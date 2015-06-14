Froome wins finale and overall title at Critérium du Dauphiné
Van Garderen loses time on final climb to Modane Valfréjus
Stage 8: Saint-Gervais-les-Bains - Modane Valfréjus
Chris Froome (Sky) claimed his second win in as many days at the Critérium du Dauphiné to snatch overall victory away from Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on the final stage to Modane Valfréjus.
Van Garderen began the day in the yellow jersey with an 18-second lead over Froome and he stuck tightly to the Sky man on the lower slopes of the final haul to the line in anticipation of his inevitable attack.
When it eventually came, with a little over 2.5 kilometres remaining, it felt almost like a rerun of the previous day’s finale at Saint-Gervais. Wouter Poels once again laid the groundwork for Froome with an impressive stint of pace-making that whittled down the yellow jersey group, and only van Garderen could put up any initial resistance to the acceleration as they swept past earlier attacker Stephen Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka).
Fatally, Van Garderen was never quite able to make contact with Froome’s wheel, and although he stalked him at a remove of just 75 metres or so for almost a kilometre, he eventually yielded on the upper slopes.
As a seated Froome forged clear while spinning his legs at an improbable cadence, van Garderen was joined by Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and the hugely impressive Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) but they were losing ground all the way.
Froome pointed to his jersey as he crossed the line, already confident the ten-second time bonus for the stage win would help to overall honours as well. Van Garderen came home exactly 18 seconds later, in fourth place behind Yates and Rui Costa. For the second time in three years, the Critérium du Dauphiné is Froome’s. For the fourth time in five years, the race belongs to Team Sky.
“I can’t believe it. I couldn’t have expected it to go any better,” Froome said as he warmed down ahead of the podium ceremony. "The legs were tired and the team was suffering from their work yesterday, I don’t know how they did it, but they lifted themselves because the yellow jersey was in sight.”
Van Garderen had to settle for second place overall, ten seconds down on Froome, while Rui Costa – cycling’s Mr. June, who has won the Tour de Suisse in each of the past three years – helped himself to third place overall, 1:16 down, after Benat Intxausti (Movistar) lost ground on the final climb.
The defiant Simon Yates, meanwhile, won out in his private duel with Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) for the white jersey of best young rider and helped himself to 5th overall in the process, just 1:33 down. The 22-year-old again raced with an utter lack of inhibition, jumping away from some illustrious company in the finale and he will be one to watch as he lines up for his second Tour de France appearance next month.
Tony Martin’s cameo
As on Saturday, there were no fewer than six classified climbs on the route of the Dauphiné’s final stage, though the terrain was, by and large, rather less intimidating. The early exchanges were animated by a 13-man breakaway group triggered by Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo), though their unity was shattered when Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) powered away from them on the descent of the third climb, the Côte de Saint-Georges-d'Hurtières, with 75 kilometres still to race.
The German was bidding to replicate his remarkable solo victory on similar terrain in the Vosges at last year’s Tour de France and he approached the 17 hairpin bends of the Lacets de Montvernier with a lead of a 1:30 over his erstwhile companions and some four minutes over the main peloton, which was being led by Team Sky.
Although Martin maintained much of that advantage on the short but spectacular climb, he began to pay for his efforts on the seemingly interminable false flat that led the day’s final two climbs, the relatively gentle Côte de Saint-André and the more demanding 8.4km haul to the finish at Modane. He was eventually caught by the survivors of the break on the Saint-André, where Cummings launched a canny attack of his own, while Philip Deignan put in a huge stint at the head of the yellow jersey group in support of Froome.
By the base of the final climb, Cummings was 1:20 clear of a dwindling peloton but his advantage began to dissolve when Vincenzo Nibali put in a long, long turn on the front in support of his Astana teammate Michele Scarponi’s ambitions to win the stage.
Scarponi’s attack with 5.5 kilometres to go never looked like a race-winning one, but it did force something of a selection as van Garderen lost Rohan Dennis, his final accompanying teammate. Froome, by contrast, still had Wouter Poels, and the Dutchman’s tempo in the last five kilometres reduced the yellow jersey group to an elite few – Froome, van Garderen, Bardet, Yates, Rui Costa, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Scarponi and Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) – and all but snuffed out Cummings’ hopes of the stage win.
When he swung off, Froome took over, and despite van Garderen’s stout resistance, overall honours eventually fell to the Sky man, who has restated his Tour de France credentials this weekend after a mixed opening to the season. “Up until now I’ve just been looking to the end of the Dauphiné,” he said. “Of course the Tour de France is the big objective, and I’m almost ready.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3:59:27
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:18
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:28
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|8
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:44
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|12
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|13
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:35
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:46
|19
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:57
|21
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:03
|22
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:12
|23
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:22
|25
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:56
|27
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:13
|28
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:03:29
|29
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|30
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:44
|31
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:51
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:03:55
|33
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:04
|34
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:09
|39
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|40
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|41
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:20
|42
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:48
|43
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:02
|45
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:12
|46
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:23
|47
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:38
|48
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|49
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:05:56
|50
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:38
|51
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:09
|54
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|55
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|58
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|61
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|62
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:28
|63
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:08:11
|65
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:58
|66
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:08
|67
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|72
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|73
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|76
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:27
|77
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:48
|78
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:55
|79
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:10
|80
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:13
|82
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:01
|83
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|85
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|86
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|87
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|88
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|90
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:08
|91
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:05
|92
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:04
|93
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:06
|94
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|95
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:23
|96
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:58
|98
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:31
|99
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:32
|100
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:20
|101
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|102
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|103
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|104
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|106
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|108
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|110
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|111
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|112
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|113
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|115
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|116
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|120
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|121
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|122
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|123
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|124
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|127
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|128
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|129
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|132
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|133
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNS
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|10
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|10
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|3
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|3
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|4
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|6
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3:59:45
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:10
|3
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:39
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:38
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:55
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:26
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:46
|8
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:20
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:51
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:50
|12
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:43
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:05
|15
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:02
|16
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|12:03:22
|2
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:32
|3
|Team Sky
|0:01:39
|4
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:52
|5
|Orica Greenedge
|0:02:39
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:46
|7
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:04:25
|8
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:06:09
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:06:13
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:07:12
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:07:33
|12
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:07:49
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:53
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:35
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:34
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:49
|17
|Lotto-Soudal
|0:17:08
|18
|FDJ
|0:26:09
|19
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:29:12
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:36:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|30:59:02
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:16
|4
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:33
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:05
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:06
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:12
|10
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|11
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:20
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:32
|13
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:24
|14
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:43
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:51
|16
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:32
|17
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:22
|18
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:14
|19
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:49
|20
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:30
|21
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:24
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:40
|23
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:29:44
|24
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:31:08
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:38:23
|26
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:54
|27
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:13
|28
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:40:57
|29
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:18
|30
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:20
|31
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:21
|32
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:44:06
|33
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:44:10
|34
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:46
|35
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:46:15
|36
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:49:01
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:50:09
|38
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:50:13
|39
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:50:27
|40
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:37
|41
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:50:42
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:50:43
|43
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:52:35
|44
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:52:47
|45
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:56
|46
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:54:59
|47
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:55:04
|48
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:55:13
|49
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:03
|50
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:23
|51
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:56:59
|52
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:59:16
|53
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:59:23
|54
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:00:48
|55
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:01:50
|56
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|1:03:00
|57
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1:03:01
|58
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|1:03:36
|59
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:04:20
|60
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1:04:52
|61
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:05:34
|62
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:07:52
|63
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:08:30
|64
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:10:30
|65
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:11:28
|66
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:11:48
|67
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:12:55
|68
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:13:03
|69
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:14:26
|70
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:14:58
|71
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|1:15:30
|72
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|1:15:38
|73
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:17:23
|74
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|1:19:16
|75
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|1:20:49
|76
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:47
|77
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:23:32
|78
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:25:03
|79
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:25:10
|80
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:25:12
|81
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:25:28
|82
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|1:25:49
|83
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:26:06
|84
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:26:22
|85
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:27:19
|86
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:27:37
|87
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1:28:11
|88
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:28:28
|89
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:28:33
|90
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:29:36
|91
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:29:43
|92
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|1:30:36
|93
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1:31:14
|94
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:31:17
|95
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1:31:53
|96
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:32:43
|97
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1:33:42
|98
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:34:25
|99
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|1:34:29
|100
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:37:13
|101
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:38:00
|102
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:40:35
|103
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:42:43
|104
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:43:29
|105
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:43:35
|106
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:43:42
|107
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:44:21
|108
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:44:26
|109
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|1:44:36
|110
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:45:29
|111
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:46:03
|112
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:47:39
|113
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|1:48:11
|114
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:48:36
|115
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:51:26
|116
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1:52:54
|117
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:53:04
|118
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:53:05
|119
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:53:54
|120
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|1:54:02
|121
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:55:31
|122
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:55:36
|123
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:57:19
|124
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:58:58
|125
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:00:37
|126
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:01:10
|127
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:01:47
|128
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:01:50
|129
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:02:24
|130
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:02:47
|131
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:03:59
|132
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:06:10
|133
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:06:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|56
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|42
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|5
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|27
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|9
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|12
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|13
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|15
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|17
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|18
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|19
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|22
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|23
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|24
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|25
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|4
|26
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|27
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|28
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|29
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|30
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|25
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|6
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|8
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|14
|9
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|10
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|11
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|13
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|14
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|16
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|8
|17
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|19
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|20
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|21
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|22
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|23
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|24
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|4
|25
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|26
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|27
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|28
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|29
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|30
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|31
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|32
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2
|33
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|34
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|35
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|37
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|38
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|39
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|40
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|41
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|42
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|43
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|44
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|92:07:53
|2
|Lampre - Merida
|0:13:45
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:50
|4
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:43:18
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:45:33
|6
|Orica Greenedge
|0:52:57
|7
|Team Sky
|0:55:08
|8
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|1:01:59
|9
|Lotto-Soudal
|1:03:56
|10
|Bmc Racing Team
|1:05:25
|11
|Team Katusha
|1:14:32
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:28:46
|13
|Bora-Argon 18
|1:38:03
|14
|IAM Cycling
|1:57:01
|15
|MTN-Qhubeka
|2:19:47
|16
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|2:21:19
|17
|Team Europcar
|2:38:06
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|2:41:55
|19
|FDJ
|3:15:16
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:03:32
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy