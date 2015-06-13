Image 1 of 59 Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 59 Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 59 David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 59 Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) after finishing the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 59 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 59 Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 59 Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 59 Tim Wellens pulled out of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 59 Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) with Riccardo Zoidl (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 59 Dominik Nerz (Bora-Argon 18) in a world of Chris Froome (Team Sky) laid down a marker ahead of the Tour de France by soloing clear on the Montée du Bettex to win stage 7 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, while Tejay van Garderen (BMC) limited his losses sufficiently to move back into the overall lead with one day of racing to go.

Friday’s rain-soaked stage across rolling terrain had seen the general classification thrown on its head by the invention of Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), and Saturday’s penultimate leg threatened to be an equally chaotic affair, with a break of some 26 riders eventually forming after the second of the day’s six climbs.

Froome’s Sky teammates brought their own form of order to proceedings in the final 50 kilometres, however, as they took over the pace-making duties on the Col de la Forclaz, where they whittled the yellow jersey group down to fewer than 30 riders. Their efforts continued on the approach to the day’s penultimate climb, the short but exceedingly steep Côte des Amerands, and the forcing of Philip Deignan, Peter Kennaugh et al quickly paid out a dividend as the maillot jaune Nibali was jettisoned out the back.

Wout Poels took over on the final 7-kilometre haul to the finish, and his injection of urgency had the twin effect of bringing the survivors of the early break back into reach and placing more of the general classification contenders under pressure. Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) all had to yield to Sky’s brute strength and there was an air of inevitability about Froome’s attack with a shade under four kilometres to race.

Froome is not quite (or at least not yet) the man he was during his annus mirabilis of 2013, but the style remains unchanged from two years ago: the legs still spin as though divorced from the rest of his body, the elbows still jut outwards and the gaze remains fixed firmly on his powermeter. Only van Garderen could follow Froome’s vicious acceleration, and as the pair zoomed past early escapees Dani Navarro and Jonathan Castroviejo, it was clear that they would divide the spoils between them.

Van Garderen began the day with a buffer of 39 seconds over Froome, but rather than simply mark the Briton, he shared the pace-making duties in the knowledge that they were heaping more seconds upon the deficits of Nibali, Valverde and Rui Costa. But as the gradient stiffened with 1500 metres remaining, Froome drew level with van Garderen and then kicked his way clear, eventually winning the stage by 17 seconds.

"On the back of a day like yesterday, nearly 200km in the rain, a lot of the big contenders in the break yesterday, it made sense today to make it as hard as possible. That's one of the beauties of stage racing, you can't give everything on one day and expect to back it up the next day going into the queen stage,” Froome said of a day that saw him move up to second overall, just 18 seconds behind van Garderen.

Beñat Inxtausti now lies in third overall, 45 seconds back, after he took fourth on the stage, just behind a hugely impressive Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka), who had been on the attack earlier in the stage. Inxtausti was one of the last to yield to Froome’s forcing and he was given the green light to ride for himself rather than wait for Valverde, who lost over two minutes.

Rui Costa limited his losses to finish 10th on the stage, 1:34 down, but he falls to 4th overall, 1:10 back, ahead of Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), who recovered well after struggling midway through the stage. Nibali, meanwhile, rode at his own pace up the final climb and crossed the line four minutes down in the company of his teammate Michele Scarponi, handing his jersey back to van Garderen after just one day.

"We are thrilled to be back in yellow," van Garderen said. "The team were a little bit bummed out about yesterday but we bounced back today and everyone contributed really well, we had a really solid ride. Hopefully we can put up a good defence tomorrow."

Early attacks

The weather was mercifully more clement at the start in Montmélian than it had been on Friday, but there was nothing settled about the exchanges ahead of the day’s opening climb, the Col de Tamié, as Pierre Rolland (Europcar) led a determined pursuit of the early 13-man break. It took some time for the stage to settle into a discernible pattern, though come the third climb of the Col de la Croix Fry, the leading group had swollen to some 26 riders and Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) had all but secured the king of the mountains title by leading over the first four climbs of the day.

The Eritrean repeated the feat on the Col des Aravis, where the leading group began to fragment once again thanks to Daniel Navarro’s aggression. Behind, meanwhile, Froome’s Sky teammates had set up their stall and the fine efforts of Philip Deignan in particular helped to pare the yellow jersey group down to fewer than 30 riders and leave Nibali with just two teammates for company.

Sky’s forcing continued thereafter and, one by one, the men who had so impressed on the road to Villard-de-Lans on Friday began to flounder. By the time they reached Sallanches ahead of the final, two-part haul to the line, there were six Sky riders in the front group compared to Astana’s trio, and Froome would go on to cap their numerical superiority by claiming stage honours.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Froome can now discommode the resilient van Garderen on the Dauphiné final stage, which includes the fearsome Lacets de Montvernier and a summit finish at Modane.

“Tejay’s ridden a really good race. BMC did a good team time trial, and I’ve got a bit of time to make up on Tejay still, so we’ll see. The race isn’t over until it’s over,” Froome said. “Today was a good demonstration of where I’m at. I’ve got a bit of work to do, I’m not at my best yet but I’m not far off it either, being able to ride a stage like that.”



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4:24:17 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:41 4 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:54 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:08 7 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25 9 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:34 10 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:45 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:47 12 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:52 14 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:55 16 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:02 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:03 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:12 19 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:30 20 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:36 21 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:49 22 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:01 23 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:58 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 26 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 27 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:08 28 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:05:20 29 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:05:48 30 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:38 31 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:59 32 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:56 33 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 34 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 36 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 37 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 38 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 39 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 40 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 41 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 42 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:24 43 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:19 44 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:11:14 47 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:18 48 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:49 49 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:13:00 50 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:23 51 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 52 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 53 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:48 54 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 55 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:15:57 56 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:17:32 57 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 58 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 59 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:00 60 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:03 61 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:21:12 62 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 63 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:55 64 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:52 65 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 66 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 67 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 68 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 69 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 73 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 74 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 75 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 76 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 77 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 78 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 79 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 80 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 81 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 82 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 83 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 84 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 85 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:16 86 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:25:18 87 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:25:54 88 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 89 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 91 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 92 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 93 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 94 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 96 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 97 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 98 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 99 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 100 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:26:47 101 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:26:49 102 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:26:51 103 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 105 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 107 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 109 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 110 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 111 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 112 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 113 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 114 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 115 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 116 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 117 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 118 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 120 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 121 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 122 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 123 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 124 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 125 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 126 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 127 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 129 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:30 130 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 132 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 133 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 134 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 135 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 136 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 137 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 138 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 139 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 140 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling DNF Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18

Point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 10 4 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 8 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 7 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 10 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 10 pts 2 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 4 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 5 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 6 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 10 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 6 4 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 6 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 10 pts 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 8 3 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 5 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 6 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 10 pts 2 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 3 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 4 5 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountain 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 6 4 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4:24:58 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:06 4 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:14 5 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:21 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:17 7 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:38 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:42 9 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:15:16 10 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:16:51 11 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:19 12 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:14 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:11 14 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:13 17 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:26:08 19 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:10 20 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 22 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:49 24 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 26 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 13:18:11 2 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:04 3 Lampre-Merida 0:06:57 4 Team Sky 0:08:56 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:51 6 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:45 7 Astana Pro Team 0:13:50 8 Bora-Argon 18 0:16:30 9 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:03 10 Team Katusha 0:17:30 11 BMC Racing Team 0:19:50 12 Trek Factory Racing 0:20:57 13 IAM Cycling 0:26:21 14 Team Europcar 0:26:22 15 Orica GreenEdge 0:27:50 16 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:35:12 17 MTN - Qhubeka 0:35:45 18 Lotto Soudal 0:37:43 19 FDJ.fr 0:50:24 20 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:03:16 21 Team Giant-Alpecin 1:07:39

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 26:59:27 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:18 3 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:45 4 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:10 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:29 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:40 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:45 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:29 9 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:39 10 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:46 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:05 12 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:03:36 13 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:12 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:05 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:55 16 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:36 17 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:53 18 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:59 19 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:14:59 20 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:08 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:25 22 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:44 23 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:04 24 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:27:27 25 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:27:47 26 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:28:17 27 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:30:39 28 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:47 29 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:51 30 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:58 31 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:36:04 32 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:22 33 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:47 34 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:38:29 35 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:38:45 36 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:39:08 37 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:39:14 38 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:40:09 39 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:40:13 40 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:41:18 41 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:41:35 42 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:41:41 43 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:43:30 44 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:44:21 45 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:23 46 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:46:03 47 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:26 48 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:46:55 49 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:47:04 50 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:47:33 51 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:47:57 52 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:48:18 53 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:49:02 54 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:49:51 55 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:50:43 56 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:50:49 57 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:51:43 58 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:51:46 59 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:52:00 60 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:54:11 61 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:54:45 62 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:55:22 63 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:55:50 64 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:56:34 65 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:58:44 66 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:59:30 67 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:59:44 68 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:00:04 69 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:00:33 70 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 1:00:38 71 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1:02:25 72 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:02:46 73 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:02:54 74 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:03:10 75 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1:03:25 76 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 77 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 1:03:51 78 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:05:21 79 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:06:24 80 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:07:52 81 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:08:09 82 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:08:43 83 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 1:11:17 84 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 1:12:15 85 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 1:13:48 86 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:14:12 87 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1:14:18 88 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 1:14:30 89 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:15:46 90 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:16:19 91 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:16:37 92 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:17:02 93 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:17:43 94 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:18:00 95 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 1:18:12 96 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 1:18:27 97 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:18:43 98 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 1:19:31 99 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 1:19:36 100 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 1:19:49 101 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:20:17 102 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:20:30 103 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:21:09 104 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:21:14 105 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 1:21:24 106 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:22:17 107 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:22:51 108 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:23:24 109 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:24:58 110 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 1:24:59 111 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:25:24 112 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:25:27 113 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:25:42 114 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:26:35 115 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 1:27:24 116 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 117 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:27:34 118 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:28:14 119 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:29:35 120 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:29:42 121 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 1:29:52 122 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:30:42 123 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 1:30:50 124 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:31:43 125 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:32:19 126 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1:32:56 127 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:33:09 128 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:34:07 129 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:34:13 130 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 1:35:21 131 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:35:46 132 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:37:25 133 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:37:58 134 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:38:35 135 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:38:38 136 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:39:12 137 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:39:35 138 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:40:47 139 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:43:35 140 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:43:47

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 56 3 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 32 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 27 6 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 25 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 10 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 17 11 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 17 12 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 15 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 12 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 16 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 17 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 12 18 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 20 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 22 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 23 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 25 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 26 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 4 27 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 28 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 29 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 30 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 65 pts 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 25 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 6 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 7 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 8 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 10 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 11 11 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 10 12 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 14 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 8 15 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 8 16 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 7 17 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 7 18 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 6 19 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 20 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 5 21 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 22 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 4 24 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 25 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 26 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 4 27 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 28 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3 29 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 3 30 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 31 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 32 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 34 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 35 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 36 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 37 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 38 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 39 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 40 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 41 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 27:00:56 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:56 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:35 5 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:18 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:29 7 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:34:35 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:37:16 9 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:37:39 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:39:49 11 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:52:42 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:58:01 13 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:58:35 14 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:59:04 15 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:01:25 16 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:03:52 17 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:06:23 18 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:18:48 19 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:19:45 20 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 1:19:55 21 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:28:13 22 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:32:38 23 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:32:44 24 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 1:33:52 25 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:39:18 26 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:42:06