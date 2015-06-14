Image 1 of 48 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) takes a moment after losing the overall race lead on the final day Image 2 of 48 Chris Froome points to the sky and to the team sponsor, Sky (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 48 The Les Lacets de Montvernier climb which will also feature in the 2015 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) with Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in the distance (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) riding to a second straight stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 48 Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 48 Wilco Kelderman (Lotto-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 48 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) takes home the points jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 48 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 48 Daniel Teklehaimanot is thrilled to take home the KOM jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 48 Simon Yates adjusts his best young rider jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 48 The peloton reaches the top of the Les Lacets de Montvernier climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 48 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) rides away from Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on the last climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) the winner of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 48 Nacer Bouhanni and Tejay van Garderen on the start line (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 48 Joaquim Rodríguez on the start line (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 48 Mountains classification winner Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) on the start line (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 48 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) on the drops (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 48 Tony Martin on his solo break (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 48 Race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: ASO) Image 24 of 48 Steve Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: ASO) Image 25 of 48 Chris Froome doing the double sky salute (Image credit: ASO) Image 26 of 48 Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the sprint for second place (Image credit: ASO) Image 27 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the podium (Image credit: ASO) Image 28 of 48 Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) was the best young rider in the race (Image credit: ASO) Image 29 of 48 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) on his way to winning stage 8 and the overall title at the Criterium du Dauphine Image 33 of 48 The climb up Saint Andre Image 34 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) takes the overall title at the Criterium du Dauphine Image 35 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins the overall title on the final stage 8 Image 36 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins the 2015 Criterium du Dauphine Image 37 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) attacks Tejay van Garderen (BMC) Image 38 of 48 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) celerates winning the mountain classification (Image credit: ASO) Image 39 of 48 Final podium (l-r): Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Chris Froome (Team Sky), Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 48 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) lost the yellow jersey on stage 8 to Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 48 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finishes fourth on stage 8, second overall Image 43 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) Image 44 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) waves to the crowd from the finale podium Image 45 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) secures the overall title at the Criterium du Dauphine Image 46 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins the final stage at the Criterium du Dauphine Image 47 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) takes a solo stage 8 victory Image 48 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins stage 8 and the overall title at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Chris Froome (Sky) claimed his second win in as many days at the Critérium du Dauphiné to snatch overall victory away from Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on the final stage to Modane Valfréjus.

Van Garderen began the day in the yellow jersey with an 18-second lead over Froome and he stuck tightly to the Sky man on the lower slopes of the final haul to the line in anticipation of his inevitable attack.

When it eventually came, with a little over 2.5 kilometres remaining, it felt almost like a rerun of the previous day’s finale at Saint-Gervais. Wouter Poels once again laid the groundwork for Froome with an impressive stint of pace-making that whittled down the yellow jersey group, and only van Garderen could put up any initial resistance to the acceleration as they swept past earlier attacker Stephen Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka).

Fatally, Van Garderen was never quite able to make contact with Froome’s wheel, and although he stalked him at a remove of just 75 metres or so for almost a kilometre, he eventually yielded on the upper slopes.

As a seated Froome forged clear while spinning his legs at an improbable cadence, van Garderen was joined by Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and the hugely impressive Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) but they were losing ground all the way.

Froome pointed to his jersey as he crossed the line, already confident the ten-second time bonus for the stage win would help to overall honours as well. Van Garderen came home exactly 18 seconds later, in fourth place behind Yates and Rui Costa. For the second time in three years, the Critérium du Dauphiné is Froome’s. For the fourth time in five years, the race belongs to Team Sky.

“I can’t believe it. I couldn’t have expected it to go any better,” Froome said as he warmed down ahead of the podium ceremony. "The legs were tired and the team was suffering from their work yesterday, I don’t know how they did it, but they lifted themselves because the yellow jersey was in sight.”

Van Garderen had to settle for second place overall, ten seconds down on Froome, while Rui Costa – cycling’s Mr. June, who has won the Tour de Suisse in each of the past three years – helped himself to third place overall, 1:16 down, after Benat Intxausti (Movistar) lost ground on the final climb.

The defiant Simon Yates, meanwhile, won out in his private duel with Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) for the white jersey of best young rider and helped himself to 5th overall in the process, just 1:33 down. The 22-year-old again raced with an utter lack of inhibition, jumping away from some illustrious company in the finale and he will be one to watch as he lines up for his second Tour de France appearance next month.

Tony Martin’s cameo

As on Saturday, there were no fewer than six classified climbs on the route of the Dauphiné’s final stage, though the terrain was, by and large, rather less intimidating. The early exchanges were animated by a 13-man breakaway group triggered by Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo), though their unity was shattered when Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) powered away from them on the descent of the third climb, the Côte de Saint-Georges-d'Hurtières, with 75 kilometres still to race.

The German was bidding to replicate his remarkable solo victory on similar terrain in the Vosges at last year’s Tour de France and he approached the 17 hairpin bends of the Lacets de Montvernier with a lead of a 1:30 over his erstwhile companions and some four minutes over the main peloton, which was being led by Team Sky.

Although Martin maintained much of that advantage on the short but spectacular climb, he began to pay for his efforts on the seemingly interminable false flat that led the day’s final two climbs, the relatively gentle Côte de Saint-André and the more demanding 8.4km haul to the finish at Modane. He was eventually caught by the survivors of the break on the Saint-André, where Cummings launched a canny attack of his own, while Philip Deignan put in a huge stint at the head of the yellow jersey group in support of Froome.

By the base of the final climb, Cummings was 1:20 clear of a dwindling peloton but his advantage began to dissolve when Vincenzo Nibali put in a long, long turn on the front in support of his Astana teammate Michele Scarponi’s ambitions to win the stage.

Scarponi’s attack with 5.5 kilometres to go never looked like a race-winning one, but it did force something of a selection as van Garderen lost Rohan Dennis, his final accompanying teammate. Froome, by contrast, still had Wouter Poels, and the Dutchman’s tempo in the last five kilometres reduced the yellow jersey group to an elite few – Froome, van Garderen, Bardet, Yates, Rui Costa, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Scarponi and Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) – and all but snuffed out Cummings’ hopes of the stage win.

When he swung off, Froome took over, and despite van Garderen’s stout resistance, overall honours eventually fell to the Sky man, who has restated his Tour de France credentials this weekend after a mixed opening to the season. “Up until now I’ve just been looking to the end of the Dauphiné,” he said. “Of course the Tour de France is the big objective, and I’m almost ready.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3:59:27 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:18 3 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:28 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 8 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:44 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 12 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 13 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:35 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:46 19 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:57 21 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:03 22 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:12 23 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:22 25 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:56 27 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:13 28 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:03:29 29 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:44 31 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:51 32 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:03:55 33 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:04 34 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:09 39 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 40 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 41 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:20 42 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:48 43 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 44 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:02 45 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:12 46 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:05:23 47 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:38 48 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 49 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:05:56 50 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:38 51 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:09 54 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 55 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 56 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 57 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 58 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 60 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 61 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 62 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:28 63 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:08:11 65 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:58 66 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:08 67 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 69 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 70 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 72 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 73 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 75 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 76 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:27 77 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:48 78 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:55 79 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:10 80 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 81 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:13 82 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:14:01 83 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 84 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 85 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 86 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 87 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 88 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 89 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 90 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:15:08 91 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:05 92 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:04 93 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:20:06 94 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 95 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:23 96 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:20:58 98 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:31 99 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:32 100 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:20 101 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 102 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 103 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 104 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 105 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 106 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 108 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 110 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 111 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 112 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 113 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 114 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 115 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 116 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 120 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 121 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 122 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 123 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 124 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 125 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 126 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 127 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 128 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 129 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 130 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 131 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 132 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 133 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team DNF Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 DNF Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNS Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 12 3 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 10 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 10 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Côte d'Hery-sur-Ugine # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 3 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 2 - Côte d'Aiton # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Saint-Georges-d'Hurtières # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2 pts 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 4 - Lacets de Montvernier # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 pts 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 3 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Saint-André # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 2 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 6 - Modane Valfréjus # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 8 3 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 6 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3:59:45 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:10 3 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:39 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:38 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:55 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:26 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:46 8 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:20 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:51 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:50 12 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:43 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:05 15 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:02 16 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 18 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 20 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 23 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 24 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 25 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 12:03:22 2 Lampre - Merida 0:01:32 3 Team Sky 0:01:39 4 Bora-Argon 18 0:01:52 5 Orica Greenedge 0:02:39 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:46 7 Team Cannondale-Garmin 0:04:25 8 Ag2r La Mondiale 0:06:09 9 IAM Cycling 0:06:13 10 Team Europcar 0:07:12 11 Team Katusha 0:07:33 12 MTN-Qhubeka 0:07:49 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:53 14 BMC Racing Team 0:09:35 15 Astana Pro Team 0:12:34 16 Trek Factory Racing 0:12:49 17 Lotto-Soudal 0:17:08 18 FDJ 0:26:09 19 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:29:12 20 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:36:11

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 30:59:02 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 3 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:16 4 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:21 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:33 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:05 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:52 8 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:06 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:12 10 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:17 11 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:04:20 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:32 13 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:24 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:43 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:51 16 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:32 17 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:22 18 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:20:14 19 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:49 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:30 21 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:24 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:40 23 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:29:44 24 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:31:08 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:38:23 26 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:38:54 27 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:39:13 28 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:40:57 29 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:18 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:41:20 31 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:21 32 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:44:06 33 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:44:10 34 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:45:46 35 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:46:15 36 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:49:01 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:50:09 38 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:50:13 39 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:50:27 40 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:50:37 41 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:50:42 42 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:50:43 43 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:52:35 44 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:52:47 45 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:56 46 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:54:59 47 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:55:04 48 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:55:13 49 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:56:03 50 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:23 51 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:56:59 52 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:59:16 53 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:59:23 54 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:00:48 55 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:01:50 56 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 1:03:00 57 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1:03:01 58 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 1:03:36 59 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:04:20 60 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1:04:52 61 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:05:34 62 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 1:07:52 63 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:08:30 64 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:10:30 65 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 1:11:28 66 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:11:48 67 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:12:55 68 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:13:03 69 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:14:26 70 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1:14:58 71 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1:15:30 72 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 1:15:38 73 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:17:23 74 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 1:19:16 75 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 1:20:49 76 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:22:47 77 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:23:32 78 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:25:03 79 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:25:10 80 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:12 81 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 1:25:28 82 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 1:25:49 83 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:26:06 84 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:26:22 85 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:27:19 86 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:27:37 87 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1:28:11 88 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:28:28 89 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:28:33 90 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:29:36 91 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:29:43 92 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 1:30:36 93 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 1:31:14 94 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:31:17 95 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:31:53 96 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:32:43 97 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 1:33:42 98 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:34:25 99 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 1:34:29 100 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:37:13 101 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:38:00 102 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:40:35 103 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 1:42:43 104 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:43:29 105 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:43:35 106 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:43:42 107 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:44:21 108 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:44:26 109 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 1:44:36 110 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:45:29 111 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:46:03 112 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 1:47:39 113 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 1:48:11 114 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:48:36 115 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:51:26 116 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1:52:54 117 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 1:53:04 118 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:53:05 119 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:53:54 120 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 1:54:02 121 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:55:31 122 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 1:55:36 123 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:57:19 124 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:58:58 125 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:00:37 126 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:01:10 127 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:01:47 128 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:01:50 129 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:02:24 130 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:02:47 131 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:03:59 132 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:06:10 133 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:06:47

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 56 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 42 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 5 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 32 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 27 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 25 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 24 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 12 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 18 13 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 15 15 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 12 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 17 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 18 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 12 19 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 22 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 23 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 24 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 25 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 4 26 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4 27 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 28 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 29 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 30 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 65 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 26 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 25 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 6 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 16 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 8 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 14 9 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 10 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 11 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 13 13 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 10 14 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 16 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 8 17 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 7 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 19 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 6 20 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 21 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 22 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 23 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 24 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 4 25 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 4 26 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 27 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 3 28 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 29 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3 30 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 3 31 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 32 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2 33 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 34 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 35 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 37 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 38 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 39 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 40 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 41 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 42 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 43 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1 44 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1