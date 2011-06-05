Boom blasts to prologue win
Flying Dutchman bests Vinokourov and Wiggins
Prologue: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne - Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne
Lars Boom (Rabobank) rocketed to victory on the opening day of the Critérium du Dauphiné with a masterful performance in the prologue time trial in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne. He edged out Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) by two seconds with the impressive Bradley Wiggins (Sky) a further three seconds back in third.
The Dutchman took full advantage of a course well-suited to his characteristics to put daylight between himself and time trial specialists such as Wiggins to claim the race’s first yellow jersey
“My prologue is good if I train hard,” Boom said afterwards. “It was a very nice prologue, 5.4km with a small hill, so it was perfect for me.”
Boom admitted that he has been struggling with a knee injury in the run-up to the race, but the 25-year-old showed no ill effects as he scorched around the course to clock the fastest time of the day.
“I didn’t expect it,” he said. “I had some problems with my knee last week, since the Tour of California. I’m happy it’s going well now and I’m happy to have won.”
Second-placed Alexandre Vinokourov never realistically threatened Boom’s fine time, but the Kazakh will undoubtedly be pleased to have been the best-placed of the overall contenders on the opening day. He was 7 seconds clear of Cadel Evans (BMC) and 12 ahead of Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and defending champion Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack).
“The legs are turning over very well, I had some good sensations,” Vinokourov said. “It’s very good.”
Meanwhile, Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) could only manage a lowly 102nd place, coughing up over 30 seconds to Vinokourov as he continues his recovery from a recent training crash at Mount Etna.
How it unfolded
After carrying out their pre-stage reconnaissance under heavy morning rainfall, the Dauphiné peloton would have been fearing the worst ahead of Sunday’s prologue, but mercifully the roads had begun to dry by the time the first starters rolled down the ramp.
The early pace-setter was Cyrille Lemoine (Saur-Sojasun), who clocked an impressive 6:28 to best the times of the in-form Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Rabobank’s Paul Martens. Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) set off early, but he couldn’t get close to Lemoine’s time and managed only a disappointing 34th place on the day, well below his own high expectations.
Indeed, Lemoine’s time was to last at the top of the leaderboard for much of the afternoon, as a rain shower soon after Martin finished had an obvious impact on the times of those who were to follow. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was among those to suffer from the wet conditions, but the Norwegian still managed to squeeze inside the top 20.
In the final hour of the prologue, the rain stopped, and with the sun forcing its way through the clouds, the roads dried up quickly. Bled Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale) gratefully took advantage of the improved conditions to better Lemoine’s time, and soon afterwards Bradley Wiggins scorched around the course in 6:23 to set what looked like the winning time. The Englishman, fresh from beating Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) in the Bayern Rundfahrt time trial, put in a typically stylish display to finish in provisional first and he seemed set to take the first yellow jersey.
It was not to be, however, as Lars Boom sliced all of five seconds off Wiggins’ time to take his second prologue win of the year. The Dutchman showcased his talents by making light work of the climb and then dealing capably with the technical corners that followed to take a convincing victory.
Another man to impress was HTC-Highroad’s John Degenkolb, who finished fourth on the stage and claimed possession of the white jersey, while French hope Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) gave notice of his form with a tenth-place finish. Cadel Evans (BMC) rode a solid time trial to finish in 7th place, and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) did his overall chances no harm with a solid 14th place.
The best of the overall contenders was Vinokourov, however, and he surprised many to finish ahead of no less a figure than Wiggins in the short test. With the mountains looming, the seconds won and lost by the overall contenders at Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne should count for little in a week’s time, but the Kazakh will undoubtedly be pleased to have dealt an early blow.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6:18:12
|2
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:02
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:05
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:06
|5
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|6
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:00:09
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:10
|10
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:11
|11
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|13
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:13
|14
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|15
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:14
|16
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|17
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|18
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|20
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|22
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|24
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:16
|26
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|32
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:17
|33
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|35
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|37
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|39
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:19
|40
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|44
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|45
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|46
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:20
|47
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|48
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|49
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|50
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|52
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|54
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|55
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|56
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:23
|57
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|58
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|60
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|61
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|62
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|64
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:24
|65
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|66
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|68
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:25
|69
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|70
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|72
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|73
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:26
|74
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|75
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|76
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|77
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:28
|78
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|79
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|80
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|81
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:29
|82
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|83
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|84
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|85
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|86
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|89
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|92
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|94
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|95
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|96
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|97
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|98
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:32
|99
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:33
|100
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|101
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:34
|103
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|104
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|104
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|106
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|107
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:35
|108
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|109
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|110
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|111
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|112
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|113
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|113
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|115
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|116
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|117
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:36
|118
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|121
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|122
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|124
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:37
|125
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|126
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|127
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:38
|128
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:39
|129
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|130
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|131
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|132
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:40
|133
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|134
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|135
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|136
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|136
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|138
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|139
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|140
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|141
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|142
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|143
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|144
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|145
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|146
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|147
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:44
|148
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|150
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|151
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:45
|152
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|153
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|154
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|155
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|156
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|158
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:47
|159
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|160
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:48
|161
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:50
|162
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:52
|163
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|164
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:55
|165
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:57
|166
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|167
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|168
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:00
|169
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:02
|170
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|171
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:05
|172
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:24
|173
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:32
|174
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:41
|175
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:54
