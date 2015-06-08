Image 1 of 77 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 77 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) moves into the white jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 77 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) picked up more points to keep the KOM jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 77 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) remains the race leader (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 77 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in the mix zone (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 77 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) celebrates his first Critérium du Dauphiné stage win (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 77 The sprinters close on in the finish line (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 77 Kévin Reza (FDJ) (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 77 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) in the bunch (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 77 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) picks up maximum KOM points on the Col du Chat (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 77 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) now leads the points classificaiton (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 77 Bernard Hinault gets ready to start stage 2 (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 77 Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali answers questions on the start line (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 77 Vincenzo Nibali signs on (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 77 Romain Bardet at the sign on (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 77 Chris Froome gives a wave after signing on (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 77 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) signing autographs (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 77 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 77 Chris Froome (Team Sky) helps his teammate and overall race leader Peter Kennaugh (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 77 Chris Froom and overall race leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 77 Team Sky take control of the field to protect overall leader Peter Kennaugh (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 77 Mountain leader Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) is in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 77 The peloton during stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 77 The peloton during stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 77 Astana and Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 77 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 77 Chris Froome and overall leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 77 Tiesj Benoot and Stijn Vandenbergh on the stage 2 start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 77 FDJ's Arnaud Courteille leads the breakaway during stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 77 FDJ's Arnaud Courteille was in the day's breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 77 The three-man breakaway of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 77 Europcar's Perrig Quemeneur leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 77 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN - Nacer Bouhanni sprinted to victory on the second stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné in Parc des Oiseaux Villars-les-Dombes on Monday. The Cofidis rider held off a charging Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R-La Mondiale) to take a clear win with Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) taking third.

"It’s all about my team they couldn’t have done more. I’m happy for everybody. I knew that I could trust my teammates and I just had to give it everything in the finish," Bouhanni said.

Edvald Boasson Hagen picked up the sprint after being led into the final kilometre by his MTN-Qhubeka teammates. The Norwegian had gone too early though and Bouhanni spotted a gap between Boasson Hagen and the chasing Modolo. The Frenchman made it through before the door was closed on him and immediately pulled out a gap.

Dumoulin put on a late charge down the left of the finishing straight but he was no match for Bouhanni and had to settle for second. The victory is Bouhanni’s first at the WorldTour level since moving to Cofidis at the start of this season.

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) remains in the leader’s jersey, two seconds ahead of Modolo.

How it happened

As soon as the flag dropped the riders were faced with the second-category Col du Chat, so it was no surprise to see polka dot jersey wearer Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) in an early break. He went clear with Arnaud Coureille (FDJ), who started the move, and Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar), and swept up maximum points over the summit.

The trio then proceeded to extend their lead over the peloton, dragging it out to over five minutes by the time they reached the second, unclassified, climb of the day.

As they started the main feature of the stage, the first-category climb of the Col de Cuvéry, they had 6:45 but that was reduced by more than a minute by the time they had crested. Teklehaimanot was once again first over and picked up a further 10 points in the mountains classficiation.

As the peloton set about reeling in the escapees there was a crash with just under 80km remaining. Laurent Pichon (FDJ), Alessandro Vanotti (Astana) and Stephen Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) were all involved, with Pichon forced to abandon the race.

As the road continued downhill the gap fell steadily, but there was another crash in the peloton, which had Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and a few others frantically trying to get back on.

With 15km remaining the gap was down to 1:15, as Cofidis and Lampre-Merida made their presence felt at the front of the bunch, keen to avoid a repeat of yesterday’s breakaway victory.

The catch was made at 3km out and the general classification men made way for the sprinters’ teams. MTN-Qhubeka led Boasson Hagen into the final kilometre but the Norwegian jumped too soon. Bouhanni saw a gap and surged past Sacha Modolo and Boasson Hagen to win by a considerable margin.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:23:46 2 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 5 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 6 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 13 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 15 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 18 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 19 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 20 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 21 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 23 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 27 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 28 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 31 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 32 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 33 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 34 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 36 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 37 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 38 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 40 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 41 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 42 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 46 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 48 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 49 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 50 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 51 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 52 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 53 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 54 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 55 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 56 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 57 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 58 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 60 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 65 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 66 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 67 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 68 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 69 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 72 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 73 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 75 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 77 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 78 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 79 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 80 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 81 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 82 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 83 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 84 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 85 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 86 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 87 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 89 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 90 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 93 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 94 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 95 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 96 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 98 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 99 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 100 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 101 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 102 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 103 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 104 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 106 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 108 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 109 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 110 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 111 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 112 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 113 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 114 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 115 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 116 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 117 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 118 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 119 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 120 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:13 122 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 123 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:15 124 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:16 125 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:00:18 126 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:00:24 127 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 128 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 129 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:28 130 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 131 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:33 132 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:50 134 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 138 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 139 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 140 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 141 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 142 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 143 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 144 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 145 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 146 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 147 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 148 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 149 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 150 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 152 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 153 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 154 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 155 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 156 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:33 157 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:44 158 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:46 159 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:49 160 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:11 161 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:14 162 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:20 163 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:10 164 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:31 165 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:43 DNF Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr

Sprint - Finish - Parc des Oiseaux - Villars-les-Dombes # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 pts 2 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 18 5 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 16 6 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 14 7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 12 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 9 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 8 10 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 6

KOM 1 - Col du Chat # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 5 pts 2 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 4 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

KOM 2 - Col de Cuvéry # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 10 pts 2 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 8 3 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 4 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 5 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 6 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 7:30:27 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:02 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:06 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:08 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:12 7 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 13 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 14 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 15 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 17 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 18 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 19 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 21 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 22 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 23 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 26 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 27 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 28 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 30 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 31 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 35 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 36 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 37 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 38 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 39 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 40 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 43 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 45 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 46 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 49 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 51 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 52 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 53 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 55 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 56 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 58 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 60 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 61 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 63 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 64 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 65 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 67 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 69 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 70 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 72 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 73 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 74 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 75 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 76 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 77 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 78 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 79 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 80 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 81 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 82 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 83 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 84 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 85 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 87 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 89 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 91 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 92 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 94 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 95 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 96 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 97 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 98 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:56 99 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 100 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:22 101 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:00 102 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 103 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 104 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 105 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 106 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 107 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 108 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 109 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 111 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 112 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 114 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 115 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 116 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 117 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 118 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 119 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 120 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 121 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 122 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 123 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 124 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 125 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 129 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 130 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 131 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:28 133 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 134 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 135 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 136 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 137 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 138 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 139 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 140 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 141 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 142 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 143 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 145 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 146 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 147 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 148 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 149 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 150 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 151 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 152 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 153 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:11 154 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:18 155 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:14 156 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:48 157 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:27 158 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:00 159 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:58 160 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 161 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 162 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:31 163 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:12 164 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:49 165 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:41

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 42 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 38 4 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 5 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 25 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 7 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 8 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 16 9 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 14 10 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 11 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 12 12 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 14 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 8 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 16 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 6

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 25 pts 2 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 11 3 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 4 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 7 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 6 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 3 7 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 8 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1 9 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Young rider's classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7:30:29 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:10 3 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 17 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 18 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:58 20 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 21 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 22 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:26 24 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 27 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:12 28 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:58 29 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:56 30 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:10