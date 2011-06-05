Image 1 of 40 Lars Boom (Rabobank) during the Criterium du Dauphine prologue. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 40 Lars Boom (Rabobank) dealt well with the climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 40 Lars Boom (Rabobank) takes the first yellow jersey of the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 40 Lars Boom (Rabobank) was masterful in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 40 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) takes fourth place in the prologue. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 40 Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) in the Criterium du Dauphine prologue. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 40 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was quick, but could still only manage 3rd. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 40 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) was feeling the effects of his training crash. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 40 Cadel Evans (BMC) put in a solid display in the Criterium du Dauphine prologue. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 40 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) made little impact. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 40 Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale) during the Criterium du Dauphine prologue. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 40 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) was best of the overall contenders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 40 Andrei Kashechkin (Lampre-ISD) was 30th. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 40 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 40 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) is British TT champion. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 40 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) put in a fine time trial but missed out on the win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 40 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) was back in action after a difficult period. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 40 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) will sparkle when the race hits the mountains. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 40 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) never found his rhythm on a testing circuit. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 40 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) is still searching for form. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 40 Lars Boom (Rabobank) hurtles towards the finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 40 Lars Boom (Rabobank) puts in a huge effort to win in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 40 Cadel Evans (BMC) is the man to beat at the Dauphine. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 40 Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis) in the colours of French time trial champion. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 40 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) put in a solid display in the prologue. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 40 Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) is out to defend his Dauphine title. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 40 Lars Boom (Rabobank) salutes from the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 40 Lars Boom (Rabobank) is a formidable prologue rider. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 40 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) after his pre-prologue reconnaissance (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 40 Lars Boom (Rabobank) readies himself for the off. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 40 A determined Cadel Evans (BMC) kicks off his Dauphine. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 40 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) in the start house. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 40 Lars Boom (Rabobank) in the yellow and blue jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 40 Lars Boom (Rabobank) with the spoils. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 40 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) came from the Giro d'Italia to the Dauphine. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 40 Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) in full flight during the prologue of the Criterium du Dauphine. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 40 David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) digs deep at the Dauphine. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 40 David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) in the colours of US Champion. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 40 Vladimir Karpets leads Katusha's charge. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 40 Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) in action in the prologue. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Lars Boom (Rabobank) rocketed to victory on the opening day of the Critérium du Dauphiné with a masterful performance in the prologue time trial in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne. He edged out Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) by two seconds with the impressive Bradley Wiggins (Sky) a further three seconds back in third.

The Dutchman took full advantage of a course well-suited to his characteristics to put daylight between himself and time trial specialists such as Wiggins to claim the race’s first yellow jersey

“My prologue is good if I train hard,” Boom said afterwards. “It was a very nice prologue, 5.4km with a small hill, so it was perfect for me.”

Boom admitted that he has been struggling with a knee injury in the run-up to the race, but the 25-year-old showed no ill effects as he scorched around the course to clock the fastest time of the day.

“I didn’t expect it,” he said. “I had some problems with my knee last week, since the Tour of California. I’m happy it’s going well now and I’m happy to have won.”

Second-placed Alexandre Vinokourov never realistically threatened Boom’s fine time, but the Kazakh will undoubtedly be pleased to have been the best-placed of the overall contenders on the opening day. He was 7 seconds clear of Cadel Evans (BMC) and 12 ahead of Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and defending champion Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack).

“The legs are turning over very well, I had some good sensations,” Vinokourov said. “It’s very good.”

Meanwhile, Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) could only manage a lowly 102nd place, coughing up over 30 seconds to Vinokourov as he continues his recovery from a recent training crash at Mount Etna.

How it unfolded

After carrying out their pre-stage reconnaissance under heavy morning rainfall, the Dauphiné peloton would have been fearing the worst ahead of Sunday’s prologue, but mercifully the roads had begun to dry by the time the first starters rolled down the ramp.

The early pace-setter was Cyrille Lemoine (Saur-Sojasun), who clocked an impressive 6:28 to best the times of the in-form Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Rabobank’s Paul Martens. Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) set off early, but he couldn’t get close to Lemoine’s time and managed only a disappointing 34th place on the day, well below his own high expectations.

Indeed, Lemoine’s time was to last at the top of the leaderboard for much of the afternoon, as a rain shower soon after Martin finished had an obvious impact on the times of those who were to follow. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was among those to suffer from the wet conditions, but the Norwegian still managed to squeeze inside the top 20.

In the final hour of the prologue, the rain stopped, and with the sun forcing its way through the clouds, the roads dried up quickly. Bled Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale) gratefully took advantage of the improved conditions to better Lemoine’s time, and soon afterwards Bradley Wiggins scorched around the course in 6:23 to set what looked like the winning time. The Englishman, fresh from beating Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) in the Bayern Rundfahrt time trial, put in a typically stylish display to finish in provisional first and he seemed set to take the first yellow jersey.

It was not to be, however, as Lars Boom sliced all of five seconds off Wiggins’ time to take his second prologue win of the year. The Dutchman showcased his talents by making light work of the climb and then dealing capably with the technical corners that followed to take a convincing victory.

Another man to impress was HTC-Highroad’s John Degenkolb, who finished fourth on the stage and claimed possession of the white jersey, while French hope Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) gave notice of his form with a tenth-place finish. Cadel Evans (BMC) rode a solid time trial to finish in 7th place, and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) did his overall chances no harm with a solid 14th place.

The best of the overall contenders was Vinokourov, however, and he surprised many to finish ahead of no less a figure than Wiggins in the short test. With the mountains looming, the seconds won and lost by the overall contenders at Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne should count for little in a week’s time, but the Kazakh will undoubtedly be pleased to have dealt an early blow.

Full Results

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 12 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 8 5 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 5 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:06:24 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:02 3 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:05 4 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:06 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:09 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:10 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:12 9 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:00:13 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:14 11 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:17 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 13 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 14 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 15 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:18 16 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:19 18 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:23 19 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 20 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:24 22 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:00:25 24 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:27 25 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:28 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:29 28 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:30 29 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:31 30 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:33 31 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 33 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 34 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 35 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 36 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:40 37 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:42 38 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58 39 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:48

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:21 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 3 Pro Team Astana 0:00:07 4 Sky Procycling 0:00:08 5 Saur-Sojasun 0:00:13 6 HTC - Highroad 0:00:15 7 Team Radioshack 0:00:16 8 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:21 9 FDJ 0:00:24 10 Movistar Team 0:00:26 11 Team Leopard-Trek 12 BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 13 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:28 14 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:34 15 Team Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:36 16 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:00:42 17 Team Europcar 18 Katusha Team 0:00:43 19 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:50 20 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:00:58 21 Lampre - ISD 0:01:03 22 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:05

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6:18:12 2 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:02 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:05 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:06 5 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:08 6 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:00:09 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:10 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:11 11 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:12 12 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 13 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:13 14 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 15 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:14 16 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 18 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 20 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 22 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 24 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:16 26 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 27 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 30 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 32 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:17 33 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 35 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 37 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 39 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:19 40 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 42 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 43 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 44 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 45 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 46 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:20 47 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:21 48 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 49 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 50 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 52 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 53 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 54 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 55 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 56 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:23 57 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 58 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 59 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 60 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 61 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 62 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 64 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:24 65 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 66 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 68 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:25 69 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 70 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 73 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:26 74 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 75 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 76 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 77 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:28 78 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 79 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 80 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 81 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:29 82 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 83 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 84 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 85 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 86 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:30 89 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 90 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 92 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 94 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 95 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 96 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 97 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 98 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:32 99 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:33 100 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 101 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:34 103 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 104 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 104 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 106 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 107 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:35 108 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 109 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 110 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 111 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 112 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 113 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 113 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 115 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 116 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 117 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:36 118 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 121 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 122 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 124 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:37 125 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 126 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 127 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:38 128 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:39 129 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 130 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 131 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 132 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:40 133 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 134 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 135 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 136 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 136 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 138 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 139 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 140 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 141 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 142 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 143 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 144 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 145 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 146 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 147 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:44 148 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 149 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 150 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 151 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:45 152 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 153 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 154 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 155 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:46 156 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 157 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 158 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:47 159 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 160 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:48 161 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:50 162 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:00:52 163 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 164 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:55 165 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:57 166 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 167 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:58 168 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:00 169 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:02 170 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:04 171 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:05 172 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:24 173 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:32 174 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:41 175 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:54

