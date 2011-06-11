Image 1 of 56 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) came from the Giro d'Italia to the Dauphine. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 56 Jean Christophe Peraud (AG2R) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 56 Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard) finishes 12th (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 56 Jerome Coppel (Saur - Sojasun) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 56 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is the points leader (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 56 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 56 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 56 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 56 Stage winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 56 Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 56 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 56 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 56 Alexandro Vinokourov (Astana) finishes (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 56 Cadel Evans (BMC) finishes (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 56 Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 56 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 56 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Team RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 56 Ben Hermans (Team RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 56 Rémy Di Gregorio (Pro Team Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 56 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 56 Jerome Coppel (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 56 David Moncoutie (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 56 Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 56 Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling) recovers after the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 56 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 56 Jerome Coppel (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 56 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 56 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 56 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 56 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) climbs toward victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 56 Bradley Wiggins leads Sky (Image credit: AFP) Image 32 of 56 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) successfully defended his yellow jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 33 of 56 Another lion, another bouquet, another yellow jersey for Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: AFP) Image 34 of 56 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was happy to be on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 35 of 56 Joaquim Rodriguez of Katusha prepares to celebrate his stage win (Image credit: AFP) Image 36 of 56 Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez approaches the finish line (Image credit: AFP) Image 37 of 56 Best young rider Jerome Coppel (Saur Sojasun) with an avian friend before the stage (Image credit: AFP) Image 38 of 56 King of the mountains Leonard Duque (Cofidis) is nearly as colourful as the parrot (Image credit: AFP) Image 39 of 56 Alexandre Vinokourov of Astana looks serious as he prepares to take a drink (Image credit: AFP) Image 40 of 56 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: AFP) Image 41 of 56 Too bad the field had not time to appreciate the landscape (Image credit: AFP) Image 42 of 56 BMC gets down to business (Image credit: AFP) Image 43 of 56 Movistar and Liquigas riders set the pace. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 56 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) after his stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 56 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) looked exhausted at the end. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 56 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) finishes (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 56 Alexandro Vinokourov (Astana) finishes (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 56 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 56 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 56 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) crosses the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 56 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 56 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) gets ready to celebrate (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 53 of 56 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 56 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had plenty of time to celebrate. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 56 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) races to victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 56 Men in black at the Dauphine (Image credit: AFP)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finally secured the victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné to confirm his climbing ability after four recent second places in similar finishes.

The tiny Spaniard jumped away on the steepest part of the climb to the finish at Le Collet d'Allevard. He was initially joined by Alexandro Vinokourov (Astana) but the Kazakhstani was unable to hold the pace and Rodriguez danced away, with his jersey blowing in the wind, to win alone, 31 seconds ahead of Robert Gesink (Rabobank).

The tough climb to the finish and the 192.5km of racing over five cols shredded the peloton with the leaders finishing one by one. Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was third at 39 seconds and stage five winner Christophe Kern (Team Europcar) was a surprising fourth at 41 seconds, after another gravity defying ride. Vinokourov fought back to finish fifth at 50 seconds, with Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) sixth at 54 seconds.





Aggressive racing

Despite the 192.5km stage including five categories climbs through the Alps and the tough finish to Le Collet d'Allevard, the action began early as riders tried hard to get into the break of the day.

Following his crash yesterday, Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was a non-starter, leaving 165 riders in the race.

Leonardo Fabio Duque (Cofidis) was first over the summit of the first climb: the côte de Châtillon-sur-Cluses, but then the racing exploded when Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) attacked on the descent. He was quickly caught but other attacks formed and were pulled back after 20km, 30km and 40km of racing. The high speed caused several casualties with Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Highroad), Oscar Pujol (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Jan Tratnik (Quick Step), John Murphy (BMC) and Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) all abandoning the race.

On the Col des Aravais, a bigger move formed that included Jelle Vandendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Sébastien Joly (Saur-Sojasun), Amaël Moinard (BMC), Robert Gesink and Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank), Maciej Paterski (Liquigas), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Yuriy Trofimov (Katusha), Sandy Casar (FDJ), David Lopez (Movistar), Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step), Oliver Zaugg (Leopard), Przemyslaw Niemec (Lampre-ISD) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil).

However even this was pulled back as Team Sky rode tempo on the front of the peloton.

Yet Garate refused to give up and went again at the bottom of the descent. This time Mauro Finetto (Liquigas-Cannondale), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step), Yuriy Trofimov (Katusha) and Sandy Casar (FDJ).

They worked together to quickly open a comfortable lead. They were all quality climbers but again the peloton refused to let them go clear to fight for the stage victory. At the start of the col du Grand Cucheron, they only a two-minute lead, as Team Sky riders Simon Gerrans, Juan Antonio Flecha, Rigoberto Uran, Xavier Zandio and Christian Knees policed the peloton and set an impressive tempo.

Astana took over before the final climb as it looked to set up Vinokourov for a punt at the stage victory.

The gap fell quickly but the break gained a few seconds when several cows strayed onto the road and caused some riders to crash. The presence of the huge animals on the road sparked panic in the peloton and Mikel Landa (Euskaltel) crashed hard and was forced out of the race. Fortunately everyone else was able to race on.

The breakaway was still clear at the foot of the 11km climb but they knew they would get caught and were pulled back one by one as Edvald Boasson Hagen set a rapid tempo for Wiggins. The young Norwegian sat on the front for five kilometres, tucked over his handlebars as everyone suffering in his slipstream.

His hard work caused a serious selection behind, with the likes of 2010 Dauphine winner Jani Brajkovic (RadioShack) just one of the riders to be dropped. He would finish four minutes down. Only a dozen riders were left at the front.

Boasson Hagen eventually pulled over, and almost came to a complete stop, with six kilometres to go. He had given his all for Wiggins in a classy show of team work.

Gesink attacked as Boasson Hagen eased. He got a gap as he looked for the stage victory but he was chased by the strongest riders, with Van Den Broeck looking strong. However it was Rodriguez and then Vinokourov who jumped across to Gesink.

Vino tried to go again but went into the red and so Rodriguez took advantage and quickly got a gap. Behind it was every man for themselves as they all touched their limits.

Evans struggled to handle the changes in pace, while Kern impressed yet again. Wiggins tried to keep his closest rivals in control while making sure Van Den Broeck did not gain too much time. Wiggins had to go deep but kept spinning his gear and always looked in control. One by one riders slipped from his grasp and gained a few seconds but most importantly, he also gained a few seconds on Evans.

Rodriguez celebrated his stage victory and then the riders crossed the line one by one. Wiggins bowed his head as he crossed the line but must have been proud of his performance. Baring major accidents and a bad day on Sunday, he is set to win the Critérium du Dauphiné. After his disappointing 2010 Tour de France, he seems back to the form that secured him fourth overall at the 2009 Tour de France.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5:12:47 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:31 3 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:39 4 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:41 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:50 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:54 7 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:00 8 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:09 10 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:58 11 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:16 12 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 13 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:02:44 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:48 15 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:10 16 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:03:55 17 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 18 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:58 20 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:04:04 21 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:06 22 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:09 23 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:13 24 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:04:15 25 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:22 26 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 27 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:28 28 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:04:42 29 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:04:54 30 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:58 31 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:13 32 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:27 33 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:52 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 36 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:06:40 37 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:06:48 38 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:50 39 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:54 40 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 42 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:07:16 43 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:20 44 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:07:35 45 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:07:38 46 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:50 47 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:55 48 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:35 49 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:09:17 50 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 51 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:02 52 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 53 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:10:05 54 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:13:01 55 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:13:06 56 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 57 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 59 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 60 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 61 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 62 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 63 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 64 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 65 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 67 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 68 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 69 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 70 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 71 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 73 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 77 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 79 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 80 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 82 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 83 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 84 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 85 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 86 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 87 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 88 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 89 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 90 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:18 91 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 92 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 93 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:07 94 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 95 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 98 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 99 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 100 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 101 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 102 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 103 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 104 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:35 105 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:17:42 106 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 107 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 108 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 109 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:17:50 110 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:19:21 111 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 112 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 113 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 114 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 116 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 117 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 118 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 119 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 120 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 121 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 122 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 123 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 124 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 125 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:21:29 126 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 127 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 128 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:57 129 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:23:07 130 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:23:27 131 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:27:58 132 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 133 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:04 134 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:39 135 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 136 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 137 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 138 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 139 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 140 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 141 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 142 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 143 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 144 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 145 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 146 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 147 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 148 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 149 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 150 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 151 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 152 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 153 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:44 DNF Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD DNF Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD DNF Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 15 pts 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 3 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 4 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 8 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 6 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 7 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 8 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Châtillon-sur-Cluses, 10.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 pts 2 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2: Col de Saint-Jean-de-Sixt, 48km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Col des Aravis, 58km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 10 pts 2 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 7 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 6 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 5

Mountain 4 - Col de Tamié, 104.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 pts 2 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 3 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 4 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 5 - Col du Grand Cucheron, 153km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 3 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 9 5 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 6 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 7 7 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 6 8 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 5

Mountain 6 - Le Collet d'Allevard, 192.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 20 pts 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 3 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 4 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 14 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 12 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 7 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 8 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 10 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5:13:18 2 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:17 3 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:27 4 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:38 5 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:42 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:03:44 7 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:51 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:04:23 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:27 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:42 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:21 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:23 14 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 15 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:07:04 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:12:30 17 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:35 18 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 19 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 20 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 21 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:47 23 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:36 25 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:04 26 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:22:36 27 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:22:56 28 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:29:08 29 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 31 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 32 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 33 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:13 DNF Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Europcar 15:46:52 2 Pro Team Astana 0:00:12 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 4 Team RadioShack 0:04:01 5 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:37 6 Saur - Sojasun 0:07:39 7 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:09 8 FDJ 0:09:51 9 Leopard Trek 0:11:23 10 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:11:27 11 HTC-Highroad 0:11:33 12 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:04 13 Sky Procycling 0:12:18 14 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:26 15 Katusha Team 0:13:10 16 BMC Racing Team 0:15:49 17 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:20 18 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:24:31 19 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:55 20 Movistar Team 0:25:16 21 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:25:40 22 Lampre - ISD 0:33:02

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 23:16:11 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:26 3 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:52 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:13 5 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:52 6 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:01 7 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 8 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:04:14 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:04:22 10 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:27 11 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:46 12 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:01 13 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:16 14 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:46 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:06:07 16 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:31 17 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:07:27 18 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:30 19 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:07:32 20 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:28 21 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:08:44 22 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:09:03 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:28 24 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:09:33 25 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:09 26 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:11:35 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:36 28 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:11:54 29 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:24 30 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:12:57 31 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:17 32 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:12 33 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:15 34 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:31 35 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:14:38 36 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 0:14:46 37 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:15:31 38 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:20 39 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:32 40 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:16:37 41 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:16:42 42 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:17:44 43 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:15 44 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:25 45 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:18:34 46 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:54 47 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:19 48 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:19:26 49 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:19:29 50 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:19:50 51 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:12 52 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:20:36 53 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:20:38 54 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 55 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:20:42 56 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:21:15 57 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:21:37 58 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:21:58 59 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:02 60 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:22:13 61 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:17 62 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:08 63 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:01 64 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:24 65 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:25:49 66 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:25:53 67 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:12 68 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:26:19 69 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:36 70 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:38 71 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:27:07 72 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:27:38 73 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:42 74 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:27:52 75 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:28:01 76 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:28:09 77 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:51 78 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:29:10 79 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:29:17 80 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:29:31 81 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:30:15 82 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:30:54 83 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:59 84 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:31:01 85 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:31:18 86 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:19 87 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:32:43 88 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:33:03 89 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:33:04 90 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:34:38 91 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:34:48 92 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:36:03 93 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:36:28 94 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:37:22 95 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:37:37 96 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:57 97 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:38:08 98 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:38:40 99 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:38:49 100 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:38:50 101 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:39:10 102 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:40:43 103 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:40:48 104 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:41:41 105 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:35 106 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:43:11 107 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:24 108 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:43:47 109 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:44:10 110 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:44:23 111 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:44:27 112 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:44:35 113 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:45:51 114 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:46:26 115 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 116 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:46:33 117 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:46:44 118 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:46:46 119 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:46:50 120 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:46:52 121 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:47:06 122 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:47:09 123 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:47:19 124 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:47:30 125 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:47:57 126 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:48:02 127 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:48:16 128 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:48:33 129 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:50:08 130 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:50:10 131 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:49 132 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:52:44 133 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:52:54 134 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:54:09 135 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:28 136 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:55:02 137 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:55:10 138 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:55:32 139 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:45 140 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:56:19 141 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:57:46 142 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:58:19 143 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:59:23 144 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:59:59 145 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:01:54 146 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:02:16 147 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:02:21 148 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:03:46 149 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:05:25 150 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:06:28 151 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:07:19 152 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 1:10:11 153 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:16:55

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 71 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 60 3 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 59 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 58 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 48 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 47 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 41 9 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 36 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 35 11 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 12 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 30 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 28 14 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 22 16 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 22 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 21 18 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 19 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 18 20 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 17 21 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 16 22 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 15 23 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 24 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 25 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 26 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 27 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 28 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 29 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 13 30 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 32 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 33 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 34 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 35 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 10 36 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 37 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 9 38 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 8 39 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 40 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8 42 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 43 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 44 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 45 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 5 46 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 47 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 48 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 49 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 50 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 1 51 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 45 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 36 3 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 4 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 5 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 26 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 7 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 25 8 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 24 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 10 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 11 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 17 12 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 13 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 16 14 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 15 15 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 16 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 17 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 18 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 13 19 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 13 20 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 10 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8 22 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 23 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 24 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 25 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 7 26 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 27 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 6 28 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 5 29 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 31 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 32 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 33 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 4 34 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 35 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 36 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 37 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 38 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 39 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 40 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23:20:57 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:01:21 3 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:44 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:42 5 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:04:17 6 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:42 7 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:47 8 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:23 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:50 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:08:11 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:31 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:45 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:34 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:58 15 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:14:40 16 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:15:52 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:16:29 18 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:52 19 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:23:23 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:24:24 21 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:32:36 22 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:33:22 23 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:36:02 24 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:38 25 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:41:47 26 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:41:58 27 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:42:20 28 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:42:44 29 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:43:11 30 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:47:03 31 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:50:46 32 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:54:37 33 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:57:35 34 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:02:33