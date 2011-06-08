Trending

Martin untouchable in Grenoble time trial

Wiggins shy of stage win, but gains commanding GC lead

Paris-Nice champion Tony Martin confirmed his time trialling prowess by dominating the Grenoble time trial in the Critérium du Dauphiné. The HTC-Highroad rider posted a time 11 seconds quicker than British champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) to win the stage.

Wiggins was far faster than any of the other general classification contenders, taking out the race lead from the overnight leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) with his result.

Wiggins now holds a 1:11 lead over Cadel Evans (BMC) and 1:21 over Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack).

The 42.5km Grenoble time trial is the world's first glimpse at the 2011 Tour de France in action, with the decisive Dauphiné stage exactly mirroring what the contenders will face on the second to last day in July.

It was this stage which attracted some of the top time triallists in the world to the Critérium du Dauphiné, and the names at the top of the results sheet were no surprise.

Martin crushed the time of early leader Adriano Malori (Lampre-NGC), topping the Italian's 57:31 by over two minutes.

Weather was certainly a factor in the day's outcome, as rain fell on the earlier starters, including Martin, who set out as the 45th of 175 riders. Despite the wet roads, he posted an intimidating standard for the later starters with a 55:28, averaging just shy of 46km/h.

“It was a really technical course because the road was also a little wet,” Martin said immediately after winning the stage. “I quickly found my rhythm though and so I’m satisfied with my ride.

“I had four weeks with no races and so the first few days were really hard but its getting better and better so far I’m feeling good.”

The stage victory makes Martin a favourite for the same time trial in the Tour de France. However he knows he will face much greater competition come July.

“It was a nice test and I’m really confident for the Tour de France time trial. But for sure there will be other good riders riding the Tour too, especially Fabian Cancellara. Winning today means a lot for me but I know I’ll have to go a little faster in the Tour de France,” he said.

US champion David Zabriskie, who recently dominated both the Amgen Tour of California test and his national championships, fell well short of the German's time, losing one second per kilometre to come in with a time of 56:25.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) went 14 seconds quicker than Zabriskie, and the three held the top spots for much of the day.

One of the day's biggest surprises was the dismal performance of Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), who lost a whopping 6:16 on the day, raising serious doubts about his form ahead of the Tour de France. The Italian crashed on his face in training three weeks ago and was already almost five minutes back on the general classification.

Roads dried up for some of the later starters, but still no one was able to challenge Martin's time until Sky's Bradley Wiggins came through the second intermediate check after 27.5km with a time equal to the German's.

The morning's race leader, Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) had difficulty with the technical descents as the rain began to fall anew and was trailing two minutes behind Wiggins, who looked set to take over the Critérium du Dauphiné lead.

The roads dried up for Wiggins and the rest of the top men on the general classification on the final leg of the course, but they were unable to match the powerful German talent.

Wiggins couldn't quite keep the pace for the stage victory, coming in ten seconds shy of the win and was angry to have missed victory, but his time was still good enough to propel him into the race lead.

Cadel Evans (BMC), who began the day in fourth overall, lost 1:20 to Martin, while Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma Lotto) fell out of his spot in third on GC after he went around the course 2:39 slower than Martin.

Vinokourov, grimacing in the yellow and blue jersey, came sprinting to the line for a dreary 14th place finish on the day with a 57:45, a time which dropped him to fourth overall behind Wiggins, Evans and Brajkovic.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:55:27
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:11
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:43
4David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:58
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:17
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:36
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:37
9Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:56
10Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:02:00
11Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:02:02
12Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:04
13Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:08
14Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:18
15Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:02:26
16Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:02:38
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:39
18Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:41
19Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:43
20Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:45
22Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:46
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:49
24Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:02:52
25Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:53
26Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:55
28Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:01
29Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:02
30David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
31Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:03:04
32Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:03:05
33Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
34Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:08
35Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:03:09
36Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:10
37Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:03:12
38Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:03:15
39Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
40Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:18
41Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:22
42Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:27
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:31
44Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:03:36
45Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:38
46Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
47Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:03:39
48Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:03:41
49Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:03:42
50Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD0:03:44
51Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:45
52Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
53Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:47
54Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:48
55Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:03:49
56Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:51
57Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
58Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:03:53
59Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:54
60Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:03:56
61Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:04:02
62Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:04:03
63Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:04:05
64Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:10
65Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:11
66Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:12
67Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:13
68Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:16
69Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:18
70Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
71Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
72Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
73Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:19
74Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:25
75Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
76Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:28
77Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:30
78Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:04:31
79Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:32
80Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
81Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
82Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
83Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:38
84Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:39
85Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
86Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:44
87Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:45
88Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:04:49
89Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:50
90Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:52
91Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
92Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:53
93Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:04:54
94Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:57
95Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:59
96Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:03
97Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:04
98Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:05:05
99William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:05:09
100Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:15
101Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
102Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:16
103Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:17
104Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:20
105Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
106John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:05:22
107Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:05:24
108Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:28
109Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:32
110Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
111Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:33
112Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:05:34
114Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:35
115Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:38
116Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:39
117Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
118Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:42
119Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:05:44
120Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:46
121Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:47
122Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
123Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:52
124Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:53
125Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:05:54
126Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:05:59
127Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:00
128Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:06:02
129Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:07
130Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:08
131Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:09
132Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
133Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:12
134Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:14
135Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:16
136José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:17
137Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:21
138Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:23
139Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD0:06:24
140Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:25
141Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:27
142Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:06:28
143Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:32
144Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:33
145Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:34
146Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:39
147Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:06:40
148Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:48
149Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:53
150Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:59
151Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
152Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:00
153Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:02
154Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
155Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:09
156Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:10
157Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:13
158Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:19
159Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:21
160Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:07:25
161David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:28
162Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:41
163Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:07:45
164Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:46
165Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:51
166Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:09
167Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:17
168Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:08:19
169Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:24
170John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:30
171Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:34
172Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:42
173Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:44
174Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:45
175Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:26

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad15pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling12
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling10
4David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack6
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling4
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
9Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
10Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:56:10
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:53
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:13
4Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:01:17
5Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:21
6Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:25
7Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:01:43
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:58
9Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:00
10Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:06
12Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:02:22
14Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:32
15Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:55
16Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:02:59
17Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:05
18Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:03:06
19Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:08
20Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:03:19
21Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:33
22Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:35
23Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
24Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
25Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:42
26Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:47
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:01
28Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:09
29Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:10
30Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:04:22
31Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:32
32Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:34
33John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:04:39
34Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:49
35Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:03
36Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:49
37Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:56
38Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:05
39Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:16

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling2:48:51
2HTC-Highroad0:02:44
3Team RadioShack0:03:59
4AG2R La Mondiale0:04:43
5FDJ0:06:17
6Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:35
7Leopard Trek0:06:36
8Movistar Team0:06:43
9Lampre - ISD0:06:54
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:18
11Pro Team Astana0:07:19
12Team Europcar0:07:44
13Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:45
14Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:56
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:04
16Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:15
17Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:39
18Katusha Team0:08:44
19Saur - Sojasun0:08:58
20BMC Racing Team0:09:04
21Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:01
22Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:12

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling8:41:37
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
3Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:21
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:56
5Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:02:12
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:25
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:28
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:45
9Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:02:46
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:52
11Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
12Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:14
13Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:18
14Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:19
15Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:23
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:26
17Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:53
18David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:54
19Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:55
20Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:03:56
22Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:04:01
23Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:04:03
24Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:15
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:40
26Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:04:53
27Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:04:55
28Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:56
29Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:57
30Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:05:00
31Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:05:02
32Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:05:05
33Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:05:09
34Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:10
35Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:05:11
36Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:05:17
37Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:20
38Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:05:26
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:30
40Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
41Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:05:33
42Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:38
43Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:48
44Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:58
45Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:59
46Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:01
47Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
48Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:06:02
49Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:06
50Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:08
51Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:06:10
52Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
53Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:14
54Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:16
55Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:06:18
56Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:20
57Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD0:06:22
58Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:06:25
59Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:29
60Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:33
61Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:35
62Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:37
63Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:06:55
64Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:07
65Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:07:12
66Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:07:19
67Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:07:23
68Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:27
69Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:35
70Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:39
71John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:07:46
72Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:49
73Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:19
74Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:26
75Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:28
76Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:08:33
78Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:38
80Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:08:44
81Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:51
82Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:08:57
83Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:08:58
84Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:05
85Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:09
86Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:09:28
87Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:09:38
88Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:42
89Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:05
90Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:10:09
91David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:13
92Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:10:26
93Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:10:37
94Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:41
95Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:45
96David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:51
97Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:53
98William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:11:25
99Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:30
100Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:43
101Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:11:49
102Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:52
103Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:11:54
104Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:01
105Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:21
106Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:22
107Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:28
108Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:12:34
109Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:38
110Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:47
111Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:50
112Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:51
113Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:52
114Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:12:57
115Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:06
116Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:24
117Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:13:38
118Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:40
119Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:56
120Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:58
121Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:03
122Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:27
123Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:34
124Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:14:37
125Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:14:38
126Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:14:43
127Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:15:05
128Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:20
129Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:15:33
130Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:35
131Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:37
132Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:15:42
133Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:45
134Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:53
135Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:16:02
136Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:17
137Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:24
138Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:36
139Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
140Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:16:46
141Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:16:55
142Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:05
143Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:39
144Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:17:46
145José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:47
146Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:58
147Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:18:02
148Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:08
149Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:11
150Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:21
151Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:37
152Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:40
153Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:18:42
154Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:46
155Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:27
156Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:33
157Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:20:18
158Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:56
159Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:31
160Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:44
161Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:21:49
162Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:53
163Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:21
164Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:25
165Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:27
166Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:23:05
167Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:23:13
168Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:23:39
169John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
170Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD0:24:46
171Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:25:06
172Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:25:32
173Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:26:18
174Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:23
175Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:26:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling40pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team38
3Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana37
4John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad33
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team29
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale28
7Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar27
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling25
10Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team23
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne22
12Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
13Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team18
14Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack17
15Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
16Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad15
17Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ14
19Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD13
20Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team12
21Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack11
22Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek11
23Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack9
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar8
25David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
26Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
27Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
28Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
29Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale6
30Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team6
31Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad5
32Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek5
33Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling4
34Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4
35Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar3
36David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
37Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
38Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
39Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
40Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10pts
2Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team9
4Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek8
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
6Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
7Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana7
8Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale6
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5
11Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
12Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar4
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
14John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
15Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
16Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
17Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team8:43:49
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:13
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:34
4Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:40
5Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
6Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:41
7Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
8Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:28
9Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:02:41
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:44
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:53
12Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:05
13Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:18
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
15Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:49
16Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:50
17Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:08
18Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:04:13
19Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:17
20Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:04:43
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:55
22John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:05:34
23Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:06:45
24Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:30
25Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:09:37
26Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:40
27Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:35
28Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:39
29Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:12
30Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:28
31Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:25
32Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:13:21
33Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:41
34Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:14:12
35Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:09
36Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:25
37Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:21
38Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:19:37
39Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:09

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling26:07:55
2AG2R La Mondiale0:04:49
3Team RadioShack0:05:23
4HTC-Highroad0:05:26
5FDJ0:07:24
6Team Europcar0:08:11
7Leopard Trek0:08:24
8Pro Team Astana0:08:27
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:52
10Movistar Team0:10:11
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:22
12Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:45
13Katusha Team0:11:10
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:29
15Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:46
16Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:51
17Saur - Sojasun0:12:05
18Lampre - ISD0:12:11
19Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:12
20Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:29
21BMC Racing Team0:13:47
22Quickstep Cycling Team0:29:40

