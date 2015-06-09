Image 1 of 88 Rohan Dennis also leads the young rider's classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 88 New race leader Rohan Dennis celebrates atop the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 88 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 88 Tejay van Garderen's GC hopes benefited from a solid team ride. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 88 BMC on their way to winning the Dauphine's team time trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 88 Team Europcar finished 16th. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 88 Sky and Peter Kennaugh surrendered the yellow jersey today. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 88 Rohan Dennis on the front of the BMC team time trial squad at Dauphine. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 88 Cofidis in action during the team time trial. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 88 Cannondale-Garmin roll over the Dauphine team time trial course. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 88 Ag2r La Mondiale get ready for the team time trial start. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 88 Team Europcar warm up before the Dauphine team time trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 88 IAM Cycling finished ninth during the Dauphine team time trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 88 Cannondale-Garmin lined up during the team time tria. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 88 Team Sky's full line-up power along the Dauphine TTT course. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 88 Five riders from Tinkoff-Saxo. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 88 FDJ in action during the Dauphine's team time trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 88 Bora-Argon 18 ride during the Dauphine team time trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 88 Etixx-QuickStep on their way to a fourth-place finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 88 Cannondale-Garmin finished seventh. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 88 Gaps form on the Team Sky line up during the Dauphine team time trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 88 Team Katusha in action during the Dauphine's team time trial. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 88 Lotto Soudal finished 12th. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 88 LottoNL-Jumbo finished 10th. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 88 Astana Pro Team. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 88 Astana Pro Team. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 88 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in action. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 88 Etixx-QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 88 Team Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 88 LottoNL-Jumbo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 88 Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 88 Ag2r la Mondiale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 88 Trek Factory Racing. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 88 Robert Kiserlovski leads Tinkoff-Saxo at the Dauphine. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 35 of 88 Astana finished second during the team time trial. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 36 of 88 Team Sky power along the team time trial course. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 37 of 88 Chris Froome in full-on TTT mode. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 38 of 88 Lampre-Merida finished eighth. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 39 of 88 Astana in action during the Dauphine team time trial. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 40 of 88 Lampre-Merida ride under a canopy of trees during the Dauphine TTT. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 41 of 88 Chris Froome leads the Sky train in the Dauphine team time trial. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 42 of 88 Orica-GreenEdge finished fifth on Tuesday. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 43 of 88 Americans Chad Haga (left) and Lawson Craddock (right) help power the Giant-Alpecin train. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 44 of 88 Bora-Argon 18 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 88 Daniel Teklehaimanot remains in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 88 Nacer Bouhanni is the leader of the points competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 88 Movistar finished third during the Dauphine team time trial. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 48 of 88 Lotto-Soudal in perfect formation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 88 Orica-GreenEdge finished fifth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 88 MTN-Qhubeka (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 88 AG2R-La Mondiale didn't do well (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 88 IAM Cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 88 Tinkoff-Saxo hope that the mountains will bring better success (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 88 Bora-Argon 18 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 88 Rohan Dennis in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 88 BMC on the podium after their stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 88 Team Sky had a disappointing performance (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 88 BMC warm down after their stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 88 Lampre-Merida lost 47 seconds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 88 BMC celebrate their victory on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 61 of 88 FDJ string out (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 62 of 88 Astana riding to second on the day (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 63 of 88 Pro Continental squad Cofidis get in formation (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 64 of 88 LottoNL-Jumbo out on the course (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 65 of 88 Orica-GreenEdge aiming to repeat their Giro d'Italia TTT success (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 66 of 88 The Ag2r-La Mondiale train working for leader Romain Bardet (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 67 of 88 Tinkoff-Saxo had no real GC ambitions to play for (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 68 of 88 Chris Froome takes a turn on the front for Sky (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 69 of 88 Rohan Dennis pulls on the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 70 of 88 New race leader Rohan Dennis celebrates atop the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 71 of 88 LottoNL-Jumbo had a quiet day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 88 The LottoNL-Jumbo car follows the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 88 Katusha lost some time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 88 Luminous yellow shoe covers for Astana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 88 Cofidis struggled in the team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 88 Tony Martin provided the big power for Etixx-QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 88 Etixx-QuickStep just missed victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 88 Not sure that beard is aero (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 88 Time trialling not a speciality for Europcar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 88 Movistar went into the stage with ambition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 88 Movistar started slow but came back in the second half (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 88 FDJ not quite in formation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 88 Astana had a good day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 88 Astana finished just off the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 88 Trek Factory Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 86 of 88 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 87 of 88 BMC put in the early benchmark (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 88 of 88 Etixx-QuickStep put in a strong time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rohan Dennis moved into the lead of the Critérium du Dauphiné on Tuesday after BMC triumphed in the team time trial on stage three.

The current world champions, whose squad featured four of the five riders who helped them to that title in Ponferrada in September, clocked a time of 29:58 over the 24.5km course from Roanne to Montagny.

Team Sky finished 34 seconds down as Peter Kennaugh relinquished ownership of the leader’s yellow jersey.

Prior to the stage Manuel Quinziato was BMC’s best-placed man on GC but was not among the five riders who reached the finish together, meaning Dennis is the new race leader.

Though the jersey is on Dennis’ shoulders, the general classification man is still Tejay van Garderen - twice fifth at the Tour de France - who now sits in a commanding second place.

"It went great," said the American as he waited to mount the podium. “We finished with five guys, so we were on the limit at the end, but that shows we gave it everything.

"I feel good. This was the first big test of the Dauphiné, and going into the mountains I feel ready to put up a good challenge. It’s a good warning shot going into July."

Despite some early formation problems, Astana finished just four seconds down on BMC to finish in second place, allowing Vincenzo Nibali move up to fourth on GC.

The biggest losers on the day were Team Sky, with Chris Froome shaking his head as he crossed the line having lost 30 seconds to his main rival Nibali.

Cannondale-Garmin’s hopes of defending Andrew Talansky’s overall title took a minor blow too, as they were 43 seconds slower than BMC. Another GC man to lose time was Joaquim Rodriguez, whose Katusha squad were way off the pace at 1:05 back on BMC.

Movistar, Etixx-QuickStep, and Orica-GreenEdge were third, fourth and fifth respectively on the day, reflecting the time trialling pedigree in their teams. Former UCI Hour Record holder Alex Dowsett powered Movistar to a time of 30:03 that launched Alejandro Valverde into the top ten, while Etixx will have been disappointed to finish 13 seconds slower than that. Orica, despite lacking a number of the figures that powered them to team time trial victory at the Giro d’Italia last month, put in a respectable display to finish 23 seconds back on BMC.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

How it happened

This was the first team time trial in the Dauphiné for 35 years, making its return in no small part because of the similar test coming up in the Tour de France in July.

On paper at least, today’s route was a more straightforward affair than the rugged 28km challenge that awaits in Brittany on stage 9 of the Tour, with its stinging climb to the finish. There were no significant ascents, though there was a steady gain in elevation on the back end of a course replete with false flats.

FDJ were first off the start ramp but not much could be gleaned from their performance given that Thibaut Pinot and the core of their have skipped the Dauphiné this year to ride the Tour de Suisse instead. The French squad posted a time of 31:31, which was never going to last long.

BMC were third off and would provide an early reference point as reigning world champions. Four of the riders who helped them to that title in Ponferrada last September - Tejay van Garderen, Rohan Dennis, Manuel Quinziato and Daniel Oss – were riding today as they duly stormed through the 14km intermediate checkpoint in 15:56. They reached the finish to clock 29:58, 1:18 quicker than Giant-Alpecin at the time.

While BMC powered to victory, Astana, with last year’s Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali, set out and encountered some early problems. The team’s formation was disjointed and Alessandro Vanotti and Dmitriy Gruzdev began to flag, the latter being dropped five kilometres in. They steadied the ship, though, and were only four seconds down on BMC at the intermediate check, a deficit that stayed the same until the finish.

Etixx-QuickStep also had some troubles early on, with Niki Terpstra and Martin Velits blown out the back and David De La Cruz flagging. Tony Martin’s team were 11 seconds down on BMC at the checkpoint and that extended to 18 seconds by the finish.

Movistar started slowly but made up time over the second half of the course, while LottoNL-Jumbo produced a steady ride to claim a top ten spot.

As the majority of teams were out on the course, some general classification outsiders began to lose time. Bauke Mollema, top ten in the previous two Tours de France, had a bad day with Trek, who were 1:14 down by the end, while Rodriguez’s Katusha didn’t fare much better.

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), sixth in last year’s Tour, and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), three-time Tour de Suisse winner, both lost close to a minute.

Cannondale-Garmin and Sky were the last two teams on the road, and both ran into trouble. The American squad held it together over the first portion of the course but Talansky was forced to spend a considerable amount of time on the front, his high pace disjointing the formation behind.

Sky’s troubles began earlier as Wout Poels and Ian Stannard were dropped just before the intermediate checkpoint and Luke Rowe joined them just afterwards. Riding with the bare five for a large chunk of the course, Nicolas Roche struggled at the end as Froome drove things at the front and shook his head as they crossed the line.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 0:29:54 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:04 3 Movistar Team 0:00:05 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:18 5 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:23 6 Team Sky 0:00:35 7 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 8 Lampre-Merida 0:00:47 9 IAM Cycling 0:00:50 10 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:54 11 Bora-Argon 18 12 Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 13 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:00 14 Team Katusha 0:01:05 15 MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:07 16 Team Europcar 0:01:08 17 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:14 18 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:18 19 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:30 20 FDJ.fr 0:01:36 21 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:49

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8:00:37 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:04 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 6 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:05 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 11 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:18 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:23 20 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 22 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 23 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 24 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:35 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 26 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 27 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 28 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 29 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:48 30 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 31 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 32 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 33 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 34 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:00:50 35 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 36 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 37 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 38 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:54 39 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 40 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 41 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 42 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 43 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 44 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 45 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 46 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 47 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 48 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 49 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:00 52 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 55 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:03 56 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:01:05 57 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 58 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 59 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:07 60 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 61 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 62 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 63 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:08 64 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:15 65 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 66 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 67 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 68 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:18 69 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 70 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:24 71 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 72 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:30 73 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 75 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 76 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 77 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:36 78 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:49 79 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:10 80 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:18 81 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:20 82 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:22 83 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:46 84 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:48 85 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:59 86 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:09 87 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:18 88 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:03:23 89 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:31 90 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:03:38 91 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:42 92 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 93 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:45 94 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:47 95 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:48 96 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:49 97 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:52 98 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:53 99 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 100 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:55 101 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 102 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 103 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:56 104 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:58 107 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:03 108 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:06 109 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 110 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 111 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:08 112 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:09 113 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:04:11 114 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:16 115 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:24 116 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:37 117 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:42 120 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:04:51 121 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:16 122 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:32 123 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:05:37 124 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:52 125 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 126 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:06 127 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:08 128 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 129 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:25 130 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:06:28 131 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:06:30 132 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:35 133 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 134 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:01 135 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:07:02 136 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:04 137 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 138 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:07:05 139 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:15 140 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:25 141 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:39 142 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:27 143 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:08:32 144 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:47 145 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:48 146 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:09:19 147 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:37 148 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:39 149 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:52 150 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:10:22 151 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:24 152 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:41 153 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:10:46 154 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:51 155 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 156 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:03 157 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:18 158 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:02 159 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:04 160 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 161 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:33 162 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:27 163 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:23 164 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:16

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 38 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 4 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 25 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 6 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 7 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 16 8 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 14 9 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 10 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 12 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 12 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 13 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 8 14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 15 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 25 pts 2 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 11 3 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 4 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 7 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 6 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 3 7 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 8 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 9 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1

Young Rider's Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8:00:37 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:18 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:23 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 5 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:54 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:00 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:07 12 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:18 13 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:30 15 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:36 18 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:03:23 19 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:49 20 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:58 21 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:16 22 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:37 23 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:32 24 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:01 25 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:47 26 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:48 27 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:37 28 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:24 29 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:04 30 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:27