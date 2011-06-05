Trending

Boom blasts to prologue win

Flying Dutchman bests Vinokourov and Wiggins

Image 1 of 40

Lars Boom (Rabobank) during the Criterium du Dauphine prologue.

Lars Boom (Rabobank) during the Criterium du Dauphine prologue.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 40

Lars Boom (Rabobank) dealt well with the climb.

Lars Boom (Rabobank) dealt well with the climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 40

Lars Boom (Rabobank) takes the first yellow jersey of the race.

Lars Boom (Rabobank) takes the first yellow jersey of the race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 40

Lars Boom (Rabobank) was masterful in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne.

Lars Boom (Rabobank) was masterful in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 40

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) takes fourth place in the prologue.

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) takes fourth place in the prologue.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 40

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) in the Criterium du Dauphine prologue.

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) in the Criterium du Dauphine prologue.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 40

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was quick, but could still only manage 3rd.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was quick, but could still only manage 3rd.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 40

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) was feeling the effects of his training crash.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) was feeling the effects of his training crash.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 40

Cadel Evans (BMC) put in a solid display in the Criterium du Dauphine prologue.

Cadel Evans (BMC) put in a solid display in the Criterium du Dauphine prologue.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 40

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) made little impact.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) made little impact.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 40

Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale) during the Criterium du Dauphine prologue.

Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale) during the Criterium du Dauphine prologue.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 40

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) was best of the overall contenders.

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) was best of the overall contenders.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 40

Andrei Kashechkin (Lampre-ISD) was 30th.

Andrei Kashechkin (Lampre-ISD) was 30th.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 40

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 40

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) is British TT champion.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) is British TT champion.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 40

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) put in a fine time trial but missed out on the win.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) put in a fine time trial but missed out on the win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 40

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) was back in action after a difficult period.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) was back in action after a difficult period.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 40

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) will sparkle when the race hits the mountains.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) will sparkle when the race hits the mountains.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 40

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) never found his rhythm on a testing circuit.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) never found his rhythm on a testing circuit.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 40

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) is still searching for form.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) is still searching for form.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 40

Lars Boom (Rabobank) hurtles towards the finish.

Lars Boom (Rabobank) hurtles towards the finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 40

Lars Boom (Rabobank) puts in a huge effort to win in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne.

Lars Boom (Rabobank) puts in a huge effort to win in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 40

Cadel Evans (BMC) is the man to beat at the Dauphine.

Cadel Evans (BMC) is the man to beat at the Dauphine.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 40

Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis) in the colours of French time trial champion.

Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis) in the colours of French time trial champion.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 40

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) put in a solid display in the prologue.

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) put in a solid display in the prologue.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 40

Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) is out to defend his Dauphine title.

Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) is out to defend his Dauphine title.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 40

Lars Boom (Rabobank) salutes from the podium.

Lars Boom (Rabobank) salutes from the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 40

Lars Boom (Rabobank) is a formidable prologue rider.

Lars Boom (Rabobank) is a formidable prologue rider.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 40

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) after his pre-prologue reconnaissance

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) after his pre-prologue reconnaissance
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 40

Lars Boom (Rabobank) readies himself for the off.

Lars Boom (Rabobank) readies himself for the off.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 40

A determined Cadel Evans (BMC) kicks off his Dauphine.

A determined Cadel Evans (BMC) kicks off his Dauphine.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 40

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) in the start house.

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) in the start house.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 40

Lars Boom (Rabobank) in the yellow and blue jersey.

Lars Boom (Rabobank) in the yellow and blue jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 40

Lars Boom (Rabobank) with the spoils.

Lars Boom (Rabobank) with the spoils.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 40

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) came from the Giro d'Italia to the Dauphine.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) came from the Giro d'Italia to the Dauphine.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 40

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) in full flight during the prologue of the Criterium du Dauphine.

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) in full flight during the prologue of the Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 40

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) digs deep at the Dauphine.

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) digs deep at the Dauphine.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 40

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) in the colours of US Champion.

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) in the colours of US Champion.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 40

Vladimir Karpets leads Katusha's charge.

Vladimir Karpets leads Katusha's charge.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 40

Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) in action in the prologue.

Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) in action in the prologue.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Lars Boom (Rabobank) rocketed to victory on the opening day of the Critérium du Dauphiné with a masterful performance in the prologue time trial in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne. He edged out Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) by two seconds with the impressive Bradley Wiggins (Sky) a further three seconds back in third.

The Dutchman took full advantage of a course well-suited to his characteristics to put daylight between himself and time trial specialists such as Wiggins to claim the race’s first yellow jersey

“My prologue is good if I train hard,” Boom said afterwards. “It was a very nice prologue, 5.4km with a small hill, so it was perfect for me.”

Boom admitted that he has been struggling with a knee injury in the run-up to the race, but the 25-year-old showed no ill effects as he scorched around the course to clock the fastest time of the day.

“I didn’t expect it,” he said. “I had some problems with my knee last week, since the Tour of California. I’m happy it’s going well now and I’m happy to have won.”

Second-placed Alexandre Vinokourov never realistically threatened Boom’s fine time, but the Kazakh will undoubtedly be pleased to have been the best-placed of the overall contenders on the opening day. He was 7 seconds clear of Cadel Evans (BMC) and 12 ahead of Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and defending champion Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack).

“The legs are turning over very well, I had some good sensations,” Vinokourov said. “It’s very good.”

Meanwhile, Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) could only manage a lowly 102nd place, coughing up over 30 seconds to Vinokourov as he continues his recovery from a recent training crash at Mount Etna.

How it unfolded

After carrying out their pre-stage reconnaissance under heavy morning rainfall, the Dauphiné peloton would have been fearing the worst ahead of Sunday’s prologue, but mercifully the roads had begun to dry by the time the first starters rolled down the ramp.

The early pace-setter was Cyrille Lemoine (Saur-Sojasun), who clocked an impressive 6:28 to best the times of the in-form Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Rabobank’s Paul Martens. Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) set off early, but he couldn’t get close to Lemoine’s time and managed only a disappointing 34th place on the day, well below his own high expectations.

Indeed, Lemoine’s time was to last at the top of the leaderboard for much of the afternoon, as a rain shower soon after Martin finished had an obvious impact on the times of those who were to follow. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was among those to suffer from the wet conditions, but the Norwegian still managed to squeeze inside the top 20.

In the final hour of the prologue, the rain stopped, and with the sun forcing its way through the clouds, the roads dried up quickly. Bled Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale) gratefully took advantage of the improved conditions to better Lemoine’s time, and soon afterwards Bradley Wiggins scorched around the course in 6:23 to set what looked like the winning time. The Englishman, fresh from beating Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) in the Bayern Rundfahrt time trial, put in a typically stylish display to finish in provisional first and he seemed set to take the first yellow jersey.

It was not to be, however, as Lars Boom sliced all of five seconds off Wiggins’ time to take his second prologue win of the year. The Dutchman showcased his talents by making light work of the climb and then dealing capably with the technical corners that followed to take a convincing victory.

Another man to impress was HTC-Highroad’s John Degenkolb, who finished fourth on the stage and claimed possession of the white jersey, while French hope Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) gave notice of his form with a tenth-place finish. Cadel Evans (BMC) rode a solid time trial to finish in 7th place, and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) did his overall chances no harm with a solid 14th place.

The best of the overall contenders was Vinokourov, however, and he surprised many to finish ahead of no less a figure than Wiggins in the short test. With the mountains looming, the seconds won and lost by the overall contenders at Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne should count for little in a week’s time, but the Kazakh will undoubtedly be pleased to have dealt an early blow.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6:18:12
2Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:02
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:05
4John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:06
5Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:08
6Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:00:09
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:10
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:11
11Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:12
12Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
13Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:13
14Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:14
16Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
18Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
20Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
22Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
24Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:16
26Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
28Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
30Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
32Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:17
33Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
35Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
37Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
38Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
39Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:19
40Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
41Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
42Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
43William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
44Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
45Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
46Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:20
47Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:21
48Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
49Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
50Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
50Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
52Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
53Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
54David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
55Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
56Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:23
57Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
58John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
59Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
60Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
61Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
62David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
63Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
64Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:24
65Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
67Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
68Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:25
69Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
70Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
72Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
73Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:26
74Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
75Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
76Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
77Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:28
78Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
79Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
80Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
81Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:29
82Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
83Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
84Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
85Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
86Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
87Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
88Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:30
89Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
90Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
91Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
92Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
94Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
95Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
96Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
97Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
98Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:32
99Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:33
100Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
101Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:34
103Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
104Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
104Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
106Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
107Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:35
108Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
109Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
110Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
111Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
112Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
113Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
113Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
115Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
116Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
117Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:36
118Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
120Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
121Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
122Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
123Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
124Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:37
125Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
126Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
127Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:38
128Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:39
129Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
130Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
131Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
132Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:40
133Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
134Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
135Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
136Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
136Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
138Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
139Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
140Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
141Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
142Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
143Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
144Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
145Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
146Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
147Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:44
148Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
149Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
150Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
151Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:45
152Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
153Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
154Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
155Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:46
156Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
158Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:47
159Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
160Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:48
161Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:00:50
162Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:00:52
163Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
164Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:55
165Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:57
166Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
167Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:58
168Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:00
169Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:02
170Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
171Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:05
172David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:24
173Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:32
174Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:41
175Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:54

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6:18:12
2Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:02
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:05
4John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:06
5Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:08
6Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:00:09
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:10
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:11
11Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:12
12Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
13Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:13
14Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:14
16Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
18Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
20Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
22Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
24Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:16
26Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
28Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
30Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
32Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:17
33Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
35Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
37Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
38Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
39Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:19
40Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
41Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
42Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
43William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
44Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
45Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
46Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:20
47Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:21
48Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
49Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
50Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
50Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
52Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
53Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
54David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
55Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
56Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:23
57Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
58John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
59Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
60Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
61Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
62David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
63Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
64Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:24
65Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
67Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
68Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:25
69Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
70Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
72Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
73Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:26
74Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
75Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
76Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
77Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:28
78Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
79Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
80Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
81Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:29
82Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
83Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
84Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
85Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
86Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
87Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
88Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:30
89Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
90Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
91Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
92Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
94Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
95Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
96Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
97Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
98Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:32
99Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:33
100Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
101Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:34
103Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
104Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
104Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
106Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
107Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:35
108Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
109Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
110Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
111Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
112Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
113Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
113Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
115Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
116Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
117Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:36
118Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
120Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
121Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
122Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
123Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
124Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:37
125Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
126Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
127Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:38
128Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:39
129Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
130Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
131Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
132Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:40
133Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
134Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
135Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
136Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
136Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
138Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
139Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
140Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
141Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
142Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
143Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
144Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
145Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
146Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
147Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:44
148Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
149Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
150Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
151Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:45
152Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
153Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
154Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
155Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:46
156Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
158Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:47
159Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
160Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:48
161Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:00:50
162Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:00:52
163Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
164Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:55
165Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:57
166Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
167Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:58
168Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:00
169Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:02
170Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
171Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:05
172David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:24
173Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:32
174Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:41
175Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:54

