Froome wins finale and overall title at Critérium du Dauphiné

Van Garderen loses time on final climb to Modane Valfréjus

Image 1 of 48

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) takes a moment after losing the overall race lead on the final day

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) takes a moment after losing the overall race lead on the final day
Image 2 of 48

Chris Froome points to the sky and to the team sponsor, Sky

Chris Froome points to the sky and to the team sponsor, Sky
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 48

The Les Lacets de Montvernier climb which will also feature in the 2015 Tour de France

The Les Lacets de Montvernier climb which will also feature in the 2015 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky) with Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in the distance

Chris Froome (Team Sky) with Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in the distance
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky) riding to a second straight stage win

Chris Froome (Team Sky) riding to a second straight stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 48

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar)

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 48

Wilco Kelderman (Lotto-Jumbo)

Wilco Kelderman (Lotto-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 48

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) takes home the points jersey

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) takes home the points jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 48

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 48

Daniel Teklehaimanot is thrilled to take home the KOM jersey

Daniel Teklehaimanot is thrilled to take home the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 48

Simon Yates adjusts his best young rider jersey

Simon Yates adjusts his best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 48

The peloton reaches the top of the Les Lacets de Montvernier climb

The peloton reaches the top of the Les Lacets de Montvernier climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 48

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky) rides away from Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on the last climb

Chris Froome (Team Sky) rides away from Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on the last climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky) the winner of the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome (Team Sky) the winner of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 48

Nacer Bouhanni and Tejay van Garderen on the start line

Nacer Bouhanni and Tejay van Garderen on the start line
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 48

Joaquim Rodríguez on the start line

Joaquim Rodríguez on the start line
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 48

Mountains classification winner Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) on the start line

Mountains classification winner Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) on the start line
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 48

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) on the drops

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) on the drops
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 48

Tony Martin on his solo break

Tony Martin on his solo break
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 48

Race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 48

Steve Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka)

Steve Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 25 of 48

Chris Froome doing the double sky salute

Chris Froome doing the double sky salute
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 26 of 48

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the sprint for second place

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the sprint for second place
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 27 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the podium

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 28 of 48

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) was the best young rider in the race

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) was the best young rider in the race
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 29 of 48

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on his way to winning stage 8 and the overall title at the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on his way to winning stage 8 and the overall title at the Criterium du Dauphine
Image 33 of 48

The climb up Saint Andre

The climb up Saint Andre
Image 34 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky) takes the overall title at the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome (Team Sky) takes the overall title at the Criterium du Dauphine
Image 35 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins the overall title on the final stage 8

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins the overall title on the final stage 8
Image 36 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins the 2015 Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins the 2015 Criterium du Dauphine
Image 37 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky) attacks Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) attacks Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
Image 38 of 48

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) celerates winning the mountain classification

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) celerates winning the mountain classification
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 39 of 48

Final podium (l-r): Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Chris Froome (Team Sky), Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

Final podium (l-r): Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Chris Froome (Team Sky), Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 48

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) lost the yellow jersey on stage 8 to Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) lost the yellow jersey on stage 8 to Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 48

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finishes fourth on stage 8, second overall

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finishes fourth on stage 8, second overall
Image 43 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
Image 44 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky) waves to the crowd from the finale podium

Chris Froome (Team Sky) waves to the crowd from the finale podium
Image 45 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky) secures the overall title at the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome (Team Sky) secures the overall title at the Criterium du Dauphine
Image 46 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins the final stage at the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins the final stage at the Criterium du Dauphine
Image 47 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky) takes a solo stage 8 victory

Chris Froome (Team Sky) takes a solo stage 8 victory
Image 48 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins stage 8 and the overall title at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins stage 8 and the overall title at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Chris Froome (Sky) claimed his second win in as many days at the Critérium du Dauphiné to snatch overall victory away from Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on the final stage to Modane Valfréjus.

Van Garderen began the day in the yellow jersey with an 18-second lead over Froome and he stuck tightly to the Sky man on the lower slopes of the final haul to the line in anticipation of his inevitable attack.

When it eventually came, with a little over 2.5 kilometres remaining, it felt almost like a rerun of the previous day’s finale at Saint-Gervais. Wouter Poels once again laid the groundwork for Froome with an impressive stint of pace-making that whittled down the yellow jersey group, and only van Garderen could put up any initial resistance to the acceleration as they swept past earlier attacker Stephen Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka).

Fatally, Van Garderen was never quite able to make contact with Froome’s wheel, and although he stalked him at a remove of just 75 metres or so for almost a kilometre, he eventually yielded on the upper slopes.

As a seated Froome forged clear while spinning his legs at an improbable cadence, van Garderen was joined by Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and the hugely impressive Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) but they were losing ground all the way.

Froome pointed to his jersey as he crossed the line, already confident the ten-second time bonus for the stage win would help to overall honours as well. Van Garderen came home exactly 18 seconds later, in fourth place behind Yates and Rui Costa. For the second time in three years, the Critérium du Dauphiné is Froome’s. For the fourth time in five years, the race belongs to Team Sky.

“I can’t believe it. I couldn’t have expected it to go any better,” Froome said as he warmed down ahead of the podium ceremony. "The legs were tired and the team was suffering from their work yesterday, I don’t know how they did it, but they lifted themselves because the yellow jersey was in sight.”

Van Garderen had to settle for second place overall, ten seconds down on Froome, while Rui Costa – cycling’s Mr. June, who has won the Tour de Suisse in each of the past three years – helped himself to third place overall, 1:16 down, after Benat Intxausti (Movistar) lost ground on the final climb.

The defiant Simon Yates, meanwhile, won out in his private duel with Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) for the white jersey of best young rider and helped himself to 5th overall in the process, just 1:33 down. The 22-year-old again raced with an utter lack of inhibition, jumping away from some illustrious company in the finale and he will be one to watch as he lines up for his second Tour de France appearance next month.

Tony Martin’s cameo

As on Saturday, there were no fewer than six classified climbs on the route of the Dauphiné’s final stage, though the terrain was, by and large, rather less intimidating. The early exchanges were animated by a 13-man breakaway group triggered by Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo), though their unity was shattered when Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) powered away from them on the descent of the third climb, the Côte de Saint-Georges-d'Hurtières, with 75 kilometres still to race.

The German was bidding to replicate his remarkable solo victory on similar terrain in the Vosges at last year’s Tour de France and he approached the 17 hairpin bends of the Lacets de Montvernier with a lead of a 1:30 over his erstwhile companions and some four minutes over the main peloton, which was being led by Team Sky.

Although Martin maintained much of that advantage on the short but spectacular climb, he began to pay for his efforts on the seemingly interminable false flat that led the day’s final two climbs, the relatively gentle Côte de Saint-André and the more demanding 8.4km haul to the finish at Modane. He was eventually caught by the survivors of the break on the Saint-André, where Cummings launched a canny attack of his own, while Philip Deignan put in a huge stint at the head of the yellow jersey group in support of Froome.

By the base of the final climb, Cummings was 1:20 clear of a dwindling peloton but his advantage began to dissolve when Vincenzo Nibali put in a long, long turn on the front in support of his Astana teammate Michele Scarponi’s ambitions to win the stage.

Scarponi’s attack with 5.5 kilometres to go never looked like a race-winning one, but it did force something of a selection as van Garderen lost Rohan Dennis, his final accompanying teammate. Froome, by contrast, still had Wouter Poels, and the Dutchman’s tempo in the last five kilometres reduced the yellow jersey group to an elite few – Froome, van Garderen, Bardet, Yates, Rui Costa, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Scarponi and Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) – and all but snuffed out Cummings’ hopes of the stage win.

When he swung off, Froome took over, and despite van Garderen’s stout resistance, overall honours eventually fell to the Sky man, who has restated his Tour de France credentials this weekend after a mixed opening to the season. “Up until now I’ve just been looking to the end of the Dauphiné,” he said. “Of course the Tour de France is the big objective, and I’m almost ready.”

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky3:59:27
2Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:18
3Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:28
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:44
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
10Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
12Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
13David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:35
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:46
19Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
20Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:57
21Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:03
22Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:12
23Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
24José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:02:22
25Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
26Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:56
27Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:03:13
28John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:03:29
29Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:44
31Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:51
32Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:03:55
33Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:04
34Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:09
39Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
40Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
41Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:20
42Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:48
43Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
44Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:02
45Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:12
46Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:05:23
47Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:38
48Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
49Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:05:56
50Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:38
51Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:07:09
54Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
55Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
56Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
57Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
58Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
59Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
60Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
61Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
62Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:28
63Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:08:11
65Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:58
66Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:08
67Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
68Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
69Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
70Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
71Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
72Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
73Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
74Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
75Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
76Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:11:27
77Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:48
78Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:12:55
79Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:10
80Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
81Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:13:13
82Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:14:01
83Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
84Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
85David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
86Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
87Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
88Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
90Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:15:08
91Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:16:05
92Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:04
93Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:20:06
94Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
95Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:23
96Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
97Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:20:58
98Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:31
99Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:32
100Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:20
101Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
102Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
103Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
104Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
105Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
106Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
108Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
110Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
111Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
112Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
113Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
114Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
115Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
116Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
120Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
121Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
122Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
123Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
124Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
125Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
126Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
127George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
128Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
129Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
130Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
131Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
132Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
133Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFBjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFTony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFNiki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFKévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFJosé Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFPieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNSLuke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky15pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge12
3Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida10
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team8
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha6
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky3
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
10Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Côte d'Hery-sur-Ugine
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
3Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo2
4Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 2 - Côte d'Aiton
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Saint-Georges-d'Hurtières
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team2pts
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 4 - Lacets de Montvernier
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step5pts
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
3Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
4Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Saint-André
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka2pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 6 - Modane Valfréjus
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky10pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge8
3Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida6
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge3:59:45
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:10
3Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:39
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:38
5Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:02:55
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:26
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:46
8Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:20
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:51
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:50
12Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:43
13Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:05
15Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:02
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
18Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
20Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
23Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
24Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
25George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team12:03:22
2Lampre - Merida0:01:32
3Team Sky0:01:39
4Bora-Argon 180:01:52
5Orica Greenedge0:02:39
6Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:46
7Team Cannondale-Garmin0:04:25
8Ag2r La Mondiale0:06:09
9IAM Cycling0:06:13
10Team Europcar0:07:12
11Team Katusha0:07:33
12MTN-Qhubeka0:07:49
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:53
14BMC Racing Team0:09:35
15Astana Pro Team0:12:34
16Trek Factory Racing0:12:49
17Lotto-Soudal0:17:08
18FDJ0:26:09
19Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:29:12
20Team Giant-Alpecin0:36:11

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky30:59:02
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
3Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:16
4Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:21
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:33
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:05
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:52
8Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:06
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:12
10Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:17
11Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:04:20
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:32
13David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:24
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:43
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:51
16Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:32
17Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:22
18Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:20:14
19Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:49
20Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:25:30
21Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:24
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:40
23Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:29:44
24John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:31:08
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:38:23
26Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:38:54
27Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:39:13
28Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:40:57
29Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:18
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:41:20
31Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:21
32Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:44:06
33Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:44:10
34Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:45:46
35Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:46:15
36Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:49:01
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:50:09
38Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:50:13
39Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:50:27
40Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:50:37
41Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:50:42
42Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:50:43
43Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:52:35
44Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:52:47
45Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:56
46George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:54:59
47Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:55:04
48Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:55:13
49Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:56:03
50Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:23
51José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:56:59
52Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:59:16
53Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:59:23
54Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:00:48
55Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:01:50
56Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 181:03:00
57Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1:03:01
58Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing1:03:36
59Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:04:20
60Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1:04:52
61Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo1:05:34
62Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka1:07:52
63Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1:08:30
64Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:10:30
65Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha1:11:28
66Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:11:48
67Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:12:55
68Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1:13:03
69Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:14:26
70Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1:14:58
71Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181:15:30
72Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling1:15:38
73Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr1:17:23
74Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 181:19:16
75Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge1:20:49
76Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:22:47
77Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:23:32
78Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:25:03
79Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:25:10
80Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:25:12
81Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka1:25:28
82Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing1:25:49
83Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:26:06
84Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:26:22
85Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:27:19
86Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:27:37
87Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal1:28:11
88Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:28:28
89Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:28:33
90Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:29:36
91Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:29:43
92Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge1:30:36
93Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida1:31:14
94Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:31:17
95Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:31:53
96Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:32:43
97David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling1:33:42
98Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:34:25
99Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky1:34:29
100Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr1:37:13
101Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:38:00
102Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:40:35
103Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha1:42:43
104Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:43:29
105Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:43:35
106Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:43:42
107Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:44:21
108Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:44:26
109Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge1:44:36
110Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:45:29
111Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:46:03
112Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar1:47:39
113Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team1:48:11
114Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:48:36
115Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:51:26
116Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1:52:54
117Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha1:53:04
118Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:53:05
119Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:53:54
120Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing1:54:02
121Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:55:31
122Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar1:55:36
123Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:57:19
124Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:58:58
125Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka2:00:37
126Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:01:10
127Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:01:47
128Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr2:01:50
129Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:02:24
130Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha2:02:47
131Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:03:59
132Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:06:10
133Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:06:47

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits64pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka56
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky42
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team32
5Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha32
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal31
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida27
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky25
10Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge24
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team20
12Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team18
13Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka15
15Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha12
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
17Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo12
18Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge12
19Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team9
21Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal8
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
23Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
24Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
25John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team4
26Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4
27Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
28Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
29Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky3
30Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka65pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky26
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka25
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
6Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar16
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team15
8Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida14
9Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr14
10Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
11Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo14
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge13
13Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing10
14Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team9
16Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky8
17Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team7
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
19Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky6
20Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
21Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team5
22David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step5
23Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha4
24Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal4
25Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 184
26Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr4
27Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka3
28Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
29Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge3
30Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar3
31Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo3
32Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team2
33Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
34Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
35Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
37Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
38Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
39Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
40Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida1
41Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
42Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
43Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1
44Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team92:07:53
2Lampre - Merida0:13:45
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:50
4Ag2r La Mondiale0:43:18
5Astana Pro Team0:45:33
6Orica Greenedge0:52:57
7Team Sky0:55:08
8Team Cannondale-Garmin1:01:59
9Lotto-Soudal1:03:56
10Bmc Racing Team1:05:25
11Team Katusha1:14:32
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:28:46
13Bora-Argon 181:38:03
14IAM Cycling1:57:01
15MTN-Qhubeka2:19:47
16Team Lotto NL - Jumbo2:21:19
17Team Europcar2:38:06
18Trek Factory Racing2:41:55
19FDJ3:15:16
20Team Giant-Alpecin4:03:32

