Martin untouchable in Grenoble time trial
Wiggins shy of stage win, but gains commanding GC lead
Stage 3: Grenoble - Grenoble
Paris-Nice champion Tony Martin confirmed his time trialling prowess by dominating the Grenoble time trial in the Critérium du Dauphiné. The HTC-Highroad rider posted a time 11 seconds quicker than British champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) to win the stage.
Wiggins was far faster than any of the other general classification contenders, taking out the race lead from the overnight leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) with his result.
Wiggins now holds a 1:11 lead over Cadel Evans (BMC) and 1:21 over Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack).
The 42.5km Grenoble time trial is the world's first glimpse at the 2011 Tour de France in action, with the decisive Dauphiné stage exactly mirroring what the contenders will face on the second to last day in July.
It was this stage which attracted some of the top time triallists in the world to the Critérium du Dauphiné, and the names at the top of the results sheet were no surprise.
Martin crushed the time of early leader Adriano Malori (Lampre-NGC), topping the Italian's 57:31 by over two minutes.
Weather was certainly a factor in the day's outcome, as rain fell on the earlier starters, including Martin, who set out as the 45th of 175 riders. Despite the wet roads, he posted an intimidating standard for the later starters with a 55:28, averaging just shy of 46km/h.
“It was a really technical course because the road was also a little wet,” Martin said immediately after winning the stage. “I quickly found my rhythm though and so I’m satisfied with my ride.
“I had four weeks with no races and so the first few days were really hard but its getting better and better so far I’m feeling good.”
The stage victory makes Martin a favourite for the same time trial in the Tour de France. However he knows he will face much greater competition come July.
“It was a nice test and I’m really confident for the Tour de France time trial. But for sure there will be other good riders riding the Tour too, especially Fabian Cancellara. Winning today means a lot for me but I know I’ll have to go a little faster in the Tour de France,” he said.
US champion David Zabriskie, who recently dominated both the Amgen Tour of California test and his national championships, fell well short of the German's time, losing one second per kilometre to come in with a time of 56:25.
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) went 14 seconds quicker than Zabriskie, and the three held the top spots for much of the day.
One of the day's biggest surprises was the dismal performance of Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), who lost a whopping 6:16 on the day, raising serious doubts about his form ahead of the Tour de France. The Italian crashed on his face in training three weeks ago and was already almost five minutes back on the general classification.
Roads dried up for some of the later starters, but still no one was able to challenge Martin's time until Sky's Bradley Wiggins came through the second intermediate check after 27.5km with a time equal to the German's.
The morning's race leader, Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) had difficulty with the technical descents as the rain began to fall anew and was trailing two minutes behind Wiggins, who looked set to take over the Critérium du Dauphiné lead.
The roads dried up for Wiggins and the rest of the top men on the general classification on the final leg of the course, but they were unable to match the powerful German talent.
Wiggins couldn't quite keep the pace for the stage victory, coming in ten seconds shy of the win and was angry to have missed victory, but his time was still good enough to propel him into the race lead.
Cadel Evans (BMC), who began the day in fourth overall, lost 1:20 to Martin, while Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma Lotto) fell out of his spot in third on GC after he went around the course 2:39 slower than Martin.
Vinokourov, grimacing in the yellow and blue jersey, came sprinting to the line for a dreary 14th place finish on the day with a 57:45, a time which dropped him to fourth overall behind Wiggins, Evans and Brajkovic.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:55:27
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:11
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:43
|4
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:58
|5
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:01:17
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:36
|8
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:37
|9
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:56
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:00
|11
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:02
|12
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:04
|13
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:08
|14
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:18
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:02:26
|16
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:38
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:39
|18
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:41
|19
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:43
|20
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:45
|22
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:02:46
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|24
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:02:52
|25
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:53
|26
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:55
|28
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|29
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:02
|30
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|31
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:04
|32
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:05
|33
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|34
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:08
|35
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:03:09
|36
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:10
|37
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:12
|38
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:03:15
|39
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|40
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:18
|41
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:22
|42
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:27
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:31
|44
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:36
|45
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|46
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|47
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:03:39
|48
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:03:41
|49
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:42
|50
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:44
|51
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|52
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|53
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:47
|54
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|55
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:49
|56
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:51
|57
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|58
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:53
|59
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:54
|60
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:56
|61
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:02
|62
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:04:03
|63
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:04:05
|64
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:10
|65
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:11
|66
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:12
|67
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:13
|68
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:16
|69
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:18
|70
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|72
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|73
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|74
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:25
|75
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|76
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|77
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:30
|78
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:31
|79
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:32
|80
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|81
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|83
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|84
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:39
|85
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|86
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:44
|87
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|88
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:49
|89
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:50
|90
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:52
|91
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|92
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:53
|93
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:04:54
|94
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:57
|95
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:59
|96
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:03
|97
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:04
|98
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:05:05
|99
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:09
|100
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:15
|101
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:16
|103
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:17
|104
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|105
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|106
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:22
|107
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:24
|108
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:28
|109
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|110
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|111
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:33
|112
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:34
|114
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:35
|115
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:38
|116
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:39
|117
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|118
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:42
|119
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:44
|120
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:46
|121
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:47
|122
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|123
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:52
|124
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:53
|125
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:05:54
|126
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:59
|127
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:00
|128
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:02
|129
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:07
|130
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:08
|131
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:09
|132
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|133
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:12
|134
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:14
|135
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:16
|136
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:17
|137
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:21
|138
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|139
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:24
|140
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:25
|141
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|142
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:06:28
|143
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:32
|144
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:33
|145
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:34
|146
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:39
|147
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:40
|148
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:48
|149
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:53
|150
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:59
|151
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|152
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:00
|153
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:02
|154
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|155
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:09
|156
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:10
|157
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:13
|158
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:19
|159
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:21
|160
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:25
|161
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:28
|162
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:41
|163
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:07:45
|164
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:46
|165
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:51
|166
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:09
|167
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:17
|168
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:19
|169
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:24
|170
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:30
|171
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:34
|172
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:42
|173
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:44
|174
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:45
|175
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|15
|pts
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|10
|4
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|5
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|6
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|8
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|9
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:56:10
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:53
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:13
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:17
|5
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:21
|6
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:25
|7
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:01:43
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:58
|9
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:00
|10
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|12
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:22
|14
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:32
|15
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:55
|16
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:59
|17
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|18
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:06
|19
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:08
|20
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:19
|21
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:33
|22
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:35
|23
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:42
|26
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:47
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:01
|28
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:09
|29
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:10
|30
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:04:22
|31
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:32
|32
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:34
|33
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:39
|34
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|35
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|36
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:49
|37
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:56
|38
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:05
|39
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|2:48:51
|2
|HTC-Highroad
|0:02:44
|3
|Team RadioShack
|0:03:59
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:43
|5
|FDJ
|0:06:17
|6
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:35
|7
|Leopard Trek
|0:06:36
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:06:43
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|0:06:54
|10
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:18
|11
|Pro Team Astana
|0:07:19
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:07:44
|13
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:45
|14
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:56
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:04
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:15
|17
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:39
|18
|Katusha Team
|0:08:44
|19
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:58
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:04
|21
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:01
|22
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8:41:37
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|3
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:01:21
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:56
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:12
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:25
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:28
|8
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:45
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:02:46
|10
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:52
|11
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|12
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:14
|13
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:18
|14
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:19
|15
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:23
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:26
|17
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:53
|18
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:54
|19
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:55
|20
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:03:56
|22
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:04:01
|23
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:04:03
|24
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:15
|25
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:40
|26
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:53
|27
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:55
|28
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|29
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:57
|30
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:00
|31
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:05:02
|32
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:05:05
|33
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:09
|34
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:10
|35
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:11
|36
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:17
|37
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:20
|38
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:05:26
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:30
|40
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:05:33
|42
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:38
|43
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:48
|44
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:58
|45
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:59
|46
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:01
|47
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|48
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:06:02
|49
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:06
|50
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:08
|51
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:06:10
|52
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|53
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:14
|54
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:16
|55
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:06:18
|56
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:20
|57
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:22
|58
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:25
|59
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:29
|60
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:33
|61
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:35
|62
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:37
|63
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:55
|64
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:07
|65
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:12
|66
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:07:19
|67
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:07:23
|68
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:27
|69
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:35
|70
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:39
|71
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:46
|72
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:49
|73
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:19
|74
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:26
|75
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:28
|76
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:33
|78
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:38
|80
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:08:44
|81
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:51
|82
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:57
|83
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:58
|84
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:05
|85
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:09
|86
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:28
|87
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:09:38
|88
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:42
|89
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:05
|90
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:09
|91
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:13
|92
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:26
|93
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:10:37
|94
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:41
|95
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:45
|96
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:51
|97
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:53
|98
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:25
|99
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:30
|100
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:43
|101
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:11:49
|102
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:52
|103
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:54
|104
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:01
|105
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:21
|106
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:22
|107
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:28
|108
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:34
|109
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:38
|110
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:47
|111
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:50
|112
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:51
|113
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:52
|114
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:12:57
|115
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:06
|116
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:24
|117
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:13:38
|118
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:40
|119
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:56
|120
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:58
|121
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:03
|122
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:27
|123
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:34
|124
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:37
|125
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:14:38
|126
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:14:43
|127
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:05
|128
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:20
|129
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:15:33
|130
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:35
|131
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:37
|132
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:42
|133
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:45
|134
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:53
|135
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:16:02
|136
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:17
|137
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:24
|138
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:36
|139
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|140
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:46
|141
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:55
|142
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:05
|143
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:39
|144
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:17:46
|145
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:47
|146
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:58
|147
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:02
|148
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:08
|149
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:11
|150
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:21
|151
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:37
|152
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:40
|153
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:18:42
|154
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:46
|155
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:27
|156
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:33
|157
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:20:18
|158
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:56
|159
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:31
|160
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:44
|161
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:21:49
|162
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:53
|163
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:21
|164
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:25
|165
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:27
|166
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:23:05
|167
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:23:13
|168
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:23:39
|169
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|170
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:46
|171
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:25:06
|172
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:25:32
|173
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:26:18
|174
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:23
|175
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|40
|pts
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|38
|3
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|37
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|33
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|29
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|7
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|25
|10
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|12
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|13
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|14
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|17
|15
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|15
|17
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|14
|19
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|13
|20
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|12
|21
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|11
|22
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|11
|23
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|9
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|25
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|26
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|27
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|28
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|29
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|30
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|31
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|5
|32
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|5
|33
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|34
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|35
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|36
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|37
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|38
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|39
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|40
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|4
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|8
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|6
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|7
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|7
|8
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|11
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|12
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|14
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|15
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|17
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|8:43:49
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:34
|4
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:40
|5
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|6
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:41
|7
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|8
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:28
|9
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:41
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:53
|12
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:05
|13
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:18
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:49
|16
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:50
|17
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:08
|18
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:13
|19
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:17
|20
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:43
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:55
|22
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:34
|23
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:45
|24
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:30
|25
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:09:37
|26
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:40
|27
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:35
|28
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:39
|29
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:12
|30
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:28
|31
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:25
|32
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:13:21
|33
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:41
|34
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:14:12
|35
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:09
|36
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:25
|37
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:21
|38
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:19:37
|39
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|26:07:55
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:49
|3
|Team RadioShack
|0:05:23
|4
|HTC-Highroad
|0:05:26
|5
|FDJ
|0:07:24
|6
|Team Europcar
|0:08:11
|7
|Leopard Trek
|0:08:24
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:08:27
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:52
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:10:11
|11
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:22
|12
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:45
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:11:10
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:29
|15
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:46
|16
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:51
|17
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:05
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:12:11
|19
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:12
|20
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:29
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:47
|22
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:29:40
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy