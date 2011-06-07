Trending

Image 1 of 31

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) triumphs in stage 2.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 31

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) celebrates atop the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 31

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) powers to the win in Lyon.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 31

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) retains the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 31

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) in the peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 31

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) can't hide his joy at winning stage two.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 31

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is going to be one of the men to watch at the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 31

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) will be hoping for a repeat spell in yellow come July.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 31

Fresh from the Giro d'Italia, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was in the mix on stage two of the Dauphine.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 31

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - ISD) before the start.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 31

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - ISD) arrives at the Dauphine after a tough Giro d'Italia.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 31

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 31

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) wins stage two of the Criterium du Dauphine.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 31

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) was off the pace again on the road to Lyon.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 31

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) was an impressive winner in Lyon.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 31

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) gained six seconds by sticking with the sprinters

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 31

John Degenkolb is understandibly pleased with a hard-fought sprint win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 31

Win number five of the season for John Degenkolb.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 31

John Degenkolb is finding plenty of success in his first season in the World Tour

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 31

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) topped Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) in the uphill sprint.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 31

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 31

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) lost 1:13 on the stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 31

Jurgen Van den Broeck kept the mountains jersey.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 31

Tyler Farrar didn't have any luck in the finish.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 31

Race leader Vinokourov followed the right wheels in the finish and gained 6 seconds on his rivals.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 31

Joaquim Rodriguez was up in the top 10 at the finish

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 31

French champion Thomas Voeckler tried to fool the sprinters.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 31

Voeckler held a promising lead in the final 500m

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 31

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his Dauphine stage win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 31

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) celebrates the stage win.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 31 of 31

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) wins stage 2 at the Dauphine

(Image credit: AFP)

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) showed yet again that he is far more than just a powerful young sprinter by winning stage two of the Criterium du Dauphine on a technical and tricky uphill finish in Lyon.

The 22-year-old German carefully followed French rivals Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) on the fast hairpin corners and then took the perfect line through the final left turn before unleashing his sprint.

Dumoulin had been desperate to win in his home city but could only bow his head in disappointment as Degenkolb pointed to the sky to celebrate his first win in a World Tour race. He has only been a professional five months but has won five races.

Sébastien Hinault (AG2R-La Mondiale) finished third ahead of Paul Martens (Rabobank) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), while a split in the peloton saw the leading 14 riders gain six seconds on the rest of the peloton. Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) was last to finish in the same time as Degenkolb, one place behind Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), but Cadel Evans (BMC) lost some precious seconds.

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was caught up in a crash at the foot of the climb and finished 30 seconds down but was given the same time as Vinokourov and so remained second overall, 11 seconds down on Vinokourov. Wiggins is third, also at 11 seconds, with Evans fourth at 13 seconds.

Degenkolb has quickly become accustomed to winning and was second to Australia’s Michael Matthews in last year’s Under 23 world road race championship. Yet it was clear this win as a professional was special.

“It was a good stage for me. We saw it the (finish) before the race and said it was for me today. I’m so happy. It’s my first World Tour win,” he said immediately after his win.

“I’m young rider and this is my first year as a pro but it’s been a super start to my career. I’ve had four victories before this one. It’s a super start for me as a professional. I’m super happy.”

Degenkolb has quickly been dubbed the next Erik Zabel and even the saviour of German cycling. But he is wise and mature enough to keep his feet firmly clicked into his pedals and quickly stated he will not ride this year’s Tour de France.

“I'm too young and it's not good to make too fast a start, but maybe next year it'll be possible,” he said. “Guys like me and (HTC-Highroad teammate) Tony Martin are a new generation of young riders in Germany and hopefully we'll help bring cycling back to a new level in our country."

Thrilling finale

The 179km stage from Voiron to Lyon looked set to be a quiet day for the overall contenders at the Criterium du Dauphine, as they saved their legs for Wednesday’s 42.5km time trial in Grenoble. However the uphill finish and especially the twisting run-in to the foot of the climb inspired a thrilling finale.

Jérémy Roy (FDJ) was again the first to jump away but just like on Monday, he was quickly pulled back and then three riders went away. The trio were Jurgen Van de Walle (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Brice Feillu (Leopard-Trek) and Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) – who was third in this year’s Paris-Roubaix.

Their lead reached close to five minutes after 50km but the peloton decided to keep them under control and the gap fell gradually as Lyon loomed on the horizon.

Strong side winds in the final 20km split the peloton into three and then two parts, sparking a final mad half hour of racing. Vinokourov and many others were up front but Wiggins and Evans both missed the split and their teams were forced to chase for 10 frantic kilometres. They got back on but Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) punctured during the chaos and lost 4:31 and any chance of a good overall performance in France.

Cofidis tried to set up Dumoulin on the final climb but the pocket rocket Frenchman was perhaps a little too keen to win at home. His teammates kept Thomas Voeckler in check when he attacked before a sweeping hairpin corner but Dumoulin then used up too much of his own energy to close the gap on his French rival and gave a perfect lead out to Degenkolb. He dived under him in the last corner and then opened his sprint, to take the biggest win of his prodigious professional career.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad4:02:39
2Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
3Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
7Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
10Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
11Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
13Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
14Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
15Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:06
16Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
17Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
18David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
20Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
21Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
22William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
23Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
24Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
25Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
26Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
27Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
28Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
30Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
31Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
34Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
35Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
37Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
38Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
41Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
43Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
44Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
45Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
46Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
47Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
49David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
50Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
51Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
53Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
54Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
55Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
56Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
58Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
59Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
60Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
61Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
62Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
64Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
66Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
68Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
69Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
70Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
71Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
73Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
74Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
75Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
77Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
78Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
79Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
80Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
81Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
82Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
83Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
84Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
85Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
86Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
87Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
88Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:29
89Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:06
90Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:33
91Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
92Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:38
93Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
94Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:39
95Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
96Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
97Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
98Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
99Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:43
100Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:51
101Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
102Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
103Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
104Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
105Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
107Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:55
108Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
109Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
110José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
111Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:10
112Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
113Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
114Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
115Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
116Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
117Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:13
118Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
119Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:28
120Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
121Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:44
122Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:47
123Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:58
124Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:02:06
125Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:09
126Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
127Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:26
128Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:28
129Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:36
130Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:04:31
131Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:05:50
132David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:43
133Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
134Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
135Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
136Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
137Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
138Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
139Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
140Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
141Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
142Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
143Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
144Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
145Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
146Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
147Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
148Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
149Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
150Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
151Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
152Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
153Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
154Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
155Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
156Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
157Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
158Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
159Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
160Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
161Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
162Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
163Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
164Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
165Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
166Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
167John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
168Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
169Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
170Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
171Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
172Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
173Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
174Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
175Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:50

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad25pts
2Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne22
3Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
4Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team18
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team16
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar15
7Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
8Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD13
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale12
10Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek11
11Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
12Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack9
13Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling8
14Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana7
15Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale6
16Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
17Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team4
18David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
19Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack2
20Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek1

Côte de Miribel-les-Echelles - 21.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3pts
2Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek2
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Côte du Château de Saint-Julien - 91.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek3pts
2Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Côte de Pérouges - 134.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek3pts
2Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Côte de la Croix-Rousse - 179.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad3pts
2Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad4:02:39
2Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:06
4Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
5Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
6Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
7Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
10Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
11Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
12Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
14Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
16Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
21Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
22Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:51
24Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
25Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:26
26Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:04:31
27Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:05:50
28Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:43
29Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
30Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
31Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
32Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
33Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
35Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
36Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
37Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
38Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
39Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale12:08:03
2Leopard Trek0:00:06
3Team RadioShack
4Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Team Europcar
7Katusha Team
8Pro Team Astana
9HTC-Highroad
10Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Sky Procycling
12Saur - Sojasun0:00:12
13Liquigas-Cannondale
14FDJ
15Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Movistar Team
17Saxo Bank Sungard
18Team Garmin-Cervelo
19Lampre - ISD0:00:39
20Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:36
21BMC Racing Team0:02:09

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana7:45:48
2Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:11
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:17
6Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:23
7Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:26
8Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:27
9Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
10Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:34
11Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:42
12Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
13Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:51
14Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:59
16Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:06
17Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:07
18Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:10
19Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:11
21Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:01:12
22David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:14
23Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:01:16
24Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:01:18
25Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:20
26Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:01:21
27Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:24
28Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:25
29Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:01:26
30Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
31Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:01:29
32Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
33Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:01:34
34Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:52
35Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:01
36Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:02
37Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
38Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:05
39Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:19
40Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
41Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:02:21
42Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:25
43Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:02:27
45Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:02:29
46Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
47Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
48Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:30
49Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:31
50Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:32
51Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
52Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:33
53Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:34
54Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:35
55Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:02:37
56Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:38
57Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:41
58Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:42
59Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:45
60Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
61John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:02:46
62Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
63Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:02:51
64Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:52
65Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:02:53
67Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:57
68Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:58
70Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD0:03:00
71Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:03:02
72Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:03
73Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:03:05
74David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:07
75Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:08
76Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:03:09
77Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:03:11
78Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:13
79Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:03:14
80Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:03:15
81Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:17
82Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:22
83Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:24
84Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:03:32
85Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:48
86Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:04:06
87Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:08
88Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:11
89Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:15
90Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:37
91Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:04:44
92Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:47
93Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:48
94Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:07
95Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:42
96Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:06:14
97Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:37
98William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:06:38
99Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:47
100Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:49
101Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:56
102Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:10
103Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:32
104Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:41
105Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:54
106Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:58
107Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:25
108Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:26
109Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
110Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:27
111Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:38
112Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:08:40
113Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:55
114Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:57
115Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:03
116Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:09:04
117Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:10
118Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:16
119Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:09:20
120Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:23
121Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:09:28
122Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:29
123Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:09:30
124Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:03
125Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:06
126Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:09
127Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:10:15
128David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
129Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:17
130Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:10:30
131Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:10:31
132Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:35
133Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:39
134Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:10:40
135Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:43
136Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:10:50
137Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:53
138Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:55
139Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:00
140Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:04
141Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:11
142Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:13
143Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:21
144Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:52
145José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
146Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:58
147Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:00
148Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:06
149Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
150Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:19
151Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:30
152Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:41
153Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:12:46
154Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:12:50
155Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:55
156Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:01
157Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:07
158Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:19
159Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:03
160Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:25
161John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:31
162Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:32
163Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:33
164Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:16
165Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:17
166Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:18
167Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:21
168Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:18:29
169Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:30
170Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:18:35
171Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:36
172Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:18:41
173Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
174Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:18:44
175Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team38pts
2Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana37
3John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad33
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling28
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale28
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar27
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team24
9Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team23
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne22
11Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
12Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team18
13Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
14Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling15
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ14
17Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD13
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack11
19Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team11
20Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack11
21Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek11
22Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack9
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar8
24Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
25Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
26Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale6
27Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team6
28Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad5
29Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek5
30Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4
31Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar3
32David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
33Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
34Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
35Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
36Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10pts
2Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team9
4Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek8
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
6Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
7Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana7
8Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale6
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5
11Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
12Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
13Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar4
14John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
15Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
16Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
17Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7:46:17
2Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:05
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:13
4Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:30
6Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:37
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:42
8Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:56
9Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:00:57
10Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:32
11Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:36
12Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:50
13Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:00
15Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:04
16Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:06
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:16
18John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:02:17
19Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
20Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:02:36
21Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:02:46
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:04:15
23Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:13
24Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:05:45
25Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:20
26Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:25
27Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:26
28Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:41
29Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:47
30Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:09:01
31Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:14
32Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:10:21
33Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:31
34Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:31
35Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:26
36Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:38
37Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:56
38Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:03
39Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:49

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling23:19:04
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:06
3Team Europcar0:00:27
4Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:44
5FDJ0:01:07
6Pro Team Astana0:01:08
7Team RadioShack0:01:24
8Leopard Trek0:01:48
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:56
10Katusha Team0:02:26
11HTC-Highroad0:02:42
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:04
13Saur - Sojasun0:03:07
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
15Movistar Team0:03:28
16Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:57
17Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:01
18BMC Racing Team0:04:43
19Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:50
20Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:16
21Lampre - ISD0:05:17
22QST0:16:28

 

