Trending

Another win for Degenkolb

HTC-Highroad sprinter bests Boasson Hagen

Image 1 of 30

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 30

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling)

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 30

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) triumphs in stage 4

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) triumphs in stage 4
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 30

Team Sky works to defend the lead of Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Team Sky works to defend the lead of Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 30

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) and Jeremy Roy (FDJ)

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) and Jeremy Roy (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 30

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad)

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 30

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in yellow on the podium

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in yellow on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 30

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad)

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 30

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) in green

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) in green
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 30

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) raises his arms

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) raises his arms
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 30

Stage victor John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad)

Stage victor John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 30

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) wins stage 4

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 30

Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling) pulls on another yellow jersey

Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling) pulls on another yellow jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 30

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) leads the points competition

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) leads the points competition
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 30

Best young rider Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Movistar Team)

Best young rider Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 30

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) and Jeremy Roy (FDJ)

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) and Jeremy Roy (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 30

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD)

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 30

Team Astana

Team Astana
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 30

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling) sits tucked into the peloton

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling) sits tucked into the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 30

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) is all smiles after his win

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) is all smiles after his win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 30

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 30

Stage winner John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad)

Stage winner John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 30

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling)

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 30

Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling) stays in yellow

Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling) stays in yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 30

Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack)

Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 30

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) wins stage 4

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 30

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) celebrates a stage win

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) celebrates a stage win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 30

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) is the winner of stage 4

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) is the winner of stage 4
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 30

The final dash to the line

The final dash to the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 30

Geraint Thomas (Sky Procycling)

Geraint Thomas (Sky Procycling)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) gave a further demonstration of the extent of his sprinting repertoire with victory on stage four of the Critérium du Dauphiné. After dominating the uphill finish at Lyon on Monday, the German added his second win of the week by cruising past Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in a pure sprinters' finale in Mâcon.

Degenkolb's victory was born of a combination of power and impeccable timing, as he outpaced Boasson Hagen in the final 100 metres to claim the win. He ultimately finished over half a bike length clear of the Norwegian, while Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank-SunGard) picked off third place. In spite of this ultimately comfortable margin of victory, Degenkolb didn't dare raise his arms until he was safely across the line.

"At the beginning of the sprint, my position wasn't very good," Degenkolb admitted afterwards. "But in the end, I had enough punch to come back to the front and win on the line.

"I beat sprinters who were counting on winning today, but that is not a surprise to me. I think that there will be other occasions when they will beat me, but to be faster than them, above all you need a huge degree of motivation."

The big losers of the day were Garmin-Cervélo, as their man Tyler Farrar failed to make any significant impact in the finishing straight. The men in black did much of the groundwork in shutting down the stage's sole breakaway move, with David Zabriskie and Johan Van Summeren very prominent, but a mix-up in the final kilometre would cost them dearly.

Julian Dean opened the sprint, ostensibly in the service of Farrar, but the canny Boasson Hagen had managed to squeeze his way in between the American and his lead-out man. When Dean eased up inside the final 400 metres, it was Boasson Hagen and not Farrar who careered off his right shoulder, and it briefly seemed as though the Norwegian was about to pull of a fine victory.

He reckoned without Degenkolb, however. The German was also lined up behind Dean, but he showed his intelligence in choosing to delay slightly before passing the New Zealander on his left hand side and unleashing his finishing speed. From there, it was a straight battle between Degenkolb and Boasson Hagen, with Haedo, Farrar and Tomas Vaitkus (Astana) left to fight over the scraps.

100 metres from home, Degenkolb came past Boasson Hagen, and although the Sky man admirably refused to fade, he was powerless in the face of Degenkolb's ferocious final effort, and the triumph marked Degenkolb's sixth win of a hugely successful debut campaign at HTC-Highroad.

Bradley Wiggins enjoyed an untroubled day in the yellow and blue jersey to maintain his lead of 1:11 over Cadel Evans. The real test for the Briton will come during the weekend's mountain stages, but he will surely have been pleased with how his Sky team controlled affairs today, with the effervescent Geraint Thomas very much to the fore.

"I was feeling my efforts from yesterday but the stage went very well for me," Wiggins said. "With two riders out in front, it suited me very well to control the race until Garmin took it up with 50km to go."

Roy and Malori get the day pass

A long flat stage the day after the time trial was always likely to see a heavy-legged peloton allow a breakaway sally clear in the opening kilometres before getting down to serious sprinting business in the finale. Just 4km in, Jeremy Roy (FDJ) duly obliged, jumping away from the slumbering bunch. Shortly afterwards, he was joined by promising rouleur Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) and the pair set about forging their way up to road.

At the summit of the 2nd category Col du Chat, a mere 13.5km into the stage, the duo already had a lead of 3:05, but with Sky on patrol at the head of the peloton, they were never given a huge amount of leeway. By the time Malori led Roy over the Côte de Peyzieu after 54km, their gap had only stretched out by a further minute, and in spite of their solid collaboration, Sky made sure that the advantage stayed around the four-minute mark for the next 70km or so.

The only aggressor in the main bunch was Leonardo Duque (Cofidis), who clipped off the front to take third place on each of the day's three categorised climbs to assume the lead in the king of the mountains classification, but the remainder of the peloton was happy to let Malori and Roy do all the racing until the hammer went down in the finale.

Aware that the flat run-in to Mâcon offered a rare opportunity for a bunch finish, Garmin-Cervélo took control of affairs at the head of the peloton in the finale 50km. The efforts of Johan Van Summeren and HTC-Highroad's Jan Ghyselinck saw the bunch begin to chip away at the break's lead at a rate of a minute every 10km, but a brief rally from Malori and Roy meant that they held a lead of over two minutes coming under the 20km to go banner.

Just as it seemed as though the Franco-Italian alliance might pull off an unlikely upset, however, David Zabriskie took charge of affairs at the head of the bunch. A searing 3km-long turn later, the gap to the leaders had almost been halved, and from there on in, the bunch finish was inevitable.

2.5km from the line, Malori and Roy were swallowed up by the bunch, and with Sky and Garmin-Cervélo combining to keep the pace high, nobody dared to even try and derail the sprinters' trains in the streets of Mâcon.

In the end, however, it was HTC-Highroad who had the winning hand, with Degenkolb ripping past Boasson Hagen to grab his second win in three days. While Mark Cavendish remains the undisputed head of the squad's hierarchy, no other team in the peloton can boast such a deep reservoir of sprinting talent, with Degenkolb the latest of a lengthy production line.

The sprinters will give way to the climbers for the remaining three stages, however, and race leader Bradley Wiggins is under no illusions about the task that faces him in the days to come. "The real Dauphiné starts tomorrow," he warned.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad4:15:41
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
4Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
5William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
7Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
8Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
12Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
13Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
16Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
17Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
19Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
20Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
21Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
22Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
26Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
27Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
29Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
30Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
31Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
32Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
33Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
35Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
36Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
38Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
39Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
42Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
43Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
44Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
45Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
46Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
49Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
50Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
51Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
53Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
54Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
55Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
56Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
57Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
58Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
59Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
60Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
61Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
62Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
63Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
64Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
65Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
66Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
67Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
68Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
69Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
70Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
71Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
72Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
74Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
75Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
77Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
78Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
79Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
80Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
81Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
82Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
83Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
86Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
87Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
88Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
89Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
90Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
91Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
92Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
93David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
94Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
95Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
96Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
97Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
98Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
100Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
101Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
102Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
103Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
104Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
105Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
106Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
107Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
108Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
109Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
110Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
111Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
112Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
113Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
114Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
115Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
116Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
117Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
118Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
119Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
120Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
121Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
122Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
123Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
124Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
125Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
126Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
127Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
128Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
129Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
130Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
132Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
133Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
134Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
135José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
136Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
137Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
138Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
139Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
140Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
141Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
142Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
143Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
144David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
145Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
146Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
147Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
148Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
149Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
150Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
151Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
152Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
153Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
154Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
155Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
156Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
157Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
158Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
159Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
160Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
161Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:18

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad25pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling22
3Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard20
4Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana18
5William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ16
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
7Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team14
8Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
9Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
10Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
11Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar10
12Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD9
13Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
14John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team7
15Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek6
16Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
17Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
18Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale3
19Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
20Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Col du Chat - 13.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD10pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ9
3Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
4Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
5Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek6
6Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5

Côte de Peyzieu - 54.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2
3Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Côte de Châtillon-la-Palud - 109.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2
3Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad4:15:41
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
9Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
11Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
13Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
16Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
17Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
20Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
22Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
24Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
26Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
27Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
28Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
29Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
30Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
31Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
32Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
33Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
34Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
35Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
36Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
37Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
38Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:05:12

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12:47:03
2Liquigas-Cannondale
3Team Garmin-Cervelo
4Pro Team Astana
5Leopard Trek
6AG2R La Mondiale
7BMC Racing Team
8Saur - Sojasun
9Sky Procycling
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Omega Pharma-Lotto
12Saxo Bank Sungard
13Team Europcar
14HTC-Highroad
15Lampre - ISD
16Euskaltel-Euskadi
17Team RadioShack
18FDJ
19Quickstep Cycling Team
20Katusha Team
21Rabobank Cycling Team
22Movistar Team

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling12:57:18
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
3Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:21
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:56
5Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:02:12
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:25
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:28
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:45
9Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:02:46
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:52
11Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
12Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:14
13Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:18
14Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:19
15Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:23
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:26
17Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:53
18David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:54
19Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:55
20Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:03:56
22Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:04:01
23Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:04:03
24Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:15
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:40
26Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:04:53
27Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:04:55
28Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:56
29Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:57
30Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:05:00
31Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:05:02
32Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:05:05
33Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:05:09
34Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:10
35Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:05:11
36Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:05:17
37Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:20
38Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:05:26
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:30
40Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
41Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:05:33
42Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:38
43Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:48
44Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:58
45Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:59
46Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:01
47Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
48Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:06:02
49Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:06
50Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:08
51Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:06:10
52Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:14
53Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:16
54Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:06:18
55Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:20
56Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD0:06:22
57Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:29
58Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:33
59Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:35
60Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:37
61Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:06:55
62Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:07
63Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:07:12
64Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:07:19
65Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:07:23
66Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:27
67Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:35
68Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:39
69John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:07:46
70Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:49
71Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:19
72Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:26
73Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:28
74Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:08:33
76Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:38
77Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:08:44
78Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:08:57
79Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:08:58
80Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:05
81Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:09
82Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:09:28
83Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:09:38
84Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:42
85Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:05
86David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:13
87Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:10:26
88Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:10:37
89Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:41
90Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:45
91Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:53
92Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
93Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:54
94William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:11:25
95Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:30
96Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:11:37
97Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:43
98Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:11:49
99Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:52
100Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:11:54
101Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
102Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:21
103Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:22
104David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:25
105Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:28
106Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:12:34
107Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:38
108Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:47
109Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:51
110Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:52
111Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:12:57
112Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:06
113Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:24
114Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:37
115Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:13:38
116Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:40
117Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:56
118Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:58
119Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:03
120Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:08
121Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:27
122Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:14:37
123Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:14:38
124Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:14:43
125Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:15:05
126Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:20
127Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:35
128Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:37
129Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:15:42
130Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:45
131Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:53
132Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:16:02
133Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:17
134Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:24
135Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:36
136Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
137Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:16:46
138Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:16:55
139Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:05
140Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:39
141Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:17:46
142José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:47
143Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:58
144Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:18:02
145Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:21
146Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:37
147Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:40
148Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:18:42
149Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:46
150Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:19:26
151Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:27
152Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:33
153Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:19:46
154Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:20:18
155Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:31
156Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:33
157Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:44
158Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:21:49
159Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:53
160Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:21
161Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:25
162Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:27
163Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:23:13
164Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:23:39
165John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
166Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD0:24:46
167Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:25:06
168Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:55
169Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:26:18
170Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:23
171Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:26:41
172Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:27:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad58pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling47
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling40
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team38
5Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana37
6Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne35
7Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team29
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale28
10Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar27
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25
12Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
13Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD22
14Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard20
15Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team18
16Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana18
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack17
18Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek17
19William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ16
20Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
21Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad15
22Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15
23Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
24Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ14
25Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team14
26Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team12
27Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
28Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack11
29Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
30Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar10
31Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale9
32Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack9
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar8
34David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
35Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
36John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team7
37Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
38Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
39Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
40Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team6
41Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad5
42Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek5
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling4
44Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4
45Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar3
46David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
47Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
48Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
49Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
50Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek1
51Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne20pts
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD16
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek14
4Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ13
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
6Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team9
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
8Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
9Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana7
10Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
11Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale6
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5
14Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
15Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
16Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar4
17Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
18John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
19Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
20Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
21Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team12:59:30
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:13
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:34
4Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:40
5Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
6Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:41
7Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
8Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:28
9Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:02:41
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:44
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:53
12Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:05
13Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:18
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
15Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:49
16Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:50
17Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:08
18Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:17
19Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:04:43
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:55
21John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:05:34
22Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:06:45
23Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:30
24Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:09:25
25Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:09:37
26Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:40
27Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:35
28Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:39
29Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:12
30Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:28
31Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:25
32Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:41
33Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:14:12
34Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:09
35Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:25
36Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:21
37Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:19:37
38Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:09

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling38:54:58
2AG2R La Mondiale0:04:49
3Team RadioShack0:05:23
4HTC-Highroad0:05:26
5FDJ0:07:24
6Team Europcar0:08:11
7Leopard Trek0:08:24
8Pro Team Astana0:08:27
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:52
10Movistar Team0:10:11
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:22
12Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:45
13Katusha Team0:11:10
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:29
15Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:46
16Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:51
17Saur - Sojasun0:12:05
18Lampre - ISD0:12:11
19Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:12
20Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:29
21BMC Racing Team0:13:47
22Quickstep Cycling Team0:29:40

 

Latest on Cyclingnews