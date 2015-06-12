Critérium du Dauphiné: Costa wins stage 6
Nibali takes the yellow jersey from van Garderen
Stage 6: Saint-Bonnet-en-Champsaur - Villard-de-Lans - Vercors
Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) won a pulsating and rain-soaked stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné as Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) moved into the leader’s yellow jersey.
After an attritional day of racing on the on 183km route from Saint-Bonnet-en-Champsaur to Villard-de-Lans route, the former world road race champion responded to a late attack by Nibali, with whom he had been in a long break, catching and passing him 300 metres from the line.
Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), also part of that main move of the day, came home 38 seconds later, with the Spaniard going third on general classification, half a minute behind Nibali and one second behind Costa.
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) relinquished his race lead, coming home over two minutes behind Nibali with Chris Froome (Team Sky) as the remnants of the shattered bunch crossed the line in twos and threes.
Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), who won the previous day in Pra Loup and was second on GC ahead of stage 6, crashed on a wet corner inside the final 5km and dropped out of the top 10. Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), 22, who attacked the reduced peloton with 15km to go, put in a brilliant ride to finish fifth and move up to fourth on general classification. He also moved into the white jersey of best young rider ahead of Bardet.
With six categorised climbs in store, the race was on from the start and after an early flurry of attacks, Nibali made his move as far out as 115km from the line. Gallopin, Valverde, Costa, and Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) joined him as the peloton struggled to mount a concerted chase behind.
Whereas yesterday the Italian lost time having refused to go too deep on the summit finish at Pra Loup, today his appetite for racing could not be sated. He forced the pace throughout and it was no surprise to see him spring from behind Costa and Valverde with 1.5km to go.
Costa, who had taken the shortest turns possible in the break, then set about reeling him back in. As he crossed the line with the stage win, he pointed to the rainbow bands on the sleeve of his jersey, the events reminiscent of that rainy day in Florence in 2013.
How it unfolded
The moves started to go from the start and nine riders, including Julian Alaphilippe and Tim Wellens formed a short-lived break. Daniel Teklehaimanot was distanced on the first climb after three days on the attack and on the descent the action really began to kick off.
The next group to go was made up of 19 riders and included Nibali, van Garderen and Bardet but that too came to nothing. Tony Martin then made one stick for a bit longer and soon had 30 seconds, but he too was reeled back in.
Shortly after Martin was caught, Nibali, who lost time yesterday, made his move. The Italian gained 20 seconds on the Col de Grimone, the fourth climb of the day, and extended that on the descent. He then gained company as Gallopin, Valverde, Rui Costa, and Martin all bridged over.
The frantic racing caused the bunch to be cut down to an elite few, including Froome, Andrew Talansky, Dan Martin (both Cannondale-Garmin), van Garderen and Bardet. After three hours of racing the riders averaged 41.8kph, ahead of the fastest predicted time schedule, and the attritional racing saw Alaphilippe and Maxime Bouet (Etixx-QuickStep), along with Alex Dowsett (Movistar) and others, abandon the race.
The leaders stretched their advantage to over three minutes by the time they were on the cat-one Col de Rousset, and as they neared the summit Nibali went clear before being pegged back on the descent. The gap stayed above three minutes for some time as AG2R-La Mondiale, and BMC pulled on the front of the bunch and the rain continued to hammer down.
With 20km to go Martin was dropped and the pace picked up in the peloton, most of the GC men becoming shorn of domestiques. Simon Yates went off up the road and the now-small bunch behind struggled to coordinate a chase, blowing itself to pieces as frantic moves were made and followed.
Dan Martin also made a move and gained some time, while Movistar had plenty of cards to play. With 4.4km to go Bardet, who had descended so beautifully on stage 5, misjudged a corner and slipped out on the waterlogged surface.
Gallopin attacked from the break just inside 4km on the final cat-three climb of the day, and immediately opened up an advantage. Nibali waited behind and sat on Costa’s wheel before jumping him from the left. He instantly dropped the Portugeuse and Valverde and was soon past Gallopin.
However, Costa looked fresh as he clawed his way back to Nibali, who was increasingly fighting with the bike, and dropped him with ease on the home straight.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|4:29:23
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:39
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:24
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|7
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:59
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:12
|10
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:14
|12
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:25
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:31
|14
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|16
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:42
|18
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:55
|19
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:09
|20
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:19
|22
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:37
|23
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:23
|26
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:13
|27
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|29
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:23
|30
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:25
|31
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:51
|32
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:07:04
|33
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:32
|34
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|37
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|38
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:25
|39
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:37
|40
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:33
|41
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:01
|42
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|43
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:04
|44
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:14
|46
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:17
|47
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:46
|48
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:16
|49
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:36:25
|53
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|54
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|56
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|57
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|59
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|61
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|62
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|63
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|65
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|69
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|70
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|72
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|78
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|80
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|83
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|85
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|86
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|88
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|90
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|93
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|94
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|95
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|96
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|98
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|100
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|102
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|103
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|104
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|107
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|108
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|109
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|110
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|112
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|113
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|114
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|117
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|119
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|120
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|121
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|122
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|123
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|125
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|126
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|128
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|130
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|131
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|133
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|134
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|135
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|137
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|138
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|139
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|140
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|141
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|142
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|143
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|144
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|145
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|DNS
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNS
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|15
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|4
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|10
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|pts
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|6
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|4
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|6
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22:34:17
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:29
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:35
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|6
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:21
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:29
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|12
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:42
|13
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:45
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:05
|15
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:13
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:28
|17
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:59
|18
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:44
|19
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:05:48
|20
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:56
|21
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:10
|22
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:44
|23
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:58
|24
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:00
|25
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:18
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:48
|27
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:55
|28
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:05
|29
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:12
|30
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:38
|31
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:40
|32
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:15
|33
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:36
|34
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:18
|35
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:56
|36
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:56
|37
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:59
|38
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:24
|39
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:41
|40
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:27
|41
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:24:45
|42
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:25:48
|43
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:29:44
|44
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:33:32
|45
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:34
|46
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:33:46
|47
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:24
|48
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:36:18
|49
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:36:20
|50
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:36:28
|51
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:36:39
|52
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:56
|53
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:00
|54
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:38:00
|55
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:38:06
|56
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:38:13
|57
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:38:34
|58
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:38:39
|59
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:38:52
|60
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:20
|61
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:39:30
|62
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:59
|63
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:41:11
|64
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:41:52
|65
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:42:34
|66
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:43:57
|67
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:45:24
|68
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:45:38
|69
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:46:10
|70
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|71
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:46:14
|72
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:46:44
|73
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:46:50
|74
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:47:44
|75
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:48:42
|76
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:51
|77
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:49:18
|78
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:49:29
|80
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:50:05
|81
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:50:27
|82
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:50:38
|83
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:50:55
|84
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:51:04
|85
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:51:18
|86
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:51:37
|87
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:51:49
|88
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:51:56
|89
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:13
|90
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:52:14
|91
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:52:29
|92
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:53:02
|93
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:53:33
|94
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:53:42
|95
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:47
|96
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:53:51
|97
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:54:22
|98
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:54:35
|99
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:38
|100
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:55:11
|101
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:55:16
|102
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:55:29
|103
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:55:44
|104
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:55:50
|105
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:56:05
|106
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:53
|107
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:56:58
|108
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:59:00
|109
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:59:26
|110
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:59:40
|111
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:58
|112
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:18
|113
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:00:37
|114
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:00:42
|115
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:01:05
|116
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1:01:21
|117
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:01:25
|118
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:01:26
|119
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|120
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:01:36
|121
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:48
|122
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:16
|123
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:02:42
|124
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:37
|125
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:03:44
|126
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:03:54
|127
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|1:04:17
|128
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:04:30
|129
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:04:36
|130
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:04:55
|131
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:05:45
|132
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|1:05:49
|133
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:07:48
|134
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:08
|135
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:08:21
|136
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1:08:31
|137
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:09:01
|138
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:09:48
|139
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:09:58
|140
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:10:20
|141
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:11:10
|142
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:34
|143
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:16:49
|144
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:17:37
|145
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:17:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|56
|3
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|5
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|7
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|8
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|15
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|14
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|16
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|17
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|18
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|19
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|20
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|21
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|22
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|23
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|24
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|25
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|4
|26
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|28
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|33
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|4
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|5
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|8
|8
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|4
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|15
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|16
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|17
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|20
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|21
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|22
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|23
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|24
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|25
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|26
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|27
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|28
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|29
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|30
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|31
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|32
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|22:34:52
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:30
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:25
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:13
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:20
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:06
|8
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:59
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:35:45
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:21
|11
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:37:31
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:37:38
|13
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:37:59
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:45
|15
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:46:15
|16
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:48:07
|17
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:50:03
|18
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:51:02
|19
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:52:27
|20
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:54:41
|21
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:03:09
|22
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|1:03:42
|23
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:03:55
|24
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:04:01
|25
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:09:45
|26
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:10:35
|27
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:17:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|66:46:20
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|0:05:16
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:05
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:00
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:19:09
|6
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:28
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:18
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:36:00
|9
|Team Sky
|0:44:33
|10
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:49
|11
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:48:51
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:49:29
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:03:50
|14
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:08:17
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|1:19:41
|16
|IAM Cycling
|1:24:27
|17
|MTN - Qhubeka
|1:36:13
|18
|FDJ.fr
|1:58:43
|19
|Team Europcar
|2:04:32
|20
|Trek Factory Racing
|2:08:09
|21
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:19:42
