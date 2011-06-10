Trending

Kern wins big for Europcar

Wiggins solid on mountain finish

Image 1 of 24

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) was strong but worked for Kern once he was away

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) was strong but worked for Kern once he was away
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 24

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) leads up the final climb

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) leads up the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 24

Samuel Sanchez is starting to show some form ahead of the Tour de France

Samuel Sanchez is starting to show some form ahead of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 24

Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard) was second the stage

Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard) was second the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 24

Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard) pulled away from the GC favourites on the final climb

Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard) pulled away from the GC favourites on the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 24

Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard) pulled away from the GC favourites on the final climb

Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard) pulled away from the GC favourites on the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 24

Christophe Kern (Team Europcar) on his way to the stage win

Christophe Kern (Team Europcar) on his way to the stage win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 24

Christophe Kern (Team Europcar) forced a decent gap

Christophe Kern (Team Europcar) forced a decent gap
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 24

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) leads the yellow jersey group to the line.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) leads the yellow jersey group to the line.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 24

Chris Sorensen (Saxo Bank) chased but couldn't catch Kern.

Chris Sorensen (Saxo Bank) chased but couldn't catch Kern.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 24

Christophe Kern (Europcar) wins stage 5 in the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine

Christophe Kern (Europcar) wins stage 5 in the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 24

Christophe Kern (Europcar) celebrates his first victory since 2004

Christophe Kern (Europcar) celebrates his first victory since 2004
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 24

Christophe Kern (Europcar) broke clear in the final kilometers of stage 5

Christophe Kern (Europcar) broke clear in the final kilometers of stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 24

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) was one of the instigators of the move that caught and dropped early breakaway Jason McCartney.

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) was one of the instigators of the move that caught and dropped early breakaway Jason McCartney.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 24

Ben Hermans (RadioShack) rode well on the hilltop finish

Ben Hermans (RadioShack) rode well on the hilltop finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 24

Christophe Kern (Europcar)

Christophe Kern (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 24

Christophe Kern (Europcar) held off the chase.

Christophe Kern (Europcar) held off the chase.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 24

Bradley Wiggins kept his yellow jersey without incident.

Bradley Wiggins kept his yellow jersey without incident.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 24

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) takes third while celebrating his teammate's stage win

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) takes third while celebrating his teammate's stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 24

Christophe Kern (Europcar) soloed to the victory at Les Gets

Christophe Kern (Europcar) soloed to the victory at Les Gets
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 24

Christophe Kern (Europcar) wins stage 5 in the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine

Christophe Kern (Europcar) wins stage 5 in the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 24

Christophe Kern (Europcar) on the podium at the Dauphine.

Christophe Kern (Europcar) on the podium at the Dauphine.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 24

Christophe Kern (Europcar) enjoys his podium time

Christophe Kern (Europcar) enjoys his podium time
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 24

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) never struggled to hold his yellow jersey on the stage to Les Gets.

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) never struggled to hold his yellow jersey on the stage to Les Gets.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Christophe Kern claimed his first win in seven years after an aggressive showing from his Europcar team in the finale of stage 5 of the Critérium du Dauphiné. The race fragmented on the shallow climb to Les Gets, but yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was never put into difficulty and he retained his 1:11 lead over Cadel Evans (BMC).

In the run-in to the 10km ascent, Europcar massed at the front of the peloton, seemingly to set up stage victory for French champion Voeckler. On the climb itself, there were green jerseys swarming up the road at every opportunity, as Pierre Rolland tracked Tony Martin’s (HTC-Highroad) early move, and then Kern was part of the chase group that formed in pursuit of Oliver Zaugg’s (Leopard Trek) bold bid for glory.

When the chasers caught Zaugg with 3km to go, the rapidly-dwindling yellow jersey group was already on their coattails, but the plucky Kern summoned up the strength to forge clear and quickly opened out a 10-second gap. Though clearly suffering, Kern succeeded in maintaining that advantage all the way to the summit to score a famous victory. Remarkably, the 30-year-old hadn’t won a race since taking the 6th stage of the 2004 Tour de l’Avenir in the colours of Brioches La Boulangère.

“It’s really super, I’d been waiting too long,” a delighted Kern said afterwards. “I was injured for a long time at the start of the season, and I only came back to racing two weeks after Paris-Nice. But all that time, everybody on the team supported me and let me come back steadily. If I won today, it’s also thanks to them.”

While Kern was undoubtedly the hero of the day, it seems that no Europcar success would be complete without heavy involvement from Thomas Voeckler, and the French champion played the role of équipier to perfection by marshalling the searing attacks of Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervélo), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-SunGard) behind.

Sorensen was the only of the chasers to get any purchase on his attack, as he took advantage of a drop in pace underneath the red kite to rip clear alone. Within seconds Voeckler had jumped across, however, and the French champion sat like a dead weight on Sorensen’s wheel.

Up front, Kern was going through a private purgatory all of his own in the final thousand metres. Hunched over the handlebars and with his face contorted in an expression of the rawest agony, it briefly looked as though he was struggling to keep the gear turning, but as the road levelled out in the final 500 metres Kern found his rhythm once again and took the victory to tumultuous applause.

Sorensen crossed the line 7 seconds later for second place, while a fist-pumping Voeckler sat up to come home just ahead of the yellow jersey group in third.

Race leader Wiggins crossed the line in 6th place after an intelligent ride in the finale. His Sky team allowed a series of lower-placed riders go clear on the early slopes of the climb, but when Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) went on the offensive inside the final 3km, Wiggins was able to ease his way across.

“I was never worried,” Wiggins said. “But it’s only the first of three difficult days, and it will be much more complicated tomorrow and Sunday.”

While Cadel Evans safely finished in the same group as Wiggins, the Englishman will take encouragement from the fact that his closest rival seemed to be a little slower in his response to the series of accelerations that marked the final stages of the climb. However, he will also be well aware that there are more serious tests to come.

McCartney’s brave bid

While the previous day’s early break had been allowed to sleepwalk clear in the opening kilometres, the peloton was rather more vigilant at the beginning of stage 5. The first two hours of racing were run off at a leg-wilting average speed of 48.1kph, as rider after rider attempted to go clear.

Eventually it was Jason McCartney (RadioShack) who picked his moment, and clipped off the front when there was a brief lull in proceedings after 95km. The American soon built up a sizeable lead, and with 75km to race, his advantage stood at 12:45.

It was at this point that Katusha picked up the pace in the bunch behind, however, with Joaquim Rodriguez in mind. Together with Sky, they sent about reeling in McCartney, and when Voeckler and Europcar through their hat into the ring 25km from home, the game was up.

Before reaching the final climb, Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was a faller in the main peloton. Although he reported no serious injuries and was able to rejoin the race, he lost all hopes of a high overall placing, as the accident came precisely as the pace was rising ahead of the run-in to the base of the final climb.

As soon as the road climbed upwards, the natural selection occurred from the rear of the field, with rider after rider being deposited out the back, and surprisingly, Robert Gesink (Rabobank) was among them.

9.5km from the summit, Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) went on the offensive, and his decent rhythm brought Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale) clear with him. The trio built up a maximum lead of 15 seconds, but with so many aggressive riders chasing behind, they were never going to be allowed to stay clear.

A sizeable counter attack that included Oliver Zaugg, Christophe Kern, Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank), Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ) and David Lopez Garcia (Movistar) bridged across with 5km to go, and almost instantly Zaugg saw an opportunity to press on alone, but in spite of opening up a 20-second lead on the yellow jersey group, the Swiss rider couldn’t quite shake his fellow escapees.

Zaugg was reeled in 3km from the line, and the stage was set for Kern to put in his bold bid for stage glory even though the yellow jersey group was breathing down his neck. As the Frenchman grinded his way clear, the favourites made the fatal mistake of watching one another, and Kern made the very most of his opportunity.

There was no concerted chase from the yellow jersey group, but instead the pace rose and fell in accordance with the attacks. Rodriguez put in the most ferocious burst but he desisted shortly afterwards. Dan Martin was the next to go, with 2km to go, and his move reduced the group still further. Vinokourov also attempted to put Wiggins into difficulty, but the Englishman was alert all the way to the finish.

The day belonged to Europcar, however, and to Christophe Kern in particular. He will be hoping for a repeat performance in July, and with the Tour set to start in his team’s home region of the Vendée, Europcar will be pleased with the dress rehearsal.
.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar5:05:03
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:07
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:09
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
5Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
12Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
15Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
18Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
19Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:19
21Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:25
22Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
23Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
24Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:39
27Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
28Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
29Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:00:43
30Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
31Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:52
32Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
33Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
37Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
38Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
39Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
40Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
42Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
43David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
44Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:01:04
45Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:06
46Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:17
48Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:19
49Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:21
50Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
51Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
52Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
53Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
55Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
56Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
57Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
58Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
59Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
61David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
62Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
63Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
64Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:40
66Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:20
67Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
68Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
69Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
70Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:02:25
71Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:39
72Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:54
73Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:58
74Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:03:41
75Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:45
76Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:12
77Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
78Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:41
79Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:53
80Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:05
81Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:11
82Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:06:53
83Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:43
84Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
85Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
86Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
87Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
88Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:31
89Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
90Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
91Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
92Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
93Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
94Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
95Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
96Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:10:05
97Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:09
98Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
99Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
100Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:56
101Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
102Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
103Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
104Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
105Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
106Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
107Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
108Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
109Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
110Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
111Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
112Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
113Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
114Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
115Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
116Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
117Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
119William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
120Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
121Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
122Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
123José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
124Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
125Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
126Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
127Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
128Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
129Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
130Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
131Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
132Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
133Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
134Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
135Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:13:58
136Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:14:01
137Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:02
138Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:19:10
139Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
140Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
141Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
142Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
143Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
144Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
145Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
146Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
147Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
148Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
149John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
150Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
151Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
152Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
153Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
154Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
155Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
156Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
157Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
158Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
159Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
160Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:22:36
161Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:06
162Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
163Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
164Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
165Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:26:48
166John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFVladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFAndy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFJuan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFLucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNSBrice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
DNSBlel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar25pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard22
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar20
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team18
5Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana16
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling15
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ14
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo13
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
10Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack11
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
12Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
13Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
14Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
15Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
16David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack4
18Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad3
19Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
20Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Côte du Corlier
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10pts
2Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar8
4Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
5Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team6
6Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD5

Mountain 2 - Côte du Mont des Princes
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack10pts
2Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
3Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
4Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
5Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5

Mountain 3 - Montée des Gets
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar10pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard9
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar8
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team7
5Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana6
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling5

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ5:05:12
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
4Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
5Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:10
6Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:16
7Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:43
9Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
11Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:08
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:12
14Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
15Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
16Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:11
18Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:49
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:04:03
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:32
21Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:56
22Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:02
23Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:34
24Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:22
25Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
26Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:47
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:01
31Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
32Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
33John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
34Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
35Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
36Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
37Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:22:27

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team RadioShack15:16:06
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:13
3Team Europcar0:00:29
4Leopard Trek0:00:36
5FDJ0:00:43
6Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:56
7Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:58
8Movistar Team0:01:06
9Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:08
10Saur - Sojasun0:01:16
11Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:23
12Pro Team Astana0:01:25
13Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:41
14Katusha Team0:01:54
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:43
16HTC-Highroad0:03:57
17Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:38
18BMC Racing Team0:06:03
19Sky Procycling0:06:22
20Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:47
21Lampre - ISD0:19:34
22Quickstep Cycling Team0:24:01

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling18:02:30
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
3Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:21
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:56
5Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:02:22
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:28
7Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:45
8Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:02:46
9Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:52
10Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
11Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:05
12Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:18
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:23
14David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:54
15Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:55
16Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:09
17Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:11
18Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:15
19Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:04:17
20Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:04:30
21Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:55
22Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:05:32
23Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:05:36
24Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:05:38
25Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:05:41
26Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:05:42
27Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:05:43
28Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:03
29Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:13
30Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:22
31Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:06:29
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:38
33Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:42
34Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:45
35Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:57
36Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD0:07:05
37Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:07
38Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:07:13
39Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:07:14
40Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:16
41Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:26
42Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:37
43Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:41
44Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:45
45Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:09
46Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:19
47Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:08:24
48Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:08:26
49Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:31
50Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:51
51Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:08:57
52Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:09:08
53Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:31
54Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:09:45
55Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:50
56Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:05
57Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:21
58Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:41
59David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:56
60Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:59
61Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:14
62Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:12:49
63Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:12
64David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:37
65Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:38
66Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:40
67Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:41
68Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:07
69Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:38
70Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
71Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:14:55
72Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:17
73Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:15:26
74Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:30
75Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:15:40
76Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:15:49
77Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:17
78Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:38
79Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:43
80Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:00
81Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:17:14
82Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:19
83Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
84Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:48
85Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:17:50
86Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:54
87Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:18:00
88Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:03
89Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:47
90Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:18:49
91Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:19:06
92Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:52
93Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:07
94Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:20:08
95Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:13
96Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:20:31
97Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:52
98Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:21:15
99Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:21:25
100Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:21:54
101Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:22:01
102Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:09
103Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:22:24
104Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:22:26
105Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:04
106Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
107William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:23:12
108Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:23:17
109Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:23:52
110Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:09
111Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:24:10
112Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:24:44
113Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:24:53
114Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:25:24
115Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:43
116Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:45
117Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:25:56
118Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:26:08
119Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:17
120Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:26:24
121Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:25
122Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:26:28
123John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:26:47
124Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:26:52
125Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:22
126Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:24
127Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:27:32
128Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:43
129Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:27:59
130Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:28:23
131Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
132Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:28:42
133Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:28:52
134José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:34
135Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:29:49
136Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:30:38
137Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:30:47
138Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:31:14
139Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:31:33
140Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:31:39
141Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:33:09
142Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:20
143Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:25
144Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:33:31
145Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:33:36
146Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:14
147Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:34:54
148Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:35:18
149Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:35:45
150Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:36:40
151Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:18
152Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:37:31
153Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:37:38
154Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:37:43
155Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:38:34
156Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:39:19
157Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:40:54
158Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:41:26
159Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD0:43:47
160Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:44:07
161Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:45:19
162Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:45:42
163Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:46:33
164Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:48:10
165John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:50:18
166Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:50:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad58pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team56
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling55
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana53
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar47
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling47
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team39
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto37
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne35
10Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
11Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar28
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ28
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale28
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard26
15Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
16Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack22
17Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD22
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack21
19Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team18
20Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana18
21Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek17
22William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ16
23Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad15
24Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
25Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
26Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15
27Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
28Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team14
29Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team13
30Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
31Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo13
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
33Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
34Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar10
35Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale9
36Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack9
37Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad8
38Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
39David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
40Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar8
42David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
43Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
44John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team7
45Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team6
46Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek5
47Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling4
48Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
49Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
50Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
51Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek1
52Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne39pts
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD16
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team16
4Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
5Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana13
6Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ13
7Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
9Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar10
10Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack10
11Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard9
12Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
14Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar8
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar8
16Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
17Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
18Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
19Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
20Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team6
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale6
22Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling5
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
24Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5
25Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD5
26Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
27Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar4
28Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
29John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
30Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
31Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
32Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team18:04:52
2Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:24
3Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:30
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:47
5Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
6Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:03:14
7Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:51
8Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:07
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:16
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:35
11Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:04:52
12Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:19
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:57
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:09
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:06:35
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:06:46
17Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:52
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:18
19Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:45
20Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:16
21Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:21
23Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:26
24Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:32
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:47
26Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:42
27Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:23:34
28Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:02
29John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:24:25
30Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:21
31Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:28:16
32Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:31:14
33Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:32:32
34Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:32:56
35Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:33:23
36Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:35:16
37Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:36:12

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale54:16:06
2Team RadioShack0:00:21
3Sky Procycling0:01:20
4FDJ0:03:05
5Team Europcar0:03:38
6Leopard Trek0:03:58
7HTC-Highroad0:04:21
8Pro Team Astana0:04:50
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:46
10Movistar Team0:06:15
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:18
12Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:52
13Katusha Team0:08:02
14Saur - Sojasun0:08:19
15Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:51
16Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:50
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:10
18Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:27
19BMC Racing Team0:14:48
20Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:30
21Lampre - ISD0:26:43
22Quickstep Cycling Team0:48:39

 

Latest on Cyclingnews