Image 1 of 24 Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) was strong but worked for Kern once he was away (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 24 Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) leads up the final climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 24 Samuel Sanchez is starting to show some form ahead of the Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 24 Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard) was second the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 24 Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard) pulled away from the GC favourites on the final climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 24 Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard) pulled away from the GC favourites on the final climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 24 Christophe Kern (Team Europcar) on his way to the stage win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 24 Christophe Kern (Team Europcar) forced a decent gap (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 24 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) leads the yellow jersey group to the line. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 24 Chris Sorensen (Saxo Bank) chased but couldn't catch Kern. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 24 Christophe Kern (Europcar) wins stage 5 in the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 24 Christophe Kern (Europcar) celebrates his first victory since 2004 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 24 Christophe Kern (Europcar) broke clear in the final kilometers of stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 24 Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) was one of the instigators of the move that caught and dropped early breakaway Jason McCartney. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 24 Ben Hermans (RadioShack) rode well on the hilltop finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 24 Christophe Kern (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 24 Christophe Kern (Europcar) held off the chase. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 24 Bradley Wiggins kept his yellow jersey without incident. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 24 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) takes third while celebrating his teammate's stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 24 Christophe Kern (Europcar) soloed to the victory at Les Gets (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 24 Christophe Kern (Europcar) wins stage 5 in the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 24 Christophe Kern (Europcar) on the podium at the Dauphine. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 24 Christophe Kern (Europcar) enjoys his podium time (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 24 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) never struggled to hold his yellow jersey on the stage to Les Gets. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Christophe Kern claimed his first win in seven years after an aggressive showing from his Europcar team in the finale of stage 5 of the Critérium du Dauphiné. The race fragmented on the shallow climb to Les Gets, but yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was never put into difficulty and he retained his 1:11 lead over Cadel Evans (BMC).

In the run-in to the 10km ascent, Europcar massed at the front of the peloton, seemingly to set up stage victory for French champion Voeckler. On the climb itself, there were green jerseys swarming up the road at every opportunity, as Pierre Rolland tracked Tony Martin’s (HTC-Highroad) early move, and then Kern was part of the chase group that formed in pursuit of Oliver Zaugg’s (Leopard Trek) bold bid for glory.

When the chasers caught Zaugg with 3km to go, the rapidly-dwindling yellow jersey group was already on their coattails, but the plucky Kern summoned up the strength to forge clear and quickly opened out a 10-second gap. Though clearly suffering, Kern succeeded in maintaining that advantage all the way to the summit to score a famous victory. Remarkably, the 30-year-old hadn’t won a race since taking the 6th stage of the 2004 Tour de l’Avenir in the colours of Brioches La Boulangère.

“It’s really super, I’d been waiting too long,” a delighted Kern said afterwards. “I was injured for a long time at the start of the season, and I only came back to racing two weeks after Paris-Nice. But all that time, everybody on the team supported me and let me come back steadily. If I won today, it’s also thanks to them.”

While Kern was undoubtedly the hero of the day, it seems that no Europcar success would be complete without heavy involvement from Thomas Voeckler, and the French champion played the role of équipier to perfection by marshalling the searing attacks of Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervélo), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-SunGard) behind.

Sorensen was the only of the chasers to get any purchase on his attack, as he took advantage of a drop in pace underneath the red kite to rip clear alone. Within seconds Voeckler had jumped across, however, and the French champion sat like a dead weight on Sorensen’s wheel.

Up front, Kern was going through a private purgatory all of his own in the final thousand metres. Hunched over the handlebars and with his face contorted in an expression of the rawest agony, it briefly looked as though he was struggling to keep the gear turning, but as the road levelled out in the final 500 metres Kern found his rhythm once again and took the victory to tumultuous applause.

Sorensen crossed the line 7 seconds later for second place, while a fist-pumping Voeckler sat up to come home just ahead of the yellow jersey group in third.

Race leader Wiggins crossed the line in 6th place after an intelligent ride in the finale. His Sky team allowed a series of lower-placed riders go clear on the early slopes of the climb, but when Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) went on the offensive inside the final 3km, Wiggins was able to ease his way across.

“I was never worried,” Wiggins said. “But it’s only the first of three difficult days, and it will be much more complicated tomorrow and Sunday.”

While Cadel Evans safely finished in the same group as Wiggins, the Englishman will take encouragement from the fact that his closest rival seemed to be a little slower in his response to the series of accelerations that marked the final stages of the climb. However, he will also be well aware that there are more serious tests to come.

McCartney’s brave bid

While the previous day’s early break had been allowed to sleepwalk clear in the opening kilometres, the peloton was rather more vigilant at the beginning of stage 5. The first two hours of racing were run off at a leg-wilting average speed of 48.1kph, as rider after rider attempted to go clear.

Eventually it was Jason McCartney (RadioShack) who picked his moment, and clipped off the front when there was a brief lull in proceedings after 95km. The American soon built up a sizeable lead, and with 75km to race, his advantage stood at 12:45.

It was at this point that Katusha picked up the pace in the bunch behind, however, with Joaquim Rodriguez in mind. Together with Sky, they sent about reeling in McCartney, and when Voeckler and Europcar through their hat into the ring 25km from home, the game was up.

Before reaching the final climb, Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was a faller in the main peloton. Although he reported no serious injuries and was able to rejoin the race, he lost all hopes of a high overall placing, as the accident came precisely as the pace was rising ahead of the run-in to the base of the final climb.

As soon as the road climbed upwards, the natural selection occurred from the rear of the field, with rider after rider being deposited out the back, and surprisingly, Robert Gesink (Rabobank) was among them.

9.5km from the summit, Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) went on the offensive, and his decent rhythm brought Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale) clear with him. The trio built up a maximum lead of 15 seconds, but with so many aggressive riders chasing behind, they were never going to be allowed to stay clear.

A sizeable counter attack that included Oliver Zaugg, Christophe Kern, Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank), Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ) and David Lopez Garcia (Movistar) bridged across with 5km to go, and almost instantly Zaugg saw an opportunity to press on alone, but in spite of opening up a 20-second lead on the yellow jersey group, the Swiss rider couldn’t quite shake his fellow escapees.

Zaugg was reeled in 3km from the line, and the stage was set for Kern to put in his bold bid for stage glory even though the yellow jersey group was breathing down his neck. As the Frenchman grinded his way clear, the favourites made the fatal mistake of watching one another, and Kern made the very most of his opportunity.

There was no concerted chase from the yellow jersey group, but instead the pace rose and fell in accordance with the attacks. Rodriguez put in the most ferocious burst but he desisted shortly afterwards. Dan Martin was the next to go, with 2km to go, and his move reduced the group still further. Vinokourov also attempted to put Wiggins into difficulty, but the Englishman was alert all the way to the finish.

The day belonged to Europcar, however, and to Christophe Kern in particular. He will be hoping for a repeat performance in July, and with the Tour set to start in his team’s home region of the Vendée, Europcar will be pleased with the dress rehearsal.

.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 5:05:03 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:07 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:09 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 18 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 19 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:19 21 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:25 22 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 23 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 24 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:39 27 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 28 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 29 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:00:43 30 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 31 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:52 32 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 33 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 37 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 38 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 39 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 40 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:01:04 45 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:06 46 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:17 48 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:19 49 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:21 50 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 51 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 52 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 53 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 55 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 56 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 57 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 58 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 59 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 61 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 62 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 63 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 64 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:40 66 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:20 67 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 68 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 70 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:02:25 71 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:39 72 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:54 73 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:58 74 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:03:41 75 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:45 76 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:12 77 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 78 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:41 79 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:53 80 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:05 81 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:11 82 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:06:53 83 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:43 84 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 85 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 86 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 87 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 88 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:31 89 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 90 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 91 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 92 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 93 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:10:05 97 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:09 98 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 99 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 100 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:56 101 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 102 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 103 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 104 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 105 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 106 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 107 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 108 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 109 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 110 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 111 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 112 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 113 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 114 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 115 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 116 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 117 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 119 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 120 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 121 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 122 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 123 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 125 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 126 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 127 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 130 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 131 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 132 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 133 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 134 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 135 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:13:58 136 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:14:01 137 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:02 138 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:19:10 139 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 140 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 141 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 142 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 143 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 144 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 145 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 146 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 147 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 148 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 149 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 150 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 151 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 152 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 153 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 154 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 155 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 156 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 157 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 158 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 159 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 160 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:22:36 161 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:06 162 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 164 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 165 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:26:48 166 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team DNF Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard DNS Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek DNS Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 25 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 22 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 20 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 18 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 16 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 14 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 10 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 11 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 12 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 13 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 15 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 16 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 4 18 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 3 19 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 20 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Côte du Corlier # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 pts 2 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8 4 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 5 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 6 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 5

Mountain 2 - Côte du Mont des Princes # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 10 pts 2 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 3 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 4 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 5 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5

Mountain 3 - Montée des Gets # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 8 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 7 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 6 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 5

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 5:05:12 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 4 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:10 6 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:16 7 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:43 9 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 11 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:08 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:12 14 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 15 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 16 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:11 18 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:49 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:04:03 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:32 21 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:56 22 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:02 23 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:34 24 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:22 25 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:47 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:19:01 31 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 33 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 34 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 36 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 37 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:22:27

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team RadioShack 15:16:06 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:13 3 Team Europcar 0:00:29 4 Leopard Trek 0:00:36 5 FDJ 0:00:43 6 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:56 7 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:58 8 Movistar Team 0:01:06 9 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:08 10 Saur - Sojasun 0:01:16 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:23 12 Pro Team Astana 0:01:25 13 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:41 14 Katusha Team 0:01:54 15 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:43 16 HTC-Highroad 0:03:57 17 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:38 18 BMC Racing Team 0:06:03 19 Sky Procycling 0:06:22 20 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:47 21 Lampre - ISD 0:19:34 22 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:24:01

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 18:02:30 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 3 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:21 4 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:56 5 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:22 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:28 7 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:45 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:02:46 9 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:52 10 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 11 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:05 12 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:18 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:23 14 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:54 15 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:55 16 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:09 17 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:11 18 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:15 19 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:04:17 20 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:04:30 21 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:55 22 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:05:32 23 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:05:36 24 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 0:05:38 25 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:05:41 26 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:05:42 27 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:05:43 28 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:03 29 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:13 30 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:22 31 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:06:29 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:38 33 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:42 34 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:45 35 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:57 36 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 0:07:05 37 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:07 38 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:07:13 39 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:07:14 40 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:16 41 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:26 42 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:37 43 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:41 44 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:45 45 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:09 46 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:19 47 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:08:24 48 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:08:26 49 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:31 50 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:51 51 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:08:57 52 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:09:08 53 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:31 54 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:09:45 55 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:50 56 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:05 57 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:21 58 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:41 59 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:56 60 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:59 61 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:14 62 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:12:49 63 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:12 64 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:37 65 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:38 66 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:40 67 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:41 68 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:07 69 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:38 70 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 71 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:14:55 72 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:17 73 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:15:26 74 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:30 75 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:15:40 76 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:15:49 77 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:17 78 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:38 79 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:43 80 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:00 81 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:17:14 82 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:19 83 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 84 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:48 85 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:17:50 86 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:54 87 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:18:00 88 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:03 89 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:47 90 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:18:49 91 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:19:06 92 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:52 93 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:07 94 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:20:08 95 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:13 96 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:20:31 97 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:52 98 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:21:15 99 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:21:25 100 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:21:54 101 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:22:01 102 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:09 103 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:22:24 104 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:22:26 105 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:04 106 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 107 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:23:12 108 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:23:17 109 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:23:52 110 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:09 111 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:24:10 112 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:24:44 113 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:24:53 114 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:25:24 115 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:43 116 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:45 117 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:25:56 118 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:26:08 119 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:17 120 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:26:24 121 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:26:25 122 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:26:28 123 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:26:47 124 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:26:52 125 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:22 126 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:24 127 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:27:32 128 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:43 129 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:27:59 130 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:28:23 131 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:28:42 133 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:28:52 134 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:34 135 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:29:49 136 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:30:38 137 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:30:47 138 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:31:14 139 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:31:33 140 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:31:39 141 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:33:09 142 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:20 143 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:25 144 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:31 145 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:33:36 146 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:14 147 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:34:54 148 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:35:18 149 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:35:45 150 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:36:40 151 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:18 152 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:37:31 153 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:37:38 154 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:37:43 155 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:38:34 156 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:39:19 157 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:40:54 158 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:41:26 159 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 0:43:47 160 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:44:07 161 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:45:19 162 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:45:42 163 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:46:33 164 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:48:10 165 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:50:18 166 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:50:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 58 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 56 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 55 4 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 53 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 47 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 47 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 39 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 37 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 35 10 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 11 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 28 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 28 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 28 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 26 15 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 22 17 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 22 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 21 19 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 20 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 18 21 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 17 22 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 16 23 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 15 24 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 25 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 26 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 27 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 28 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 29 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 13 30 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 31 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 32 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 33 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 34 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 10 35 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 36 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 9 37 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 8 38 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 39 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 40 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8 42 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 43 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 44 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 45 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 46 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 5 47 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 48 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 49 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 50 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 51 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 1 52 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 39 pts 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 16 4 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 13 6 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 13 7 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 9 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 10 10 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 10 11 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 12 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 8 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8 16 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 17 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 18 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 19 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 20 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 6 22 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 24 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 25 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 5 26 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 27 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 4 28 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 29 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 30 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 31 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 32 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 18:04:52 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:24 3 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:30 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:47 5 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 6 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:03:14 7 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:51 8 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:07 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:16 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:35 11 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:04:52 12 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:19 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:57 14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:09 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:06:35 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:06:46 17 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:52 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:18 19 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:45 20 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:16 21 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:21 23 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:26 24 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:32 25 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:47 26 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:42 27 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:23:34 28 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:02 29 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:24:25 30 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:21 31 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:28:16 32 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:31:14 33 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:32:32 34 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:32:56 35 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:33:23 36 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:35:16 37 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:36:12