overall. However, he has been known to measure his efforts in the Dauphiné, not wanting to go to deep ahead of the Tour, so may not be too disappointed.
It was Team Sky who forced the issue towards the business end of the stage, setting a characteristically searing pace with numbers that strung out the peloton and quickly swallowed up the remnants of the day’s break.
As they neared the crest of the Col d’Allos, AG2R-La Mondiale moved forward and Bardet sprung clear, evidently a pre-planned move designed to exploit the Frenchman’s knowledge of the local roads.
He made his way down the mountain with breath-taking grace and opened up a gap of over a minute in the space of 16 hair-raising kilometres.
He held that advantage for most of the 6-kilometre Pra Loup and crossed the line to announce himself as a bona fide contender for the Tour, though he has lost the element of surprise in terms of tactics come stage 17.
How it happened
Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) went on an early attack on the 161-kilometre route from Dignes-les-Bains to Pra Loup, heading off in search of mountains classification points with five categorised climbs in store.
Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep), Romain Sicard (Europcar), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ), Albert Timmer (Giant-Alpecin) went with him and after 13km of racing they had three minutes and five seconds on the peloton.
Arnaud Courteille was first over the Col des Lèques, with Teklehaimanot second, while that was reversed on the second climb – the Toures Aures. The Eritrean was also first to crest the second-category Saint Michel as the gap stayed steady between four and five minutes.
As BMC, protecting the leader’s jersey of Rohan Dennis, controlled things on the lower slopes of the first-category Col d’Allos, things livened up in the break with Riblon, Teklehaimanot, and Courteille losing contact.
With 30km to go, the other general classification teams came to the front to force the issue. Astana and Cannondale-Garmin made their presence felt before Sky - in characteristic fashion - turned up the heat with numbers, causing the peloton to thin and the gap to the break to plummet. They mopped up several of the stragglers, including Teklehaimanot and Courteille.
Ian Boswell in particular put in a huge shift for a large portion of the climb while race leader Dennis cracked, along with Bauke Mollema (Trek) and Jean Christophe Péraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
The race came back together with 24km to go and Bardet made his move just before cresting the Col d’Allos.
The Frenchman fearlessly bombed down the mountain, in contrast to the bunch led gingerly by Sky. The British squad still had more numbers than anyone else on the final climb of Pra Loup and kept the pace high. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Nibali were dropped in quick succession before Nicolas Roche came to the fore to tee up Froome’s move.
The 2013 Tour de France champion immediately opened up a gap and only van Garderen and Intxausti could stay near him, the former judging his effort perfectly to come round Froome in the final 50 metres.
By that time, though, the result had been sewn up and Bardet has thrown his hands above his head as he crossed the line 36 seconds earlier.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:31:22
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:36
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|4
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:50
|6
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:57
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|12
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:11
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:20
|14
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:25
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:35
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:37
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:42
|19
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:53
|20
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|23
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|24
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:02
|25
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:13
|26
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:20
|28
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:22
|29
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:41
|30
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:53
|31
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|32
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|33
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:56
|34
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:10
|35
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:03:24
|36
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:03:26
|37
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|38
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:03:59
|39
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:13
|40
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:33
|41
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|42
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:54
|43
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|44
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:05:57
|46
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|47
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:11
|48
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:22
|49
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|50
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|51
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:17
|52
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:07:20
|53
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:04
|54
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:41
|55
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:07
|56
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:57
|57
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|62
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|63
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|69
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|70
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|71
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|72
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|75
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|80
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|82
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:11:51
|83
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:09
|84
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:34
|85
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:13:38
|86
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:51
|87
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|89
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:17
|90
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|91
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|92
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|94
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|95
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|96
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:26
|97
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:03
|98
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|100
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|101
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|102
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|105
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|106
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|108
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|109
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|110
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|111
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|112
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|113
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|114
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|116
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|117
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|118
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|120
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|121
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|122
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:17:18
|126
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:15
|127
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|130
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|132
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:29
|133
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|134
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|135
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|136
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:19:34
|138
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:42
|139
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:49
|140
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|141
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:06
|142
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|143
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|146
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|148
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|149
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|150
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|151
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|154
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|155
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|156
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|157
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|159
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:52
|160
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:23
|161
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:29:20
|DNF
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|pts
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|4
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|6
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|pts
|2
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|3
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|4
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|8
|3
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|4
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:31:22
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:50
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:42
|5
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:13
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:53
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:56
|8
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:10
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:33
|10
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:05:57
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:11
|12
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:04
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:07
|14
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:57
|15
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:26
|19
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:03
|20
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:15
|23
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:29
|24
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:06
|26
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|30
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|13:37:59
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:05
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|0:03:58
|5
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:22
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:06:52
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:29
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:08:02
|9
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:16
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:41
|11
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:02
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:00
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:21
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:05
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:16:42
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:12
|17
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:03
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:22
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:17
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:00
|21
|FDJ.fr
|0:41:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18:03:22
|2
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:31
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:41
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:43
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:17
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:25
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:27
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:28
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:35
|15
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:43
|16
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:46
|17
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|18
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:50
|19
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:54
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:06
|21
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|22
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:11
|23
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:22
|24
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:35
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:07
|26
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:13
|27
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:17
|28
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:20
|29
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:39
|30
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:41
|31
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:03:46
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:03:59
|33
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:05
|34
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:37
|35
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:51
|36
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:57
|37
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:05:32
|38
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:33
|39
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:57
|40
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:04
|41
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:06
|42
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:18
|43
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:59
|44
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:41
|45
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:33
|46
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:04
|47
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:36
|48
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:27
|49
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:31
|50
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|52
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:45
|53
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|54
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:15
|55
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:17
|56
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|57
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:11:21
|58
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:27
|59
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:47
|60
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:51
|61
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:55
|62
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:57
|63
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:51
|65
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:25
|66
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:13:49
|67
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:58
|68
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:25
|69
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:36
|71
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:12
|72
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:15:34
|73
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:02
|74
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:11
|75
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:16:25
|76
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:44
|77
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:56
|78
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|79
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:17:03
|80
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:20
|81
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:21
|82
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:24
|83
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:17:36
|84
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:40
|85
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:18:09
|86
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:40
|87
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:49
|88
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:54
|89
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:18:58
|90
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:17
|91
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:19:29
|92
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:42
|93
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:45
|94
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:20:16
|95
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:18
|96
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:23
|97
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:36
|98
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:49
|99
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:54
|100
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:57
|101
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:04
|102
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:12
|103
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:00
|104
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:22:23
|105
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:39
|106
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:08
|107
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:44
|108
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:24:03
|109
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:24:07
|110
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:24
|111
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:33
|112
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:47
|113
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:05
|114
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:18
|115
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:25
|116
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:25:44
|117
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:49
|118
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:00
|119
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:26:06
|120
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:12
|121
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:26:28
|122
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:32
|123
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:33
|124
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:43
|126
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:55
|127
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:14
|128
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:23
|129
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:49
|130
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:44
|131
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:51
|132
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:29:01
|133
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:29:02
|134
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:24
|135
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:37
|136
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:29:43
|137
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:30:02
|138
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:52
|139
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:30:56
|140
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:31:33
|141
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:52
|142
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:32:55
|143
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:13
|144
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:15
|145
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:33:28
|146
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:33:38
|147
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:33:45
|148
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:08
|149
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:19
|150
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:34:35
|151
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:55
|152
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:35:05
|153
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:35:27
|154
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:17
|155
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:37:43
|156
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:41
|157
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:41:04
|158
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:41:56
|159
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:44
|160
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:56
|161
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:46:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|56
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|4
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|36
|5
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|7
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|8
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|9
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|13
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|14
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|17
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|18
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|19
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|20
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|22
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|23
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|24
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|25
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|26
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|28
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|33
|pts
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|3
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|4
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|8
|6
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|8
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|11
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|13
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|16
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|17
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|19
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|20
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|21
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18:03:42
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:23
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:07
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:46
|5
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:53
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:00
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:21
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:37
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:44
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:13
|11
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:16
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:07
|13
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:37
|14
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:13:29
|15
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:24
|16
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:49
|17
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:57
|18
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:03
|19
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:29
|20
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:34
|21
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:04
|22
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:31
|23
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:04
|24
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:17
|25
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:29:23
|26
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:31:13
|27
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:35:07
|28
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:57
|29
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:44
|30
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|53:13:06
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:02
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|0:04:13
|5
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:43
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:07:09
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:55
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:08:34
|9
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:37
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:08
|11
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:12
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:31
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:48
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:55
|15
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:48
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:58
|17
|Team Europcar
|0:20:22
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:56
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:59
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:35:32
|21
|FDJ.fr
|0:47:49
