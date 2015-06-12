Trending

Critérium du Dauphiné: Costa wins stage 6

Nibali takes the yellow jersey from van Garderen

Image 1 of 114

Rui Costa wins stage 6

Rui Costa wins stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 114

Tony Martin.

Tony Martin.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 114

Vincenzo Nibal, Alejandro Valverde and Rui Costa.

Vincenzo Nibal, Alejandro Valverde and Rui Costa.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 114

Orica riders in the stage 6 rain.

Orica riders in the stage 6 rain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 114

Scenery from a very wet stage 6.

Scenery from a very wet stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 114

The peloton in action during stage 6.

The peloton in action during stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 114

The breakaway in perfect formation

The breakaway in perfect formation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 114

Tony Gallopin tried an attack on the final climb

Tony Gallopin tried an attack on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 114

Vincenzo Nibali drives forthe line, chased by Rui Costa

Vincenzo Nibali drives forthe line, chased by Rui Costa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 114

Vincenzo Nibali on the attack

Vincenzo Nibali on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 114

Vincenzo Nibali looks behind to see the damage he's done

Vincenzo Nibali looks behind to see the damage he's done
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 114

Katusha lead the pace

Katusha lead the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 114

Alejandro Valverde ups the pace

Alejandro Valverde ups the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 114

It was a very strong breakaway on stage six

It was a very strong breakaway on stage six
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 114

Full focus from Tony Gallopin

Full focus from Tony Gallopin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 114

Tejay van Garderen leads the remnants of the peloton

Tejay van Garderen leads the remnants of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 114

Tejay van Garderen was isolated towards the end

Tejay van Garderen was isolated towards the end
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 114

There was a fast and furious start to the day

There was a fast and furious start to the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 114

The rain fell hard on the riders on stage six

The rain fell hard on the riders on stage six
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 114

Chris Froome had a tough day in the peloton

Chris Froome had a tough day in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 114

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 114

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 114

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 114

Rui Costa raises his arms as he crosses the line

Rui Costa raises his arms as he crosses the line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 114

Vincenzo Nibali soaks up the applause in yellow

Vincenzo Nibali soaks up the applause in yellow
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 114

Rui Costa atop the podium

Rui Costa atop the podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 114

Rui Costa takes it up

Rui Costa takes it up
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 114

Vincenzo Nibali looks around at his breakaway companions

Vincenzo Nibali looks around at his breakaway companions
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 114

Ploughing on in grim conditions

Ploughing on in grim conditions
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 114

The break heads uphill

The break heads uphill
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 114

Vincenzo Nibali and Alejandro Valverde exchange words

Vincenzo Nibali and Alejandro Valverde exchange words
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 114

Vincenzo Nibali gets out of the saddle

Vincenzo Nibali gets out of the saddle
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 114

Vincenzo Nibali takes a turn on the front

Vincenzo Nibali takes a turn on the front
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 114

The riders head downhill

The riders head downhill
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 114

Action in the peloton

Action in the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 114

Rui Costa at the front of the late breakaway.

Rui Costa at the front of the late breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 114

Tony Martin leads Rui Costa.

Tony Martin leads Rui Costa.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 114

Joaquin Rodriguez.

Joaquin Rodriguez.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 114

Tejay van Garderen in action during stage 6.

Tejay van Garderen in action during stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 114

Van Garderen wipes rain from his face during stage 6.

Van Garderen wipes rain from his face during stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 114

Tejay van Garderen in yellow during stage 6.

Tejay van Garderen in yellow during stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 114

Scenery from stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine.

Scenery from stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 114

Scenery from stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine.

Scenery from stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 114

The rain comes down on the peloton during stage 6.

The rain comes down on the peloton during stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 114

Romain Bardet.

Romain Bardet.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 114

Romain Bardet.

Romain Bardet.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 114

Vincenzo Nibali ahead of Alejandro Valverde.

Vincenzo Nibali ahead of Alejandro Valverde.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 114

Tony Gallopin and Tony Martin.

Tony Gallopin and Tony Martin.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 114

Vincenzo Nibali leads the late breakaway.

Vincenzo Nibali leads the late breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 114

Tony Gallopin and Tony Martin.

Tony Gallopin and Tony Martin.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 114

Vincenzo Nibali leads the late breakaway.

Vincenzo Nibali leads the late breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 114

Alejandro Valvere leads the late breakaway.

Alejandro Valvere leads the late breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 114

Tony Martin bridges to the leaders.

Tony Martin bridges to the leaders.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 114

Tony Martin on the attack during stage 6.

Tony Martin on the attack during stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 114

Vincenzo Nibali at the stage 6 finish.

Vincenzo Nibali at the stage 6 finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 114

Romain Bardet at the stage 6 finish.

Romain Bardet at the stage 6 finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 114

Tejay van Garderen at the stage 6 finish.

Tejay van Garderen at the stage 6 finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 114

Tejay van Garderen finishes behind Chris Froome during stage 6.

Tejay van Garderen finishes behind Chris Froome during stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 114

David de la Cruz.

David de la Cruz.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 114

Rui Costa wins stage 6 at the Dauphine.

Rui Costa wins stage 6 at the Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 114

Rui Costa wins stage 6 at the Dauphine.

Rui Costa wins stage 6 at the Dauphine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 114

Tonu Gallopin on the attack.

Tonu Gallopin on the attack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 114

Orica's Simon Yates on the stage 6 podium.

Orica's Simon Yates on the stage 6 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 114

Tony Martin at the finish.

Tony Martin at the finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 114

Romain Bardet's ripped shorts reveal his crash.

Romain Bardet's ripped shorts reveal his crash.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 114

Wilco Kelderman and Andrew Talansky.

Wilco Kelderman and Andrew Talansky.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 114

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 114

BMC's Tejay van Garderen.

BMC's Tejay van Garderen.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 114

Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal).

Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 114

Gallopin, Valverde, Rui Costa, and Nibali.

Gallopin, Valverde, Rui Costa, and Nibali.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 114

Vincenzo Nibali drives a late-race escape.

Vincenzo Nibali drives a late-race escape.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 114

Rui Costa on the stage 6 podium.

Rui Costa on the stage 6 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 114

Dan Martin at the finish.

Dan Martin at the finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 114

Hheavy rain added tot he challenge of stage 6.

Hheavy rain added tot he challenge of stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 114

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) takes the stage 6 win.

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) takes the stage 6 win.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 76 of 114

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) takes the stage 6 win.

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) takes the stage 6 win.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 77 of 114

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) takes the stage 6 win.

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) takes the stage 6 win.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 78 of 114

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) takes the stage 6 win.

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) takes the stage 6 win.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 79 of 114

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 80 of 114

Vincenzo Nibali in yellow on the stage 6 podium.

Vincenzo Nibali in yellow on the stage 6 podium.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 81 of 114

Vincenzo Nibali in yellow.

Vincenzo Nibali in yellow.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 82 of 114

Simon Gerrans.

Simon Gerrans.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 83 of 114

Wilco Kelderman.

Wilco Kelderman.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 84 of 114

The final leads group rides in the rain.

The final leads group rides in the rain.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 85 of 114

Tejay van Garderen descends during stage 6.

Tejay van Garderen descends during stage 6.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 86 of 114

Alejandro Valverde.

Alejandro Valverde.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 87 of 114

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) checks over his shoulder.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) checks over his shoulder.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 88 of 114

Andrew Talansky.

Andrew Talansky.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 89 of 114

Vincenzo Nibali.

Vincenzo Nibali.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 90 of 114

Andriy Grivko (Astana).

Andriy Grivko (Astana).
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 91 of 114

Team Sky's Chris Froome.

Team Sky's Chris Froome.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 92 of 114

Cannondale-Garmin's Dan Martin descends.

Cannondale-Garmin's Dan Martin descends.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 93 of 114

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) leads the group during stage 6.

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) leads the group during stage 6.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 94 of 114

Tejay van Garderen.

Tejay van Garderen.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 95 of 114

Lieuwe Westra (Astana).

Lieuwe Westra (Astana).
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 96 of 114

Alejandro Valverde.

Alejandro Valverde.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 97 of 114

Tim Wellens.

Tim Wellens.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 98 of 114

Tejay van Garderen, Wilco Kelderman and Andrew Talansky.

Tejay van Garderen, Wilco Kelderman and Andrew Talansky.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 99 of 114

Tony Martin in the breakaway.

Tony Martin in the breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 114

Tony Gallopin puts in an atatck.

Tony Gallopin puts in an atatck.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 114

Rui Costa slowly pulls back Vincenzo Nibali.

Rui Costa slowly pulls back Vincenzo Nibali.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 114

Costa has Nibali on his sights.

Costa has Nibali on his sights.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 114

Rui Costa wins stage 6.

Rui Costa wins stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 114

Former World Champion Rui Costa points to his rainbow stripes.

Former World Champion Rui Costa points to his rainbow stripes.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 114

Tony Gallopin finishes stage 6.

Tony Gallopin finishes stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 114

Chris Froome at the stage 6 finish.

Chris Froome at the stage 6 finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 114

Chris Froome at the stage 6 finish.

Chris Froome at the stage 6 finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 114

Team Europcar on the front during stage 6.

Team Europcar on the front during stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 114

Rui Costa and Tony Gallopin.

Rui Costa and Tony Gallopin.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 114

Rui Costa is the winner on stage 6 of the Dauphine

Rui Costa is the winner on stage 6 of the Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 114

Vincenzo Nibali finished second to take yellow

Vincenzo Nibali finished second to take yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 114

Will Vincenzo Nibali be picking up a few more lions in July?

Will Vincenzo Nibali be picking up a few more lions in July?
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 113 of 114

A very happy looking Vincenzo Nibali

A very happy looking Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 114 of 114

Rui Costa steps onto the podium to claim his prize

Rui Costa steps onto the podium to claim his prize
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) won a pulsating and rain-soaked stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné as Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) moved into the leader’s yellow jersey.

After an attritional day of racing on the on 183km route from Saint-Bonnet-en-Champsaur to Villard-de-Lans route, the former world road race champion responded to a late attack by Nibali, with whom he had been in a long break, catching and passing him 300 metres from the line.

Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), also part of that main move of the day, came home 38 seconds later, with the Spaniard going third on general classification, half a minute behind Nibali and one second behind Costa.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) relinquished his race lead, coming home over two minutes behind Nibali with Chris Froome (Team Sky) as the remnants of the shattered bunch crossed the line in twos and threes. 

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), who won the previous day in Pra Loup and was second on GC ahead of stage 6, crashed on a wet corner inside the final 5km and dropped out of the top 10. Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), 22, who attacked the reduced peloton with 15km to go, put in a brilliant ride to finish fifth and move up to fourth on general classification. He also moved into the white jersey of best young rider ahead of Bardet.

With six categorised climbs in store, the race was on from the start and after an early flurry of attacks, Nibali made his move as far out as 115km from the line. Gallopin, Valverde, Costa, and Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) joined him as the peloton struggled to mount a concerted chase behind.

Whereas yesterday the Italian lost time having refused to go too deep on the summit finish at Pra Loup, today his appetite for racing could not be sated. He forced the pace throughout and it was no surprise to see him spring from behind Costa and Valverde with 1.5km to go.

Costa, who had taken the shortest turns possible in the break, then set about reeling him back in. As he crossed the line with the stage win, he pointed to the rainbow bands on the sleeve of his jersey, the events reminiscent of that rainy day in Florence in 2013.

How it unfolded

The moves started to go from the start and nine riders, including Julian Alaphilippe and Tim Wellens formed a short-lived break. Daniel Teklehaimanot was distanced on the first climb after three days on the attack and on the descent the action really began to kick off.

The next group to go was made up of 19 riders and included Nibali, van Garderen and Bardet but that too came to nothing. Tony Martin then made one stick for a bit longer and soon had 30 seconds, but he too was reeled back in.

Shortly after Martin was caught, Nibali, who lost time yesterday, made his move. The Italian gained 20 seconds on the Col de Grimone, the fourth climb of the day, and extended that on the descent. He then gained company as Gallopin, Valverde, Rui Costa, and Martin all bridged over.

The frantic racing caused the bunch to be cut down to an elite few, including Froome, Andrew Talansky, Dan Martin (both Cannondale-Garmin), van Garderen and Bardet. After three hours of racing the riders averaged 41.8kph, ahead of the fastest predicted time schedule, and the attritional racing saw Alaphilippe and Maxime Bouet (Etixx-QuickStep), along with Alex Dowsett (Movistar) and others, abandon the race.

The leaders stretched their advantage to over three minutes by the time they were on the cat-one Col de Rousset, and as they neared the summit Nibali went clear before being pegged back on the descent. The gap stayed above three minutes for some time as AG2R-La Mondiale, and BMC pulled on the front of the bunch and the rain continued to hammer down.

With 20km to go Martin was dropped and the pace picked up in the peloton, most of the GC men becoming shorn of domestiques. Simon Yates went off up the road and the now-small bunch behind struggled to coordinate a chase, blowing itself to pieces as frantic moves were made and followed.

Dan Martin also made a move and gained some time, while Movistar had plenty of cards to play. With 4.4km to go Bardet, who had descended so beautifully on stage 5, misjudged a corner and slipped out on the waterlogged surface.

Gallopin attacked from the break just inside 4km on the final cat-three climb of the day, and immediately opened up an advantage. Nibali waited behind and sat on Costa’s wheel before jumping him from the left. He instantly dropped the Portugeuse and Valverde and was soon past Gallopin.

However, Costa looked fresh as he clawed his way back to Nibali, who was increasingly fighting with the bike, and dropped him with ease on the home straight.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida4:29:23
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:05
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:38
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:39
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:24
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
7John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:01:48
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:59
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:02:12
10Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:14
12Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:25
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:31
14Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
15Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
16Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:42
18David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:55
19Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:09
20Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
21Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:19
22Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:03:37
23Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:05:23
26Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:06:13
27Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
29George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:23
30Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:25
31Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:06:51
32Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:07:04
33Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:32
34José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
35Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
36Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
37Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
38Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:08:25
39Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:08:37
40Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:33
41Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:01
42Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
43Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:04
44Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:14
46Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:14:17
47Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:46
48Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:16
49Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
50Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
51Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:36:25
53Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
54Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
55Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
56Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
57Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
59Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
60Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
61Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
62Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
63Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
64Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
65Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
66Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
67Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
68Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
69David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
70Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
71Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
72Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
73Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
76Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
77Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
78Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
80Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
81Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
82Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
83Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
85Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
86Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
87Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
88Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
89Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
90Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
91Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
92Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
93Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
94Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
95Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
96Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
98Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
99Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
100Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
101Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
102Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
103Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
104Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
105Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
106Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
107Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
108José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
109Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
110Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
112Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
113Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
114Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
115Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
117Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
118Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
119Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
120Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
121Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
122Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
123Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
125Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
126Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
127Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
128Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
129Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
130Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
131Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
132Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
133Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
134Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
135Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
136Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
137Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
138Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
139Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
140Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
141Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
142Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
143Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
144Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
145Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFMaxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFLuka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFCaleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
DNFArnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFYannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
DNFVicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
DNFMartin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFJulian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFChristophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFCalvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
DNSJesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNSYaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing

Sprint - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida15pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal8
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge6
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
7John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team4
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
10Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team1

KOM - Rampe du Motty
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1

KOM - Côte du Barrage du Sautet
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2pts
2Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1

KOM - Col de la Croix-haute
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge5pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1

KOM - Col de Grimone
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team2pts
2Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida1

KOM - Col du Rousset
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team8
3Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida6
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal4
5Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
6Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

KOM - Villard-de-Lans
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida2pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team22:34:17
2Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:29
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:30
4Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:35
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
6Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:57
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:21
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:01:29
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
11Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
12Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:02:42
13Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:45
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:05
15David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:13
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:28
17Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:59
18Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:44
19John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:05:48
20Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:06:56
21Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:10
22Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:44
23Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:58
24Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:00
25Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:18
26George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:48
27Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:09:55
28José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:05
29Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:15:12
30Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:38
31Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:40
32Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:17:15
33Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:17:36
34Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:20:18
35Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:56
36Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:22:56
37Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:22:59
38Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:24
39Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:23:41
40Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:27
41Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:24:45
42Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:25:48
43Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:29:44
44Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:33:32
45Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:33:34
46Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:33:46
47Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:35:24
48Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:36:18
49Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:36:20
50Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:36:28
51Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:36:39
52Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:56
53Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:00
54Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:38:00
55Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:38:06
56Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:38:13
57Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:38:34
58Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:38:39
59Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:38:52
60Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:39:20
61Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:39:30
62Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:40:59
63Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:41:11
64Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:41:52
65Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:42:34
66Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:43:57
67Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:45:24
68Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:45:38
69Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:46:10
70Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
71José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:46:14
72Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:46:44
73Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:46:50
74Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:47:44
75Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:48:42
76Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:48:51
77Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:49:18
78Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:49:29
80Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:50:05
81Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:50:27
82Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:50:38
83Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:50:55
84Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:51:04
85Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:51:18
86Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:51:37
87Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:51:49
88Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:51:56
89Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:13
90Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:52:14
91Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:52:29
92Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:53:02
93Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:53:33
94Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:53:42
95Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:53:47
96David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:53:51
97Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:54:22
98Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:54:35
99Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:54:38
100Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:55:11
101Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:55:16
102Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:55:29
103Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:55:44
104Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:55:50
105Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:56:05
106Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:56:53
107Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:56:58
108Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:59:00
109Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:59:26
110Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:59:40
111Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:59:58
112Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:00:18
113Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1:00:37
114Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:00:42
115Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:01:05
116Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:01:21
117Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:01:25
118Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar1:01:26
119Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
120Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:01:36
121Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal1:01:48
122Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:02:16
123Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:02:42
124Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:03:37
125Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:03:44
126Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha1:03:54
127Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge1:04:17
128Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:04:30
129Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:04:36
130Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:04:55
131Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr1:05:45
132Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing1:05:49
133Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka1:07:48
134Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:08:08
135Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:08:21
136Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1:08:31
137Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr1:09:01
138Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:09:48
139Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha1:09:58
140Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar1:10:20
141Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:11:10
142Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:13:34
143Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:16:49
144Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:17:37
145Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:17:49

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits64pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka56
3Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha32
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal31
5Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky25
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team20
7Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
8Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida15
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge12
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team12
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky12
14Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo12
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge12
16Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
17Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team9
18Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal8
19Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr8
20Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
21Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
22Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
23Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka5
24Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
25John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team4
26Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
28Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka33pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
4Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr14
5Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar11
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team9
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida8
8Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky8
9Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 187
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
11Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky6
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge5
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal4
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
15Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
16Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge3
17Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar3
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
20Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
21Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
22Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
23Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
24Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
25Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
26Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team1
27Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1
28Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida1
29Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
30Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
31Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
32Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1

Young Rider's Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge22:34:52
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:30
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:25
5George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:13
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:09:20
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:23:06
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:32:59
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:35:45
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:21
11Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:37:31
12Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:37:38
13Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:37:59
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:38:45
15Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:46:15
16Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:48:07
17Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:50:03
18Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:51:02
19Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:52:27
20Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:54:41
21Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:03:09
22Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge1:03:42
23Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:03:55
24Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:04:01
25Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar1:09:45
26Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:10:35
27Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:17:02

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team66:46:20
2Lampre-Merida0:05:16
3Lotto Soudal0:09:05
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:00
5Astana Pro Team0:19:09
6Orica GreenEdge0:22:28
7AG2R La Mondiale0:25:18
8BMC Racing Team0:36:00
9Team Sky0:44:33
10Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:44:49
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:48:51
12Team Katusha0:49:29
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:03:50
14Etixx - Quick-Step1:08:17
15Bora-Argon 181:19:41
16IAM Cycling1:24:27
17MTN - Qhubeka1:36:13
18FDJ.fr1:58:43
19Team Europcar2:04:32
20Trek Factory Racing2:08:09
21Team Giant-Alpecin2:19:42

Latest on Cyclingnews