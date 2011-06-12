Trending

Wiggins claims Dauphiné overall victory

Rodriguez makes it two stage wins in a row

The leaders climb

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the last climb

Race winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard)

Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack)

Kanstantsin Sivtsov (HTC-Highroad)

The top three of the 2011 Criterium Dauphine

The final podium: Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Cadel Evans (BMC)

Winner Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and second-place Cadel Evans (BMC) shake hands

Two in a row for Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez

A gorgeous backdrop for the final stage

The peloton goes single file

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) gives a victory salute.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in yellow

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took the points classification jersey

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) earned the mountains classification jersey

The Dauphine overall podium for 2011

Christophe Kern (Team Europcar) sets the pace

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

Alessandro Vinokourov (Astana) leads Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the podium as race winner

French national champion Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) celebrates winning the Dauphine overall.

Joaquim Rodriguez celebrates his stage win

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) crosses the finish line as first for the second day in a row

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the start line with one stage to go.

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was all smiles after winning the Dauphine

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) at the start of stage 7

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) secured the overall victory at the Criterium du Dauphiné on Sunday after keeping main rival Cadel Evans (BMC) in check on the final stage to mountain La Toussuire.

Spain’s Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won the final 117.5km stage to end the race with back-to-back stage victories. His Katusha team kept the early break of the day in check, and then the tiny Spaniard jumped away inside the final kilometre.

Talented young Frenchman Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) won the sprint for second place after being in the action all stage, seven seconds behind the Spaniard. Robert Gesink (Rabobank) was third in the same time.

Wiggins finished 10th on the stage, at 10 seconds, proudly punching his arms in the air in celebration. He is only the third Briton to win the Criterium du Dauphiné after Brian Robinson in 1961 and Robert Millar in 1990. Evans finished second overall at 1:26, with Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) third at 1:49.

Short but nasty stage

The final stage of the race was short in distance – 117.5km but included two huge climbs: The Col de la Croix de Fer (22.2km at seven percent), via the Col du Glandon, then the climb to the finish at La Toussuire (14.8km at 5.8 percent).

There were four non-starters including the trio of Julian Dean, Tyler Farrar and Andreas Klier (Garmin-Cervélo) and Jan Ghyselinck (HTC-Highroad). Nine other riders would fail to finish the stage with 21 others finishing outside the time limit of the tough final stage.

The 21-year-old Pinot had hoped to do well overall at the Criterium du Dauphiné but lost time early in the race. He was hugely disappointed but was motivated by his teammates and decided to take on the race on the last day in the Alps. Before the stage he tweeted: “Last stage… all or nothing!!!”

He was the first to attack after just five kilometres. He was quickly caught but then joined an 11-rider move. Also there were Andrey Zeits (Astana), Leonardo Duque and Tristan Valentin (Cofidis), Sébastien Minard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Alexandre Kolobnev (Katusha), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Julien Vermote (Quick Step) and Kristian Koren (Liquigas).

None of them were a real overall threat to Wiggins and so they were allowed to go clear on the long climb of the Col de la Croix de Fer. However, the Katusha team kept them under control, riding for Rodriguez.

Pinot is a good climber and surged clear seven kilometres from the top of the Col de la Croix de Fer. Behind, the racing became electric as Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) attacked from the bunch with Juan Manual Garate (Rabobank) and David Moncoutié (Cofidis). Rodriguez then also powered across to the move to stop Leonard Duque (Cofidis) taking the mountain points. Behind the big name overall contenders also reacted and closed the attack. Only Pinot remained out front and he was the first to the top of the hors categorie climb. Remember his name for the future, even if he does not ride this year’s Tour de France.

Voeckler was still feeling frisky on the descent and attacked again. The French national champion got across to Pinot and the two Frenchmen tried to distance the peloton before the climb up to the finish. Voeckler went clear alone and gained 30 seconds on Pinot. Behind Robert Gesink (Rabobank) combined with teammate Garate to attack from the peloton and then the Dutchman lead the pursuit of Voeckler as he also targeted the stage victory.

Attacks on the climb to the finish

The trio came together with 10km to go and had a 40-second advantage. However Rigoberto Uran was riding strongly for Wiggins and the other riders all knew they had a chance of a final stage victory.

Chris Anker Sørensen (Sax Bank-SunGard) tried his hand, attacking from the front group to go across to the break. It was a clever move but a surge from Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and then from Rodriguez meant the quartet was caught with two kilometres to go and the hardest part of the climb covered.

Wiggins was suffering at the back of the select 12-rider group but also knew he could let the other riders accelerate away and the gradually pull them back. Evans tried several surges to up the speed but as the riders passed under the one kilometre to go banner, Wiggins knew he had overall victory secured and so did his rivals. The racing then became even more of a battle for the stage victory as riders marked each other.

Then suddenly Rodriguez lit the fuse and rocketed clear. He got a gap instantly and the other riders quickly accepted they were riding for second place. At the line Rodriguez celebrated his back to back victories but Pinot also celebrated an impressive ride in the Alps, while Wiggins punched the air with both arms as he celebrated his overall victory.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team3:24:30
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:07
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
6Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:10
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
8Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
11Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:14
13Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:23
14Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:02
15David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:34
16Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:42
17Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
18Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:19
19Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:37
20Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:35
21Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:04:30
22Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:36
23Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:36
24Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
27Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
28Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
29Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
30Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
32Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
33Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:07:44
34Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:08:29
35Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
36Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
38Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:22
39Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:23
40Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:31
41Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:51
42Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:57
43Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:59
44Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
45Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
46Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
47Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
48Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
49Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
51Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
53Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
54Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:15:05
55Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
57Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
58Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
59Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
60Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
61Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
62Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
63Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
64Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
65Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
66Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
67Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
69Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
70Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
71Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
72Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
73Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
74Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
75Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
76Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
77Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:02
78Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
80Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
81Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:17:30
83Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:19:17
84Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:49
85Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
86Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
87Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
88Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
89Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
90Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
91Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:24:38
92Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
93Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
94Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
95Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
96Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
97Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
99Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
100Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
101Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
102Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
103Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
104Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
105Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
107Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
108David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
109Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
110Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
111Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
112Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
113Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
114Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:27:31
115Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:28:13
116Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:29:55
117Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
118Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:03
119Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
HDLars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
HDCyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
HDWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
HDMarco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
HDMauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
HDKevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
HDSven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
HDJurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
HDCyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
HDFabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
HDSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
HDMikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
HDJuan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
HDSerguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
HDMauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
HDJesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
HDYukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
HDGeraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
HDKarsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
HDDaniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
HDSébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFTomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
DNFVolodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFThomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
DNFJosé Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAndrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
DNFBeñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMarkel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
DNFJohn Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
DNFFrederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNSAndreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNSJan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
DNSJulian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNSTyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team15pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ12
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
5Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana6
6Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard5
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
8Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad3
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack2
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 1 - Col de la Croix de Fer
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ20pts
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18
3Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar16
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team12
6Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana10
7Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad8
8Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling7
9Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling5

Mountain 2 - Montée de la Toussuire
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team15pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ13
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
5Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana8
6Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard7
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
8Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad5

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ3:24:37
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
5Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:12
6Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:30
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:04:23
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:15
9Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:44
10Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:50
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:52
12Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:14:58
15Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
16Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
17Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
18Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
19Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:21:42
20Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:24:31
21Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
23Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar10:15:49
2HTC-Highroad0:07:22
3Pro Team Astana0:08:36
4Katusha Team0:10:53
5Saur - Sojasun0:12:22
6AG2R La Mondiale0:13:18
7BMC Racing Team0:14:50
8Sky Procycling0:17:26
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:29
10Team RadioShack0:19:32
11FDJ0:20:37
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:46
13Saxo Bank Sungard0:26:55
14Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:28:19
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:35:08
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:14
17Leopard Trek0:38:39
18Omega Pharma-Lotto0:40:00
19Movistar Team0:41:58
20Lampre - ISD0:42:54
21Team Garmin-Cervelo0:46:46

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling26:40:51
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:26
3Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:49
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:10
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:51
6Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:05
7Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
8Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:04:14
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:04:22
10Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:31
11Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:01
12David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:40
13Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:13
14Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:02
15Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:11:42
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:12:54
17Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:57
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:08
19Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:13:53
20Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:17
21Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:17:03
22Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:50
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:09
24Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:21:02
25Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:22:58
26Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:36
27Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:24:56
28Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:24:58
29Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:38
31Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:26:39
32Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:26:49
33Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:26:56
34Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:27:06
35Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:28:09
36Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:28:10
37Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:28:30
38Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:28:39
39Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:43
40Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:29:33
41Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:04
42Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:30:26
43Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:30:42
44Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:14
45Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:32:56
46Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:33:10
47Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:33:49
48Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:34:26
49Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:34:27
50Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:35:37
51Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:39
52Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:35:43
53Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:01
54Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:36:03
55Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:36:10
56Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:36:32
57David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:57
58Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
59Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:38:59
60Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:39:14
61Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:39:25
62Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:39:30
63Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:39:56
64Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:40:08
65Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:40:19
66Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:42:02
67Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:42:15
68Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:42:47
69Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:43:04
70Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:43:57
71Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:44:04
72Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:44:26
73Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:44:43
74Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:46:26
75Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:48:27
76Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:49:02
77Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:49:04
78Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:49:43
79David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:50:17
80Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:51:04
81Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:53:03
82Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:53:48
83Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:58
84Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:54:32
85Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:55:27
86Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:55:29
87Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:55:46
88Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:56:36
89Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:57:31
90Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:58:15
91Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:54
92Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:59:18
93Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:59:36
94Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1:00:15
95Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:00:22
96Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:00:27
97Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:01:41
98Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:01:50
99Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek1:02:05
100Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:02:14
101Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team1:02:25
102Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack1:03:38
103Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:04:14
104Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:05:16
105Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling1:07:39
106Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:08:29
107Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:09:41
108Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:10:19
109Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD1:10:54
110Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:11:12
111Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana1:11:37
112Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD1:12:44
113Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:13:01
114Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:16:51
115Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:18:08
116Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:19:14
117Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1:21:38
118Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:25:38
119Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:31:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team86pts
2Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana65
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling61
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto55
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar48
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling47
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team45
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ40
9Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar36
10Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard35
11Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
12Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack23
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
15Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack22
16Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD22
17Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team18
18Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad15
19Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
20Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15
21Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
22Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo13
23Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team13
24Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
25Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
26Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad11
27Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
28Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale9
29Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack9
30David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
31Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar8
33David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
34Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team6
35Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek5
36Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
37Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
38Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
39Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
40Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team63pts
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team53
3Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto49
4Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne45
5Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana43
6Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar40
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ33
8Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi30
9Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard24
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling22
11Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team21
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
13Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD16
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar16
15Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD15
16Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
18Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad13
19Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar13
20Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ13
21Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack10
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar8
23Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
24Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
25Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ7
26Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team5
27Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling5
28Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5
29Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
30Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar4
31Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
32Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
33Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
34Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
35Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1
36Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar80:22:25
2Pro Team Astana0:10:00
3AG2R La Mondiale0:10:19
4HTC-Highroad0:19:38
5Team RadioShack0:20:16
6Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:14
7Saur - Sojasun0:24:42
8Sky Procycling0:27:26
9Katusha Team0:28:27
10FDJ0:29:55
11BMC Racing Team0:41:49
12Saxo Bank Sungard0:42:36
13Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:43:03
14Rabobank Cycling Team0:43:25
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:49:29
16Leopard Trek0:50:22
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:08:41
18Movistar Team1:09:51
19Omega Pharma-Lotto1:12:12
20Team Garmin-Cervelo1:21:15
21Lampre - ISD1:39:01

