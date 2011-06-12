Image 1 of 33 The leaders climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 33 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 33 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the last climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 33 Race winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 33 Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 33 Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 33 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 33 The top three of the 2011 Criterium Dauphine (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 33 The final podium: Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 33 Winner Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and second-place Cadel Evans (BMC) shake hands (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 33 Two in a row for Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 33 A gorgeous backdrop for the final stage (Image credit: AFP) Image 13 of 33 The peloton goes single file (Image credit: AFP) Image 14 of 33 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) gives a victory salute. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 33 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 33 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in yellow (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 33 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 33 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took the points classification jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 33 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) earned the mountains classification jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 33 The Dauphine overall podium for 2011 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 33 Christophe Kern (Team Europcar) sets the pace (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 33 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Robert Gesink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 33 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 33 Alessandro Vinokourov (Astana) leads Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 33 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 33 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the podium as race winner (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 33 French national champion Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 33 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) celebrates winning the Dauphine overall. (Image credit: AFP) Image 29 of 33 Joaquim Rodriguez celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 33 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) crosses the finish line as first for the second day in a row (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 33 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the start line with one stage to go. (Image credit: AFP) Image 32 of 33 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was all smiles after winning the Dauphine (Image credit: AFP) Image 33 of 33 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) at the start of stage 7 (Image credit: AFP)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) secured the overall victory at the Criterium du Dauphiné on Sunday after keeping main rival Cadel Evans (BMC) in check on the final stage to mountain La Toussuire.

Spain’s Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won the final 117.5km stage to end the race with back-to-back stage victories. His Katusha team kept the early break of the day in check, and then the tiny Spaniard jumped away inside the final kilometre.

Talented young Frenchman Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) won the sprint for second place after being in the action all stage, seven seconds behind the Spaniard. Robert Gesink (Rabobank) was third in the same time.

Wiggins finished 10th on the stage, at 10 seconds, proudly punching his arms in the air in celebration. He is only the third Briton to win the Criterium du Dauphiné after Brian Robinson in 1961 and Robert Millar in 1990. Evans finished second overall at 1:26, with Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) third at 1:49.

Short but nasty stage

The final stage of the race was short in distance – 117.5km but included two huge climbs: The Col de la Croix de Fer (22.2km at seven percent), via the Col du Glandon, then the climb to the finish at La Toussuire (14.8km at 5.8 percent).

There were four non-starters including the trio of Julian Dean, Tyler Farrar and Andreas Klier (Garmin-Cervélo) and Jan Ghyselinck (HTC-Highroad). Nine other riders would fail to finish the stage with 21 others finishing outside the time limit of the tough final stage.

The 21-year-old Pinot had hoped to do well overall at the Criterium du Dauphiné but lost time early in the race. He was hugely disappointed but was motivated by his teammates and decided to take on the race on the last day in the Alps. Before the stage he tweeted: “Last stage… all or nothing!!!”

He was the first to attack after just five kilometres. He was quickly caught but then joined an 11-rider move. Also there were Andrey Zeits (Astana), Leonardo Duque and Tristan Valentin (Cofidis), Sébastien Minard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Alexandre Kolobnev (Katusha), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Julien Vermote (Quick Step) and Kristian Koren (Liquigas).

None of them were a real overall threat to Wiggins and so they were allowed to go clear on the long climb of the Col de la Croix de Fer. However, the Katusha team kept them under control, riding for Rodriguez.

Pinot is a good climber and surged clear seven kilometres from the top of the Col de la Croix de Fer. Behind, the racing became electric as Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) attacked from the bunch with Juan Manual Garate (Rabobank) and David Moncoutié (Cofidis). Rodriguez then also powered across to the move to stop Leonard Duque (Cofidis) taking the mountain points. Behind the big name overall contenders also reacted and closed the attack. Only Pinot remained out front and he was the first to the top of the hors categorie climb. Remember his name for the future, even if he does not ride this year’s Tour de France.

Voeckler was still feeling frisky on the descent and attacked again. The French national champion got across to Pinot and the two Frenchmen tried to distance the peloton before the climb up to the finish. Voeckler went clear alone and gained 30 seconds on Pinot. Behind Robert Gesink (Rabobank) combined with teammate Garate to attack from the peloton and then the Dutchman lead the pursuit of Voeckler as he also targeted the stage victory.

Attacks on the climb to the finish

The trio came together with 10km to go and had a 40-second advantage. However Rigoberto Uran was riding strongly for Wiggins and the other riders all knew they had a chance of a final stage victory.

Chris Anker Sørensen (Sax Bank-SunGard) tried his hand, attacking from the front group to go across to the break. It was a clever move but a surge from Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and then from Rodriguez meant the quartet was caught with two kilometres to go and the hardest part of the climb covered.

Wiggins was suffering at the back of the select 12-rider group but also knew he could let the other riders accelerate away and the gradually pull them back. Evans tried several surges to up the speed but as the riders passed under the one kilometre to go banner, Wiggins knew he had overall victory secured and so did his rivals. The racing then became even more of a battle for the stage victory as riders marked each other.

Then suddenly Rodriguez lit the fuse and rocketed clear. He got a gap instantly and the other riders quickly accepted they were riding for second place. At the line Rodriguez celebrated his back to back victories but Pinot also celebrated an impressive ride in the Alps, while Wiggins punched the air with both arms as he celebrated his overall victory.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 3:24:30 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:07 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 6 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:10 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:14 13 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:23 14 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:02 15 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:34 16 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:19 19 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:37 20 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:35 21 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:04:30 22 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:36 23 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:36 24 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 27 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 28 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 29 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 30 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 32 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 33 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:07:44 34 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:08:29 35 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 37 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 38 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:22 39 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:23 40 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:31 41 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:51 42 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:57 43 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:59 44 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 45 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 46 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 47 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 48 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 49 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 51 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 54 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:15:05 55 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 57 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 58 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 59 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 60 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 61 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 62 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 63 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 64 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 65 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 66 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 67 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 69 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 70 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 71 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 72 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 73 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 74 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 76 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 77 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:02 78 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 80 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 81 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 82 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:17:30 83 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:19:17 84 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:49 85 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 86 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 87 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 89 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 91 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:24:38 92 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 93 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 94 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 95 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 96 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 97 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 98 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 99 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 100 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 101 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 102 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 103 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 104 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 105 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 107 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 108 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 109 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 110 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 111 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 112 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 113 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 114 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:27:31 115 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:28:13 116 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:29:55 117 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 118 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:03 119 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale HD Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team HD Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun HD William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ HD Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team HD Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale HD Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team HD Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto HD Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto HD Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun HD Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek HD Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne HD Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team HD Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling HD Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team HD Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale HD Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team HD Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar HD Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling HD Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team HD Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo HD Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana DNF Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek DNF José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team DNF Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack DNF John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad DNF Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNS Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNS Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad DNS Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNS Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 15 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 12 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 6 6 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 3 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 2 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 1 - Col de la Croix de Fer # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 20 pts 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 3 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 16 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 12 6 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 10 7 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 8 8 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 9 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 5

Mountain 2 - Montée de la Toussuire # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 15 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 13 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 8 6 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 8 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 5

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 3:24:37 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:12 6 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:30 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:04:23 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:15 9 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:44 10 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:50 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:52 12 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:14:58 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 16 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 17 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 19 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:21:42 20 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:24:31 21 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Europcar 10:15:49 2 HTC-Highroad 0:07:22 3 Pro Team Astana 0:08:36 4 Katusha Team 0:10:53 5 Saur - Sojasun 0:12:22 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:18 7 BMC Racing Team 0:14:50 8 Sky Procycling 0:17:26 9 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:29 10 Team RadioShack 0:19:32 11 FDJ 0:20:37 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:46 13 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:26:55 14 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:28:19 15 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:35:08 16 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:37:14 17 Leopard Trek 0:38:39 18 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:40:00 19 Movistar Team 0:41:58 20 Lampre - ISD 0:42:54 21 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:46:46

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 26:40:51 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:26 3 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:49 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:10 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:51 6 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:05 7 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 8 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:04:14 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:04:22 10 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:31 11 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:01 12 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:40 13 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:13 14 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:02 15 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:11:42 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:12:54 17 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:57 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:08 19 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:13:53 20 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:17 21 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:17:03 22 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:50 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:09 24 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:21:02 25 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:22:58 26 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:36 27 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:24:56 28 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:24:58 29 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:38 31 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:26:39 32 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:26:49 33 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:26:56 34 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:27:06 35 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:28:09 36 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:28:10 37 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:28:30 38 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:28:39 39 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:43 40 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:29:33 41 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:30:04 42 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:30:26 43 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:30:42 44 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:14 45 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:32:56 46 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:33:10 47 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:49 48 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:34:26 49 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:34:27 50 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:35:37 51 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:39 52 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:35:43 53 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:01 54 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:36:03 55 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:36:10 56 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:36:32 57 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:57 58 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 59 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:38:59 60 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 0:39:14 61 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:39:25 62 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:39:30 63 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:39:56 64 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:40:08 65 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:19 66 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:42:02 67 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:42:15 68 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:42:47 69 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:43:04 70 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:43:57 71 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:44:04 72 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:44:26 73 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:44:43 74 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:46:26 75 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:48:27 76 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:49:02 77 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:49:04 78 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:49:43 79 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:50:17 80 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:51:04 81 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:53:03 82 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:53:48 83 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:58 84 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:54:32 85 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:55:27 86 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:55:29 87 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:55:46 88 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:56:36 89 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:57:31 90 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:58:15 91 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:54 92 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:59:18 93 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:59:36 94 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:00:15 95 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:00:22 96 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:00:27 97 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:01:41 98 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:01:50 99 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 1:02:05 100 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:02:14 101 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 1:02:25 102 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 1:03:38 103 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:14 104 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:05:16 105 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:07:39 106 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:08:29 107 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:09:41 108 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:10:19 109 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1:10:54 110 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:11:12 111 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 1:11:37 112 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 1:12:44 113 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:13:01 114 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:16:51 115 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:18:08 116 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:19:14 117 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1:21:38 118 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:38 119 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:31:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 86 pts 2 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 65 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 61 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 55 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 48 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 47 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 45 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 40 9 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 36 10 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 35 11 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 12 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 13 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 23 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 22 16 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 22 17 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 18 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 15 19 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 20 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 21 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 22 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 23 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 13 24 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 25 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 26 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 11 27 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 28 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 29 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 9 30 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 31 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8 33 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 34 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 35 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 5 36 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 37 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 38 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 39 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 40 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 63 pts 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 53 3 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 4 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 45 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 43 6 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 40 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 33 8 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 9 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 24 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 11 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 13 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 16 15 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 15 16 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 18 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 13 19 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 13 20 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 13 21 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 10 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8 23 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 24 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 25 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 7 26 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 5 27 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 5 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 29 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 30 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 4 31 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 32 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 33 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 34 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 35 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 36 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team