Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) took his second win of the Critérium du Dauphiné, outsprinting his rivals after a chaotic end to stage 4.

As in stage 2, MTN-Qhubeka led out the sprint but it was a freestyling Bouhanni who emerged as the fastest, beating Jonas Vangenechten (IAM Cycling) and Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) into second and third.

Little happened for much of the 228km route from Anneyron to Porte de DrômArdèche, with early escapees Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal) establishing a large and steady advantage.

But they were caught on the fourth-category Côte de la Marquise just 12km from the finish and the race burst to life. A flurry of attacks on the descent caused chaos and for a while it seemed like the sprinters’ teams might not have their day.

However, things came back together once and for all with 1.5km to go and Bouhanni was able to claim his fifth win of 2015, putting a miserable start to the season further behind him.

There was no change among the main general classification contenders with Rohan Dennis (BMC) keeping his overall race lead, despite the frantic action near the finish that saw Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) put in a small dig ahead of the first mountain test of this year's race to Pra Loup which will be replicated at the Tour de France in July.

"It was really hard. It became very complicated at the end, because of the attacks in the last hill. Without Julien Simon, it would have been impossible for me to win today because Tony Gallopin wouldn't have been caught," commented Bouhanni. "I'm happy because I've had five or six second places since the beginning of the season, now it's my fifth win. I hope I'll keep going this way."

How it happened

Keizer and Tosh Van der Sande slipped clear after just three kilometres of racing and the peloton seemed content to let them to it.

After eight kilometres, their lead was one minute and only after the 20km mark did it start to stabilise at seven minutes. Despite two climbs in quick succession at around the halfway mark – the third-category Col de Lescou and the fourth-category Col de Pré-Guittard – the duo maintained a lead of 6:30.

As the rain pelted down, there was little action in the peloton on the two climbs. There wasn’t much action after them either as Keizer and Van der Sande held onto a gap of over five minutes until 30km from the finish, despite MTN-Qhubeka appearing on the front, working for Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Only when MTN and Cofidis committed fresh men to the chase did the gap start to tumble. BMC showed continued interest and Etixx-QuickStep also made an appearance, which saw the peloton strung out and the escapees’ advantage slashed to a sole minute by the time they hit the Côte de la Marquise.

As soon as the road kicked uphill, Keizer attacked Van der Sande and got rid of him at the second time of asking, the Belgian slowing dramatically as the efforts of the day took their toll.

Keizer maintained a lead of 20 seconds over the top of the climb and a flurry of attacks came from the bunch on the descent. Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), and Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) were among those to have a dig as things became chaotic, far from ideal for the sprinters’ teams.

Wellens joined up with Keizer and later dropped him, while behind them Alaphilippe and Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) gave chase, joined briefly by Vincenzo Nibali.

Tony Martin put in a huge turn to sweep up Wellens but Lotto-Soudal were obviously in an attacking mood as Tony Gallopin then had a pop. Things came back together for MTN to lead into the final kilometre but, as in the second stage, Boasson Hagen wasn’t strong enough to finish it off.

Samuel Dumoulin (Ag2r-La Mondiale) wound his sprint up first and Boasson Hagen came round him, but Bouhanni surged up through and outstripped Megzec, with Vangenechten making up considerable ground with his own late charge.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5:30:53 2 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 5 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 12 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 15 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 16 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 17 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 21 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 23 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 25 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 26 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 27 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 28 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 30 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 31 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 32 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 33 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 36 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 38 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 41 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 42 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 44 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 45 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 48 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 51 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 52 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 54 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 55 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 57 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 58 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 59 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 61 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 62 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 63 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 64 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 65 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 67 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 68 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 69 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 70 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 71 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 73 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 75 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 76 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 77 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 79 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 80 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 81 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 82 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 83 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 84 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 86 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 87 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 88 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 89 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 90 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 91 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 92 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:30 93 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 94 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:09 95 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:34 96 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:43 97 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:05 98 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 100 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 101 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 102 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 103 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 105 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 106 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 107 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 110 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:04:24 111 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 112 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 114 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 116 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:59 117 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 118 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 119 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 120 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:09 121 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 122 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 123 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:06:04 124 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 125 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 126 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 127 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 128 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 129 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 130 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 131 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 132 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 133 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 135 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 136 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 138 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 139 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 140 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 142 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 143 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 144 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 145 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 146 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 147 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 148 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 149 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 150 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 151 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 152 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 153 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 154 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 155 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 156 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 157 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 158 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 159 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:18 160 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:27 161 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 162 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin

Point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 pts 2 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 22 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 18 5 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 16 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 7 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 9 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 10 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5:30:53 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 17 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:05 19 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:24 20 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 21 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:59 22 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 23 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 24 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 25 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:04 26 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 28 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 29 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:27 30 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Argon 18 16:32:39 2 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 4 IAM Cycling 5 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 Lotto Soudal 7 Team Sky 8 FDJ.fr 9 Team Katusha 10 AG2R La Mondiale 11 Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Lampre-Merida 13 MTN - Qhubeka 14 Astana Pro Team 15 BMC Racing Team 16 Movistar Team 17 Orica GreenEdge 18 Trek Factory Racing 19 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:30 20 Team Europcar 0:03:05 21 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:59

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13:31:30 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:04 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 8 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:05 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 11 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:18 13 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:23 17 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 19 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 20 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 21 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:35 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 23 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 24 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 25 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:48 26 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 27 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 28 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 29 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 30 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:50 31 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 32 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 33 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 34 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:54 35 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 36 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 37 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 38 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 39 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 40 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 41 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 42 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 43 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 45 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:00 47 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:03 50 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:01:05 51 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 52 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:07 53 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 54 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 55 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:08 56 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:15 57 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 58 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 59 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:18 60 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:24 61 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 62 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 63 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:30 64 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 65 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 66 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 67 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:36 68 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:49 69 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:52 70 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:22 71 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:24 72 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:46 73 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:50 74 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:09 75 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:10 76 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:31 77 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:45 78 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:48 79 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:53 80 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:55 81 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:59 82 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:02 83 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:03 84 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:04:11 85 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:16 86 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:24 87 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:42 88 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:29 89 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:08 90 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:17 91 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:06:20 92 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:23 93 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:25 94 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 95 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:35 96 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:47 97 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:53 98 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:57 99 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:01 100 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:07:02 101 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:04 102 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:11 103 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:13 104 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:34 105 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:08 106 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:14 107 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:08:22 108 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 109 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:08:26 110 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:27 111 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:48 112 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:52 113 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:01 114 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:18 116 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:09:33 117 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:09:35 118 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:39 119 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:09:42 120 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:46 121 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:56 122 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:09:57 123 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:59 124 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 125 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:00 126 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:06 128 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:10 129 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:16 130 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:20 131 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:10:22 132 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:41 133 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:10:55 134 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:57 135 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:20 136 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:11:41 137 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:56 138 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:12 139 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:39 140 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:13:09 141 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:29 142 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:13:43 143 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 144 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:47 145 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:56 146 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:23 147 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:33 148 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:41 149 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:50 150 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:56 151 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:28 152 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:16:50 153 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:55 154 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:07 155 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:14 156 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:08 157 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 158 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:20 159 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:37 160 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:31 161 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:27 162 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:37:20

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 56 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 4 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 36 5 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 32 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 7 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 8 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 25 9 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 11 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 12 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 12 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 14 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 15 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 16 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 8 17 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 18 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 25 pts 2 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 11 3 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 4 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 7 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 6 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 7 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 3 8 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 9 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 10 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 11 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13:31:30 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:18 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:23 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 5 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:54 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:00 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:07 12 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:18 13 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:30 14 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:36 16 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:48 17 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:16 18 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:17 19 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:08:22 20 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:48 21 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:01 22 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:56 23 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:06 24 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:57 25 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:47 26 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:41 27 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:28 28 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:14 29 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:08 30 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:31