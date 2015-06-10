Critérium du Dauphiné: Bouhanni wins stage 4 in Sisteron
Dennis stays in the overall race lead
Stage 4: Anneyron - Porte de DrômArdèche - Sisteron
Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) took his second win of the Critérium du Dauphiné, outsprinting his rivals after a chaotic end to stage 4.
As in stage 2, MTN-Qhubeka led out the sprint but it was a freestyling Bouhanni who emerged as the fastest, beating Jonas Vangenechten (IAM Cycling) and Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) into second and third.
Little happened for much of the 228km route from Anneyron to Porte de DrômArdèche, with early escapees Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal) establishing a large and steady advantage.
But they were caught on the fourth-category Côte de la Marquise just 12km from the finish and the race burst to life. A flurry of attacks on the descent caused chaos and for a while it seemed like the sprinters’ teams might not have their day.
However, things came back together once and for all with 1.5km to go and Bouhanni was able to claim his fifth win of 2015, putting a miserable start to the season further behind him.
There was no change among the main general classification contenders with Rohan Dennis (BMC) keeping his overall race lead, despite the frantic action near the finish that saw Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) put in a small dig ahead of the first mountain test of this year's race to Pra Loup which will be replicated at the Tour de France in July.
"It was really hard. It became very complicated at the end, because of the attacks in the last hill. Without Julien Simon, it would have been impossible for me to win today because Tony Gallopin wouldn't have been caught," commented Bouhanni. "I'm happy because I've had five or six second places since the beginning of the season, now it's my fifth win. I hope I'll keep going this way."
How it happened
Keizer and Tosh Van der Sande slipped clear after just three kilometres of racing and the peloton seemed content to let them to it.
After eight kilometres, their lead was one minute and only after the 20km mark did it start to stabilise at seven minutes. Despite two climbs in quick succession at around the halfway mark – the third-category Col de Lescou and the fourth-category Col de Pré-Guittard – the duo maintained a lead of 6:30.
As the rain pelted down, there was little action in the peloton on the two climbs. There wasn’t much action after them either as Keizer and Van der Sande held onto a gap of over five minutes until 30km from the finish, despite MTN-Qhubeka appearing on the front, working for Edvald Boasson Hagen.
Only when MTN and Cofidis committed fresh men to the chase did the gap start to tumble. BMC showed continued interest and Etixx-QuickStep also made an appearance, which saw the peloton strung out and the escapees’ advantage slashed to a sole minute by the time they hit the Côte de la Marquise.
As soon as the road kicked uphill, Keizer attacked Van der Sande and got rid of him at the second time of asking, the Belgian slowing dramatically as the efforts of the day took their toll.
Keizer maintained a lead of 20 seconds over the top of the climb and a flurry of attacks came from the bunch on the descent. Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), and Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) were among those to have a dig as things became chaotic, far from ideal for the sprinters’ teams.
Wellens joined up with Keizer and later dropped him, while behind them Alaphilippe and Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) gave chase, joined briefly by Vincenzo Nibali.
Tony Martin put in a huge turn to sweep up Wellens but Lotto-Soudal were obviously in an attacking mood as Tony Gallopin then had a pop. Things came back together for MTN to lead into the final kilometre but, as in the second stage, Boasson Hagen wasn’t strong enough to finish it off.
Samuel Dumoulin (Ag2r-La Mondiale) wound his sprint up first and Boasson Hagen came round him, but Bouhanni surged up through and outstripped Megzec, with Vangenechten making up considerable ground with his own late charge.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5:30:53
|2
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|16
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|23
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|27
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|31
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|32
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|33
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|36
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|39
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|42
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|44
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|48
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|52
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|57
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|58
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|59
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|61
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|62
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|63
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|65
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|68
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|70
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|73
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|76
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|79
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|80
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|82
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|83
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|86
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|87
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|89
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|91
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|92
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:30
|93
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|94
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:09
|95
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:34
|96
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:43
|97
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:05
|98
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|100
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|101
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|102
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|103
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|105
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|106
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|107
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:24
|111
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|112
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|114
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|116
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:59
|117
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|118
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|119
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|120
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:09
|121
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|123
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:06:04
|124
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|125
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|127
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|128
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|130
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|133
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|135
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|136
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|137
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|140
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|142
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|143
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|144
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|145
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|146
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|147
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|148
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|150
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|153
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|154
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|155
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|157
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|158
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|159
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:18
|160
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:27
|161
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|162
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|pts
|2
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|22
|3
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|5
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|7
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|9
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5:30:53
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|13
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:05
|19
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:24
|20
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:59
|22
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|24
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:04
|26
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|29
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:27
|30
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Argon 18
|16:32:39
|2
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|IAM Cycling
|5
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|FDJ.fr
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|13
|MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:30
|20
|Team Europcar
|0:03:05
|21
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13:31:30
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|11
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:18
|13
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:23
|17
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|19
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:35
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|23
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|24
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:48
|26
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|27
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|29
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:50
|31
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|32
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|33
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|34
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:54
|35
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|36
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|37
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|38
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|39
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|43
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:00
|47
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:03
|50
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:01:05
|51
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|52
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:07
|53
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|54
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|55
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:08
|56
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:15
|57
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|58
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|59
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:18
|60
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:24
|61
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|63
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:30
|64
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|65
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|66
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|67
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:36
|68
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:49
|69
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:52
|70
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:22
|71
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:24
|72
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:46
|73
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:50
|74
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:09
|75
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:10
|76
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|77
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:45
|78
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:48
|79
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:53
|80
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:55
|81
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:59
|82
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:02
|83
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:03
|84
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:04:11
|85
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:16
|86
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:24
|87
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:42
|88
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:29
|89
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:08
|90
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:17
|91
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:20
|92
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:23
|93
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:25
|94
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|95
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:35
|96
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:47
|97
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:53
|98
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:57
|99
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:01
|100
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:07:02
|101
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:04
|102
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:11
|103
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:13
|104
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:34
|105
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:08
|106
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:14
|107
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:08:22
|108
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|109
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:08:26
|110
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:27
|111
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:48
|112
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:52
|113
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:01
|114
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:18
|116
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:09:33
|117
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:09:35
|118
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:39
|119
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:09:42
|120
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:46
|121
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:56
|122
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:09:57
|123
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:59
|124
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|125
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:00
|126
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:06
|128
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:10
|129
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:16
|130
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:20
|131
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:22
|132
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:41
|133
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:10:55
|134
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:57
|135
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:20
|136
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:11:41
|137
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:56
|138
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:12
|139
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:39
|140
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:13:09
|141
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:29
|142
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:43
|143
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|144
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:47
|145
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:56
|146
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:23
|147
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:33
|148
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:41
|149
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:50
|150
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:56
|151
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:28
|152
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:16:50
|153
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:55
|154
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:07
|155
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:14
|156
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:08
|157
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:20
|159
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:37
|160
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:31
|161
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:27
|162
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:37:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|56
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|4
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|36
|5
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|7
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|8
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|9
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|11
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|12
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|14
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|15
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|16
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|17
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|18
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|25
|pts
|2
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|3
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|4
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|6
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|7
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|8
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|9
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|10
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|11
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13:31:30
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:18
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:23
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:54
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:00
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:07
|12
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:18
|13
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:30
|14
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:36
|16
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:48
|17
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:16
|18
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:17
|19
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:08:22
|20
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:48
|21
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:01
|22
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:56
|23
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:06
|24
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:57
|25
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:47
|26
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:41
|27
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:28
|28
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:14
|29
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:08
|30
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|876639:34:00
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:18
|5
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:23
|6
|Team Sky
|0:00:33
|7
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:48
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:50
|10
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:54
|11
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:00
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:01:05
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:07
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:15
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:30
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:19
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:04:13
|20
|FDJ.fr
|0:07:12
|21
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:05
