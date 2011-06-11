Trending

Rodriguez climbs to mountaintop stage victory

Wiggins stays in yellow

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) came from the Giro d'Italia to the Dauphine.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Jean Christophe Peraud (AG2R)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard) finishes 12th

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Jerome Coppel (Saur - Sojasun) on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is the points leader

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stage winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alexandro Vinokourov (Astana) finishes

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cadel Evans (BMC) finishes

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Ivan Basso (Liquigas)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Team RadioShack)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Ben Hermans (Team RadioShack)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Rémy Di Gregorio (Pro Team Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Jerome Coppel (Saur - Sojasun)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
David Moncoutie (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling) recovers after the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Jerome Coppel (Saur - Sojasun)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Kanstantsin Sivtsov (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) climbs toward victory

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bradley Wiggins leads Sky

(Image credit: AFP)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) successfully defended his yellow jersey

(Image credit: AFP)
Another lion, another bouquet, another yellow jersey for Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: AFP)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was happy to be on the podium

(Image credit: AFP)
Joaquim Rodriguez of Katusha prepares to celebrate his stage win

(Image credit: AFP)
Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez approaches the finish line

(Image credit: AFP)
Best young rider Jerome Coppel (Saur Sojasun) with an avian friend before the stage

(Image credit: AFP)
King of the mountains Leonard Duque (Cofidis) is nearly as colourful as the parrot

(Image credit: AFP)
Alexandre Vinokourov of Astana looks serious as he prepares to take a drink

(Image credit: AFP)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: AFP)
Too bad the field had not time to appreciate the landscape

(Image credit: AFP)
BMC gets down to business

(Image credit: AFP)
Movistar and Liquigas riders set the pace.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) after his stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) looked exhausted at the end.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) finishes

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alexandro Vinokourov (Astana) finishes

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) crosses the line

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) gets ready to celebrate

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had plenty of time to celebrate.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) races to victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Men in black at the Dauphine

(Image credit: AFP)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finally secured the victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné to confirm his climbing ability after four recent second places in similar finishes.

The tiny Spaniard jumped away on the steepest part of the climb to the finish at Le Collet d'Allevard. He was initially joined by Alexandro Vinokourov (Astana) but the Kazakhstani was unable to hold the pace and Rodriguez danced away, with his jersey blowing in the wind, to win alone, 31 seconds ahead of Robert Gesink (Rabobank).

The tough climb to the finish and the 192.5km of racing over five cols shredded the peloton with the leaders finishing one by one. Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was third at 39 seconds and stage five winner Christophe Kern (Team Europcar) was a surprising fourth at 41 seconds, after another gravity defying ride. Vinokourov fought back to finish fifth at 50 seconds, with Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) sixth at 54 seconds.

Aggressive racing

Despite the 192.5km stage including five categories climbs through the Alps and the tough finish to Le Collet d'Allevard, the action began early as riders tried hard to get into the break of the day.

Following his crash yesterday, Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was a non-starter, leaving 165 riders in the race.

Leonardo Fabio Duque (Cofidis) was first over the summit of the first climb: the côte de Châtillon-sur-Cluses, but then the racing exploded when Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) attacked on the descent. He was quickly caught but other attacks formed and were pulled back after 20km, 30km and 40km of racing. The high speed caused several casualties with Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Highroad), Oscar Pujol (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Jan Tratnik (Quick Step), John Murphy (BMC) and Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) all abandoning the race.

On the Col des Aravais, a bigger move formed that included Jelle Vandendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Sébastien Joly (Saur-Sojasun), Amaël Moinard (BMC), Robert Gesink and Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank), Maciej Paterski (Liquigas), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Yuriy Trofimov (Katusha), Sandy Casar (FDJ), David Lopez (Movistar), Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step), Oliver Zaugg (Leopard), Przemyslaw Niemec (Lampre-ISD) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil).

However even this was pulled back as Team Sky rode tempo on the front of the peloton.

Yet Garate refused to give up and went again at the bottom of the descent. This time Mauro Finetto (Liquigas-Cannondale), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step), Yuriy Trofimov (Katusha) and Sandy Casar (FDJ).

They worked together to quickly open a comfortable lead. They were all quality climbers but again the peloton refused to let them go clear to fight for the stage victory. At the start of the col du Grand Cucheron, they only a two-minute lead, as Team Sky riders Simon Gerrans, Juan Antonio Flecha, Rigoberto Uran, Xavier Zandio and Christian Knees policed the peloton and set an impressive tempo.

Astana took over before the final climb as it looked to set up Vinokourov for a punt at the stage victory.

The gap fell quickly but the break gained a few seconds when several cows strayed onto the road and caused some riders to crash. The presence of the huge animals on the road sparked panic in the peloton and Mikel Landa (Euskaltel) crashed hard and was forced out of the race. Fortunately everyone else was able to race on.

The breakaway was still clear at the foot of the 11km climb but they knew they would get caught and were pulled back one by one as Edvald Boasson Hagen set a rapid tempo for Wiggins. The young Norwegian sat on the front for five kilometres, tucked over his handlebars as everyone suffering in his slipstream.

His hard work caused a serious selection behind, with the likes of 2010 Dauphine winner Jani Brajkovic (RadioShack) just one of the riders to be dropped. He would finish four minutes down. Only a dozen riders were left at the front.

Boasson Hagen eventually pulled over, and almost came to a complete stop, with six kilometres to go. He had given his all for Wiggins in a classy show of team work.

Gesink attacked as Boasson Hagen eased. He got a gap as he looked for the stage victory but he was chased by the strongest riders, with Van Den Broeck looking strong. However it was Rodriguez and then Vinokourov who jumped across to Gesink.

Vino tried to go again but went into the red and so Rodriguez took advantage and quickly got a gap. Behind it was every man for themselves as they all touched their limits.

Evans struggled to handle the changes in pace, while Kern impressed yet again. Wiggins tried to keep his closest rivals in control while making sure Van Den Broeck did not gain too much time. Wiggins had to go deep but kept spinning his gear and always looked in control. One by one riders slipped from his grasp and gained a few seconds but most importantly, he also gained a few seconds on Evans.

Rodriguez celebrated his stage victory and then the riders crossed the line one by one. Wiggins bowed his head as he crossed the line but must have been proud of his performance. Baring major accidents and a bad day on Sunday, he is set to win the Critérium du Dauphiné. After his disappointing 2010 Tour de France, he seems back to the form that secured him fourth overall at the 2009 Tour de France.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team5:12:47
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:31
3Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:39
4Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:41
5Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:50
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:54
7Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:00
8Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:09
10Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:58
11David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:16
12Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
13Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:02:44
14Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:48
15Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:10
16Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:03:55
17Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
18Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:58
20Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:04:04
21Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:06
22Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:09
23Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:13
24Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:04:15
25Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:22
26Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
27Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:28
28Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:04:42
29Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:04:54
30Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:58
31Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:13
32Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:27
33Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:52
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
35Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
36Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:06:40
37Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:06:48
38Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:50
39Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:54
40Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
41Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
42Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:07:16
43Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:20
44Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:07:35
45Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:07:38
46Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:50
47Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:55
48Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:35
49Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:09:17
50Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
51Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:02
52Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
53Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:10:05
54Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:13:01
55Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:13:06
56Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
57Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
59Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
60Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
61Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
62Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
63Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
64Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
65Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
67Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
68Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
69Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
70Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
71Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
72Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
73Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
74Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
75Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
77Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
79Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
80David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
81Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
82Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
83Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
84David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
85Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
86Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
88Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
89Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
90Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:18
91Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
92Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
93Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:07
94Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
95Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
98Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
99Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
100Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
101Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
102Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
103Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
104Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:35
105Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:17:42
106Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
107Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
108Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
109Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:17:50
110Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:19:21
111Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
112Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
113Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
114Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
116Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
117Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
118Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
119Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
120Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
121Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
122Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
123Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
124Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
125William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:21:29
126Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
127Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
128Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:57
129Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:23:07
130Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:23:27
131Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:27:58
132Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
133Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:04
134José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:39
135Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
136Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
137Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
138Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
139Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
140Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
141Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
142Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
143Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
144Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
145John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
146Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
147Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
148Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
149Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
150Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
151Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
152Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
153Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:44
DNFBalint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
DNFÓscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFJohn Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFMikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFJan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFAndrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
DNFVitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team15pts
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team12
3Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
4Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar8
5Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana6
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling5
7Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4
8Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
10Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Châtillon-sur-Cluses, 10.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3pts
2Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Mountain 2: Col de Saint-Jean-de-Sixt, 48km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Col des Aravis, 58km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD10pts
2Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar7
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
6Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team5

Mountain 4 - Col de Tamié, 104.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4pts
2Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
3Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
4Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 5 - Col du Grand Cucheron, 153km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team15pts
2Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
3Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar9
5Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team8
6Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ7
7Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team6
8Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team5

Mountain 6 - Le Collet d'Allevard, 192.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team20pts
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18
3Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
4Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar14
5Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana12
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling10
7Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard8
8Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
10Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5:13:18
2Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:17
3Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:27
4Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:38
5Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:42
6Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:03:44
7Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:51
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:04:23
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:27
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:42
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:21
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
13Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:23
14Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
15Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:07:04
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:12:30
17Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:35
18Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
19Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
20Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
21Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
22Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:47
23Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
24Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:36
25Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:04
26Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:22:36
27Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:22:56
28Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:29:08
29Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
30Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
31Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
32John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
33Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:13
DNFJan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFMikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar15:46:52
2Pro Team Astana0:00:12
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
4Team RadioShack0:04:01
5Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:37
6Saur - Sojasun0:07:39
7Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:09
8FDJ0:09:51
9Leopard Trek0:11:23
10Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:27
11HTC-Highroad0:11:33
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:04
13Sky Procycling0:12:18
14Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:26
15Katusha Team0:13:10
16BMC Racing Team0:15:49
17Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:20
18Quickstep Cycling Team0:24:31
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:55
20Movistar Team0:25:16
21Team Garmin-Cervelo0:25:40
22Lampre - ISD0:33:02

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling23:16:11
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:26
3Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:52
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:13
5Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:52
6Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:01
7Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
8Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:04:14
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:04:22
10Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:27
11Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:46
12Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:01
13David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:16
14Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:46
15Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:06:07
16Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:31
17Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:07:27
18Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:30
19Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:07:32
20Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:28
21Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:08:44
22Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:09:03
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:28
24Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:09:33
25Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:09
26Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:11:35
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:36
28Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:11:54
29Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:24
30Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:12:57
31Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:17
32Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:12
33Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:15
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:31
35Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:14:38
36Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:14:46
37Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:15:31
38Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:20
39Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:32
40Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:16:37
41Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:16:42
42Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:17:44
43Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:15
44Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:25
45Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:18:34
46Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:54
47Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:19
48Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:19:26
49Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:19:29
50Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:19:50
51Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:12
52Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:20:36
53Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:20:38
54Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
55Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:20:42
56Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:21:15
57Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:21:37
58Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:21:58
59Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:02
60Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:22:13
61Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:17
62David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:08
63Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:01
64Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:24
65David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:25:49
66Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:25:53
67Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:12
68Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:26:19
69Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:36
70Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:38
71Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:27:07
72Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:27:38
73Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:42
74Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:27:52
75Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:28:01
76Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:28:09
77Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:51
78Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:29:10
79Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:29:17
80Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:29:31
81Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:30:15
82Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:30:54
83Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:59
84Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:31:01
85Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:31:18
86Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:19
87Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:32:43
88Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:33:03
89Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:33:04
90Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:34:38
91Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:34:48
92Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:36:03
93Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:36:28
94Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:37:22
95Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:37:37
96Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:57
97Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:38:08
98Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:38:40
99Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:38:49
100Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:38:50
101Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:39:10
102Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:40:43
103Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:40:48
104Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:41:41
105Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:35
106Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:43:11
107Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:43:24
108William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:43:47
109Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:44:10
110Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:44:23
111Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:44:27
112Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:44:35
113Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:51
114Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:46:26
115Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
116Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:46:33
117Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:46:44
118Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:46:46
119Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:46:50
120Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:46:52
121Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:47:06
122Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:47:09
123Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:47:19
124Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:47:30
125Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:47:57
126Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:48:02
127Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:48:16
128Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:48:33
129Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:50:08
130Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:50:10
131Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:49
132Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:52:44
133Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:52:54
134Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:54:09
135Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:28
136Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:55:02
137Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:55:10
138John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:55:32
139Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:45
140Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:56:19
141Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:57:46
142José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:58:19
143Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:59:23
144Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:59:59
145Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:01:54
146Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:02:16
147Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:02:21
148Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:03:46
149Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:05:25
150Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:06:28
151Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:07:19
152Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar1:10:11
153Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:16:55

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team71pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling60
3Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana59
4John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad58
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar48
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto47
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling47
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team41
9Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar36
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne35
11Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
12Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard30
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ28
14Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
15Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack22
16Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD22
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack21
18Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team18
19Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana18
20Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek17
21William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ16
22Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad15
23Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
24Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
25Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15
26Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
27Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team14
28Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
29Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team13
30Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo13
31Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team12
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
33Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
34Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
35Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar10
36Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale9
37Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack9
38Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad8
39David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
40Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar8
42David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
43Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
44Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team6
45Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek5
46Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling4
47Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
48Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
49Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
50Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek1
51Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne45pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team36
3Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi30
4Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale29
5Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team26
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto26
7Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana25
8Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar24
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team24
10Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team21
11Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard17
12Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD16
13Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar16
14Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD15
15Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling15
16Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
17Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
18Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar13
19Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ13
20Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack10
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar8
22Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
23Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
24Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
25Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ7
26Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
27Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team6
28Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team5
29Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5
30Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
31Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
32Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
33Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar4
34John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
35Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
36Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
37Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
38Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
39Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1
40Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun23:20:57
2Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:01:21
3Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:44
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:42
5Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:04:17
6Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:42
7Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:47
8Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:23
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:50
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:08:11
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:31
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:45
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:34
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:58
15Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:14:40
16Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:15:52
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:16:29
18Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:52
19Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:23:23
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:24:24
21Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:32:36
22Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:33:22
23Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:36:02
24Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:38
25Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:41:47
26Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:41:58
27Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:42:20
28Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:42:44
29Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:43:11
30Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:47:03
31John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:50:46
32Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:54:37
33Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:57:35
34Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:02:33

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar15:46:52
2Pro Team Astana0:00:12
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
4Team RadioShack0:04:01
5Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:37
6Saur - Sojasun0:07:39
7Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:09
8FDJ0:09:51
9Leopard Trek0:11:23
10Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:27
11HTC-Highroad0:11:33
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:04
13Sky Procycling0:12:18
14Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:26
15Katusha Team0:13:10
16BMC Racing Team0:15:49
17Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:20
18Quickstep Cycling Team0:24:31
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:55
20Movistar Team0:25:16
21Team Garmin-Cervelo0:25:40
22Lampre - ISD0:33:02

 

