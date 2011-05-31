Critérium du Dauphiné past winners
Champions from 1947 to 2010
2010 Janez Brajkovic (Slo)
2009 Alejandro Valverde (Spa)
2008 Alejandro Valverde (Spa)
2007 Christophe Moreau (Fra)
2006 Levi Leipheimer (USA)
2005 Inigo Landaluze (Spa)
2004 Iban Mayo (Spa)
2003 Lance Armstrong (USA)
2002 Lance Armstrong (USA)
2001 Christophe Moreau (Fra)
2000 Tyler Hamilton (USA)
1999 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz)
1998 Armand De las Cuevas (Fra)
1997 Udo Bolts (Ger)
1996 Miguel Indurain (Spa)
1995 Miguel Indurain (Spa)
1994 Laurent Dufaux (Swi)
1993 Laurent Dufaux (Swi)
1992 Charly Mottet (Fra)
1991 Luis Herrera (Col)
1990 Robert Millar (Sco)
1989 Charly Mottet (Fra)
1988 Luis Herrera (Col)
1987 Charly Mottet (Fra)
1986 Urs Zimmermann (Swi)
1985 Phil Anderson (Aus)
1984 Martin Ramirez (Col)
1983 Greg Lemond (USA) *
1982 Michel Laurent (Fra)
1981 Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1980 Johan Van de Velde (Ned)
1979 Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1978 Michel Pollentier (Bel)
1977 Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1976 Bernard Thévenet (Fra)
1975 Bernard Thévenet (Fra)
1974 Alain Santy (Fra)
1973 Luis Ocaña (Spa)
1972 Luis Ocaña (Spa)
1971 Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1969 Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
1966 Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
1965 Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1964 Valentin Uriona (Spa)
1963 Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1962 Raymond Mastrotto (Fra)
1961 Brian Robinson (GB)
1960 Jean Dotto (Fra)
1959 Henry Anglade (Fra)
1958 Louis Rostollan (Fra)
1957 Marcel Rohrbach (Fra)
1956 Alex Closs (Fra)
1955 Louison Bobet (Fra)
1954 Nello Lauredi (Fra)
1953 Lucien Teissiere (Fra)
1952 Jean Dotto (Fra)
1951 Nello Lauredi (Fra)
1950 Nello Lauredi (Fra)
1949 Lucien Lazarides (Fra)
1948 Edouard Fachleitner (Fra)
1947 Edouard Klabinski (Pol)
* Pascal Simon (Fra) finished first but later disqualified for doping
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy