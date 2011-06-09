Another win for Degenkolb
HTC-Highroad sprinter bests Boasson Hagen
Stage 4: La Motte-Servolex - Mâcon
John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) gave a further demonstration of the extent of his sprinting repertoire with victory on stage four of the Critérium du Dauphiné. After dominating the uphill finish at Lyon on Monday, the German added his second win of the week by cruising past Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in a pure sprinters' finale in Mâcon.
Degenkolb's victory was born of a combination of power and impeccable timing, as he outpaced Boasson Hagen in the final 100 metres to claim the win. He ultimately finished over half a bike length clear of the Norwegian, while Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank-SunGard) picked off third place. In spite of this ultimately comfortable margin of victory, Degenkolb didn't dare raise his arms until he was safely across the line.
"At the beginning of the sprint, my position wasn't very good," Degenkolb admitted afterwards. "But in the end, I had enough punch to come back to the front and win on the line.
"I beat sprinters who were counting on winning today, but that is not a surprise to me. I think that there will be other occasions when they will beat me, but to be faster than them, above all you need a huge degree of motivation."
The big losers of the day were Garmin-Cervélo, as their man Tyler Farrar failed to make any significant impact in the finishing straight. The men in black did much of the groundwork in shutting down the stage's sole breakaway move, with David Zabriskie and Johan Van Summeren very prominent, but a mix-up in the final kilometre would cost them dearly.
Julian Dean opened the sprint, ostensibly in the service of Farrar, but the canny Boasson Hagen had managed to squeeze his way in between the American and his lead-out man. When Dean eased up inside the final 400 metres, it was Boasson Hagen and not Farrar who careered off his right shoulder, and it briefly seemed as though the Norwegian was about to pull of a fine victory.
He reckoned without Degenkolb, however. The German was also lined up behind Dean, but he showed his intelligence in choosing to delay slightly before passing the New Zealander on his left hand side and unleashing his finishing speed. From there, it was a straight battle between Degenkolb and Boasson Hagen, with Haedo, Farrar and Tomas Vaitkus (Astana) left to fight over the scraps.
100 metres from home, Degenkolb came past Boasson Hagen, and although the Sky man admirably refused to fade, he was powerless in the face of Degenkolb's ferocious final effort, and the triumph marked Degenkolb's sixth win of a hugely successful debut campaign at HTC-Highroad.
Bradley Wiggins enjoyed an untroubled day in the yellow and blue jersey to maintain his lead of 1:11 over Cadel Evans. The real test for the Briton will come during the weekend's mountain stages, but he will surely have been pleased with how his Sky team controlled affairs today, with the effervescent Geraint Thomas very much to the fore.
"I was feeling my efforts from yesterday but the stage went very well for me," Wiggins said. "With two riders out in front, it suited me very well to control the race until Garmin took it up with 50km to go."
Roy and Malori get the day pass
A long flat stage the day after the time trial was always likely to see a heavy-legged peloton allow a breakaway sally clear in the opening kilometres before getting down to serious sprinting business in the finale. Just 4km in, Jeremy Roy (FDJ) duly obliged, jumping away from the slumbering bunch. Shortly afterwards, he was joined by promising rouleur Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) and the pair set about forging their way up to road.
At the summit of the 2nd category Col du Chat, a mere 13.5km into the stage, the duo already had a lead of 3:05, but with Sky on patrol at the head of the peloton, they were never given a huge amount of leeway. By the time Malori led Roy over the Côte de Peyzieu after 54km, their gap had only stretched out by a further minute, and in spite of their solid collaboration, Sky made sure that the advantage stayed around the four-minute mark for the next 70km or so.
The only aggressor in the main bunch was Leonardo Duque (Cofidis), who clipped off the front to take third place on each of the day's three categorised climbs to assume the lead in the king of the mountains classification, but the remainder of the peloton was happy to let Malori and Roy do all the racing until the hammer went down in the finale.
Aware that the flat run-in to Mâcon offered a rare opportunity for a bunch finish, Garmin-Cervélo took control of affairs at the head of the peloton in the finale 50km. The efforts of Johan Van Summeren and HTC-Highroad's Jan Ghyselinck saw the bunch begin to chip away at the break's lead at a rate of a minute every 10km, but a brief rally from Malori and Roy meant that they held a lead of over two minutes coming under the 20km to go banner.
Just as it seemed as though the Franco-Italian alliance might pull off an unlikely upset, however, David Zabriskie took charge of affairs at the head of the bunch. A searing 3km-long turn later, the gap to the leaders had almost been halved, and from there on in, the bunch finish was inevitable.
2.5km from the line, Malori and Roy were swallowed up by the bunch, and with Sky and Garmin-Cervélo combining to keep the pace high, nobody dared to even try and derail the sprinters' trains in the streets of Mâcon.
In the end, however, it was HTC-Highroad who had the winning hand, with Degenkolb ripping past Boasson Hagen to grab his second win in three days. While Mark Cavendish remains the undisputed head of the squad's hierarchy, no other team in the peloton can boast such a deep reservoir of sprinting talent, with Degenkolb the latest of a lengthy production line.
The sprinters will give way to the climbers for the remaining three stages, however, and race leader Bradley Wiggins is under no illusions about the task that faces him in the days to come. "The real Dauphiné starts tomorrow," he warned.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4:15:41
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|5
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|13
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|16
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|22
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|27
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|30
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|31
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|32
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|33
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|36
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|38
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|42
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|43
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|44
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|45
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|46
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|49
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|53
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|54
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|55
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|56
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|57
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|58
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|60
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|61
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|62
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|63
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|64
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|65
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|67
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|69
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|70
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|71
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|74
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|75
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|77
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|79
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|80
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|81
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|83
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|86
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|87
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|88
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|90
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|91
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|92
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|93
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|94
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|95
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|96
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|97
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|98
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|100
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|101
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|102
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|103
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|104
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|106
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|107
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|108
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|109
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|110
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|111
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|113
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|114
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|115
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|116
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|117
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|118
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|119
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|120
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|121
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|122
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|123
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|125
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|126
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|127
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|128
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|130
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|132
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|133
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|134
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|135
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|137
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|138
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|139
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|140
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|141
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|144
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|146
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|147
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|148
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|149
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|150
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|152
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|153
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|154
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|155
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|157
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|158
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|159
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|160
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|161
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|25
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|22
|3
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|4
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|18
|5
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|16
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|7
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|9
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|11
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|12
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|9
|13
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|15
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|16
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|17
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|18
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|19
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|20
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|9
|3
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|4
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|5
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|6
|6
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4:15:41
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|13
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|15
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|17
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|27
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|28
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|30
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|31
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|32
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|33
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|35
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|36
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|37
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12:47:03
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|Pro Team Astana
|5
|Leopard Trek
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Saur - Sojasun
|9
|Sky Procycling
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|HTC-Highroad
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|16
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|Team RadioShack
|18
|FDJ
|19
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|Katusha Team
|21
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12:57:18
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|3
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:01:21
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:56
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:12
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:25
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:28
|8
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:45
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:02:46
|10
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:52
|11
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|12
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:14
|13
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:18
|14
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:19
|15
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:23
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:26
|17
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:53
|18
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:54
|19
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:55
|20
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:03:56
|22
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:04:01
|23
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:04:03
|24
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:15
|25
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:40
|26
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:53
|27
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:55
|28
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|29
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:57
|30
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:00
|31
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:05:02
|32
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:05:05
|33
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:09
|34
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:10
|35
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:11
|36
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:17
|37
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:20
|38
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:05:26
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:30
|40
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:05:33
|42
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:38
|43
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:48
|44
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:58
|45
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:59
|46
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:01
|47
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|48
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:06:02
|49
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:06
|50
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:08
|51
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:06:10
|52
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:14
|53
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:16
|54
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:06:18
|55
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:20
|56
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:22
|57
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:29
|58
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:33
|59
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:35
|60
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:37
|61
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:55
|62
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:07
|63
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:12
|64
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:07:19
|65
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:07:23
|66
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:27
|67
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:35
|68
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:39
|69
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:46
|70
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:49
|71
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:19
|72
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:26
|73
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:28
|74
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:33
|76
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:38
|77
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:08:44
|78
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:57
|79
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:58
|80
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:05
|81
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:09
|82
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:28
|83
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:09:38
|84
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:42
|85
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:05
|86
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:13
|87
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:26
|88
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:10:37
|89
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:41
|90
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:45
|91
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:53
|92
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|93
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:54
|94
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:25
|95
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:30
|96
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:37
|97
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:43
|98
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:11:49
|99
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:52
|100
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:54
|101
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|102
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:21
|103
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:22
|104
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:25
|105
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:28
|106
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:34
|107
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:38
|108
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:47
|109
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:51
|110
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:52
|111
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:12:57
|112
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:06
|113
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:24
|114
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:37
|115
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:13:38
|116
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:40
|117
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:56
|118
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:58
|119
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:03
|120
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:08
|121
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:27
|122
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:37
|123
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:14:38
|124
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:14:43
|125
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:05
|126
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:20
|127
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:35
|128
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:37
|129
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:42
|130
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:45
|131
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:53
|132
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:16:02
|133
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:17
|134
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:24
|135
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:36
|136
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|137
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:46
|138
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:55
|139
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:05
|140
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:39
|141
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:17:46
|142
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:47
|143
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:58
|144
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:02
|145
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:21
|146
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:37
|147
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:40
|148
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:18:42
|149
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:46
|150
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:19:26
|151
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:27
|152
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:33
|153
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:19:46
|154
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:20:18
|155
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:31
|156
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:33
|157
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:44
|158
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:21:49
|159
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:53
|160
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:21
|161
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:25
|162
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:27
|163
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:23:13
|164
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:23:39
|165
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|166
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:46
|167
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:25:06
|168
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:55
|169
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:26:18
|170
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:23
|171
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:41
|172
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:27:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|58
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|47
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|40
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|38
|5
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|37
|6
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|35
|7
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|29
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|10
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|12
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|22
|14
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|15
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|16
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|18
|17
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|17
|18
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|17
|19
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|16
|20
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|21
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|15
|22
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|23
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|24
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|14
|25
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|26
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|12
|27
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|28
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|11
|29
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|30
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|31
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|32
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|9
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|34
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|35
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|36
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|37
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|38
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|39
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|40
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|41
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|5
|42
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|5
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|44
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|45
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|46
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|47
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|48
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|49
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|50
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|51
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|pts
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|14
|4
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|13
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|6
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|8
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|9
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|7
|10
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|11
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|14
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|15
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|16
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|17
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|19
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|21
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|12:59:30
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:34
|4
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:40
|5
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|6
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:41
|7
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|8
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:28
|9
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:41
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:53
|12
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:05
|13
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:18
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:49
|16
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:50
|17
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:08
|18
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:17
|19
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:43
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:55
|21
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:34
|22
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:45
|23
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:30
|24
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:09:25
|25
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:09:37
|26
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:40
|27
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:35
|28
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:39
|29
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:12
|30
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:28
|31
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:25
|32
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:41
|33
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:14:12
|34
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:09
|35
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:25
|36
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:21
|37
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:19:37
|38
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|38:54:58
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:49
|3
|Team RadioShack
|0:05:23
|4
|HTC-Highroad
|0:05:26
|5
|FDJ
|0:07:24
|6
|Team Europcar
|0:08:11
|7
|Leopard Trek
|0:08:24
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:08:27
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:52
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:10:11
|11
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:22
|12
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:45
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:11:10
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:29
|15
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:46
|16
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:51
|17
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:05
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:12:11
|19
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:12
|20
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:29
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:47
|22
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:29:40
