Paris-Nice champion Tony Martin confirmed his time trialling prowess by dominating the Grenoble time trial in the Critérium du Dauphiné. The HTC-Highroad rider posted a time 11 seconds quicker than British champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) to win the stage.

Wiggins was far faster than any of the other general classification contenders, taking out the race lead from the overnight leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) with his result.

Wiggins now holds a 1:11 lead over Cadel Evans (BMC) and 1:21 over Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack).

The 42.5km Grenoble time trial is the world's first glimpse at the 2011 Tour de France in action, with the decisive Dauphiné stage exactly mirroring what the contenders will face on the second to last day in July.

It was this stage which attracted some of the top time triallists in the world to the Critérium du Dauphiné, and the names at the top of the results sheet were no surprise.

Martin crushed the time of early leader Adriano Malori (Lampre-NGC), topping the Italian's 57:31 by over two minutes.

Weather was certainly a factor in the day's outcome, as rain fell on the earlier starters, including Martin, who set out as the 45th of 175 riders. Despite the wet roads, he posted an intimidating standard for the later starters with a 55:28, averaging just shy of 46km/h.

“It was a really technical course because the road was also a little wet,” Martin said immediately after winning the stage. “I quickly found my rhythm though and so I’m satisfied with my ride.

“I had four weeks with no races and so the first few days were really hard but its getting better and better so far I’m feeling good.”

The stage victory makes Martin a favourite for the same time trial in the Tour de France. However he knows he will face much greater competition come July.

“It was a nice test and I’m really confident for the Tour de France time trial. But for sure there will be other good riders riding the Tour too, especially Fabian Cancellara. Winning today means a lot for me but I know I’ll have to go a little faster in the Tour de France,” he said.

US champion David Zabriskie, who recently dominated both the Amgen Tour of California test and his national championships, fell well short of the German's time, losing one second per kilometre to come in with a time of 56:25.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) went 14 seconds quicker than Zabriskie, and the three held the top spots for much of the day.

One of the day's biggest surprises was the dismal performance of Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), who lost a whopping 6:16 on the day, raising serious doubts about his form ahead of the Tour de France. The Italian crashed on his face in training three weeks ago and was already almost five minutes back on the general classification.

Roads dried up for some of the later starters, but still no one was able to challenge Martin's time until Sky's Bradley Wiggins came through the second intermediate check after 27.5km with a time equal to the German's.

The morning's race leader, Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) had difficulty with the technical descents as the rain began to fall anew and was trailing two minutes behind Wiggins, who looked set to take over the Critérium du Dauphiné lead.

The roads dried up for Wiggins and the rest of the top men on the general classification on the final leg of the course, but they were unable to match the powerful German talent.

Wiggins couldn't quite keep the pace for the stage victory, coming in ten seconds shy of the win and was angry to have missed victory, but his time was still good enough to propel him into the race lead.

Cadel Evans (BMC), who began the day in fourth overall, lost 1:20 to Martin, while Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma Lotto) fell out of his spot in third on GC after he went around the course 2:39 slower than Martin.

Vinokourov, grimacing in the yellow and blue jersey, came sprinting to the line for a dreary 14th place finish on the day with a 57:45, a time which dropped him to fourth overall behind Wiggins, Evans and Brajkovic.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:55:27 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:11 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:43 4 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:58 5 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:17 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:20 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:36 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:37 9 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:56 10 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:00 11 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:02:02 12 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:04 13 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:08 14 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:18 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:02:26 16 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:02:38 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:39 18 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:41 19 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:43 20 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:45 22 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:02:46 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:49 24 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:02:52 25 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:53 26 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:55 28 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:01 29 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:02 30 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 31 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:03:04 32 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:03:05 33 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 34 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:08 35 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:03:09 36 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:10 37 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:03:12 38 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:03:15 39 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 40 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:18 41 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:22 42 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:27 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:31 44 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:03:36 45 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:38 46 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 47 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:03:39 48 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:03:41 49 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:03:42 50 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 0:03:44 51 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:45 52 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 53 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:47 54 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:48 55 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:03:49 56 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:51 57 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 58 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:03:53 59 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:54 60 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 0:03:56 61 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:04:02 62 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:04:03 63 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:04:05 64 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:10 65 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:11 66 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:12 67 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:13 68 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:16 69 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:18 70 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 72 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 73 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:19 74 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:25 75 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 76 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:28 77 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:30 78 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:04:31 79 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:32 80 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 81 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 82 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 83 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:38 84 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:39 85 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 86 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:44 87 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:45 88 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:04:49 89 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:50 90 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:52 91 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 92 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:53 93 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:04:54 94 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:57 95 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:59 96 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:03 97 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:04 98 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:05:05 99 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:05:09 100 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:15 101 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 102 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:16 103 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:17 104 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:20 105 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 106 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:05:22 107 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:05:24 108 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:28 109 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:32 110 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 111 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:33 112 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:05:34 114 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:35 115 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:38 116 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:39 117 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 118 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:42 119 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:05:44 120 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:46 121 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:47 122 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 123 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:52 124 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:53 125 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:05:54 126 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:05:59 127 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:00 128 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:06:02 129 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:07 130 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:08 131 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:09 132 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 133 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:12 134 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:14 135 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:16 136 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:17 137 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:21 138 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:23 139 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 0:06:24 140 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:25 141 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:27 142 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:06:28 143 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:32 144 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:33 145 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:34 146 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:39 147 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:06:40 148 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:48 149 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:53 150 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:59 151 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 152 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:00 153 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:02 154 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 155 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:09 156 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:10 157 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:13 158 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:19 159 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:21 160 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:07:25 161 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:28 162 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:41 163 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:07:45 164 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:46 165 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:51 166 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:09 167 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:17 168 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:08:19 169 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:24 170 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:30 171 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:34 172 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:42 173 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:44 174 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:45 175 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:26

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 15 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 10 4 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 5 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 6 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 10 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:56:10 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:53 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:13 4 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:17 5 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:21 6 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:25 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:01:43 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:58 9 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:00 10 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:06 12 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:22 14 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:32 15 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:55 16 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:02:59 17 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:05 18 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:03:06 19 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:03:08 20 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:03:19 21 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:33 22 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:35 23 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 25 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:42 26 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:47 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:01 28 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:09 29 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:10 30 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:04:22 31 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:32 32 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:34 33 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:04:39 34 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:49 35 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:03 36 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:49 37 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:56 38 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:05 39 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:16

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 2:48:51 2 HTC-Highroad 0:02:44 3 Team RadioShack 0:03:59 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:43 5 FDJ 0:06:17 6 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:35 7 Leopard Trek 0:06:36 8 Movistar Team 0:06:43 9 Lampre - ISD 0:06:54 10 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:18 11 Pro Team Astana 0:07:19 12 Team Europcar 0:07:44 13 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:45 14 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:56 15 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:04 16 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:15 17 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:39 18 Katusha Team 0:08:44 19 Saur - Sojasun 0:08:58 20 BMC Racing Team 0:09:04 21 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:01 22 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:12

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 8:41:37 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 3 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:21 4 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:56 5 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:12 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:25 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:28 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:45 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:02:46 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:52 11 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 12 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:14 13 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:18 14 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:19 15 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:23 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:26 17 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:53 18 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:54 19 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:55 20 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:03:56 22 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:04:01 23 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:04:03 24 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:15 25 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:40 26 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:04:53 27 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 0:04:55 28 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:56 29 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:57 30 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:05:00 31 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:05:02 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:05:05 33 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:05:09 34 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:10 35 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:05:11 36 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:05:17 37 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:20 38 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:05:26 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:30 40 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:05:33 42 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:38 43 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:48 44 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:58 45 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:59 46 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:01 47 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 48 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:06:02 49 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:06 50 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:08 51 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:06:10 52 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 53 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:14 54 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:16 55 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:06:18 56 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:20 57 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 0:06:22 58 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:06:25 59 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:29 60 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:33 61 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:35 62 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:37 63 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:06:55 64 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:07 65 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:07:12 66 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:07:19 67 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:07:23 68 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:27 69 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:35 70 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:39 71 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:07:46 72 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:49 73 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:19 74 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:26 75 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:28 76 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:08:33 78 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:38 80 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:08:44 81 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:51 82 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:08:57 83 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:08:58 84 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:05 85 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:09 86 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:09:28 87 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:09:38 88 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:42 89 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:05 90 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:10:09 91 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:13 92 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:10:26 93 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:10:37 94 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:41 95 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:45 96 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:51 97 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:53 98 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:11:25 99 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:30 100 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:43 101 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:11:49 102 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:52 103 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:11:54 104 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:01 105 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:21 106 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:22 107 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:28 108 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:12:34 109 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:38 110 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:47 111 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:50 112 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:51 113 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:52 114 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:12:57 115 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:06 116 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:24 117 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:13:38 118 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:40 119 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:56 120 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:58 121 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:03 122 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:27 123 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:34 124 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:14:37 125 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:14:38 126 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:14:43 127 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:15:05 128 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:20 129 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:15:33 130 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:35 131 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:37 132 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:15:42 133 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:45 134 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:53 135 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:16:02 136 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:17 137 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:24 138 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:36 139 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 140 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:46 141 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:16:55 142 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:05 143 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:39 144 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:17:46 145 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:47 146 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:58 147 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:18:02 148 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:08 149 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:11 150 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:21 151 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:37 152 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:40 153 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:18:42 154 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:46 155 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:27 156 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:33 157 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:20:18 158 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:56 159 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:31 160 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:44 161 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:21:49 162 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:53 163 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:21 164 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:25 165 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:27 166 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:23:05 167 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:23:13 168 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:23:39 169 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 170 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 0:24:46 171 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:25:06 172 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:25:32 173 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:26:18 174 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:26:23 175 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:26:41

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 40 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 38 3 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 37 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 33 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 29 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 28 7 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 27 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 25 10 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 12 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 13 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 14 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 17 15 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 16 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 15 17 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 14 19 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 13 20 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 12 21 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 11 22 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 11 23 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 9 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8 25 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 26 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 27 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 28 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 29 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 30 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 31 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 5 32 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 5 33 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 34 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 35 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 3 36 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 37 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 38 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 39 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 40 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 pts 2 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 9 4 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 8 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 6 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 7 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 7 8 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 6 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 11 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 12 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 4 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 14 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 15 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 16 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 17 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 8:43:49 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:13 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:34 4 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:40 5 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 6 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:41 7 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43 8 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:28 9 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:02:41 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:44 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:53 12 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:05 13 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:18 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:49 16 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:03:50 17 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:08 18 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:04:13 19 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:17 20 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:04:43 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:55 22 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:05:34 23 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:06:45 24 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:30 25 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:09:37 26 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:40 27 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:35 28 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:39 29 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:12 30 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:28 31 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:25 32 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:13:21 33 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:41 34 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:14:12 35 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:09 36 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:25 37 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:21 38 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:19:37 39 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:09