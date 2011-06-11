Rodriguez climbs to mountaintop stage victory
Wiggins stays in yellow
Stage 6: Les Gets - Le Collet d’Allevard
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finally secured the victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné to confirm his climbing ability after four recent second places in similar finishes.
The tiny Spaniard jumped away on the steepest part of the climb to the finish at Le Collet d'Allevard. He was initially joined by Alexandro Vinokourov (Astana) but the Kazakhstani was unable to hold the pace and Rodriguez danced away, with his jersey blowing in the wind, to win alone, 31 seconds ahead of Robert Gesink (Rabobank).
The tough climb to the finish and the 192.5km of racing over five cols shredded the peloton with the leaders finishing one by one. Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was third at 39 seconds and stage five winner Christophe Kern (Team Europcar) was a surprising fourth at 41 seconds, after another gravity defying ride. Vinokourov fought back to finish fifth at 50 seconds, with Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) sixth at 54 seconds.
Aggressive racing
Despite the 192.5km stage including five categories climbs through the Alps and the tough finish to Le Collet d'Allevard, the action began early as riders tried hard to get into the break of the day.
Following his crash yesterday, Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was a non-starter, leaving 165 riders in the race.
Leonardo Fabio Duque (Cofidis) was first over the summit of the first climb: the côte de Châtillon-sur-Cluses, but then the racing exploded when Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) attacked on the descent. He was quickly caught but other attacks formed and were pulled back after 20km, 30km and 40km of racing. The high speed caused several casualties with Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Highroad), Oscar Pujol (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Jan Tratnik (Quick Step), John Murphy (BMC) and Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) all abandoning the race.
On the Col des Aravais, a bigger move formed that included Jelle Vandendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Sébastien Joly (Saur-Sojasun), Amaël Moinard (BMC), Robert Gesink and Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank), Maciej Paterski (Liquigas), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Yuriy Trofimov (Katusha), Sandy Casar (FDJ), David Lopez (Movistar), Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step), Oliver Zaugg (Leopard), Przemyslaw Niemec (Lampre-ISD) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil).
However even this was pulled back as Team Sky rode tempo on the front of the peloton.
Yet Garate refused to give up and went again at the bottom of the descent. This time Mauro Finetto (Liquigas-Cannondale), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step), Yuriy Trofimov (Katusha) and Sandy Casar (FDJ).
They worked together to quickly open a comfortable lead. They were all quality climbers but again the peloton refused to let them go clear to fight for the stage victory. At the start of the col du Grand Cucheron, they only a two-minute lead, as Team Sky riders Simon Gerrans, Juan Antonio Flecha, Rigoberto Uran, Xavier Zandio and Christian Knees policed the peloton and set an impressive tempo.
Astana took over before the final climb as it looked to set up Vinokourov for a punt at the stage victory.
The gap fell quickly but the break gained a few seconds when several cows strayed onto the road and caused some riders to crash. The presence of the huge animals on the road sparked panic in the peloton and Mikel Landa (Euskaltel) crashed hard and was forced out of the race. Fortunately everyone else was able to race on.
The breakaway was still clear at the foot of the 11km climb but they knew they would get caught and were pulled back one by one as Edvald Boasson Hagen set a rapid tempo for Wiggins. The young Norwegian sat on the front for five kilometres, tucked over his handlebars as everyone suffering in his slipstream.
His hard work caused a serious selection behind, with the likes of 2010 Dauphine winner Jani Brajkovic (RadioShack) just one of the riders to be dropped. He would finish four minutes down. Only a dozen riders were left at the front.
Boasson Hagen eventually pulled over, and almost came to a complete stop, with six kilometres to go. He had given his all for Wiggins in a classy show of team work.
Gesink attacked as Boasson Hagen eased. He got a gap as he looked for the stage victory but he was chased by the strongest riders, with Van Den Broeck looking strong. However it was Rodriguez and then Vinokourov who jumped across to Gesink.
Vino tried to go again but went into the red and so Rodriguez took advantage and quickly got a gap. Behind it was every man for themselves as they all touched their limits.
Evans struggled to handle the changes in pace, while Kern impressed yet again. Wiggins tried to keep his closest rivals in control while making sure Van Den Broeck did not gain too much time. Wiggins had to go deep but kept spinning his gear and always looked in control. One by one riders slipped from his grasp and gained a few seconds but most importantly, he also gained a few seconds on Evans.
Rodriguez celebrated his stage victory and then the riders crossed the line one by one. Wiggins bowed his head as he crossed the line but must have been proud of his performance. Baring major accidents and a bad day on Sunday, he is set to win the Critérium du Dauphiné. After his disappointing 2010 Tour de France, he seems back to the form that secured him fourth overall at the 2009 Tour de France.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5:12:47
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|3
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:39
|4
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:41
|5
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:50
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:54
|7
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:00
|8
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:09
|10
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:58
|11
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:16
|12
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|13
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:02:44
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:48
|15
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:10
|16
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:03:55
|17
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|18
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:58
|20
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:04:04
|21
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:06
|22
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:09
|23
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|24
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:04:15
|25
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:22
|26
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|27
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:28
|28
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:42
|29
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:54
|30
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:58
|31
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:13
|32
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:27
|33
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:52
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|36
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:40
|37
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:48
|38
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:50
|39
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:54
|40
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|42
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:07:16
|43
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:20
|44
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:07:35
|45
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:38
|46
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:50
|47
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:55
|48
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:35
|49
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:09:17
|50
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|51
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:02
|52
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|53
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:05
|54
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:13:01
|55
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:13:06
|56
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|57
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|59
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|60
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|61
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|62
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|63
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|64
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|65
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|67
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|68
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|69
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|70
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|71
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|73
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|77
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|80
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|82
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|83
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|84
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|85
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|86
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|87
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|88
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|89
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|90
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:18
|91
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|92
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|93
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:07
|94
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|95
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|98
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|99
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|101
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|102
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|103
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|104
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:35
|105
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:17:42
|106
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|108
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:17:50
|110
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:21
|111
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|112
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|113
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|114
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|116
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|117
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|118
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|119
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|120
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|121
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|122
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|123
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|124
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|125
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:29
|126
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|127
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|128
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:57
|129
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:23:07
|130
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:27
|131
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:27:58
|132
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|133
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:04
|134
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:39
|135
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|136
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|137
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|138
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|139
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|140
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|141
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|142
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|143
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|144
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|145
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|146
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|147
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|148
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|149
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|150
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|151
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|152
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|153
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:44
|DNF
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|4
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|5
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|6
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|7
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|8
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|pts
|2
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|10
|pts
|2
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|pts
|2
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|3
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|5
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|7
|7
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|8
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|3
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|4
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|5
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|12
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|8
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|10
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5:13:18
|2
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:17
|3
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:27
|4
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:38
|5
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:03:44
|7
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:51
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:23
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:27
|10
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:42
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:21
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:23
|14
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:07:04
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:12:30
|17
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:35
|18
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|20
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|21
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:47
|23
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:36
|25
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:04
|26
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:22:36
|27
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:56
|28
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:29:08
|29
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|32
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|33
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:13
|DNF
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|15:46:52
|2
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:12
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|4
|Team RadioShack
|0:04:01
|5
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:37
|6
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:39
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:09
|8
|FDJ
|0:09:51
|9
|Leopard Trek
|0:11:23
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:27
|11
|HTC-Highroad
|0:11:33
|12
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:04
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:12:18
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:26
|15
|Katusha Team
|0:13:10
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:15:49
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:20
|18
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:24:31
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:55
|20
|Movistar Team
|0:25:16
|21
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:25:40
|22
|Lampre - ISD
|0:33:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23:16:11
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:26
|3
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:52
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:13
|5
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:52
|6
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:01
|7
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|8
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:14
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:04:22
|10
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:27
|11
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:46
|12
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:01
|13
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:16
|14
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:46
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:06:07
|16
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:31
|17
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:07:27
|18
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:30
|19
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:07:32
|20
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:28
|21
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:44
|22
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:09:03
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:28
|24
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:33
|25
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:09
|26
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:35
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:36
|28
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:11:54
|29
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:24
|30
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:57
|31
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:17
|32
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:12
|33
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:15
|34
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:31
|35
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:14:38
|36
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:46
|37
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:31
|38
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:20
|39
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:32
|40
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:37
|41
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:16:42
|42
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:17:44
|43
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:15
|44
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:25
|45
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:18:34
|46
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:54
|47
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:19
|48
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:19:26
|49
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:19:29
|50
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:19:50
|51
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:12
|52
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:36
|53
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:20:38
|54
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|55
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:20:42
|56
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:21:15
|57
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:21:37
|58
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:21:58
|59
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:02
|60
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:22:13
|61
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:17
|62
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:08
|63
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:01
|64
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:24
|65
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:25:49
|66
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:25:53
|67
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:12
|68
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:26:19
|69
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:36
|70
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:38
|71
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:27:07
|72
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:27:38
|73
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:42
|74
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:27:52
|75
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:28:01
|76
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:09
|77
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:51
|78
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:29:10
|79
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:29:17
|80
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:29:31
|81
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:30:15
|82
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:30:54
|83
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:59
|84
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:31:01
|85
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:31:18
|86
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:19
|87
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:32:43
|88
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:33:03
|89
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:33:04
|90
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:34:38
|91
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:48
|92
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:03
|93
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:36:28
|94
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:22
|95
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:37:37
|96
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:57
|97
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:38:08
|98
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:38:40
|99
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:49
|100
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:38:50
|101
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:39:10
|102
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:40:43
|103
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:40:48
|104
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:41:41
|105
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:35
|106
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:43:11
|107
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:24
|108
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:47
|109
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:44:10
|110
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:44:23
|111
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:44:27
|112
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:44:35
|113
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:45:51
|114
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:46:26
|115
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|116
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:46:33
|117
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:44
|118
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:46:46
|119
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:46:50
|120
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:46:52
|121
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:47:06
|122
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:47:09
|123
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:19
|124
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:47:30
|125
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:47:57
|126
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:02
|127
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:48:16
|128
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:33
|129
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:50:08
|130
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:50:10
|131
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:49
|132
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:52:44
|133
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:52:54
|134
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:54:09
|135
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:28
|136
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:55:02
|137
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:55:10
|138
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:55:32
|139
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:45
|140
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:56:19
|141
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:57:46
|142
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:58:19
|143
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:59:23
|144
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:59:59
|145
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:01:54
|146
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:02:16
|147
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:02:21
|148
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:03:46
|149
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:05:25
|150
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:06:28
|151
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:07:19
|152
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:10:11
|153
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:16:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|71
|pts
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|60
|3
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|59
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|58
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|47
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|41
|9
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|35
|11
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|12
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|30
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|28
|14
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|22
|16
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|22
|17
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|21
|18
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|19
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|18
|20
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|17
|21
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|16
|22
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|15
|23
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|24
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|25
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|26
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|27
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|28
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|29
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|13
|30
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|31
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|33
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|34
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|35
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|36
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|37
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|9
|38
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|8
|39
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|40
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|42
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|43
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|44
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|45
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|5
|46
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|47
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|48
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|49
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|50
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|51
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|pts
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|36
|3
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|4
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|5
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|26
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|7
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|25
|8
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|10
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|11
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|12
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|13
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|14
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|15
|15
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|16
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|17
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|18
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|19
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|13
|20
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|22
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|23
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|24
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|25
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|7
|26
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|27
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|28
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|29
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|30
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|31
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|32
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|33
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|34
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|35
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|36
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|37
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|38
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|39
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|40
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23:20:57
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:01:21
|3
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:42
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:04:17
|6
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:42
|7
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:47
|8
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:23
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:50
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:11
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:31
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:45
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:34
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:58
|15
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:14:40
|16
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:15:52
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:16:29
|18
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:52
|19
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:23
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:24:24
|21
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:36
|22
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:33:22
|23
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:36:02
|24
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:38
|25
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:41:47
|26
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:58
|27
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:42:20
|28
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:42:44
|29
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:43:11
|30
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:47:03
|31
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:50:46
|32
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:54:37
|33
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:57:35
|34
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:02:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|15:46:52
|2
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:12
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|4
|Team RadioShack
|0:04:01
|5
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:37
|6
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:39
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:09
|8
|FDJ
|0:09:51
|9
|Leopard Trek
|0:11:23
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:27
|11
|HTC-Highroad
|0:11:33
|12
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:04
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:12:18
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:26
|15
|Katusha Team
|0:13:10
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:15:49
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:20
|18
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:24:31
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:55
|20
|Movistar Team
|0:25:16
|21
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:25:40
|22
|Lampre - ISD
|0:33:02
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy