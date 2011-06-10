Kern wins big for Europcar
Wiggins solid on mountain finish
Stage 5: Parc des Oiseaux - Villars-les-Dombes - Les Gets
Christophe Kern claimed his first win in seven years after an aggressive showing from his Europcar team in the finale of stage 5 of the Critérium du Dauphiné. The race fragmented on the shallow climb to Les Gets, but yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was never put into difficulty and he retained his 1:11 lead over Cadel Evans (BMC).
In the run-in to the 10km ascent, Europcar massed at the front of the peloton, seemingly to set up stage victory for French champion Voeckler. On the climb itself, there were green jerseys swarming up the road at every opportunity, as Pierre Rolland tracked Tony Martin’s (HTC-Highroad) early move, and then Kern was part of the chase group that formed in pursuit of Oliver Zaugg’s (Leopard Trek) bold bid for glory.
When the chasers caught Zaugg with 3km to go, the rapidly-dwindling yellow jersey group was already on their coattails, but the plucky Kern summoned up the strength to forge clear and quickly opened out a 10-second gap. Though clearly suffering, Kern succeeded in maintaining that advantage all the way to the summit to score a famous victory. Remarkably, the 30-year-old hadn’t won a race since taking the 6th stage of the 2004 Tour de l’Avenir in the colours of Brioches La Boulangère.
“It’s really super, I’d been waiting too long,” a delighted Kern said afterwards. “I was injured for a long time at the start of the season, and I only came back to racing two weeks after Paris-Nice. But all that time, everybody on the team supported me and let me come back steadily. If I won today, it’s also thanks to them.”
While Kern was undoubtedly the hero of the day, it seems that no Europcar success would be complete without heavy involvement from Thomas Voeckler, and the French champion played the role of équipier to perfection by marshalling the searing attacks of Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervélo), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-SunGard) behind.
Sorensen was the only of the chasers to get any purchase on his attack, as he took advantage of a drop in pace underneath the red kite to rip clear alone. Within seconds Voeckler had jumped across, however, and the French champion sat like a dead weight on Sorensen’s wheel.
Up front, Kern was going through a private purgatory all of his own in the final thousand metres. Hunched over the handlebars and with his face contorted in an expression of the rawest agony, it briefly looked as though he was struggling to keep the gear turning, but as the road levelled out in the final 500 metres Kern found his rhythm once again and took the victory to tumultuous applause.
Sorensen crossed the line 7 seconds later for second place, while a fist-pumping Voeckler sat up to come home just ahead of the yellow jersey group in third.
Race leader Wiggins crossed the line in 6th place after an intelligent ride in the finale. His Sky team allowed a series of lower-placed riders go clear on the early slopes of the climb, but when Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) went on the offensive inside the final 3km, Wiggins was able to ease his way across.
“I was never worried,” Wiggins said. “But it’s only the first of three difficult days, and it will be much more complicated tomorrow and Sunday.”
While Cadel Evans safely finished in the same group as Wiggins, the Englishman will take encouragement from the fact that his closest rival seemed to be a little slower in his response to the series of accelerations that marked the final stages of the climb. However, he will also be well aware that there are more serious tests to come.
McCartney’s brave bid
While the previous day’s early break had been allowed to sleepwalk clear in the opening kilometres, the peloton was rather more vigilant at the beginning of stage 5. The first two hours of racing were run off at a leg-wilting average speed of 48.1kph, as rider after rider attempted to go clear.
Eventually it was Jason McCartney (RadioShack) who picked his moment, and clipped off the front when there was a brief lull in proceedings after 95km. The American soon built up a sizeable lead, and with 75km to race, his advantage stood at 12:45.
It was at this point that Katusha picked up the pace in the bunch behind, however, with Joaquim Rodriguez in mind. Together with Sky, they sent about reeling in McCartney, and when Voeckler and Europcar through their hat into the ring 25km from home, the game was up.
Before reaching the final climb, Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was a faller in the main peloton. Although he reported no serious injuries and was able to rejoin the race, he lost all hopes of a high overall placing, as the accident came precisely as the pace was rising ahead of the run-in to the base of the final climb.
As soon as the road climbed upwards, the natural selection occurred from the rear of the field, with rider after rider being deposited out the back, and surprisingly, Robert Gesink (Rabobank) was among them.
9.5km from the summit, Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) went on the offensive, and his decent rhythm brought Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale) clear with him. The trio built up a maximum lead of 15 seconds, but with so many aggressive riders chasing behind, they were never going to be allowed to stay clear.
A sizeable counter attack that included Oliver Zaugg, Christophe Kern, Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank), Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ) and David Lopez Garcia (Movistar) bridged across with 5km to go, and almost instantly Zaugg saw an opportunity to press on alone, but in spite of opening up a 20-second lead on the yellow jersey group, the Swiss rider couldn’t quite shake his fellow escapees.
Zaugg was reeled in 3km from the line, and the stage was set for Kern to put in his bold bid for stage glory even though the yellow jersey group was breathing down his neck. As the Frenchman grinded his way clear, the favourites made the fatal mistake of watching one another, and Kern made the very most of his opportunity.
There was no concerted chase from the yellow jersey group, but instead the pace rose and fell in accordance with the attacks. Rodriguez put in the most ferocious burst but he desisted shortly afterwards. Dan Martin was the next to go, with 2km to go, and his move reduced the group still further. Vinokourov also attempted to put Wiggins into difficulty, but the Englishman was alert all the way to the finish.
The day belonged to Europcar, however, and to Christophe Kern in particular. He will be hoping for a repeat performance in July, and with the Tour set to start in his team’s home region of the Vendée, Europcar will be pleased with the dress rehearsal.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|5:05:03
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:07
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:09
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|18
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|19
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|21
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:25
|22
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|23
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|24
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:39
|27
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|28
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:00:43
|30
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|32
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|33
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|37
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|38
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|39
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|40
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:04
|45
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|46
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:17
|48
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:19
|49
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:21
|50
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|52
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|53
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|54
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|55
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|56
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|57
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|58
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|59
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|61
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|62
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|63
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:40
|66
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|67
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|68
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|70
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:02:25
|71
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:39
|72
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|73
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:58
|74
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:41
|75
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:45
|76
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:12
|77
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|78
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:41
|79
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:53
|80
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:05
|81
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:11
|82
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:53
|83
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:43
|84
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|85
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|86
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|87
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:31
|89
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|90
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|91
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|93
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:10:05
|97
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:09
|98
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|99
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|100
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:56
|101
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|102
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|103
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|104
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|105
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|106
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|107
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|108
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|109
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|110
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|111
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|112
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|113
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|114
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|115
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|117
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|119
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|120
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|121
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|123
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|125
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|127
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|130
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|131
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|132
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|133
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|134
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|135
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:13:58
|136
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:14:01
|137
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:02
|138
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:19:10
|139
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|140
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|141
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|142
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|143
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|144
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|145
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|146
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|147
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|148
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|149
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|150
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|151
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|152
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|153
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|154
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|156
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|157
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|158
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|159
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|160
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:22:36
|161
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:06
|162
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|164
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|165
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:26:48
|166
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNS
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|DNS
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|18
|5
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|16
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|14
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|10
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|11
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|12
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|13
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|15
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|16
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|17
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|4
|18
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|3
|19
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|20
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|pts
|2
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|4
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|5
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|3
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|4
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|5
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|5
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|6
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|5:05:12
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|4
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:16
|7
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:43
|9
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:08
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:12
|14
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|15
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|16
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:11
|18
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:49
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:04:03
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:32
|21
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:56
|22
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:02
|23
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:34
|24
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:22
|25
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:47
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:19:01
|31
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|33
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|34
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|36
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|37
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:22:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team RadioShack
|15:16:06
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:13
|3
|Team Europcar
|0:00:29
|4
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:36
|5
|FDJ
|0:00:43
|6
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:56
|7
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:58
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:01:06
|9
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:08
|10
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:16
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:23
|12
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:25
|13
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:01:54
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|16
|HTC-Highroad
|0:03:57
|17
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:38
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:03
|19
|Sky Procycling
|0:06:22
|20
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:47
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|0:19:34
|22
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:24:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18:02:30
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|3
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:01:21
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:56
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:22
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:28
|7
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:45
|8
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:02:46
|9
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:52
|10
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|11
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:05
|12
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:18
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:23
|14
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:54
|15
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:55
|16
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:09
|17
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:11
|18
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:15
|19
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:04:17
|20
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:04:30
|21
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:55
|22
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:05:32
|23
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:36
|24
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:38
|25
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:41
|26
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:05:42
|27
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:43
|28
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:03
|29
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:13
|30
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:22
|31
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:29
|32
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:38
|33
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:42
|34
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:45
|35
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:57
|36
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:05
|37
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:07
|38
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:13
|39
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:07:14
|40
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:16
|41
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:26
|42
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:37
|43
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:41
|44
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:45
|45
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:09
|46
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:19
|47
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:24
|48
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:08:26
|49
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:31
|50
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:51
|51
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:57
|52
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:09:08
|53
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:31
|54
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:45
|55
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:50
|56
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:05
|57
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:21
|58
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:41
|59
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:56
|60
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:59
|61
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:14
|62
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:12:49
|63
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:12
|64
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:37
|65
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:38
|66
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:40
|67
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:41
|68
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:07
|69
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:38
|70
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|71
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:14:55
|72
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:17
|73
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:26
|74
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:30
|75
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:15:40
|76
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:15:49
|77
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:17
|78
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:38
|79
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:43
|80
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:00
|81
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:17:14
|82
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:19
|83
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|84
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:48
|85
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:17:50
|86
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:54
|87
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:00
|88
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:03
|89
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:47
|90
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:18:49
|91
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:19:06
|92
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:52
|93
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:07
|94
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:08
|95
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:13
|96
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:20:31
|97
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:52
|98
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:21:15
|99
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:21:25
|100
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:21:54
|101
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:01
|102
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:09
|103
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:22:24
|104
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:22:26
|105
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:04
|106
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|107
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:12
|108
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:23:17
|109
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:23:52
|110
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:09
|111
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:10
|112
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:24:44
|113
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:24:53
|114
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:25:24
|115
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:43
|116
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:45
|117
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:25:56
|118
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:26:08
|119
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:26:17
|120
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:24
|121
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:25
|122
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:26:28
|123
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:26:47
|124
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:52
|125
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:22
|126
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:24
|127
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:27:32
|128
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:43
|129
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:27:59
|130
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:28:23
|131
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:28:42
|133
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:52
|134
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:34
|135
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:29:49
|136
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:30:38
|137
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:30:47
|138
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:31:14
|139
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:31:33
|140
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:31:39
|141
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:33:09
|142
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:20
|143
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:25
|144
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:33:31
|145
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:33:36
|146
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:14
|147
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:34:54
|148
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:35:18
|149
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:35:45
|150
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:36:40
|151
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:18
|152
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:37:31
|153
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:37:38
|154
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:37:43
|155
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:38:34
|156
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:39:19
|157
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:54
|158
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:41:26
|159
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|0:43:47
|160
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:44:07
|161
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:45:19
|162
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:45:42
|163
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:46:33
|164
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:48:10
|165
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:18
|166
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:50:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|58
|pts
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|56
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|55
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|53
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|47
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|39
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|37
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|35
|10
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|11
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|28
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|26
|15
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|22
|17
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|22
|18
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|21
|19
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|20
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|18
|21
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|17
|22
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|16
|23
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|15
|24
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|25
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|26
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|27
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|28
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|29
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|13
|30
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|31
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|33
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|34
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|35
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|36
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|9
|37
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|8
|38
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|39
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|40
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|42
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|43
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|44
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|45
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|46
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|5
|47
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|48
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|49
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|50
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|51
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|52
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|39
|pts
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|4
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|5
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|13
|6
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|13
|7
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|9
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|10
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|11
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|12
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|16
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|17
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|18
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|19
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|20
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|22
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|24
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|25
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|5
|26
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|27
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|28
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|29
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|30
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|31
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|32
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|18:04:52
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:24
|3
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:30
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:47
|5
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|6
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:14
|7
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:51
|8
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:07
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:16
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:35
|11
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:04:52
|12
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:19
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:57
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:09
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:35
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:06:46
|17
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:52
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:18
|19
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:45
|20
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:16
|21
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:21
|23
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:26
|24
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:32
|25
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:47
|26
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:42
|27
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:23:34
|28
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:02
|29
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:24:25
|30
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:21
|31
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:28:16
|32
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:31:14
|33
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:32:32
|34
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:32:56
|35
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:33:23
|36
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:35:16
|37
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:36:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|54:16:06
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:21
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:20
|4
|FDJ
|0:03:05
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:03:38
|6
|Leopard Trek
|0:03:58
|7
|HTC-Highroad
|0:04:21
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:04:50
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:46
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:06:15
|11
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:18
|12
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:52
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:08:02
|14
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:19
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:51
|16
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:50
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:10
|18
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:27
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:48
|20
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:30
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|0:26:43
|22
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:48:39
