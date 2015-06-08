Critérium du Dauphiné: Bouhanni takes victory on stage 2
Kennaugh stays in the overall lead
Stage 2: Le Bourget-du-Lac - Parc des Oiseaux Villars-les-Dombes
Nacer Bouhanni sprinted to victory on the second stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné in Parc des Oiseaux Villars-les-Dombes on Monday. The Cofidis rider held off a charging Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R-La Mondiale) to take a clear win with Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) taking third.
"It’s all about my team they couldn’t have done more. I’m happy for everybody. I knew that I could trust my teammates and I just had to give it everything in the finish," Bouhanni said.
Edvald Boasson Hagen picked up the sprint after being led into the final kilometre by his MTN-Qhubeka teammates. The Norwegian had gone too early though and Bouhanni spotted a gap between Boasson Hagen and the chasing Modolo. The Frenchman made it through before the door was closed on him and immediately pulled out a gap.
Dumoulin put on a late charge down the left of the finishing straight but he was no match for Bouhanni and had to settle for second. The victory is Bouhanni’s first at the WorldTour level since moving to Cofidis at the start of this season.
Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) remains in the leader’s jersey, two seconds ahead of Modolo.
How it happened
As soon as the flag dropped the riders were faced with the second-category Col du Chat, so it was no surprise to see polka dot jersey wearer Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) in an early break. He went clear with Arnaud Coureille (FDJ), who started the move, and Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar), and swept up maximum points over the summit.
The trio then proceeded to extend their lead over the peloton, dragging it out to over five minutes by the time they reached the second, unclassified, climb of the day.
As they started the main feature of the stage, the first-category climb of the Col de Cuvéry, they had 6:45 but that was reduced by more than a minute by the time they had crested. Teklehaimanot was once again first over and picked up a further 10 points in the mountains classficiation.
As the peloton set about reeling in the escapees there was a crash with just under 80km remaining. Laurent Pichon (FDJ), Alessandro Vanotti (Astana) and Stephen Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) were all involved, with Pichon forced to abandon the race.
As the road continued downhill the gap fell steadily, but there was another crash in the peloton, which had Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and a few others frantically trying to get back on.
With 15km remaining the gap was down to 1:15, as Cofidis and Lampre-Merida made their presence felt at the front of the bunch, keen to avoid a repeat of yesterday’s breakaway victory.
The catch was made at 3km out and the general classification men made way for the sprinters’ teams. MTN-Qhubeka led Boasson Hagen into the final kilometre but the Norwegian jumped too soon. Bouhanni saw a gap and surged past Sacha Modolo and Boasson Hagen to win by a considerable margin.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:23:46
|2
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|18
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|19
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|27
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|33
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|34
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|36
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|37
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|40
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|41
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|42
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|46
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|48
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|49
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|50
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|51
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|52
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|54
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|55
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|56
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|57
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|60
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|66
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|69
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|72
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|78
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|81
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|82
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|83
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|89
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|94
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|95
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|96
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|99
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|100
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|102
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|104
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|106
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|109
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|110
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|111
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|112
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|113
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|114
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|116
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|118
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|119
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|120
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:13
|122
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|123
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:15
|124
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:16
|125
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|126
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:24
|127
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|128
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|129
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:28
|130
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|131
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:33
|132
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:50
|134
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|137
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|138
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|139
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|140
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|141
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|143
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|144
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|145
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|146
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|147
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|148
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|149
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|150
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|152
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|153
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|154
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|155
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|156
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|157
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:44
|158
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:46
|159
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:49
|160
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:11
|161
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:14
|162
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:20
|163
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:10
|164
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:31
|165
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:43
|DNF
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|pts
|2
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|5
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|6
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|14
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|10
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|pts
|2
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|4
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|pts
|2
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|3
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|4
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|5
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|6
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|7:30:27
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:02
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:06
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:08
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:12
|7
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|19
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|23
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|26
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|27
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|28
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|30
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|31
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|36
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|37
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|38
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|39
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|40
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|43
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|45
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|46
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|52
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|53
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|55
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|60
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|61
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|65
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|69
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|70
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|73
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|75
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|77
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|79
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|80
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|81
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|82
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|83
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|85
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|89
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|91
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|92
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|94
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|95
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|96
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|97
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|98
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:56
|99
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|100
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:22
|101
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:00
|102
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|103
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|104
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|108
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|109
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|111
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|112
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|114
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|115
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|117
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|118
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|120
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|121
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|123
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|124
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|125
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|129
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|130
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|131
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|133
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|134
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|135
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|136
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|137
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|138
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|140
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|141
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|142
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|143
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|145
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|146
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|147
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|148
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|149
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|151
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|152
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|153
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:11
|154
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:18
|155
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:14
|156
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:48
|157
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:27
|158
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:00
|159
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:58
|160
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|161
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:31
|163
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:12
|164
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:49
|165
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|42
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|38
|4
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|5
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|7
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|8
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|9
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|14
|10
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|11
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|12
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|14
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|16
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|25
|pts
|2
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|3
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|4
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|6
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|7
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|8
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1
|9
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7:30:29
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:10
|3
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:58
|20
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|22
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:26
|24
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|27
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:12
|28
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:58
|29
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:56
|30
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|22:31:55
|2
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Bora-Argon 18
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|IAM Cycling
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Team Katusha
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Team Europcar
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:50
|21
|FDJ.fr
|0:05:38
