Dauphiné: BMC wins team time trial

Dennis in race lead

Image 1 of 88

Rohan Dennis also leads the young rider's classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 88

New race leader Rohan Dennis celebrates atop the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 88

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 88

Tejay van Garderen's GC hopes benefited from a solid team ride.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 88

BMC on their way to winning the Dauphine's team time trial.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 88

Team Europcar finished 16th.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 88

Sky and Peter Kennaugh surrendered the yellow jersey today.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 88

Rohan Dennis on the front of the BMC team time trial squad at Dauphine.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 88

Cofidis in action during the team time trial.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 88

Cannondale-Garmin roll over the Dauphine team time trial course.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 88

Ag2r La Mondiale get ready for the team time trial start.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 88

Team Europcar warm up before the Dauphine team time trial.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 88

IAM Cycling finished ninth during the Dauphine team time trial.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 88

Cannondale-Garmin lined up during the team time tria.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 88

Team Sky's full line-up power along the Dauphine TTT course.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 88

Five riders from Tinkoff-Saxo.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 88

FDJ in action during the Dauphine's team time trial.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 88

Bora-Argon 18 ride during the Dauphine team time trial.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 88

Etixx-QuickStep on their way to a fourth-place finish.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 88

Cannondale-Garmin finished seventh.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 88

Gaps form on the Team Sky line up during the Dauphine team time trial.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 88

Team Katusha in action during the Dauphine's team time trial.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 88

Lotto Soudal finished 12th.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 88

LottoNL-Jumbo finished 10th.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 88

Astana Pro Team.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 88

Astana Pro Team.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 88

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in action.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 88

Etixx-QuickStep

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 88

Team Katusha

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 88

LottoNL-Jumbo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 88

Lotto Soudal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 88

Ag2r la Mondiale

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 88

Trek Factory Racing.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 88

Robert Kiserlovski leads Tinkoff-Saxo at the Dauphine.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 88

Astana finished second during the team time trial.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 88

Team Sky power along the team time trial course.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 88

Chris Froome in full-on TTT mode.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 88

Lampre-Merida finished eighth.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 88

Astana in action during the Dauphine team time trial.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 88

Lampre-Merida ride under a canopy of trees during the Dauphine TTT.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 41 of 88

Chris Froome leads the Sky train in the Dauphine team time trial.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 88

Orica-GreenEdge finished fifth on Tuesday.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 43 of 88

Americans Chad Haga (left) and Lawson Craddock (right) help power the Giant-Alpecin train.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 88

Bora-Argon 18

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 88

Daniel Teklehaimanot remains in the mountains jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 88

Nacer Bouhanni is the leader of the points competition

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 88

Movistar finished third during the Dauphine team time trial.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 48 of 88

Lotto-Soudal in perfect formation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 88

Orica-GreenEdge finished fifth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 88

MTN-Qhubeka

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 88

AG2R-La Mondiale didn't do well

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 88

IAM Cycling

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 88

Tinkoff-Saxo hope that the mountains will bring better success

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 88

Bora-Argon 18

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 88

Rohan Dennis in yellow

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 88

BMC on the podium after their stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 88

Team Sky had a disappointing performance

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 88

BMC warm down after their stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 88

Lampre-Merida lost 47 seconds

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 88

BMC celebrate their victory on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 88

FDJ string out

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 88

Astana riding to second on the day

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 88

Pro Continental squad Cofidis get in formation

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 88

LottoNL-Jumbo out on the course

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 88

Orica-GreenEdge aiming to repeat their Giro d'Italia TTT success

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 88

The Ag2r-La Mondiale train working for leader Romain Bardet

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 88

Tinkoff-Saxo had no real GC ambitions to play for

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 88

Chris Froome takes a turn on the front for Sky

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 88

Rohan Dennis pulls on the leader's yellow jersey

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 88

New race leader Rohan Dennis celebrates atop the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 88

LottoNL-Jumbo had a quiet day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 88

The LottoNL-Jumbo car follows the riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 88

Katusha lost some time

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 88

Luminous yellow shoe covers for Astana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 88

Cofidis struggled in the team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 88

Tony Martin provided the big power for Etixx-QuickStep

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 88

Etixx-QuickStep just missed victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 88

Not sure that beard is aero

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 88

Time trialling not a speciality for Europcar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 88

Movistar went into the stage with ambition

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 88

Movistar started slow but came back in the second half

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 88

FDJ not quite in formation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 88

Astana had a good day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 88

Astana finished just off the pace

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 88

Trek Factory Racing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 88

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 88

BMC put in the early benchmark

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 88

Etixx-QuickStep put in a strong time

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rohan Dennis moved into the lead of the Critérium du Dauphiné on Tuesday after BMC triumphed in the team time trial on stage three.

The current world champions, whose squad featured four of the five riders who helped them to that title in Ponferrada in September, clocked a time of 29:58 over the 24.5km course from Roanne to Montagny.

Team Sky finished 34 seconds down as Peter Kennaugh relinquished ownership of the leader’s yellow jersey.

Prior to the stage Manuel Quinziato was BMC’s best-placed man on GC but was not among the five riders who reached the finish together, meaning Dennis is the new race leader.

Though the jersey is on Dennis’ shoulders, the general classification man is still Tejay van Garderen - twice fifth at the Tour de France - who now sits in a commanding second place.

"It went great," said the American as he waited to mount the podium. “We finished with five guys, so we were on the limit at the end, but that shows we gave it everything.

"I feel good. This was the first big test of the Dauphiné, and going into the mountains I feel ready to put up a good challenge. It’s a good warning shot going into July."

Despite some early formation problems, Astana finished just four seconds down on BMC to finish in second place, allowing Vincenzo Nibali move up to fourth on GC.

The biggest losers on the day were Team Sky, with Chris Froome shaking his head as he crossed the line having lost 30 seconds to his main rival Nibali.

Cannondale-Garmin’s hopes of defending Andrew Talansky’s overall title took a minor blow too, as they were 43 seconds slower than BMC. Another GC man to lose time was Joaquim Rodriguez, whose Katusha squad were way off the pace at 1:05 back on BMC.

Movistar, Etixx-QuickStep, and Orica-GreenEdge were third, fourth and fifth respectively on the day, reflecting the time trialling pedigree in their teams. Former UCI Hour Record holder Alex Dowsett powered Movistar to a time of 30:03 that launched Alejandro Valverde into the top ten, while Etixx will have been disappointed to finish 13 seconds slower than that. Orica, despite lacking a number of the figures that powered them to team time trial victory at the Giro d’Italia last month, put in a respectable display to finish 23 seconds back on BMC.

How it happened

This was the first team time trial in the Dauphiné for 35 years, making its return in no small part because of the similar test coming up in the Tour de France in July.

On paper at least, today’s route was a more straightforward affair than the rugged 28km challenge that awaits in Brittany on stage 9 of the Tour, with its stinging climb to the finish. There were no significant ascents, though there was a steady gain in elevation on the back end of a course replete with false flats.

FDJ were first off the start ramp but not much could be gleaned from their performance given that Thibaut Pinot and the core of their have skipped the Dauphiné this year to ride the Tour de Suisse instead. The French squad posted a time of 31:31, which was never going to last long.

BMC were third off and would provide an early reference point as reigning world champions. Four of the riders who helped them to that title in Ponferrada last September - Tejay van Garderen, Rohan Dennis, Manuel Quinziato and Daniel Oss – were riding today as they duly stormed through the 14km intermediate checkpoint in 15:56. They reached the finish to clock 29:58, 1:18 quicker than Giant-Alpecin at the time.

While BMC powered to victory, Astana, with last year’s Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali, set out and encountered some early problems. The team’s formation was disjointed and Alessandro Vanotti and Dmitriy Gruzdev began to flag, the latter being dropped five kilometres in. They steadied the ship, though, and were only four seconds down on BMC at the intermediate check, a deficit that stayed the same until the finish.

Etixx-QuickStep also had some troubles early on, with Niki Terpstra and Martin Velits blown out the back and David De La Cruz flagging. Tony Martin’s team were 11 seconds down on BMC at the checkpoint and that extended to 18 seconds by the finish.

Movistar started slowly but made up time over the second half of the course, while LottoNL-Jumbo produced a steady ride to claim a top ten spot.

As the majority of teams were out on the course, some general classification outsiders began to lose time. Bauke Mollema, top ten in the previous two Tours de France, had a bad day with Trek, who were 1:14 down by the end, while Rodriguez’s Katusha didn’t fare much better.

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), sixth in last year’s Tour, and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), three-time Tour de Suisse winner, both lost close to a minute.

Cannondale-Garmin and Sky were the last two teams on the road, and both ran into trouble. The American squad held it together over the first portion of the course but Talansky was forced to spend a considerable amount of time on the front, his high pace disjointing the formation behind.

Sky’s troubles began earlier as Wout Poels and Ian Stannard were dropped just before the intermediate checkpoint and Luke Rowe joined them just afterwards. Riding with the bare five for a large chunk of the course, Nicolas Roche struggled at the end as Froome drove things at the front and shook his head as they crossed the line.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team0:29:54
2Astana Pro Team0:00:04
3Movistar Team0:00:05
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:18
5Orica GreenEdge0:00:23
6Team Sky0:00:35
7Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
8Lampre-Merida0:00:47
9IAM Cycling0:00:50
10Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:54
11Bora-Argon 18
12Lotto Soudal0:00:59
13AG2R La Mondiale0:01:00
14Team Katusha0:01:05
15MTN - Qhubeka0:01:07
16Team Europcar0:01:08
17Trek Factory Racing0:00:14
18Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:18
19Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:30
20FDJ.fr0:01:36
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:49

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team8:00:37
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
6Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:05
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
10John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
11Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
12Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
13Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:18
15Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
17David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
18Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
19Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:23
20Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
21Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
22Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
23Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
24Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:35
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
26Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
27Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
28Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
29Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:48
30Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
31Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
32Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
33Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
34Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:50
35Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
36Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
37Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
38José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:00:54
39George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
40Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
41Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
42Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
43Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
44Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
45Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
46Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
47Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:59
48Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
49Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:00
52Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
55Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:03
56Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:01:05
57Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
58Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
59Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:07
60Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
61Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
62Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
63Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:08
64Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:15
65Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
66Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
67Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
68Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:18
69Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
70Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:24
71Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
72Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:30
73Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
75Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
76Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
77Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:36
78Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:49
79Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:10
80Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:18
81Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:20
82José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:22
83Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:02:46
84Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:48
85Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:02:59
86Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:03:09
87Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:18
88Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:03:23
89Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
90Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:03:38
91Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:42
92Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
93Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:45
94Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:47
95Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:48
96Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:03:49
97Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:52
98Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:53
99Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
100Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:55
101Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
102Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
103Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:56
104Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
105Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
106Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:58
107Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:04:03
108Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:06
109Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
110Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
111Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:08
112Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:09
113David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:04:11
114Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:16
115Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:24
116Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:37
117Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:42
120Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:04:51
121Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:16
122Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:32
123Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:05:37
124Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:52
125Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
126Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:06
127Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:08
128Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
129Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:25
130Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:06:28
131Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:06:30
132Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:35
133Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:01
135Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:07:02
136Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:04
137Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
138Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:07:05
139Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:07:15
140Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:25
141Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:39
142Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:27
143Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:08:32
144Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:47
145Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:08:48
146Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:09:19
147Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:37
148Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:39
149Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:52
150Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:10:22
151Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:24
152Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:41
153Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:10:46
154Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:51
155Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
156Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:11:03
157Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:18
158Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:14:02
159Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:04
160Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
161Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:33
162Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:18:27
163Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:23
164Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:16

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits39pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka38
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
4Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky25
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
6Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
7Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha16
8Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling14
9Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo12
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge12
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
12Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
13Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar8
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
15Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka25pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar11
3Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr8
4Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 187
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
6Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar3
7Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
8Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
9Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1

Young Rider's Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team8:00:37
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:18
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:23
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
5George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:54
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:59
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:00
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:07
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:18
13Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:30
15Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:36
18Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:03:23
19Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:03:49
20Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:58
21Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:16
22Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:37
23Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:32
24Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:01
25Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:47
26Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:08:48
27Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:37
28Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:24
29Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:04
30Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:18:27

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team23:01:55
2Astana Pro Team0:00:04
3Movistar Team0:00:05
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:18
5Orica GreenEdge0:00:23
6Team Sky0:00:33
7Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
8Lampre-Merida0:00:48
9IAM Cycling0:00:50
10Bora-Argon 180:00:54
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Lotto Soudal0:00:59
13AG2R La Mondiale0:01:00
14Team Katusha0:01:05
15MTN - Qhubeka0:01:07
16Team Europcar0:01:08
17Trek Factory Racing0:01:15
18Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:30
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:49
20Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:06
21FDJ.fr0:07:12

