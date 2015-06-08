Trending

Critérium du Dauphiné: Bouhanni takes victory on stage 2

Kennaugh stays in the overall lead

Image 1 of 77

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 2

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 77

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) moves into the white jersey
(Image credit: ASO)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) moves into the white jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 77

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) picked up more points to keep the KOM jersey
(Image credit: ASO)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) picked up more points to keep the KOM jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 77

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) remains the race leader
(Image credit: ASO)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) remains the race leader
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 77

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in the mix zone
(Image credit: ASO)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in the mix zone
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 77

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) celebrates his first Critérium du Dauphiné stage win
(Image credit: ASO)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) celebrates his first Critérium du Dauphiné stage win
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 77

The sprinters close on in the finish line
(Image credit: ASO)

The sprinters close on in the finish line
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 77

Kévin Reza (FDJ)

Kévin Reza (FDJ)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 77

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) in the bunch
(Image credit: ASO)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) in the bunch
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 77

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) picks up maximum KOM points on the Col du Chat
(Image credit: ASO)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) picks up maximum KOM points on the Col du Chat
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 77

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) now leads the points classificaiton
(Image credit: ASO)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) now leads the points classificaiton
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 77

Bernard Hinault gets ready to start stage 2
(Image credit: ASO)

Bernard Hinault gets ready to start stage 2
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 77

Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali answers questions on the start line
(Image credit: ASO)

Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali answers questions on the start line
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 77

Vincenzo Nibali signs on

Vincenzo Nibali signs on
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 77

Romain Bardet at the sign on

Romain Bardet at the sign on
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 77

Chris Froome gives a wave after signing on
(Image credit: ASO)

Chris Froome gives a wave after signing on
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 77

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) signing autographs
(Image credit: ASO)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) signing autographs
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 77

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 77

Chris Froome (Team Sky) helps his teammate and overall race leader Peter Kennaugh

Chris Froome (Team Sky) helps his teammate and overall race leader Peter Kennaugh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 77

Chris Froom and overall race leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Chris Froom and overall race leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 77

Team Sky take control of the field to protect overall leader Peter Kennaugh

Team Sky take control of the field to protect overall leader Peter Kennaugh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 77

Mountain leader Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) is in the breakaway

Mountain leader Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) is in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 77

The peloton during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

The peloton during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 77

The peloton during stage 2

The peloton during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 77

Astana and Vincenzo Nibali

Astana and Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 77

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 77

Chris Froome and overall leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Chris Froome and overall leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 77

Tiesj Benoot and Stijn Vandenbergh on the stage 2 start line

Tiesj Benoot and Stijn Vandenbergh on the stage 2 start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 77

FDJ's Arnaud Courteille leads the breakaway during stage 2

FDJ's Arnaud Courteille leads the breakaway during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 77

FDJ's Arnaud Courteille was in the day's breakaway

FDJ's Arnaud Courteille was in the day's breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 77

The three-man breakaway of the day

The three-man breakaway of the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 77

Europcar's Perrig Quemeneur leads the breakaway

Europcar's Perrig Quemeneur leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 77

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN - Qhubeka) in the mountain leader's jersey

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN - Qhubeka) in the mountain leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 77

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 77

Criterium du Dauphine race leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Criterium du Dauphine race leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 77

The breakaway during stage 2

The breakaway during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 77

Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 77

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 77

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 77

Team Sky lead the field with race leader Peter Kennaugh

Team Sky lead the field with race leader Peter Kennaugh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 77

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) in the green jersey

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) in the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 77

The three-man breakaway

The three-man breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 77

Three riders were in a breakaway during stage 2

Three riders were in a breakaway during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 77

The field during stage 2

The field during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 77

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) holds onto the overall race lead

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) holds onto the overall race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 77

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) prepares for the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) prepares for the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 77

Chris Froome (Team Sky) signs autographs ahead of the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) signs autographs ahead of the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 77

Vincenzo Nibali's (Astana) shark-personalised bike
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Vincenzo Nibali's (Astana) shark-personalised bike
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 77

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) gets ready for his day in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) gets ready for his day in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 77

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) readies himself for the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) readies himself for the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 77

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) signs on for stage two

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) signs on for stage two
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 77

Chris Froome (Team Sky) makes his way to the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) makes his way to the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 77

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) makes his way to the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) makes his way to the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 77

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) getting ready for the stage start
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) getting ready for the stage start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 77

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) makes some final adjustments
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) makes some final adjustments
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 77

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) shortly after signing on
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) shortly after signing on
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 77

The peloton stretched out in a long line

The peloton stretched out in a long line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 77

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) sprints to the stage 2 win

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) sprints to the stage 2 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 77

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) gets his first WorldTour win of the 2015 season

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) gets his first WorldTour win of the 2015 season
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 77

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) celebrates stage 2 win on the podium

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) celebrates stage 2 win on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 77

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) stays in the overall race lead

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) stays in the overall race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 77

Nacer Bouhanni celebrates as he crosses the line

Nacer Bouhanni celebrates as he crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 77

Nacer Bouhanni celebrates as he crosses the line

Nacer Bouhanni celebrates as he crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 77

Nacer Bouhanni celebrates his first WorldTour win of 2015

Nacer Bouhanni celebrates his first WorldTour win of 2015
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 77

Young rider's classificatino leader Tiesj Benoot

Young rider's classificatino leader Tiesj Benoot
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 77

Peter Kennaugh in the yellow jersey

Peter Kennaugh in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 77

Chris Froome makes his way down the descent

Chris Froome makes his way down the descent
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 77

Vincenzo Nibali and Lars Boom

Vincenzo Nibali and Lars Boom
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 77

It was a nice day for the peloton

It was a nice day for the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 77

The riders took it relatively easy on stage two

The riders took it relatively easy on stage two
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 77

The teams ride in formation

The teams ride in formation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 77

Team Sky takes care of the race leader Peter Kennaugh

Team Sky takes care of the race leader Peter Kennaugh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 77

Peter Kennaugh rides in the bunch

Peter Kennaugh rides in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 77

The break stayed out for most of the day

The break stayed out for most of the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 77

Perrig Quéméneur leads the break

Perrig Quéméneur leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 77

Arnaud Courteille (FDJ)

Arnaud Courteille (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 77

Daniel Teklehaimanot wears the mountains jersey

Daniel Teklehaimanot wears the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nacer Bouhanni sprinted to victory on the second stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné in Parc des Oiseaux Villars-les-Dombes on Monday. The Cofidis rider held off a charging Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R-La Mondiale) to take a clear win with Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) taking third.

"It’s all about my team they couldn’t have done more. I’m happy for everybody. I knew that I could trust my teammates and I just had to give it everything in the finish," Bouhanni said.

Edvald Boasson Hagen picked up the sprint after being led into the final kilometre by his MTN-Qhubeka teammates. The Norwegian had gone too early though and Bouhanni spotted a gap between Boasson Hagen and the chasing Modolo. The Frenchman made it through before the door was closed on him and immediately pulled out a gap.

Dumoulin put on a late charge down the left of the finishing straight but he was no match for Bouhanni and had to settle for second. The victory is Bouhanni’s first at the WorldTour level since moving to Cofidis at the start of this season.

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) remains in the leader’s jersey, two seconds ahead of Modolo.

How it happened

As soon as the flag dropped the riders were faced with the second-category Col du Chat, so it was no surprise to see polka dot jersey wearer Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) in an early break. He went clear with Arnaud Coureille (FDJ), who started the move, and Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar), and swept up maximum points over the summit.

The trio then proceeded to extend their lead over the peloton, dragging it out to over five minutes by the time they reached the second, unclassified, climb of the day.

As they started the main feature of the stage, the first-category climb of the Col de Cuvéry, they had 6:45 but that was reduced by more than a minute by the time they had crested. Teklehaimanot was once again first over and picked up a further 10 points in the mountains classficiation.

As the peloton set about reeling in the escapees there was a crash with just under 80km remaining. Laurent Pichon (FDJ), Alessandro Vanotti (Astana) and Stephen Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) were all involved, with Pichon forced to abandon the race.

As the road continued downhill the gap fell steadily, but there was another crash in the peloton, which had Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and a few others frantically trying to get back on.

With 15km remaining the gap was down to 1:15, as Cofidis and Lampre-Merida made their presence felt at the front of the bunch, keen to avoid a repeat of yesterday’s breakaway victory.

The catch was made at 3km out and the general classification men made way for the sprinters’ teams. MTN-Qhubeka led Boasson Hagen into the final kilometre but the Norwegian jumped too soon. Bouhanni saw a gap and surged past Sacha Modolo and Boasson Hagen to win by a considerable margin.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:23:46
2Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
5Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
6Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
9Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
10Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
13Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
15Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
18Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
19José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
20Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
21Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
22Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
23Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
25Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
26Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
27Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
28George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
29Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
31Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
32Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
33Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
34Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
36Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
37Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
38Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
39Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
40Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
41Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
42Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
45Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
46Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
48Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
49Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
50Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
51Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
52Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
53Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
54Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
55David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
56Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
57Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
58Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
59John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
60Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
64Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
65Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
66Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
67Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
68Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
69Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
70Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
72Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
73Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
75Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
77Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
78Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
79Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
80Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
81Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
82Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
83Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
84Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
85Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
86Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
87Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
88Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
89Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
90Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
93Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
94Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
95Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
96Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
97Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
98Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
99Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
100Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
101Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
102Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
103Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
104Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
105Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
106Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
108Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
109Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
110Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
111Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
112Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
113Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
114Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
115Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
116Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
117Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
118Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
119Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
120Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:13
122Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
123Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:15
124Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:16
125Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:00:18
126Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:00:24
127Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
128Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
129Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:28
130Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
131Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:33
132Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:50
134Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
135Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
138Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
139Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
140Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
141Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
142Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
143Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
144Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
145Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
146Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
147José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
148Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
149Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
150Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
151Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
152Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
153Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
154Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
155Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
156Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:33
157Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:44
158Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:46
159Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:49
160Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:11
161Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:02:14
162Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:02:20
163Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:10
164Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:31
165Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:43
DNFLaurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr

Sprint - Finish - Parc des Oiseaux - Villars-les-Dombes
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25pts
2Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka18
5Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha16
6Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling14
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge12
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
9Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar8
10Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin6

KOM 1 - Col du Chat
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka5pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2
4Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

KOM 2 - Col de Cuvéry
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka10pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar8
3Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr6
4Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
5Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
6Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky7:30:27
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:02
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:06
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:08
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:12
7Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
8Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
13José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
14George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
15Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
17Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
18Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
19Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
21Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
22Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
23Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
24Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
26Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
27Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
28Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
29Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
30Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
31Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
32Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
33Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
35David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
36Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
37Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
38Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
39Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
40Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
42Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
43Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
44Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
45Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
46Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
48Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
49Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
51Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
52Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
53Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
55Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
57Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
58Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
60Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
61Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
63Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
64Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
65Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
66Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
67Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
68Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
69Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
70Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
72Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
73Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
74Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
75Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
76Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
77Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
78Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
79Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
80Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
81Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
82Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
83Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
84David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
85Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
87José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
88Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
89Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
90Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
91Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
92Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
94Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
95Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
96Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
97Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
98Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:00:56
99Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:13
100Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:22
101Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:00
102Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
103Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
104Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
105Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
106Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
107Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
108Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
109Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
110Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
111Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
112Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
114Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
115Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
116Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
117Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
118Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
119Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
120Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
121Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
122Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
123Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
124Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
125Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
127Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
129Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
130Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
131Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:28
133Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
134Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
135Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
136Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
137Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
138Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
139Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
140Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
141Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
142Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
143Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
144Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
145Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
146Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
147Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
148Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
149Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
150Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
151Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
152Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
153Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:11
154Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:18
155Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:06:14
156Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:06:48
157Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:27
158Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:00
159Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:58
160Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
161Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
162Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:31
163Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:14:12
164Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:49
165Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:41

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida42pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits39
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka38
4Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
5Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky25
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
7Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
8Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha16
9Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling14
10Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo12
11Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge12
12Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
14Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar8
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
16Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka25pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar11
3Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr8
4Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 187
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
6Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar3
7Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
8Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1
9Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Young rider's classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7:30:29
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:10
3Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
6George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
7Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
12Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
17Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
18Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:58
20Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
21Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
22Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:26
24Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
27Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:06:12
28Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:58
29Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:56
30Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:14:10

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky22:31:55
2Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
3Bora-Argon 18
4Tinkoff-Saxo
5IAM Cycling
6Lampre-Merida
7AG2R La Mondiale
8MTN - Qhubeka
9Orica GreenEdge
10Lotto Soudal
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Team Katusha
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Etixx - Quick-Step
15Team Europcar
16Movistar Team
17Astana Pro Team
18Trek Factory Racing
19BMC Racing Team
20Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:50
21FDJ.fr0:05:38

 

