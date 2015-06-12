Image 1 of 114 Rui Costa wins stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 114 Tony Martin. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 114 Vincenzo Nibal, Alejandro Valverde and Rui Costa. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 114 Orica riders in the stage 6 rain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 114 Scenery from a very wet stage 6. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 114 The peloton in action during stage 6. Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) won a pulsating and rain-soaked stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné as Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) moved into the leader’s yellow jersey.

After an attritional day of racing on the on 183km route from Saint-Bonnet-en-Champsaur to Villard-de-Lans route, the former world road race champion responded to a late attack by Nibali, with whom he had been in a long break, catching and passing him 300 metres from the line.

Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), also part of that main move of the day, came home 38 seconds later, with the Spaniard going third on general classification, half a minute behind Nibali and one second behind Costa.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) relinquished his race lead, coming home over two minutes behind Nibali with Chris Froome (Team Sky) as the remnants of the shattered bunch crossed the line in twos and threes.

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), who won the previous day in Pra Loup and was second on GC ahead of stage 6, crashed on a wet corner inside the final 5km and dropped out of the top 10. Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), 22, who attacked the reduced peloton with 15km to go, put in a brilliant ride to finish fifth and move up to fourth on general classification. He also moved into the white jersey of best young rider ahead of Bardet.

With six categorised climbs in store, the race was on from the start and after an early flurry of attacks, Nibali made his move as far out as 115km from the line. Gallopin, Valverde, Costa, and Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) joined him as the peloton struggled to mount a concerted chase behind.

Whereas yesterday the Italian lost time having refused to go too deep on the summit finish at Pra Loup, today his appetite for racing could not be sated. He forced the pace throughout and it was no surprise to see him spring from behind Costa and Valverde with 1.5km to go.

Costa, who had taken the shortest turns possible in the break, then set about reeling him back in. As he crossed the line with the stage win, he pointed to the rainbow bands on the sleeve of his jersey, the events reminiscent of that rainy day in Florence in 2013.

How it unfolded

The moves started to go from the start and nine riders, including Julian Alaphilippe and Tim Wellens formed a short-lived break. Daniel Teklehaimanot was distanced on the first climb after three days on the attack and on the descent the action really began to kick off.

The next group to go was made up of 19 riders and included Nibali, van Garderen and Bardet but that too came to nothing. Tony Martin then made one stick for a bit longer and soon had 30 seconds, but he too was reeled back in.

Shortly after Martin was caught, Nibali, who lost time yesterday, made his move. The Italian gained 20 seconds on the Col de Grimone, the fourth climb of the day, and extended that on the descent. He then gained company as Gallopin, Valverde, Rui Costa, and Martin all bridged over.

The frantic racing caused the bunch to be cut down to an elite few, including Froome, Andrew Talansky, Dan Martin (both Cannondale-Garmin), van Garderen and Bardet. After three hours of racing the riders averaged 41.8kph, ahead of the fastest predicted time schedule, and the attritional racing saw Alaphilippe and Maxime Bouet (Etixx-QuickStep), along with Alex Dowsett (Movistar) and others, abandon the race.

The leaders stretched their advantage to over three minutes by the time they were on the cat-one Col de Rousset, and as they neared the summit Nibali went clear before being pegged back on the descent. The gap stayed above three minutes for some time as AG2R-La Mondiale, and BMC pulled on the front of the bunch and the rain continued to hammer down.

With 20km to go Martin was dropped and the pace picked up in the peloton, most of the GC men becoming shorn of domestiques. Simon Yates went off up the road and the now-small bunch behind struggled to coordinate a chase, blowing itself to pieces as frantic moves were made and followed.

Dan Martin also made a move and gained some time, while Movistar had plenty of cards to play. With 4.4km to go Bardet, who had descended so beautifully on stage 5, misjudged a corner and slipped out on the waterlogged surface.

Gallopin attacked from the break just inside 4km on the final cat-three climb of the day, and immediately opened up an advantage. Nibali waited behind and sat on Costa’s wheel before jumping him from the left. He instantly dropped the Portugeuse and Valverde and was soon past Gallopin.

However, Costa looked fresh as he clawed his way back to Nibali, who was increasingly fighting with the bike, and dropped him with ease on the home straight.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 4:29:23 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:38 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:39 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:24 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 7 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:01:48 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:59 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:12 10 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:14 12 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:25 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:31 14 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 16 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:42 18 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:55 19 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:09 20 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:19 22 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:03:37 23 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:23 26 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:13 27 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 29 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:23 30 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:25 31 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:51 32 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:07:04 33 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:32 34 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 37 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 38 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:08:25 39 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:08:37 40 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:33 41 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:01 42 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 43 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:04 44 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:14 46 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:14:17 47 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:46 48 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:16 49 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 50 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 51 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:36:25 53 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 54 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 55 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 57 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 59 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 60 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 61 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 62 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 63 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 65 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 66 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 69 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 70 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 71 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 72 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 73 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 76 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 78 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 80 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 81 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 82 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 83 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 85 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 86 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 87 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 88 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 89 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 90 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 92 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 93 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 94 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 95 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 96 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 98 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 99 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 100 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 101 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 102 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 103 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 104 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 105 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 106 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 107 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 108 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 109 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 110 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 112 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 113 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 114 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 115 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 117 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 118 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 119 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 120 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 121 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 122 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 123 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 125 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 126 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 127 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 128 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 130 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 131 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 132 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 133 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 134 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 135 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 136 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 137 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 138 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 139 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 140 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 141 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 142 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 143 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 144 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 145 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr DNF Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling DNF Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling DNF Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team DNF Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing DNS Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo DNS Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing

Sprint - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 15 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 6 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 7 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 4 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 10 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1

KOM - Rampe du Motty # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1

KOM - Côte du Barrage du Sautet # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2 pts 2 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1

KOM - Col de la Croix-haute # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 5 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1

KOM - Col de Grimone # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 pts 2 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

KOM - Col du Rousset # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 6 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 4 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 6 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

KOM - Villard-de-Lans # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22:34:17 2 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:29 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:30 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:35 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 6 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:21 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:01:29 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:30 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 12 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:02:42 13 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:45 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:05 15 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:13 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:28 17 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:59 18 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:44 19 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:05:48 20 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:06:56 21 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:10 22 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:44 23 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:58 24 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:00 25 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:18 26 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:48 27 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:55 28 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:05 29 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:15:12 30 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:38 31 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:40 32 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:17:15 33 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:17:36 34 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:20:18 35 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:56 36 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:56 37 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:59 38 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:24 39 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:23:41 40 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:27 41 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:24:45 42 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:25:48 43 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:29:44 44 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:33:32 45 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:33:34 46 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:33:46 47 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:35:24 48 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:36:18 49 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:36:20 50 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:36:28 51 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:36:39 52 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:56 53 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:00 54 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:38:00 55 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:38:06 56 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:38:13 57 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:38:34 58 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:38:39 59 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:38:52 60 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:39:20 61 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:39:30 62 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:40:59 63 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:41:11 64 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:41:52 65 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:42:34 66 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:43:57 67 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:45:24 68 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:45:38 69 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:46:10 70 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 71 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:46:14 72 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:46:44 73 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:46:50 74 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:47:44 75 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:48:42 76 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:48:51 77 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:49:18 78 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:49:29 80 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:50:05 81 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:50:27 82 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:50:38 83 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:50:55 84 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:51:04 85 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:51:18 86 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:51:37 87 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:51:49 88 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:51:56 89 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:13 90 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:52:14 91 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:52:29 92 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:53:02 93 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:53:33 94 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:53:42 95 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:53:47 96 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:53:51 97 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:54:22 98 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:54:35 99 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:54:38 100 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:55:11 101 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:55:16 102 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:55:29 103 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:55:44 104 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:55:50 105 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:56:05 106 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:56:53 107 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:56:58 108 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:59:00 109 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:59:26 110 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:59:40 111 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:59:58 112 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:00:18 113 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:00:37 114 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:00:42 115 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:01:05 116 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:01:21 117 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:01:25 118 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 1:01:26 119 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 120 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:01:36 121 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1:01:48 122 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:02:16 123 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:02:42 124 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:03:37 125 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:03:44 126 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 1:03:54 127 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 1:04:17 128 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:04:30 129 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:04:36 130 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:04:55 131 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:05:45 132 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 1:05:49 133 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:07:48 134 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:08:08 135 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:08:21 136 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1:08:31 137 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:09:01 138 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:09:48 139 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:09:58 140 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 1:10:20 141 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:11:10 142 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:13:34 143 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:16:49 144 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:17:37 145 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:17:49

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 56 3 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 32 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 5 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 25 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 7 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 8 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 15 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 12 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 12 14 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 15 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 12 16 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 17 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 9 18 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 19 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 20 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 21 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 22 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 23 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 5 24 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 25 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 4 26 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 28 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 33 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 4 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 5 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 11 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 8 8 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 8 9 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 7 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 11 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 6 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 5 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 4 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 15 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 16 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3 17 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 3 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 20 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 21 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 22 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 23 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 24 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 25 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 26 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1 27 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 28 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 29 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 30 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 31 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 32 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1

Young Rider's Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 22:34:52 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:30 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:25 5 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:13 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:20 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:23:06 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:32:59 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:35:45 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:21 11 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:37:31 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:37:38 13 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:37:59 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:38:45 15 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:46:15 16 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:48:07 17 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:50:03 18 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:51:02 19 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:52:27 20 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:54:41 21 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:03:09 22 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 1:03:42 23 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:03:55 24 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:04:01 25 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 1:09:45 26 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:10:35 27 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:17:02