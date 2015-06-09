Dauphiné: BMC wins team time trial
Dennis in race lead
Stage 3: Roanne - Montagny (TTT)
Rohan Dennis moved into the lead of the Critérium du Dauphiné on Tuesday after BMC triumphed in the team time trial on stage three.
The current world champions, whose squad featured four of the five riders who helped them to that title in Ponferrada in September, clocked a time of 29:58 over the 24.5km course from Roanne to Montagny.
Team Sky finished 34 seconds down as Peter Kennaugh relinquished ownership of the leader’s yellow jersey.
Prior to the stage Manuel Quinziato was BMC’s best-placed man on GC but was not among the five riders who reached the finish together, meaning Dennis is the new race leader.
Though the jersey is on Dennis’ shoulders, the general classification man is still Tejay van Garderen - twice fifth at the Tour de France - who now sits in a commanding second place.
"It went great," said the American as he waited to mount the podium. “We finished with five guys, so we were on the limit at the end, but that shows we gave it everything.
"I feel good. This was the first big test of the Dauphiné, and going into the mountains I feel ready to put up a good challenge. It’s a good warning shot going into July."
Despite some early formation problems, Astana finished just four seconds down on BMC to finish in second place, allowing Vincenzo Nibali move up to fourth on GC.
The biggest losers on the day were Team Sky, with Chris Froome shaking his head as he crossed the line having lost 30 seconds to his main rival Nibali.
Cannondale-Garmin’s hopes of defending Andrew Talansky’s overall title took a minor blow too, as they were 43 seconds slower than BMC. Another GC man to lose time was Joaquim Rodriguez, whose Katusha squad were way off the pace at 1:05 back on BMC.
Movistar, Etixx-QuickStep, and Orica-GreenEdge were third, fourth and fifth respectively on the day, reflecting the time trialling pedigree in their teams. Former UCI Hour Record holder Alex Dowsett powered Movistar to a time of 30:03 that launched Alejandro Valverde into the top ten, while Etixx will have been disappointed to finish 13 seconds slower than that. Orica, despite lacking a number of the figures that powered them to team time trial victory at the Giro d’Italia last month, put in a respectable display to finish 23 seconds back on BMC.
How it happened
This was the first team time trial in the Dauphiné for 35 years, making its return in no small part because of the similar test coming up in the Tour de France in July.
On paper at least, today’s route was a more straightforward affair than the rugged 28km challenge that awaits in Brittany on stage 9 of the Tour, with its stinging climb to the finish. There were no significant ascents, though there was a steady gain in elevation on the back end of a course replete with false flats.
FDJ were first off the start ramp but not much could be gleaned from their performance given that Thibaut Pinot and the core of their have skipped the Dauphiné this year to ride the Tour de Suisse instead. The French squad posted a time of 31:31, which was never going to last long.
BMC were third off and would provide an early reference point as reigning world champions. Four of the riders who helped them to that title in Ponferrada last September - Tejay van Garderen, Rohan Dennis, Manuel Quinziato and Daniel Oss – were riding today as they duly stormed through the 14km intermediate checkpoint in 15:56. They reached the finish to clock 29:58, 1:18 quicker than Giant-Alpecin at the time.
While BMC powered to victory, Astana, with last year’s Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali, set out and encountered some early problems. The team’s formation was disjointed and Alessandro Vanotti and Dmitriy Gruzdev began to flag, the latter being dropped five kilometres in. They steadied the ship, though, and were only four seconds down on BMC at the intermediate check, a deficit that stayed the same until the finish.
Etixx-QuickStep also had some troubles early on, with Niki Terpstra and Martin Velits blown out the back and David De La Cruz flagging. Tony Martin’s team were 11 seconds down on BMC at the checkpoint and that extended to 18 seconds by the finish.
Movistar started slowly but made up time over the second half of the course, while LottoNL-Jumbo produced a steady ride to claim a top ten spot.
As the majority of teams were out on the course, some general classification outsiders began to lose time. Bauke Mollema, top ten in the previous two Tours de France, had a bad day with Trek, who were 1:14 down by the end, while Rodriguez’s Katusha didn’t fare much better.
Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), sixth in last year’s Tour, and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), three-time Tour de Suisse winner, both lost close to a minute.
Cannondale-Garmin and Sky were the last two teams on the road, and both ran into trouble. The American squad held it together over the first portion of the course but Talansky was forced to spend a considerable amount of time on the front, his high pace disjointing the formation behind.
Sky’s troubles began earlier as Wout Poels and Ian Stannard were dropped just before the intermediate checkpoint and Luke Rowe joined them just afterwards. Riding with the bare five for a large chunk of the course, Nicolas Roche struggled at the end as Froome drove things at the front and shook his head as they crossed the line.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|0:29:54
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:18
|5
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:23
|6
|Team Sky
|0:00:35
|7
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:47
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:50
|10
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:54
|11
|Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:00
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:01:05
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:07
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:01:08
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:14
|18
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:18
|19
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:30
|20
|FDJ.fr
|0:01:36
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8:00:37
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|11
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:18
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:23
|20
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|22
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:35
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|26
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|27
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:48
|30
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|31
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|33
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|34
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:00:50
|35
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|36
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|37
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|38
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:54
|39
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|41
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|43
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|44
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|45
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|46
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|47
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|48
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:00
|52
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|55
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:03
|56
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:01:05
|57
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|58
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|59
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:07
|60
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|61
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|62
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|63
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:08
|64
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:15
|65
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|66
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|68
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:18
|69
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|70
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:24
|71
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|72
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:30
|73
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|75
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|77
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:36
|78
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:49
|79
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:10
|80
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:18
|81
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:20
|82
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:22
|83
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:46
|84
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:48
|85
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:59
|86
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:09
|87
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:18
|88
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:03:23
|89
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|90
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:03:38
|91
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:42
|92
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|93
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:45
|94
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:47
|95
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:48
|96
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:49
|97
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:52
|98
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:53
|99
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|100
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:55
|101
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|103
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:56
|104
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:58
|107
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:03
|108
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:06
|109
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|110
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|111
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:08
|112
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:09
|113
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:04:11
|114
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:16
|115
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:24
|116
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:37
|117
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:42
|120
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:04:51
|121
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:16
|122
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:32
|123
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:05:37
|124
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:52
|125
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|126
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:06
|127
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:08
|128
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|129
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:25
|130
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:06:28
|131
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:06:30
|132
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:35
|133
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|134
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:01
|135
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:07:02
|136
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:04
|137
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|138
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:07:05
|139
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:15
|140
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:25
|141
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:39
|142
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:27
|143
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:08:32
|144
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:47
|145
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:48
|146
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:19
|147
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:37
|148
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:39
|149
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:52
|150
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:22
|151
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:24
|152
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:41
|153
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:10:46
|154
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:51
|155
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|156
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:03
|157
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:18
|158
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:02
|159
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:04
|160
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|161
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:33
|162
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:27
|163
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:23
|164
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|38
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|4
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|6
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|7
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|8
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|14
|9
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|10
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|12
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|15
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|25
|pts
|2
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|3
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|4
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|6
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|7
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|8
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|9
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8:00:37
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:18
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:23
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:54
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:00
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:07
|12
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:18
|13
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:30
|15
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:36
|18
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:03:23
|19
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:49
|20
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:58
|21
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:16
|22
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:37
|23
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:32
|24
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:01
|25
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:47
|26
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:48
|27
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:37
|28
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:24
|29
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:04
|30
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|23:01:55
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:18
|5
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:23
|6
|Team Sky
|0:00:33
|7
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:48
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:50
|10
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:54
|11
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:00
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:01:05
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:07
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:01:08
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:15
|18
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:30
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:49
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:06
|21
|FDJ.fr
|0:07:12
