John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) gave a further demonstration of the extent of his sprinting repertoire with victory on stage four of the Critérium du Dauphiné. After dominating the uphill finish at Lyon on Monday, the German added his second win of the week by cruising past Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in a pure sprinters' finale in Mâcon.

Degenkolb's victory was born of a combination of power and impeccable timing, as he outpaced Boasson Hagen in the final 100 metres to claim the win. He ultimately finished over half a bike length clear of the Norwegian, while Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank-SunGard) picked off third place. In spite of this ultimately comfortable margin of victory, Degenkolb didn't dare raise his arms until he was safely across the line.

"At the beginning of the sprint, my position wasn't very good," Degenkolb admitted afterwards. "But in the end, I had enough punch to come back to the front and win on the line.

"I beat sprinters who were counting on winning today, but that is not a surprise to me. I think that there will be other occasions when they will beat me, but to be faster than them, above all you need a huge degree of motivation."

The big losers of the day were Garmin-Cervélo, as their man Tyler Farrar failed to make any significant impact in the finishing straight. The men in black did much of the groundwork in shutting down the stage's sole breakaway move, with David Zabriskie and Johan Van Summeren very prominent, but a mix-up in the final kilometre would cost them dearly.

Julian Dean opened the sprint, ostensibly in the service of Farrar, but the canny Boasson Hagen had managed to squeeze his way in between the American and his lead-out man. When Dean eased up inside the final 400 metres, it was Boasson Hagen and not Farrar who careered off his right shoulder, and it briefly seemed as though the Norwegian was about to pull of a fine victory.

He reckoned without Degenkolb, however. The German was also lined up behind Dean, but he showed his intelligence in choosing to delay slightly before passing the New Zealander on his left hand side and unleashing his finishing speed. From there, it was a straight battle between Degenkolb and Boasson Hagen, with Haedo, Farrar and Tomas Vaitkus (Astana) left to fight over the scraps.

100 metres from home, Degenkolb came past Boasson Hagen, and although the Sky man admirably refused to fade, he was powerless in the face of Degenkolb's ferocious final effort, and the triumph marked Degenkolb's sixth win of a hugely successful debut campaign at HTC-Highroad.

Bradley Wiggins enjoyed an untroubled day in the yellow and blue jersey to maintain his lead of 1:11 over Cadel Evans. The real test for the Briton will come during the weekend's mountain stages, but he will surely have been pleased with how his Sky team controlled affairs today, with the effervescent Geraint Thomas very much to the fore.

"I was feeling my efforts from yesterday but the stage went very well for me," Wiggins said. "With two riders out in front, it suited me very well to control the race until Garmin took it up with 50km to go."

Roy and Malori get the day pass

A long flat stage the day after the time trial was always likely to see a heavy-legged peloton allow a breakaway sally clear in the opening kilometres before getting down to serious sprinting business in the finale. Just 4km in, Jeremy Roy (FDJ) duly obliged, jumping away from the slumbering bunch. Shortly afterwards, he was joined by promising rouleur Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) and the pair set about forging their way up to road.

At the summit of the 2nd category Col du Chat, a mere 13.5km into the stage, the duo already had a lead of 3:05, but with Sky on patrol at the head of the peloton, they were never given a huge amount of leeway. By the time Malori led Roy over the Côte de Peyzieu after 54km, their gap had only stretched out by a further minute, and in spite of their solid collaboration, Sky made sure that the advantage stayed around the four-minute mark for the next 70km or so.

The only aggressor in the main bunch was Leonardo Duque (Cofidis), who clipped off the front to take third place on each of the day's three categorised climbs to assume the lead in the king of the mountains classification, but the remainder of the peloton was happy to let Malori and Roy do all the racing until the hammer went down in the finale.

Aware that the flat run-in to Mâcon offered a rare opportunity for a bunch finish, Garmin-Cervélo took control of affairs at the head of the peloton in the finale 50km. The efforts of Johan Van Summeren and HTC-Highroad's Jan Ghyselinck saw the bunch begin to chip away at the break's lead at a rate of a minute every 10km, but a brief rally from Malori and Roy meant that they held a lead of over two minutes coming under the 20km to go banner.

Just as it seemed as though the Franco-Italian alliance might pull off an unlikely upset, however, David Zabriskie took charge of affairs at the head of the bunch. A searing 3km-long turn later, the gap to the leaders had almost been halved, and from there on in, the bunch finish was inevitable.

2.5km from the line, Malori and Roy were swallowed up by the bunch, and with Sky and Garmin-Cervélo combining to keep the pace high, nobody dared to even try and derail the sprinters' trains in the streets of Mâcon.

In the end, however, it was HTC-Highroad who had the winning hand, with Degenkolb ripping past Boasson Hagen to grab his second win in three days. While Mark Cavendish remains the undisputed head of the squad's hierarchy, no other team in the peloton can boast such a deep reservoir of sprinting talent, with Degenkolb the latest of a lengthy production line.

The sprinters will give way to the climbers for the remaining three stages, however, and race leader Bradley Wiggins is under no illusions about the task that faces him in the days to come. "The real Dauphiné starts tomorrow," he warned.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4:15:41 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 5 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 13 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 16 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 22 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 27 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 30 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 31 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 32 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 33 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 36 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 38 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 39 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 42 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 43 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 44 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 45 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 46 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 49 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 50 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 51 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 53 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 54 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 55 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 56 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 57 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 58 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 60 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 61 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 62 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 63 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 64 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 65 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 66 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 67 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 69 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 70 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 71 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 74 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 75 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 77 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 79 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 80 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 81 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 83 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 86 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 87 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 88 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 89 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 90 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 91 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 92 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 93 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 94 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 95 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 96 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 97 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 98 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 100 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 101 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 102 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 103 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 104 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 106 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 107 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 108 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 109 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 110 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 111 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 112 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 113 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 114 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 115 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 116 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 117 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 118 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 119 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 120 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 121 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 122 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 123 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 124 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 125 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 126 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 127 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 128 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 129 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 130 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 132 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 133 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 134 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 135 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 136 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 137 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 138 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 139 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 140 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 141 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 142 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 143 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 144 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 145 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 146 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 147 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 148 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 149 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 150 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 151 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 152 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 153 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 154 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 155 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 156 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 157 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 158 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 159 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 160 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 161 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:18

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 25 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 22 3 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 4 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 18 5 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 16 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 7 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 8 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 9 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 10 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 11 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 10 12 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 9 13 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 14 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 15 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 16 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 17 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 18 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 19 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 20 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Col du Chat - 13.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 9 3 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 4 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 5 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 6 6 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5

Côte de Peyzieu - 54.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2 3 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Côte de Châtillon-la-Palud - 109.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2 3 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4:15:41 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 13 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 16 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 17 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 27 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 28 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 29 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 30 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 31 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 32 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 33 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 36 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 37 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:05:12

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12:47:03 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 Pro Team Astana 5 Leopard Trek 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Saur - Sojasun 9 Sky Procycling 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 Saxo Bank Sungard 13 Team Europcar 14 HTC-Highroad 15 Lampre - ISD 16 Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 Team RadioShack 18 FDJ 19 Quickstep Cycling Team 20 Katusha Team 21 Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Movistar Team

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 12:57:18 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 3 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:21 4 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:56 5 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:12 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:25 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:28 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:45 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:02:46 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:52 11 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 12 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:14 13 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:18 14 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:19 15 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:23 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:26 17 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:53 18 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:54 19 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:55 20 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:03:56 22 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:04:01 23 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:04:03 24 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:15 25 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:40 26 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:04:53 27 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 0:04:55 28 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:56 29 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:57 30 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:05:00 31 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:05:02 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:05:05 33 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:05:09 34 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:10 35 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:05:11 36 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:05:17 37 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:20 38 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:05:26 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:30 40 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:05:33 42 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:38 43 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:48 44 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:58 45 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:59 46 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:01 47 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 48 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:06:02 49 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:06 50 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:08 51 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:06:10 52 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:14 53 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:16 54 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:06:18 55 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:20 56 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 0:06:22 57 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:29 58 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:33 59 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:35 60 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:37 61 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:06:55 62 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:07 63 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:07:12 64 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:07:19 65 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:07:23 66 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:27 67 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:35 68 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:39 69 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:07:46 70 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:49 71 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:19 72 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:26 73 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:28 74 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:08:33 76 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:38 77 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:08:44 78 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:08:57 79 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:08:58 80 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:05 81 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:09 82 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:09:28 83 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:09:38 84 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:42 85 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:05 86 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:13 87 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:10:26 88 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:10:37 89 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:41 90 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:45 91 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:53 92 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 93 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:54 94 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:11:25 95 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:30 96 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:11:37 97 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:43 98 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:11:49 99 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:52 100 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:11:54 101 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 102 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:21 103 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:22 104 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:25 105 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:28 106 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:12:34 107 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:38 108 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:47 109 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:51 110 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:52 111 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:12:57 112 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:06 113 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:24 114 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:37 115 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:13:38 116 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:40 117 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:56 118 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:58 119 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:03 120 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:08 121 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:27 122 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:14:37 123 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:14:38 124 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:14:43 125 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:15:05 126 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:20 127 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:35 128 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:37 129 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:15:42 130 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:45 131 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:53 132 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:16:02 133 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:17 134 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:24 135 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:36 136 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 137 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:46 138 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:16:55 139 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:05 140 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:39 141 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:17:46 142 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:47 143 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:58 144 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:18:02 145 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:21 146 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:37 147 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:40 148 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:18:42 149 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:46 150 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:19:26 151 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:27 152 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:33 153 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:19:46 154 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:20:18 155 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:31 156 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:33 157 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:44 158 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:21:49 159 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:53 160 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:21 161 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:25 162 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:27 163 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:23:13 164 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:23:39 165 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 166 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 0:24:46 167 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:25:06 168 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:55 169 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:26:18 170 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:26:23 171 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:26:41 172 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:27:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 58 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 47 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 40 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 38 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 37 6 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 35 7 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 29 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 28 10 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 27 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 12 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 13 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 22 14 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 15 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 16 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 18 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 17 18 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 17 19 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 16 20 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 21 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 15 22 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 23 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 24 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 14 25 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 26 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 12 27 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 28 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 11 29 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 30 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 10 31 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 32 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 9 33 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8 34 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 35 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 36 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 37 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 38 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 39 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 40 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 41 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 5 42 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 5 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 44 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 45 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 3 46 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 47 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 48 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 49 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 50 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 1 51 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 pts 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 3 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 14 4 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 13 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 6 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 9 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 8 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 9 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 7 10 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 11 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 6 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 14 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 15 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 16 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 4 17 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 19 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 20 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 21 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 12:59:30 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:13 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:34 4 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:40 5 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 6 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:41 7 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43 8 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:28 9 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:02:41 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:44 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:53 12 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:05 13 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:18 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:49 16 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:03:50 17 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:08 18 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:17 19 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:04:43 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:55 21 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:05:34 22 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:06:45 23 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:30 24 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:09:25 25 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:09:37 26 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:40 27 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:35 28 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:39 29 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:12 30 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:28 31 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:25 32 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:41 33 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:14:12 34 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:09 35 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:25 36 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:21 37 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:19:37 38 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:09