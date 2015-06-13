Trending

Critérium du Dauphiné: Froome wins stage 7 on climb to Le Bettex

Van Garderen moves back into the yellow jersey

Image 1 of 59

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 59

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal)

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 59

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step)

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 59

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) after finishing the stage

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) after finishing the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 59

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 59

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 59

Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin)

Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 59

Tim Wellens pulled out of the race

Tim Wellens pulled out of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 59

Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) with Riccardo Zoidl (Trek)

Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) with Riccardo Zoidl (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 59

Dominik Nerz (Bora-Argon 18) in a world of pain after crashing

Dominik Nerz (Bora-Argon 18) in a world of pain after crashing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 59

The Madone's integrated front brake

The Madone's integrated front brake
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 59

A nice integrated front brake on the soon to be revealed Trek Madone at the Dauphiné:

A nice integrated front brake on the soon to be revealed Trek Madone at the Dauphiné:
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 59

Bauke Mollema's new Trek madone on show

Bauke Mollema's new Trek madone on show
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 59

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 59

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step)

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 59

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 59

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 59

Stage 6 winner and runner up respectively, Rui Costa and yellow/blue jersey holder Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Stage 6 winner and runner up respectively, Rui Costa and yellow/blue jersey holder Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 59

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in the yellow jersey

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 59

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins Criterium du Dauphine queen stage 7

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins Criterium du Dauphine queen stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 59

Chris Froome (Team Sky) happy with his solo stage 7 victory

Chris Froome (Team Sky) happy with his solo stage 7 victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 59

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 59

Chris Froome (Team Sky) victory salute after stage 7

Chris Froome (Team Sky) victory salute after stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 59

David de la Cruz (Etixx)

David de la Cruz (Etixx)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 59

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 59

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) moves back into the overall race lead

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) moves back into the overall race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 59

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins stage 7

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 59

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 59

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the final climb

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 59

Chris Froome (Team Sky) attacks Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and rides to a solo win

Chris Froome (Team Sky) attacks Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and rides to a solo win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) with his teammates during stage 7

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) with his teammates during stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 59

Breakaway riders Dani Navarro and Jonathan Castroviejo

Breakaway riders Dani Navarro and Jonathan Castroviejo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 59

Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) gets a wheel change

Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) gets a wheel change
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 59

Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing)

Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 59

Romain Barget (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Romain Barget (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 59

Chris Froome (Team Sky) distances himself from Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) distances himself from Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 59

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on his way to a solo stage 7 win

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on his way to a solo stage 7 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 59

Chris Froome (Team Sky) takes the win

Chris Froome (Team Sky) takes the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 59

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was second on the day

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was second on the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 59

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 59

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 59

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) puts on the yellow leader's jersey after stage 7

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) puts on the yellow leader's jersey after stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 59

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) moves back into the race lead

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) moves back into the race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 59

David de la Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep)

David de la Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 59

Vincenzo NIbali (Astana) finished 24th and lost the yellow jersey to van Garderen

Vincenzo NIbali (Astana) finished 24th and lost the yellow jersey to van Garderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was fifth on the day

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was fifth on the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 59

Team Sky's Chris Froome takes the stage 7 win at the Criterium du Dauphine

Team Sky's Chris Froome takes the stage 7 win at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 59

Team Sky's Chris Froome wins stage 7

Team Sky's Chris Froome wins stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 59

Astana leads the field for overall leader Vincenzo Nibali

Astana leads the field for overall leader Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 59

BMC Racing's Tejay van Garderen

BMC Racing's Tejay van Garderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 59

Criterium du Dauphine stage 7

Criterium du Dauphine stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the start line of stage 7

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the start line of stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) led the overall race during stage 7

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) led the overall race during stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) laid down a marker ahead of the Tour de France by soloing clear on the Montée du Bettex to win stage 7 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, while Tejay van Garderen (BMC) limited his losses sufficiently to move back into the overall lead with one day of racing to go.

Friday’s rain-soaked stage across rolling terrain had seen the general classification thrown on its head by the invention of Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), and Saturday’s penultimate leg threatened to be an equally chaotic affair, with a break of some 26 riders eventually forming after the second of the day’s six climbs.

Froome’s Sky teammates brought their own form of order to proceedings in the final 50 kilometres, however, as they took over the pace-making duties on the Col de la Forclaz, where they whittled the yellow jersey group down to fewer than 30 riders. Their efforts continued on the approach to the day’s penultimate climb, the short but exceedingly steep Côte des Amerands, and the forcing of Philip Deignan, Peter Kennaugh et al quickly paid out a dividend as the maillot jaune Nibali was jettisoned out the back.

Wout Poels took over on the final 7-kilometre haul to the finish, and his injection of urgency had the twin effect of bringing the survivors of the early break back into reach and placing more of the general classification contenders under pressure. Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) all had to yield to Sky’s brute strength and there was an air of inevitability about Froome’s attack with a shade under four kilometres to race.

Froome is not quite (or at least not yet) the man he was during his annus mirabilis of 2013, but the style remains unchanged from two years ago: the legs still spin as though divorced from the rest of his body, the elbows still jut outwards and the gaze remains fixed firmly on his powermeter. Only van Garderen could follow Froome’s vicious acceleration, and as the pair zoomed past early escapees Dani Navarro and Jonathan Castroviejo, it was clear that they would divide the spoils between them.

Van Garderen began the day with a buffer of 39 seconds over Froome, but rather than simply mark the Briton, he shared the pace-making duties in the knowledge that they were heaping more seconds upon the deficits of Nibali, Valverde and Rui Costa. But as the gradient stiffened with 1500 metres remaining, Froome drew level with van Garderen and then kicked his way clear, eventually winning the stage by 17 seconds.

"On the back of a day like yesterday, nearly 200km in the rain, a lot of the big contenders in the break yesterday, it made sense today to make it as hard as possible. That's one of the beauties of stage racing, you can't give everything on one day and expect to back it up the next day going into the queen stage,” Froome said of a day that saw him move up to second overall, just 18 seconds behind van Garderen.

Beñat Inxtausti now lies in third overall, 45 seconds back, after he took fourth on the stage, just behind a hugely impressive Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka), who had been on the attack earlier in the stage. Inxtausti was one of the last to yield to Froome’s forcing and he was given the green light to ride for himself rather than wait for Valverde, who lost over two minutes.

Rui Costa limited his losses to finish 10th on the stage, 1:34 down, but he falls to 4th overall, 1:10 back, ahead of Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), who recovered well after struggling midway through the stage. Nibali, meanwhile, rode at his own pace up the final climb and crossed the line four minutes down in the company of his teammate Michele Scarponi, handing his jersey back to van Garderen after just one day.

"We are thrilled to be back in yellow," van Garderen said. "The team were a little bit bummed out about yesterday but we bounced back today and everyone contributed really well, we had a really solid ride. Hopefully we can put up a good defence tomorrow."

Early attacks

The weather was mercifully more clement at the start in Montmélian than it had been on Friday, but there was nothing settled about the exchanges ahead of the day’s opening climb, the Col de Tamié, as Pierre Rolland (Europcar) led a determined pursuit of the early 13-man break. It took some time for the stage to settle into a discernible pattern, though come the third climb of the Col de la Croix Fry, the leading group had swollen to some 26 riders and Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) had all but secured the king of the mountains title by leading over the first four climbs of the day.

The Eritrean repeated the feat on the Col des Aravis, where the leading group began to fragment once again thanks to Daniel Navarro’s aggression. Behind, meanwhile, Froome’s Sky teammates had set up their stall and the fine efforts of Philip Deignan in particular helped to pare the yellow jersey group down to fewer than 30 riders and leave Nibali with just two teammates for company.

Sky’s forcing continued thereafter and, one by one, the men who had so impressed on the road to Villard-de-Lans on Friday began to flounder. By the time they reached Sallanches ahead of the final, two-part haul to the line, there were six Sky riders in the front group compared to Astana’s trio, and Froome would go on to cap their numerical superiority by claiming stage honours.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Froome can now discommode the resilient van Garderen on the Dauphiné final stage, which includes the fearsome Lacets de Montvernier and a summit finish at Modane.

“Tejay’s ridden a really good race. BMC did a good team time trial, and I’ve got a bit of time to make up on Tejay still, so we’ll see. The race isn’t over until it’s over,” Froome said. “Today was a good demonstration of where I’m at. I’ve got a bit of work to do, I’m not at my best yet but I’m not far off it either, being able to ride a stage like that.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4:24:17
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:41
4Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:54
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:08
7Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:15
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:25
9Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:34
10Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:45
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:47
12Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:52
14David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:55
16Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:02
17Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:03
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:12
19Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:30
20Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:36
21Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:49
22Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:01
23Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:58
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
26Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
27Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:08
28Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:05:20
29Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:05:48
30Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:38
31Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:59
32Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:08:56
33Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
34José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
35Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
36Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
37Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
38Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
39Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
40Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
41Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
42José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:09:24
43Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:19
44Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
45Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:11:14
47Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:11:18
48Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:49
49Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:13:00
50Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:13:23
51Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
52Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
53Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:48
54Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
55Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:15:57
56Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:17:32
57Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
58Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
59Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:18:00
60Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:18:03
61Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:21:12
62Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
63Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:55
64Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:52
65Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
66Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
67Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
68Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
69Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
71Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
72Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
73Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
74Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
75Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
76Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
77Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
78Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
80Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
81Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
82Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
83George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
84John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
85Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:16
86Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:25:18
87Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:25:54
88Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
89Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
90Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
91Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
92Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
93Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
94Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
95Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
96Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
97Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
98Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
99Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
100Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:26:47
101Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:26:49
102Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:26:51
103Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
105Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
106Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
107Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
109Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
111Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
112Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
113Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
114Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
115Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
116Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
117Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
118Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
120Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
121Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
122Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
124David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
125Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
126Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
127Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
128Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
129Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:30
130Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
132Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
133Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
134Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
135Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
136Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
137Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
138Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
139Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
140Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFTim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFDominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18

Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky15pts
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team12
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka10
4Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team8
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha6
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
7Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
9Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida2
10Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka10pts
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo6
4Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr2
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka10pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo8
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka6
4Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
6David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka10pts
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka8
3Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step4
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr2
6Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 181

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing10pts
2Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
3Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 184
5Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountain 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky10pts
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team8
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka6
4Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4:24:58
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:06
4Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:14
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:21
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:17
7Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:38
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:12:42
9Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:15:16
10Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:16:51
11Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:17:19
12Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:14
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:11
14Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
15George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:13
17Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
18Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:26:08
19Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:10
20Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
22Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:49
24Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
25Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
26Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team13:18:11
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:04
3Lampre-Merida0:06:57
4Team Sky0:08:56
5AG2R La Mondiale0:11:51
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:12:45
7Astana Pro Team0:13:50
8Bora-Argon 180:16:30
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:03
10Team Katusha0:17:30
11BMC Racing Team0:19:50
12Trek Factory Racing0:20:57
13IAM Cycling0:26:21
14Team Europcar0:26:22
15Orica GreenEdge0:27:50
16Etixx - Quick-Step0:35:12
17MTN - Qhubeka0:35:45
18Lotto Soudal0:37:43
19FDJ.fr0:50:24
20Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:03:16
21Team Giant-Alpecin1:07:39

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team26:59:27
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:18
3Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:45
4Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:10
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:29
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:40
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:45
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:29
9Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:39
10Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:46
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:05
12Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:03:36
13David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:12
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:05
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:55
16Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:36
17Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:53
18Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:59
19Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:14:59
20José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:08
21Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:22:25
22Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:44
23Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:04
24Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:27:27
25John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:27:47
26Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:28:17
27Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:30:39
28George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:47
29Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:51
30Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:58
31Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:36:04
32Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:22
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:47
34Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:38:29
35Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:38:45
36Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:39:08
37Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:39:14
38Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:40:09
39Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:40:13
40Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:41:18
41Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:41:35
42Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:41:41
43Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:43:30
44Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:44:21
45Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:23
46Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:46:03
47Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:26
48Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:46:55
49Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:47:04
50Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:47:33
51Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:47:57
52Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:48:18
53Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:49:02
54Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:49:51
55Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:50:43
56Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:50:49
57Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:51:43
58Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:51:46
59Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:52:00
60Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:54:11
61José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:54:45
62Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:55:22
63Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:55:50
64Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:56:34
65Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:58:44
66Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:59:30
67Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:59:44
68Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo1:00:04
69Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:00:33
70Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling1:00:38
71Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181:02:25
72Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:02:46
73Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:02:54
74Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:03:10
75Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1:03:25
76Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
77Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka1:03:51
78Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:05:21
79Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:06:24
80Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:07:52
81Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1:08:09
82Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:08:43
83Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky1:11:17
84Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 181:12:15
85Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge1:13:48
86Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:14:12
87Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal1:14:18
88Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing1:14:30
89Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:15:46
90Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:16:19
91Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:16:37
92Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:17:02
93Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:17:43
94Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:18:00
95Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida1:18:12
96Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka1:18:27
97Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:18:43
98Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha1:19:31
99Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge1:19:36
100David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling1:19:49
101Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:20:17
102Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:20:30
103Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:21:09
104Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:21:14
105Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge1:21:24
106Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:22:17
107Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:22:51
108Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:23:24
109Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:24:58
110Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team1:24:59
111Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:25:24
112Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr1:25:27
113Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:25:42
114Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1:26:35
115Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar1:27:24
116Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
117Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:27:34
118Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:28:14
119Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:29:35
120Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:29:42
121Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha1:29:52
122Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:30:42
123Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing1:30:50
124Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr1:31:43
125Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:32:19
126Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1:32:56
127Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:33:09
128Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:34:07
129Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:34:13
130Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar1:35:21
131Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:35:46
132Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka1:37:25
133Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:37:58
134Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:38:35
135Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr1:38:38
136Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:39:12
137Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha1:39:35
138Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:40:47
139Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:43:35
140Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:43:47

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits64pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka56
3Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha32
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal31
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky27
6Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky25
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team24
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team20
10Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida17
11Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team17
12Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
13Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka15
14Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge12
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
16Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo12
17Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge12
18Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal8
20Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr8
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
22Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha6
23Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
25Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
26John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team4
27Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
28Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
29Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
30Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka65pts
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka25
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
6Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr14
7Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
8Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo14
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team11
10Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar11
11Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing10
12Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team9
14Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida8
15Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky8
16Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 187
17Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team7
18Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky6
19Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
20Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge5
21Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team5
22David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step5
23Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal4
24Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr4
25Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
26Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 184
27Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
28Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge3
29Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar3
30Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
31Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
32Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
34Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
35Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
36Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
37Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
38Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida1
39Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
40Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
41Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge27:00:56
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:20:56
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:35
5George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:18
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:29
7Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:34:35
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:37:16
9Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:37:39
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:39:49
11Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:52:42
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:58:01
13Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:58:35
14Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:59:04
15Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:01:25
16Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:03:52
17Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:06:23
18Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:18:48
19Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:19:45
20Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge1:19:55
21Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:28:13
22Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:32:38
23Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:32:44
24Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar1:33:52
25Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:39:18
26Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:42:06

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team80:04:31
2Lampre-Merida0:12:13
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:04
4Astana Pro Team0:32:59
5AG2R La Mondiale0:37:09
6Lotto Soudal0:46:48
7Orica GreenEdge0:50:18
8Team Sky0:53:29
9BMC Racing Team0:55:50
10Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:57:34
11Team Katusha1:06:59
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:20:53
13Bora-Argon 181:36:11
14Etixx - Quick-Step1:43:29
15IAM Cycling1:50:48
16Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:52:07
17MTN - Qhubeka2:11:58
18Trek Factory Racing2:29:06
19Team Europcar2:30:54
20FDJ.fr2:49:07
21Team Giant-Alpecin3:27:21

