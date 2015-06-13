Critérium du Dauphiné: Froome wins stage 7 on climb to Le Bettex
Van Garderen moves back into the yellow jersey
Stage 7: Montmélian - Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc, Le Bettex
Chris Froome (Team Sky) laid down a marker ahead of the Tour de France by soloing clear on the Montée du Bettex to win stage 7 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, while Tejay van Garderen (BMC) limited his losses sufficiently to move back into the overall lead with one day of racing to go.
Friday’s rain-soaked stage across rolling terrain had seen the general classification thrown on its head by the invention of Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), and Saturday’s penultimate leg threatened to be an equally chaotic affair, with a break of some 26 riders eventually forming after the second of the day’s six climbs.
Froome’s Sky teammates brought their own form of order to proceedings in the final 50 kilometres, however, as they took over the pace-making duties on the Col de la Forclaz, where they whittled the yellow jersey group down to fewer than 30 riders. Their efforts continued on the approach to the day’s penultimate climb, the short but exceedingly steep Côte des Amerands, and the forcing of Philip Deignan, Peter Kennaugh et al quickly paid out a dividend as the maillot jaune Nibali was jettisoned out the back.
Wout Poels took over on the final 7-kilometre haul to the finish, and his injection of urgency had the twin effect of bringing the survivors of the early break back into reach and placing more of the general classification contenders under pressure. Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) all had to yield to Sky’s brute strength and there was an air of inevitability about Froome’s attack with a shade under four kilometres to race.
Froome is not quite (or at least not yet) the man he was during his annus mirabilis of 2013, but the style remains unchanged from two years ago: the legs still spin as though divorced from the rest of his body, the elbows still jut outwards and the gaze remains fixed firmly on his powermeter. Only van Garderen could follow Froome’s vicious acceleration, and as the pair zoomed past early escapees Dani Navarro and Jonathan Castroviejo, it was clear that they would divide the spoils between them.
Van Garderen began the day with a buffer of 39 seconds over Froome, but rather than simply mark the Briton, he shared the pace-making duties in the knowledge that they were heaping more seconds upon the deficits of Nibali, Valverde and Rui Costa. But as the gradient stiffened with 1500 metres remaining, Froome drew level with van Garderen and then kicked his way clear, eventually winning the stage by 17 seconds.
"On the back of a day like yesterday, nearly 200km in the rain, a lot of the big contenders in the break yesterday, it made sense today to make it as hard as possible. That's one of the beauties of stage racing, you can't give everything on one day and expect to back it up the next day going into the queen stage,” Froome said of a day that saw him move up to second overall, just 18 seconds behind van Garderen.
Beñat Inxtausti now lies in third overall, 45 seconds back, after he took fourth on the stage, just behind a hugely impressive Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka), who had been on the attack earlier in the stage. Inxtausti was one of the last to yield to Froome’s forcing and he was given the green light to ride for himself rather than wait for Valverde, who lost over two minutes.
Rui Costa limited his losses to finish 10th on the stage, 1:34 down, but he falls to 4th overall, 1:10 back, ahead of Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), who recovered well after struggling midway through the stage. Nibali, meanwhile, rode at his own pace up the final climb and crossed the line four minutes down in the company of his teammate Michele Scarponi, handing his jersey back to van Garderen after just one day.
"We are thrilled to be back in yellow," van Garderen said. "The team were a little bit bummed out about yesterday but we bounced back today and everyone contributed really well, we had a really solid ride. Hopefully we can put up a good defence tomorrow."
Early attacks
The weather was mercifully more clement at the start in Montmélian than it had been on Friday, but there was nothing settled about the exchanges ahead of the day’s opening climb, the Col de Tamié, as Pierre Rolland (Europcar) led a determined pursuit of the early 13-man break. It took some time for the stage to settle into a discernible pattern, though come the third climb of the Col de la Croix Fry, the leading group had swollen to some 26 riders and Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) had all but secured the king of the mountains title by leading over the first four climbs of the day.
The Eritrean repeated the feat on the Col des Aravis, where the leading group began to fragment once again thanks to Daniel Navarro’s aggression. Behind, meanwhile, Froome’s Sky teammates had set up their stall and the fine efforts of Philip Deignan in particular helped to pare the yellow jersey group down to fewer than 30 riders and leave Nibali with just two teammates for company.
Sky’s forcing continued thereafter and, one by one, the men who had so impressed on the road to Villard-de-Lans on Friday began to flounder. By the time they reached Sallanches ahead of the final, two-part haul to the line, there were six Sky riders in the front group compared to Astana’s trio, and Froome would go on to cap their numerical superiority by claiming stage honours.
It remains to be seen, however, whether Froome can now discommode the resilient van Garderen on the Dauphiné final stage, which includes the fearsome Lacets de Montvernier and a summit finish at Modane.
“Tejay’s ridden a really good race. BMC did a good team time trial, and I’ve got a bit of time to make up on Tejay still, so we’ll see. The race isn’t over until it’s over,” Froome said. “Today was a good demonstration of where I’m at. I’ve got a bit of work to do, I’m not at my best yet but I’m not far off it either, being able to ride a stage like that.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4:24:17
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:41
|4
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:54
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:08
|7
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:15
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:34
|10
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:45
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:47
|12
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|14
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:55
|16
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:02
|17
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:03
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:12
|19
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:30
|20
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:36
|21
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:49
|22
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:01
|23
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:58
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|26
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:08
|28
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:05:20
|29
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:05:48
|30
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:38
|31
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:59
|32
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:56
|33
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|34
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|36
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|37
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|38
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|40
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|41
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|42
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:24
|43
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:19
|44
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:14
|47
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:18
|48
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:49
|49
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:13:00
|50
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:23
|51
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|52
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:48
|54
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:57
|56
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:17:32
|57
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|58
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|59
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:00
|60
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:03
|61
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:21:12
|62
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|63
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:55
|64
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:52
|65
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|66
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|67
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|68
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|69
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|75
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|77
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|78
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|82
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|83
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|84
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|85
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:16
|86
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:25:18
|87
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:54
|88
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|89
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|92
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|93
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|96
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|97
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|98
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:47
|101
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:49
|102
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:51
|103
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|107
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|111
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|112
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|113
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|114
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|115
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|118
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|120
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|121
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|124
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|125
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|126
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|129
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:30
|130
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|132
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|133
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|134
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|135
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|136
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|137
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|139
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|140
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|4
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|7
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|10
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|4
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|5
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|6
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|4
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|pts
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|3
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|5
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|6
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|5
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|4
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4:24:58
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:06
|4
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:14
|5
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:21
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:17
|7
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:38
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:42
|9
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:16
|10
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:16:51
|11
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:19
|12
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:14
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:11
|14
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:13
|17
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:08
|19
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:10
|20
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:49
|24
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:18:11
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:04
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|0:06:57
|4
|Team Sky
|0:08:56
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:51
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:45
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:13:50
|8
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:30
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:03
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:17:30
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:19:50
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:57
|13
|IAM Cycling
|0:26:21
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:26:22
|15
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:50
|16
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:35:12
|17
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:35:45
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:37:43
|19
|FDJ.fr
|0:50:24
|20
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:03:16
|21
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:07:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|26:59:27
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:18
|3
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:10
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:29
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:45
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|9
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|10
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:46
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:05
|12
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:36
|13
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:12
|14
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:05
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:55
|16
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:36
|17
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:53
|18
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:59
|19
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:59
|20
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:08
|21
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:25
|22
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:44
|23
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:04
|24
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:27
|25
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:27:47
|26
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:28:17
|27
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:39
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:47
|29
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:51
|30
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:58
|31
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:36:04
|32
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:22
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:47
|34
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:29
|35
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:45
|36
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:39:08
|37
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:14
|38
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:40:09
|39
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:13
|40
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:41:18
|41
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:41:35
|42
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:41:41
|43
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:30
|44
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:44:21
|45
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:23
|46
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:46:03
|47
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:26
|48
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:46:55
|49
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:47:04
|50
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:47:33
|51
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:47:57
|52
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:48:18
|53
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:02
|54
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:49:51
|55
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:50:43
|56
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:50:49
|57
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:51:43
|58
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:51:46
|59
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:52:00
|60
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:54:11
|61
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:54:45
|62
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:55:22
|63
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:55:50
|64
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:56:34
|65
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:58:44
|66
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:30
|67
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:59:44
|68
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:00:04
|69
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:00:33
|70
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|1:00:38
|71
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|1:02:25
|72
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:46
|73
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:02:54
|74
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:03:10
|75
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1:03:25
|76
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|77
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:03:51
|78
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:05:21
|79
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:06:24
|80
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:07:52
|81
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:08:09
|82
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:08:43
|83
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|1:11:17
|84
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|1:12:15
|85
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|1:13:48
|86
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:14:12
|87
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1:14:18
|88
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|1:14:30
|89
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:15:46
|90
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:16:19
|91
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:16:37
|92
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:17:02
|93
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:17:43
|94
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1:18:00
|95
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1:18:12
|96
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:18:27
|97
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:18:43
|98
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:19:31
|99
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|1:19:36
|100
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1:19:49
|101
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:20:17
|102
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:20:30
|103
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:21:09
|104
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:21:14
|105
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|1:21:24
|106
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:22:17
|107
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:22:51
|108
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:23:24
|109
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:24:58
|110
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|1:24:59
|111
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:25:24
|112
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:25:27
|113
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:25:42
|114
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:26:35
|115
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:27:24
|116
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:27:34
|118
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:28:14
|119
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:29:35
|120
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:29:42
|121
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:29:52
|122
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:30:42
|123
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|1:30:50
|124
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:31:43
|125
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:32:19
|126
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1:32:56
|127
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:33:09
|128
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:34:07
|129
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:34:13
|130
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:35:21
|131
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:35:46
|132
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:37:25
|133
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:37:58
|134
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:38:35
|135
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:38:38
|136
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:39:12
|137
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:39:35
|138
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:40:47
|139
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:43:35
|140
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:43:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|56
|3
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|27
|6
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|17
|11
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|12
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|13
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|16
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|17
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|18
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|20
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|22
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|23
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|25
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|26
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|4
|27
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|28
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|29
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|30
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|pts
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|25
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|6
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|7
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|8
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|10
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|11
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|12
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|14
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|8
|15
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|8
|16
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|17
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|18
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|19
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|20
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|21
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|22
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|23
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|4
|24
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|25
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|26
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|27
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|28
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|29
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|30
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|31
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|34
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|35
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|36
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|37
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|38
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|39
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|40
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|41
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|27:00:56
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:56
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:35
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:18
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:29
|7
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:34:35
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:16
|9
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:37:39
|10
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:39:49
|11
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:52:42
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:58:01
|13
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:58:35
|14
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:59:04
|15
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:01:25
|16
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:03:52
|17
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:06:23
|18
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:18:48
|19
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:19:45
|20
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|1:19:55
|21
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:28:13
|22
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:32:38
|23
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:32:44
|24
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:33:52
|25
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:39:18
|26
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:42:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|80:04:31
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|0:12:13
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:04
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:32:59
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:09
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:46:48
|7
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:50:18
|8
|Team Sky
|0:53:29
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:55:50
|10
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:34
|11
|Team Katusha
|1:06:59
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:20:53
|13
|Bora-Argon 18
|1:36:11
|14
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:43:29
|15
|IAM Cycling
|1:50:48
|16
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:52:07
|17
|MTN - Qhubeka
|2:11:58
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|2:29:06
|19
|Team Europcar
|2:30:54
|20
|FDJ.fr
|2:49:07
|21
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:27:21
