Wiggins claims Dauphiné overall victory
Rodriguez makes it two stage wins in a row
Stage 7: Pontcharra - La Toussuire
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) secured the overall victory at the Criterium du Dauphiné on Sunday after keeping main rival Cadel Evans (BMC) in check on the final stage to mountain La Toussuire.
Spain’s Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won the final 117.5km stage to end the race with back-to-back stage victories. His Katusha team kept the early break of the day in check, and then the tiny Spaniard jumped away inside the final kilometre.
Talented young Frenchman Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) won the sprint for second place after being in the action all stage, seven seconds behind the Spaniard. Robert Gesink (Rabobank) was third in the same time.
Wiggins finished 10th on the stage, at 10 seconds, proudly punching his arms in the air in celebration. He is only the third Briton to win the Criterium du Dauphiné after Brian Robinson in 1961 and Robert Millar in 1990. Evans finished second overall at 1:26, with Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) third at 1:49.
Short but nasty stage
The final stage of the race was short in distance – 117.5km but included two huge climbs: The Col de la Croix de Fer (22.2km at seven percent), via the Col du Glandon, then the climb to the finish at La Toussuire (14.8km at 5.8 percent).
There were four non-starters including the trio of Julian Dean, Tyler Farrar and Andreas Klier (Garmin-Cervélo) and Jan Ghyselinck (HTC-Highroad). Nine other riders would fail to finish the stage with 21 others finishing outside the time limit of the tough final stage.
The 21-year-old Pinot had hoped to do well overall at the Criterium du Dauphiné but lost time early in the race. He was hugely disappointed but was motivated by his teammates and decided to take on the race on the last day in the Alps. Before the stage he tweeted: “Last stage… all or nothing!!!”
He was the first to attack after just five kilometres. He was quickly caught but then joined an 11-rider move. Also there were Andrey Zeits (Astana), Leonardo Duque and Tristan Valentin (Cofidis), Sébastien Minard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Alexandre Kolobnev (Katusha), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Julien Vermote (Quick Step) and Kristian Koren (Liquigas).
None of them were a real overall threat to Wiggins and so they were allowed to go clear on the long climb of the Col de la Croix de Fer. However, the Katusha team kept them under control, riding for Rodriguez.
Pinot is a good climber and surged clear seven kilometres from the top of the Col de la Croix de Fer. Behind, the racing became electric as Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) attacked from the bunch with Juan Manual Garate (Rabobank) and David Moncoutié (Cofidis). Rodriguez then also powered across to the move to stop Leonard Duque (Cofidis) taking the mountain points. Behind the big name overall contenders also reacted and closed the attack. Only Pinot remained out front and he was the first to the top of the hors categorie climb. Remember his name for the future, even if he does not ride this year’s Tour de France.
Voeckler was still feeling frisky on the descent and attacked again. The French national champion got across to Pinot and the two Frenchmen tried to distance the peloton before the climb up to the finish. Voeckler went clear alone and gained 30 seconds on Pinot. Behind Robert Gesink (Rabobank) combined with teammate Garate to attack from the peloton and then the Dutchman lead the pursuit of Voeckler as he also targeted the stage victory.
Attacks on the climb to the finish
The trio came together with 10km to go and had a 40-second advantage. However Rigoberto Uran was riding strongly for Wiggins and the other riders all knew they had a chance of a final stage victory.
Chris Anker Sørensen (Sax Bank-SunGard) tried his hand, attacking from the front group to go across to the break. It was a clever move but a surge from Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and then from Rodriguez meant the quartet was caught with two kilometres to go and the hardest part of the climb covered.
Wiggins was suffering at the back of the select 12-rider group but also knew he could let the other riders accelerate away and the gradually pull them back. Evans tried several surges to up the speed but as the riders passed under the one kilometre to go banner, Wiggins knew he had overall victory secured and so did his rivals. The racing then became even more of a battle for the stage victory as riders marked each other.
Then suddenly Rodriguez lit the fuse and rocketed clear. He got a gap instantly and the other riders quickly accepted they were riding for second place. At the line Rodriguez celebrated his back to back victories but Pinot also celebrated an impressive ride in the Alps, while Wiggins punched the air with both arms as he celebrated his overall victory.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|3:24:30
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:07
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|6
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:10
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:14
|13
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:23
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:02
|15
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:34
|16
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|17
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:19
|19
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:37
|20
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:35
|21
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:04:30
|22
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:36
|23
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:36
|24
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|27
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|28
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|30
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|32
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|33
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:44
|34
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:29
|35
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|38
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:22
|39
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:23
|40
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:31
|41
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:51
|42
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:57
|43
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:59
|44
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|45
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|46
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|47
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|48
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|49
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|51
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|54
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:05
|55
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|56
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|57
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|58
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|59
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|60
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|61
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|62
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|63
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|64
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|65
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|67
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|69
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|70
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|71
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|73
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|76
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|77
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:02
|78
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|80
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|81
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:30
|83
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:19:17
|84
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:49
|85
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|89
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|91
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:38
|92
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|93
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|94
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|95
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|96
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|97
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|99
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|100
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|101
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|102
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|103
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|104
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|105
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|107
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|108
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|109
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|110
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|111
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|112
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|113
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:31
|115
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:28:13
|116
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:29:55
|117
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|118
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:03
|119
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|HD
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|HD
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|HD
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|HD
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|HD
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|HD
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|HD
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|HD
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|HD
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|HD
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|HD
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|HD
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|HD
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|HD
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|HD
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|HD
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|HD
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|HD
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|HD
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|HD
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|HD
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNS
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNS
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|DNS
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNS
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|5
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|6
|6
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|3
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|2
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|20
|pts
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|3
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|6
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|10
|7
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|8
|8
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|9
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|13
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|5
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|8
|6
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|8
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|3:24:37
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:12
|6
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:30
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:04:23
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:15
|9
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:44
|10
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:50
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:52
|12
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:14:58
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|16
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:21:42
|20
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:31
|21
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|10:15:49
|2
|HTC-Highroad
|0:07:22
|3
|Pro Team Astana
|0:08:36
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:10:53
|5
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:22
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:18
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:50
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:17:26
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:29
|10
|Team RadioShack
|0:19:32
|11
|FDJ
|0:20:37
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:46
|13
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:26:55
|14
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:28:19
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:35:08
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:14
|17
|Leopard Trek
|0:38:39
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:40:00
|19
|Movistar Team
|0:41:58
|20
|Lampre - ISD
|0:42:54
|21
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:46:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26:40:51
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:26
|3
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:49
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:10
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:51
|6
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:05
|7
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|8
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:14
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:04:22
|10
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:31
|11
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:01
|12
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:40
|13
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:13
|14
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:02
|15
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:11:42
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:54
|17
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:57
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:08
|19
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:13:53
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:17
|21
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:03
|22
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:50
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:09
|24
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:21:02
|25
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:22:58
|26
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:36
|27
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:24:56
|28
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:24:58
|29
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:38
|31
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:26:39
|32
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:26:49
|33
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:26:56
|34
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:27:06
|35
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:28:09
|36
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:10
|37
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:28:30
|38
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:28:39
|39
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:43
|40
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:29:33
|41
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:30:04
|42
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:30:26
|43
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:30:42
|44
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:14
|45
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:32:56
|46
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:33:10
|47
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:33:49
|48
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:34:26
|49
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:34:27
|50
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:35:37
|51
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:39
|52
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:35:43
|53
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:01
|54
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:36:03
|55
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:36:10
|56
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:36:32
|57
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:57
|58
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|59
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:38:59
|60
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|0:39:14
|61
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:39:25
|62
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:39:30
|63
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:39:56
|64
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:40:08
|65
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:40:19
|66
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:42:02
|67
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:42:15
|68
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:42:47
|69
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:04
|70
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:43:57
|71
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:44:04
|72
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:44:26
|73
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:43
|74
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:46:26
|75
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:48:27
|76
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:02
|77
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:49:04
|78
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:43
|79
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:50:17
|80
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:51:04
|81
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:53:03
|82
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:53:48
|83
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:58
|84
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:54:32
|85
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:27
|86
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:55:29
|87
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:55:46
|88
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:56:36
|89
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:57:31
|90
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:58:15
|91
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:54
|92
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:59:18
|93
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:59:36
|94
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:00:15
|95
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:00:22
|96
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:00:27
|97
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:01:41
|98
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:50
|99
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|1:02:05
|100
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:14
|101
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:02:25
|102
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|1:03:38
|103
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:14
|104
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:05:16
|105
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:07:39
|106
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:08:29
|107
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:41
|108
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:10:19
|109
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|1:10:54
|110
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:11:12
|111
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|1:11:37
|112
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|1:12:44
|113
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:01
|114
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:16:51
|115
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:18:08
|116
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:19:14
|117
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:21:38
|118
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:25:38
|119
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:31:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|86
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|65
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|61
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|55
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|47
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|45
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|40
|9
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|10
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|35
|11
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|12
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|13
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|23
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|22
|16
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|22
|17
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|15
|19
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|20
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|21
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|22
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|23
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|13
|24
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|25
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|26
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|11
|27
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|28
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|29
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|9
|30
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|31
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|32
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|33
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|34
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|35
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|5
|36
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|37
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|38
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|39
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|40
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|63
|pts
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|3
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|4
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|5
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|43
|6
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|33
|8
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|9
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|24
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|11
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|13
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|15
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|15
|16
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|18
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|13
|19
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|20
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|13
|21
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|23
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|24
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|25
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|7
|26
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|27
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|5
|28
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|29
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|30
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|31
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|32
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|33
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|34
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|35
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|36
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|80:22:25
|2
|Pro Team Astana
|0:10:00
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:19
|4
|HTC-Highroad
|0:19:38
|5
|Team RadioShack
|0:20:16
|6
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:24:14
|7
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:24:42
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:27:26
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:28:27
|10
|FDJ
|0:29:55
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:41:49
|12
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:42:36
|13
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:43:03
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:43:25
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:49:29
|16
|Leopard Trek
|0:50:22
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:41
|18
|Movistar Team
|1:09:51
|19
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:12:12
|20
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:21:15
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|1:39:01
