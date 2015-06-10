Trending

Critérium du Dauphiné: Bouhanni wins stage 4 in Sisteron

Dennis stays in the overall race lead

Image 1 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni is the leader of the points competition

Nacer Bouhanni is the leader of the points competition
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 123

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 123

Kevin Reza (FDJ) indulges the crowds

Kevin Reza (FDJ) indulges the crowds
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 123

Lawson Craddock shares a laugh with race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Lawson Craddock shares a laugh with race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 123

KOM leader Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka)

KOM leader Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 123

A Lampre-Merida convention on the start line

A Lampre-Merida convention on the start line
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 123

Daniel Oss and Manuel Quinziato talking on the start line

Daniel Oss and Manuel Quinziato talking on the start line
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 123

Start line chat time

Start line chat time
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) on the start line in the points classification jersey

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) on the start line in the points classification jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 123

The dark clouds signalled rain and rain it did

The dark clouds signalled rain and rain it did
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in the mix zone

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in the mix zone
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 123

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) collects the best young rider jersey

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) collects the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni on the stage 4 podium.

Nacer Bouhanni on the stage 4 podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 123

Rohan Dennis pulls on yellow for another day.

Rohan Dennis pulls on yellow for another day.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) is wearing the green points jersey

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) is wearing the green points jersey
Image 19 of 123

Rohan Dennis (BMC) stays in the overall race lead after stage 4

Rohan Dennis (BMC) stays in the overall race lead after stage 4
Image 20 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) waves to the crowd from the stage 4 podium

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) waves to the crowd from the stage 4 podium
Image 21 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) celebrates his stage 4 win on the podium

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) celebrates his stage 4 win on the podium
Image 22 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4 at the Criterium du Dauphine
Image 23 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) takes the stage 4 sprint victory

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) takes the stage 4 sprint victory
Image 24 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4 in Sisteron

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4 in Sisteron
Image 25 of 123

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Martijn Keizer (Team LottoNL-Jumbo)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Martijn Keizer (Team LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 123

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) bridges up to Martijn Keizer (Team LottoNL-Jumbo)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) bridges up to Martijn Keizer (Team LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 123

Martijn Keizer (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) continues on alone

Martijn Keizer (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) continues on alone
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 123

Martijn Keizer (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) tries to go alone

Martijn Keizer (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) tries to go alone
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 123

The peloton racing through stage 4

The peloton racing through stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 123

Breakaway riders Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Martijn Keizer (Team LottoNL-Jumbo)

Breakaway riders Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Martijn Keizer (Team LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 123

Breakaway riders Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Martijn Keizer (Team LottoNL-Jumbo)

Breakaway riders Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Martijn Keizer (Team LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 123

The peloton on stage 4 at Criterium du Dauphine

The peloton on stage 4 at Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 123

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) wearing the white young rider jersey

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) wearing the white young rider jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) victory salute on stage 4

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) victory salute on stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) sprinting to the finish line in Sisteron

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) sprinting to the finish line in Sisteron
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) emerges from the group

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) emerges from the group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 123

The peloton gallops to the finish line in Sisteron

The peloton gallops to the finish line in Sisteron
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) takes his second win this week

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) takes his second win this week
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) sprints to his second win at the Criterium du Dauphine

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) sprints to his second win at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4 in Sisteron

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 4 in Sisteron
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 45 of 123

Tim Wellens on the attack during stage 4.

Tim Wellens on the attack during stage 4.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 46 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni out-sprints the field during stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

Nacer Bouhanni out-sprints the field during stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 47 of 123

Tim Wellens took a late-race flyer.

Tim Wellens took a late-race flyer.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 48 of 123

Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the breakaway.

Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the breakaway.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 49 of 123

Race leader Rohan Dennis surrounded by his BMC teammates.

Race leader Rohan Dennis surrounded by his BMC teammates.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 50 of 123

Vincenzo Nibali rides in the peloton during stage 4.

Vincenzo Nibali rides in the peloton during stage 4.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 51 of 123

Rohan Dennis rides along Chris Froome during stage 4.

Rohan Dennis rides along Chris Froome during stage 4.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 52 of 123

Bora-Argon 18 pull on the front.

Bora-Argon 18 pull on the front.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 53 of 123

Tosh Van der Sand gives the thumbs up from the breakaway.

Tosh Van der Sand gives the thumbs up from the breakaway.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 54 of 123

The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.
Image 55 of 123

The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 4.

The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 4.
Image 56 of 123

Rohan Dennis in the yellow jersey during stage 4.

Rohan Dennis in the yellow jersey during stage 4.
Image 57 of 123

The peloton was hit with rain early during stage 4.

The peloton was hit with rain early during stage 4.
Image 58 of 123

BMC ride the front of the peloton during stage 4 of Criterium du Dauphine.

BMC ride the front of the peloton during stage 4 of Criterium du Dauphine.
Image 59 of 123

BMC ride the front of the peloton during stage 4 of Criterium du Dauphine.

BMC ride the front of the peloton during stage 4 of Criterium du Dauphine.
Image 60 of 123

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-quickStep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-quickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 123

Escapees Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal).

Escapees Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 123

The peloton rides during stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

The peloton rides during stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 123

The peloton rides during stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

The peloton rides during stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 123

The peloton rides during stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

The peloton rides during stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 123

The peloton rides during stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

The peloton rides during stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 123

Rohan Dennis.

Rohan Dennis.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni.

Nacer Bouhanni.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 123

Vincenzo Nibali.

Vincenzo Nibali.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 123

The peloton rides during stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

The peloton rides during stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 123

The peloton rides during stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

The peloton rides during stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 123

Nacer bouhanni and Rohan Dennis during stage 4.

Nacer bouhanni and Rohan Dennis during stage 4.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 123

Escapees Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal).

Escapees Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 123

Tim Wellens on his own late in the race.

Tim Wellens on his own late in the race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 123

BMC mussettes are ready for BMC.

BMC mussettes are ready for BMC.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 123

Cofidis contributes to the chase.

Cofidis contributes to the chase.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 123

Michael Schar takes a monster pull on the front during stage 4.

Michael Schar takes a monster pull on the front during stage 4.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 123

Tejay van Garderen dressed for the weather.

Tejay van Garderen dressed for the weather.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 123

Team Sky keep Chris Froome protected during stage 4.

Team Sky keep Chris Froome protected during stage 4.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 123

Chris Froome rides in the rain during stage 4.

Chris Froome rides in the rain during stage 4.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 123

BMC's Michael Schar descends.

BMC's Michael Schar descends.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 123

Riders take it easy on a descent.

Riders take it easy on a descent.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 123

Dan Martin in action during stage 4 of Criterium du Daphine.

Dan Martin in action during stage 4 of Criterium du Daphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 123

Bram Tankink

Bram Tankink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 123

A lone rider against the French backdrop.

A lone rider against the French backdrop.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 123

Romain Bardet.

Romain Bardet.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 123

Julian Alaphilippe.

Julian Alaphilippe.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 123

The field rides through the French countryside.

The field rides through the French countryside.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 123

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) in polka dots during stage 4.

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) in polka dots during stage 4.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 123

Jean-Christophe Peraud.

Jean-Christophe Peraud.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 123

The field is strung out during stage 4.

The field is strung out during stage 4.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 123

Duaphine stage 4 winner Nacer Bouhanni.

Duaphine stage 4 winner Nacer Bouhanni.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 123

Rohan Dennis in yellow at the 2015 Critetrium du Dauphine.

Rohan Dennis in yellow at the 2015 Critetrium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 123

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).
Image 94 of 123

Pierre Rolland (L) rides in the pack during the 228 km fourth stage.

Pierre Rolland (L) rides in the pack during the 228 km fourth stage.
Image 95 of 123

The peloton rolls through a small village during stage 4.

The peloton rolls through a small village during stage 4.
Image 96 of 123

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) during stage 4.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) during stage 4.
Image 97 of 123

Netherlands' Martijn Keizer and Belgium's Tosh Van Der Sande ride in a breakaway during the 228 km fourth stage.

Netherlands' Martijn Keizer and Belgium's Tosh Van Der Sande ride in a breakaway during the 228 km fourth stage.
Image 98 of 123

The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 4.

The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 4.
Image 99 of 123

Race leader Rohan Dennis chats with Andrew Talansky during stage 4.

Race leader Rohan Dennis chats with Andrew Talansky during stage 4.
Image 100 of 123

Alejandro Valverde in action during stage 4.

Alejandro Valverde in action during stage 4.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 101 of 123

Chris Froome negotiates a corner near the end of the stage.

Chris Froome negotiates a corner near the end of the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 102 of 123

Rohan Dennis near the end of stage 4.

Rohan Dennis near the end of stage 4.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 103 of 123

Martin Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) solo near the end of the race.

Martin Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) solo near the end of the race.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 104 of 123

Martin Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Martin Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 105 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 106 of 123

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 107 of 123

Julian Alaphilippe during stage 4.

Julian Alaphilippe during stage 4.
Image 108 of 123

Chris Froome rolls along in the peloton during stage 4.

Chris Froome rolls along in the peloton during stage 4.
Image 109 of 123

Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin)

Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 110 of 123

Rohan Dennis, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and France's Nacer Bouhanni, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, ride in the pack as they take the start of the 228 km fourth stage.

Rohan Dennis, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and France's Nacer Bouhanni, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, ride in the pack as they take the start of the 228 km fourth stage.
Image 111 of 123

Rohan Dennis, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and France's Nacer Bouhanni, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, ride in the pack as they take the start of the 228 km fourth stage.

Rohan Dennis, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and France's Nacer Bouhanni, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, ride in the pack as they take the start of the 228 km fourth stage.
Image 112 of 123

Nacer Bouhanni in the green jersey during stage 4.

Nacer Bouhanni in the green jersey during stage 4.
Image 113 of 123

The pack in action during stage 4.

The pack in action during stage 4.
Image 114 of 123

Martijn Keizer rides in a breakaway during the 228 km fourth stage.

Martijn Keizer rides in a breakaway during the 228 km fourth stage.
Image 115 of 123

Criterium du Dauphine stage 4

Criterium du Dauphine stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 123

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 117 of 123

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 118 of 123

The peloton races during stage 4 at the Criterium du Dauphine

The peloton races during stage 4 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 119 of 123

The main field during stage 4

The main field during stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 120 of 123

Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Martijn Keizer (Team LottoNL-Jumbo)

Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Martijn Keizer (Team LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 121 of 123

Breakaway riders Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Martijn Keizer (Team LottoNL-Jumbo)

Breakaway riders Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Martijn Keizer (Team LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 122 of 123

BMC leading the main field during stage 4

BMC leading the main field during stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 123 of 123

BMC leads the main field

BMC leads the main field
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) took his second win of the Critérium du Dauphiné, outsprinting his rivals after a chaotic end to stage 4.

Related Articles

Dennis ready to fight for Dauphiné race lead

As in stage 2, MTN-Qhubeka led out the sprint but it was a freestyling Bouhanni who emerged as the fastest, beating Jonas Vangenechten (IAM Cycling) and Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) into second and third.

Little happened for much of the 228km route from Anneyron to Porte de DrômArdèche, with early escapees Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal) establishing a large and steady advantage.

But they were caught on the fourth-category Côte de la Marquise just 12km from the finish and the race burst to life. A flurry of attacks on the descent caused chaos and for a while it seemed like the sprinters’ teams might not have their day.

However, things came back together once and for all with 1.5km to go and Bouhanni was able to claim his fifth win of 2015, putting a miserable start to the season further behind him.

There was no change among the main general classification contenders with Rohan Dennis (BMC) keeping his overall race lead, despite the frantic action near the finish that saw Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) put in a small dig ahead of the first mountain test of this year's race to Pra Loup which will be replicated at the Tour de France in July.

"It was really hard. It became very complicated at the end, because of the attacks in the last hill. Without Julien Simon, it would have been impossible for me to win today because Tony Gallopin wouldn't have been caught," commented Bouhanni.  "I'm happy because I've had five or six second places since the beginning of the season, now it's my fifth win. I hope I'll keep going this way."

How it happened

Keizer and Tosh Van der Sande slipped clear after just three kilometres of racing and the peloton seemed content to let them to it.

After eight kilometres, their lead was one minute and only after the 20km mark did it start to stabilise at seven minutes. Despite two climbs in quick succession at around the halfway mark – the third-category Col de Lescou and the fourth-category Col de Pré-Guittard – the duo maintained a lead of 6:30.

As the rain pelted down, there was little action in the peloton on the two climbs. There wasn’t much action after them either as Keizer and Van der Sande held onto a gap of over five minutes until 30km from the finish, despite MTN-Qhubeka appearing on the front, working for Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Only when MTN and Cofidis committed fresh men to the chase did the gap start to tumble. BMC showed continued interest and Etixx-QuickStep also made an appearance, which saw the peloton strung out and the escapees’ advantage slashed to a sole minute by the time they hit the Côte de la Marquise.

As soon as the road kicked uphill, Keizer attacked Van der Sande and got rid of him at the second time of asking, the Belgian slowing dramatically as the efforts of the day took their toll.

Keizer maintained a lead of 20 seconds over the top of the climb and a flurry of attacks came from the bunch on the descent. Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), and Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) were among those to have a dig as things became chaotic, far from ideal for the sprinters’ teams.

Wellens joined up with Keizer and later dropped him, while behind them Alaphilippe and Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) gave chase, joined briefly by Vincenzo Nibali.

Tony Martin put in a huge turn to sweep up Wellens but Lotto-Soudal were obviously in an attacking mood as Tony Gallopin then had a pop. Things came back together for MTN to lead into the final kilometre but, as in the second stage, Boasson Hagen wasn’t strong enough to finish it off.

Samuel Dumoulin (Ag2r-La Mondiale) wound his sprint up first and Boasson Hagen came round him, but Bouhanni surged up through and outstripped Megzec, with Vangenechten making up considerable ground with his own late charge.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5:30:53
2Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
3Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
5Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
11Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
12Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
13Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
15Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
16José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
17Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
19Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
21Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
22Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
23Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
24Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
25George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
26Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
27Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
28Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
30Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
31David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
32Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
33Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
34Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
36Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
37Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
38Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
39Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
40Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
41Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
42Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
44Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
45Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
48Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
51Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
52Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
53Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
54Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
55Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
57Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
58Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
59David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
60Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
61Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
62Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
63Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
64Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
65Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
66Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
67Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
68Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
69Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
70Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
71Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
72Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
73Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
75Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
76Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
77José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
78Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
79John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
80Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
81Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
82Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
83Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
84Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
86Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
87Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
88Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
89Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
90Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
91Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
92Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:30
93Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
94Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:09
95Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:34
96Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:43
97Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:05
98Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
99Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
100Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
101Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
102Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
103Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
104Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
105Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
106Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
107Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
108Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
109Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:04:24
111Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
112Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
114Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
116Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:59
117Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
118Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
119Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
120Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:05:09
121Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
122Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
123Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:06:04
124Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
125Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
126Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
127Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
128Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
129Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
130Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
131Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
132Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
133Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
134Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
135Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
136Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
138Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
139Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
140Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
142Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
143Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
144Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
145Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
146Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
147Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
148Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
149Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
150Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
151Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
152Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
153Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
154Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
155Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
156Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
157Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
158Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
159Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:18
160Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:27
161Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
162Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSSimon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin

Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25pts
2Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling22
3Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin20
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka18
5Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha16
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step14
7Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
9Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr8
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5:30:53
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
6George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
7Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
10Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
13Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
14Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
17Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:05
19Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:24
20Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
21Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:59
22Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
23Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
24Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
25Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:04
26Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
28Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
29Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:27
30Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Argon 1816:32:39
2Team LottoNL-Jumbo
3Etixx - Quick-Step
4IAM Cycling
5Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
6Lotto Soudal
7Team Sky
8FDJ.fr
9Team Katusha
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Tinkoff-Saxo
12Lampre-Merida
13MTN - Qhubeka
14Astana Pro Team
15BMC Racing Team
16Movistar Team
17Orica GreenEdge
18Trek Factory Racing
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:30
20Team Europcar0:03:05
21Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:59

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team13:31:30
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
8Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:05
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
10John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
11Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
12Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:18
13Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
14David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:23
17Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
18Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
19Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
20Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
21Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:35
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
23Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
24Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
25Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:48
26Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
27Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
28Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
29Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
30Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:50
31Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
32Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
33Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
34José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:00:54
35George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
36Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
37Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
38Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
39Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
40Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
41Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
42Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:59
43Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
45Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:00
47Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:03
50Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:01:05
51Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
52Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:07
53Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
54Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
55Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:08
56Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:15
57Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
58Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
59Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:18
60Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:24
61Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
62Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
63Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:30
64Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
65Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
66Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
67Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:36
68Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:49
69Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:52
70José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:22
71Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:02:24
72Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:02:46
73Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:50
74Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:03:09
75Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:10
76Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
77Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:45
78Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:48
79Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:53
80Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:03:55
81Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:03:59
82Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:02
83Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:04:03
84David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:04:11
85Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:16
86Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:24
87Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:42
88Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:29
89Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:06:08
90Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:17
91Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:06:20
92Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:23
93Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:25
94Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
95Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:35
96Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:47
97Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:53
98Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:57
99Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:01
100Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:07:02
101Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:04
102Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:11
103Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:13
104Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:34
105Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:08:08
106Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:14
107Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:08:22
108Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
109Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:08:26
110Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:27
111Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:08:48
112Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:52
113Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:01
114Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:18
116Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:09:33
117Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:09:35
118Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:39
119Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:09:42
120Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:46
121Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:09:56
122Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:09:57
123Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:59
124Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
125Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:00
126Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
127Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:06
128Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:10
129Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:16
130Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:10:20
131Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:10:22
132Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:41
133Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:10:55
134Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:57
135Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:20
136Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:11:41
137Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:56
138Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:12
139Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:39
140Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:13:09
141Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:29
142Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:13:43
143Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
144Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:13:47
145Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:56
146Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:23
147Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:33
148Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:41
149Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:50
150Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:56
151Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:28
152Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:16:50
153Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:55
154Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:17:07
155Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:14
156Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:08
157Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
158Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:20
159Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:37
160Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:24:31
161Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:27
162Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:37:20

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits64pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka56
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale42
4Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling36
5Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha32
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal28
7Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin26
8Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky25
9Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step14
11Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo12
12Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge12
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
14Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
15Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr8
16Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar8
17Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
18Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka25pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar11
3Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr8
4Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 187
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
6Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
7Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar3
8Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
9Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
10Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
11Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team13:31:30
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:18
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:23
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
5George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:54
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:59
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:00
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:07
12Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:18
13Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:30
14Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
15Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:36
16Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:48
17Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:16
18Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:17
19Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:08:22
20Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:08:48
21Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:01
22Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:09:56
23Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:06
24Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:57
25Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:13:47
26Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:41
27Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:28
28Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:14
29Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:08
30Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:24:31

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team876639:34:00
2Astana Pro Team0:00:04
3Movistar Team0:00:05
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:18
5Orica GreenEdge0:00:23
6Team Sky0:00:33
7Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
8Lampre-Merida0:00:48
9IAM Cycling0:00:50
10Bora-Argon 180:00:54
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Lotto Soudal0:00:59
13AG2R La Mondiale0:01:00
14Team Katusha0:01:05
15MTN - Qhubeka0:01:07
16Trek Factory Racing0:01:15
17Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:30
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:19
19Team Europcar0:04:13
20FDJ.fr0:07:12
21Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:05

 

Latest on Cyclingnews