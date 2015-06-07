Trending

Critérium du Dauphiné: Kennaugh wins stage 1

Sky rider defies sprinters

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) held off the chasing peloton to upset the form book and take victory on stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné in Albertville. Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) won the bunch sprint behind to take the runner-up spot, with Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) in third.

Kennaugh had been part of a group that had broken clear of the peloton on the final climb, setting off in chase of the remaining escapees. They swept up the last of the break and as it looked like the group was about to come back together with just under two kilometres remaining, Kennaugh jumped clear and nobody was able to follow.

The peloton quickly took back Kennaugh’s companions, leaving the British champion in a lone battle for the line. Kennaugh gained around 10 seconds on the bunch and while it wasn’t much it was sufficient. The sprinters lined up behind the Manxman, ready to unleash their power, but it was too little too late. With just under 50 metres to go Kennaugh had time to sit up and take in the adulation as he crossed the line to victory two seconds ahead of the pack.

Kennaugh took 10 bonus seconds on the line, ensuring a small buffer at the top of the overall standings. The Team Sky rider goes into the second stage with a six-second advantage over Modolo in the general classification.

How it happened

The opening stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné was the first chance to see many of the Tour de France contenders since the end of April. Chris Froome (Team Sky), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) were all present and correct in Ugine. It was expected to be a sprint day and the GC contenders were looking for a simple day out on the bike.

Unfortunately for Gert Dockx, the race was over before it had even begun. After less than five kilometres of racing the Lotto-Soudal rider was caught up in a hefty crash. While his fellow crashers were able to make it back to the peloton, Dockx abandoned and was later diagnosed with a broken collarbone and elbow. The crash disrupted the peloton somewhat and it wasn’t until the 15-kilometre mark that a break did finally form.

Making it clear of the bunch were Maarten Wynants (LottoNL-Jumbo), Romain Guillemois (Europcar), Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) and Björn Thurau (Bora-Argon 18). They weren’t deemed as a threat and the quickly built up a lead of more than four minutes by the time they reached the circuits after 33 kilometres. That ballooned to just over seven minutes before the peloton began to take control.

The quartet worked well together throughout, with Teklehaimanot jumping off the front in the early climbs to take the mountain classification points. The Eritrean would have enough points to put him in the polka-dot jersey with two climbs remaining. As the four escapees took the bell for the final lap, the gap had dropped down to well under a minute.

Thurau had shown his strength on the previous climb and he pushed on again on the final ascent of the day. His efforts were enough to distance Wynants and Guillemois, with only Teklehaimanot able to stay with him. He gave a second dig to shake the MTN-Qhubeka rider near the top of the climb and forged on alone with 15 kilometres remaining. Behind him several riders tried their hand at chasing him down. Daniel Oss (BMC) managed to get as close as 10 seconds before a group of four joined him.

With less than 10 kilometres to the finish, they finally caught Thurau and the group continued to hold a small gap over the peloton until Kennaugh struck out with less than two kilometres remaining.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky3:06:51
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:02
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
15Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
18Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
19José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
20Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
21Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
22Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
23Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
24George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
25Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
27Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
30Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
32Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
33Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
34Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
37David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
38Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
40Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
41Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
42Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
44Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
45Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
46Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
47Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
48Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
49Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
50Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
51Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
55Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
57Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
58Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
59Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
62José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
63Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
64Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
65Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
66David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
68Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
69Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
70Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
71Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
72Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
73Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
76Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
77Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
78Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
79Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
80Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
81Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
83Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
84Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
85Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
86Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
87Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
88John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
89Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
90Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
91Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
92Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
93Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
94Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
95Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
96Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
97Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
98Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:33
99Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:00:46
100Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:03
101Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:50
102Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
103Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
104Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
105Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
106Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
107Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
108Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
109Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
110Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
112Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
113Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
114Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
115Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
116Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
117Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
118Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
119Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
120Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
121Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
122Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
124Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
126Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
127Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
128Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
129Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
130Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
132Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:04:18
134Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
135Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
136Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
137Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
138Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
139Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
140Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
141Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
142Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
143Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
144Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
145Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
146Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
147Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
148Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
149Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
150Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
151Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
152Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
153Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
154Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
155Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
156Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
157Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:17
158Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
159Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
160Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:48
161Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
162Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
163Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
164Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
165Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
166Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:29
DNFGert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal

KOM 1 - Côte d'Esserts-Blay
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1

KOM 2 - Côte du Villard
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2pts
2Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 181

KOM 3 - Côte du Cruet
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1

KOM 4 - Côte du Villard
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar2pts
2Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 181

KOM 5 - Côte du Villard
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2pts
2Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar1

KOM 6 - Côte du Villard
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2pts
2Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 181

KOM 7 - Côte du Villard
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 182pts
2Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1

KOM 8 - Côte du Villard
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 182pts
2Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1

Sprint - Arrivée - Albertville
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky25pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida22
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka20
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
7Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo12
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky3:06:41
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:06
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:08
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:12
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
15Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
18Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
19José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
20Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
21Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
22Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
23Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
24George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
25Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
27Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
30Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
32Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
33Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
34Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
37David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
38Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
40Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
41Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
42Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
44Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
45Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
46Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
47Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
48Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
49Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
50Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
51Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
55Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
57Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
58Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
59Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
62José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
63Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
64Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
65Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
66David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
68Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
69Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
70Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
71Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
72Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
73Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
76Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
77Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
78Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
79Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
80Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
81Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
83Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
84Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
85Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
86Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
87Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
88John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
89Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
90Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
91Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
92Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
93Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
94Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
95Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
96Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
97Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
98Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
99Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:00:56
100Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:13
101Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:03:00
102Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
103Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
104Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
105Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
106Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
107Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
108Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
109Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
110Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
112Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
113Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
114Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
115Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
116Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
117Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
118Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
119Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
120Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
121Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
122Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
124Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
126Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
127Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
128Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
129Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
130Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
132Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:04:28
134Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
135Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
136Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
137Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
138Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
139Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
140Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
141Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
142Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
143Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
144Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
145Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
146Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
147Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
148Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
149Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
150Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
151Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
152Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
153Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
154Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
155Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
156Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
157Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:27
158Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
159Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
160Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:58
161Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
162Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
163Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
164Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
165Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
166Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:39

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky25pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida22
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka20
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
7Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo12
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka10pts
2Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 187
3Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar3

Young rider's classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:06:53
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
5Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
9George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
12Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
14Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
16Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
17Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:02:48
20Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
23Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:04:16
24Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
25Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
28Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:15
29Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:11:46
30Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky9:20:37
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:02
3Lampre-Merida
4MTN - Qhubeka
5Lotto Soudal
6Team LottoNL-Jumbo
7Bora-Argon 18
8IAM Cycling
9Etixx - Quick-Step
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Team Europcar
12Movistar Team
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Astana Pro Team
15Orica GreenEdge
16Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
17BMC Racing Team
18Team Katusha
19Trek Factory Racing
20Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:50
21FDJ.fr0:05:38

