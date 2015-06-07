Critérium du Dauphiné: Kennaugh wins stage 1
Sky rider defies sprinters
Stage 1: Ugine - Albertville
Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) held off the chasing peloton to upset the form book and take victory on stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné in Albertville. Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) won the bunch sprint behind to take the runner-up spot, with Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) in third.
Kennaugh had been part of a group that had broken clear of the peloton on the final climb, setting off in chase of the remaining escapees. They swept up the last of the break and as it looked like the group was about to come back together with just under two kilometres remaining, Kennaugh jumped clear and nobody was able to follow.
The peloton quickly took back Kennaugh’s companions, leaving the British champion in a lone battle for the line. Kennaugh gained around 10 seconds on the bunch and while it wasn’t much it was sufficient. The sprinters lined up behind the Manxman, ready to unleash their power, but it was too little too late. With just under 50 metres to go Kennaugh had time to sit up and take in the adulation as he crossed the line to victory two seconds ahead of the pack.
Kennaugh took 10 bonus seconds on the line, ensuring a small buffer at the top of the overall standings. The Team Sky rider goes into the second stage with a six-second advantage over Modolo in the general classification.
How it happened
The opening stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné was the first chance to see many of the Tour de France contenders since the end of April. Chris Froome (Team Sky), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) were all present and correct in Ugine. It was expected to be a sprint day and the GC contenders were looking for a simple day out on the bike.
Unfortunately for Gert Dockx, the race was over before it had even begun. After less than five kilometres of racing the Lotto-Soudal rider was caught up in a hefty crash. While his fellow crashers were able to make it back to the peloton, Dockx abandoned and was later diagnosed with a broken collarbone and elbow. The crash disrupted the peloton somewhat and it wasn’t until the 15-kilometre mark that a break did finally form.
Making it clear of the bunch were Maarten Wynants (LottoNL-Jumbo), Romain Guillemois (Europcar), Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) and Björn Thurau (Bora-Argon 18). They weren’t deemed as a threat and the quickly built up a lead of more than four minutes by the time they reached the circuits after 33 kilometres. That ballooned to just over seven minutes before the peloton began to take control.
The quartet worked well together throughout, with Teklehaimanot jumping off the front in the early climbs to take the mountain classification points. The Eritrean would have enough points to put him in the polka-dot jersey with two climbs remaining. As the four escapees took the bell for the final lap, the gap had dropped down to well under a minute.
Thurau had shown his strength on the previous climb and he pushed on again on the final ascent of the day. His efforts were enough to distance Wynants and Guillemois, with only Teklehaimanot able to stay with him. He gave a second dig to shake the MTN-Qhubeka rider near the top of the climb and forged on alone with 15 kilometres remaining. Behind him several riders tried their hand at chasing him down. Daniel Oss (BMC) managed to get as close as 10 seconds before a group of four joined him.
With less than 10 kilometres to the finish, they finally caught Thurau and the group continued to hold a small gap over the peloton until Kennaugh struck out with less than two kilometres remaining.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|3:06:51
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:02
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|15
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|21
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|23
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|32
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|34
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|37
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|38
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|41
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|42
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|44
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|46
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|47
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|48
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|49
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|51
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|57
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|58
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|62
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|65
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|66
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|71
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|72
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|81
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|83
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|84
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|85
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|88
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|89
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|91
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|92
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|94
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|97
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|98
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:33
|99
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:46
|100
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:03
|101
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:50
|102
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|103
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|104
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|105
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|106
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|109
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|112
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|113
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|114
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|116
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|117
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|118
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|120
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|121
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|122
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|124
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|126
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|129
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|130
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|132
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:04:18
|134
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|136
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|137
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|138
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|139
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|140
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|141
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|142
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|143
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|145
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|147
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|148
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|150
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|151
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|152
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|153
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|154
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|155
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|156
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|157
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:17
|158
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|159
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|160
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:48
|161
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|162
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|163
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|164
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|166
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:29
|DNF
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|pts
|2
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|pts
|2
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|pts
|2
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|pts
|2
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|pts
|2
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|pts
|2
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|7
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|10
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|3:06:41
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:06
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:08
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:12
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|15
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|21
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|23
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|32
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|34
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|37
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|38
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|41
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|42
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|44
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|46
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|47
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|48
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|49
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|51
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|57
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|58
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|62
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|65
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|66
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|71
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|72
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|81
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|83
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|84
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|85
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|88
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|89
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|91
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|92
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|94
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|97
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|98
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|99
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:56
|100
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|101
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:00
|102
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|103
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|104
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|105
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|106
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|109
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|112
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|113
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|114
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|116
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|117
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|118
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|120
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|121
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|122
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|124
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|126
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|129
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|130
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|132
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:04:28
|134
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|136
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|137
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|138
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|139
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|140
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|141
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|142
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|143
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|145
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|147
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|148
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|150
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|151
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|152
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|153
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|154
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|155
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|156
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|157
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:27
|158
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|159
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|160
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:58
|161
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|162
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|163
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|164
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|166
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|7
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|10
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|pts
|2
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|3
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:06:53
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:48
|20
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|23
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:16
|24
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:15
|29
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:46
|30
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|9:20:37
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:02
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|4
|MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Bora-Argon 18
|8
|IAM Cycling
|9
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Team Europcar
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|Orica GreenEdge
|16
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|Team Katusha
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:50
|21
|FDJ.fr
|0:05:38
