Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) held off the chasing peloton to upset the form book and take victory on stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné in Albertville. Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) won the bunch sprint behind to take the runner-up spot, with Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) in third.

Kennaugh had been part of a group that had broken clear of the peloton on the final climb, setting off in chase of the remaining escapees. They swept up the last of the break and as it looked like the group was about to come back together with just under two kilometres remaining, Kennaugh jumped clear and nobody was able to follow.

The peloton quickly took back Kennaugh’s companions, leaving the British champion in a lone battle for the line. Kennaugh gained around 10 seconds on the bunch and while it wasn’t much it was sufficient. The sprinters lined up behind the Manxman, ready to unleash their power, but it was too little too late. With just under 50 metres to go Kennaugh had time to sit up and take in the adulation as he crossed the line to victory two seconds ahead of the pack.

Kennaugh took 10 bonus seconds on the line, ensuring a small buffer at the top of the overall standings. The Team Sky rider goes into the second stage with a six-second advantage over Modolo in the general classification.

How it happened

The opening stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné was the first chance to see many of the Tour de France contenders since the end of April. Chris Froome (Team Sky), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) were all present and correct in Ugine. It was expected to be a sprint day and the GC contenders were looking for a simple day out on the bike.

Unfortunately for Gert Dockx, the race was over before it had even begun. After less than five kilometres of racing the Lotto-Soudal rider was caught up in a hefty crash. While his fellow crashers were able to make it back to the peloton, Dockx abandoned and was later diagnosed with a broken collarbone and elbow. The crash disrupted the peloton somewhat and it wasn’t until the 15-kilometre mark that a break did finally form.

Making it clear of the bunch were Maarten Wynants (LottoNL-Jumbo), Romain Guillemois (Europcar), Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) and Björn Thurau (Bora-Argon 18). They weren’t deemed as a threat and the quickly built up a lead of more than four minutes by the time they reached the circuits after 33 kilometres. That ballooned to just over seven minutes before the peloton began to take control.

The quartet worked well together throughout, with Teklehaimanot jumping off the front in the early climbs to take the mountain classification points. The Eritrean would have enough points to put him in the polka-dot jersey with two climbs remaining. As the four escapees took the bell for the final lap, the gap had dropped down to well under a minute.

Thurau had shown his strength on the previous climb and he pushed on again on the final ascent of the day. His efforts were enough to distance Wynants and Guillemois, with only Teklehaimanot able to stay with him. He gave a second dig to shake the MTN-Qhubeka rider near the top of the climb and forged on alone with 15 kilometres remaining. Behind him several riders tried their hand at chasing him down. Daniel Oss (BMC) managed to get as close as 10 seconds before a group of four joined him.

With less than 10 kilometres to the finish, they finally caught Thurau and the group continued to hold a small gap over the peloton until Kennaugh struck out with less than two kilometres remaining.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 3:06:51 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:02 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 15 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 18 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 20 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 21 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 22 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 23 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 27 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 30 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 32 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 34 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 37 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 38 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 40 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 41 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 44 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 45 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 46 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 47 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 48 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 49 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 50 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 51 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 55 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 57 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 58 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 59 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 62 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 64 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 65 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 66 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 67 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 68 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 70 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 71 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 72 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 73 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 76 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 77 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 81 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 83 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 84 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 85 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 87 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 88 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 89 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 91 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 92 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 93 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 94 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 95 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 97 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 98 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:33 99 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:46 100 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:03 101 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:50 102 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 103 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 104 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 105 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 106 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 107 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 108 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 109 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 110 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 112 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 113 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 114 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 115 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 116 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 117 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 118 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 120 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 121 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 122 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 123 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 124 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 126 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 129 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 130 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 132 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:04:18 134 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 135 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 136 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 137 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 138 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 139 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 140 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 141 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 142 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 143 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 144 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 145 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 146 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 147 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 148 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 150 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 151 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 152 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 153 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 154 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 155 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 156 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 157 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:17 158 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 159 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 160 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:48 161 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 162 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 163 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 164 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 165 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 166 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:29 DNF Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal

KOM 1 - Côte d'Esserts-Blay # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1

KOM 2 - Côte du Villard # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2 pts 2 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1

KOM 3 - Côte du Cruet # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1

KOM 4 - Côte du Villard # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 2 pts 2 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1

KOM 5 - Côte du Villard # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2 pts 2 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 1

KOM 6 - Côte du Villard # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2 pts 2 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1

KOM 7 - Côte du Villard # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 pts 2 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1

KOM 8 - Côte du Villard # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 pts 2 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Sprint - Arrivée - Albertville # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 20 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 7 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 10 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 3:06:41 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:06 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:08 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:12 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 15 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 18 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 20 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 21 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 22 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 23 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 27 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 30 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 32 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 34 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 37 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 38 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 40 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 41 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 44 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 45 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 46 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 47 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 48 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 49 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 50 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 51 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 55 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 57 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 58 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 59 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 62 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 64 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 65 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 66 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 67 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 68 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 70 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 71 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 72 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 73 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 76 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 77 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 81 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 83 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 84 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 85 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 87 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 88 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 89 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 91 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 92 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 93 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 94 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 95 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 97 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 98 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 99 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:56 100 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 101 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:00 102 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 103 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 104 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 105 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 106 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 107 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 108 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 109 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 110 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 112 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 113 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 114 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 115 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 116 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 117 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 118 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 120 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 121 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 122 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 123 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 124 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 126 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 129 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 130 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 132 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:04:28 134 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 135 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 136 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 137 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 138 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 139 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 140 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 141 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 142 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 143 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 144 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 145 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 146 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 147 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 148 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 150 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 151 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 152 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 153 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 154 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 155 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 156 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 157 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:27 158 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 159 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 160 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:58 161 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 162 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 163 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 164 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 165 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 166 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:39

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 20 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 7 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 10 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 10 pts 2 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 7 3 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 3

Young rider's classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:06:53 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 14 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 17 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:48 20 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 23 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:16 24 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 28 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:15 29 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:46 30 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team