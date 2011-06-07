Degenkolb powers to sprint win
Vinokourov's lead safe on stage 2
Stage 2: Voiron - Lyon
John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) showed yet again that he is far more than just a powerful young sprinter by winning stage two of the Criterium du Dauphine on a technical and tricky uphill finish in Lyon.
The 22-year-old German carefully followed French rivals Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) on the fast hairpin corners and then took the perfect line through the final left turn before unleashing his sprint.
Dumoulin had been desperate to win in his home city but could only bow his head in disappointment as Degenkolb pointed to the sky to celebrate his first win in a World Tour race. He has only been a professional five months but has won five races.
Sébastien Hinault (AG2R-La Mondiale) finished third ahead of Paul Martens (Rabobank) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), while a split in the peloton saw the leading 14 riders gain six seconds on the rest of the peloton. Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) was last to finish in the same time as Degenkolb, one place behind Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), but Cadel Evans (BMC) lost some precious seconds.
Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was caught up in a crash at the foot of the climb and finished 30 seconds down but was given the same time as Vinokourov and so remained second overall, 11 seconds down on Vinokourov. Wiggins is third, also at 11 seconds, with Evans fourth at 13 seconds.
Degenkolb has quickly become accustomed to winning and was second to Australia’s Michael Matthews in last year’s Under 23 world road race championship. Yet it was clear this win as a professional was special.
“It was a good stage for me. We saw it the (finish) before the race and said it was for me today. I’m so happy. It’s my first World Tour win,” he said immediately after his win.
“I’m young rider and this is my first year as a pro but it’s been a super start to my career. I’ve had four victories before this one. It’s a super start for me as a professional. I’m super happy.”
Degenkolb has quickly been dubbed the next Erik Zabel and even the saviour of German cycling. But he is wise and mature enough to keep his feet firmly clicked into his pedals and quickly stated he will not ride this year’s Tour de France.
“I'm too young and it's not good to make too fast a start, but maybe next year it'll be possible,” he said. “Guys like me and (HTC-Highroad teammate) Tony Martin are a new generation of young riders in Germany and hopefully we'll help bring cycling back to a new level in our country."
Thrilling finale
The 179km stage from Voiron to Lyon looked set to be a quiet day for the overall contenders at the Criterium du Dauphine, as they saved their legs for Wednesday’s 42.5km time trial in Grenoble. However the uphill finish and especially the twisting run-in to the foot of the climb inspired a thrilling finale.
Jérémy Roy (FDJ) was again the first to jump away but just like on Monday, he was quickly pulled back and then three riders went away. The trio were Jurgen Van de Walle (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Brice Feillu (Leopard-Trek) and Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) – who was third in this year’s Paris-Roubaix.
Their lead reached close to five minutes after 50km but the peloton decided to keep them under control and the gap fell gradually as Lyon loomed on the horizon.
Strong side winds in the final 20km split the peloton into three and then two parts, sparking a final mad half hour of racing. Vinokourov and many others were up front but Wiggins and Evans both missed the split and their teams were forced to chase for 10 frantic kilometres. They got back on but Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) punctured during the chaos and lost 4:31 and any chance of a good overall performance in France.
Cofidis tried to set up Dumoulin on the final climb but the pocket rocket Frenchman was perhaps a little too keen to win at home. His teammates kept Thomas Voeckler in check when he attacked before a sweeping hairpin corner but Dumoulin then used up too much of his own energy to close the gap on his French rival and gave a perfect lead out to Degenkolb. He dived under him in the last corner and then opened his sprint, to take the biggest win of his prodigious professional career.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4:02:39
|2
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|11
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|13
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|15
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:06
|16
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|18
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|20
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|21
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|22
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|26
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|27
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|30
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|34
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|38
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|41
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|45
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|46
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|47
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|49
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|51
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|54
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|56
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|57
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|58
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|59
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|60
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|61
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|62
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|64
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|68
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|69
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|71
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|73
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|74
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|75
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|77
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|79
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|80
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|81
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|83
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|84
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|85
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|86
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|87
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|88
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:29
|89
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:06
|90
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:33
|91
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|92
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:38
|93
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|94
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:39
|95
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|96
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|97
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|98
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|99
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:43
|100
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:51
|101
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|102
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|103
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|104
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|105
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|107
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|108
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|109
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|112
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|114
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|115
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|117
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:13
|118
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|119
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|120
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|121
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:44
|122
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:47
|123
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:58
|124
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:06
|125
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|126
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|127
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:26
|128
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:28
|129
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:36
|130
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:04:31
|131
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:50
|132
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:43
|133
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|134
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|135
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|136
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|138
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|139
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|140
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|141
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|142
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|143
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|144
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|145
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|146
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|147
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|148
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|149
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|150
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|151
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|152
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|153
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|154
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|155
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|156
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|157
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|158
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|159
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|160
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|161
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|163
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|164
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|165
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|166
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|167
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|168
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|169
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|170
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|171
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|172
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|173
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|174
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|175
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|25
|pts
|2
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|3
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|4
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|7
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|8
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|13
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|10
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|11
|11
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|9
|13
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|14
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|7
|15
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|16
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|17
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|4
|18
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|2
|20
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|pts
|2
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|2
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|3
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|3
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|pts
|2
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4:02:39
|2
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:06
|4
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|7
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|12
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|21
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|22
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|24
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|25
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:26
|26
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:04:31
|27
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:50
|28
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:43
|29
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|30
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|31
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|33
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|36
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|37
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|39
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:08:03
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:06
|3
|Team RadioShack
|4
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Team Europcar
|7
|Katusha Team
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|9
|HTC-Highroad
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Sky Procycling
|12
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:12
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|FDJ
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:39
|20
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|7:45:48
|2
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:11
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:17
|6
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:23
|7
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:00:26
|8
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:27
|9
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:34
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:42
|12
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|13
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:51
|14
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:59
|16
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:06
|17
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:07
|18
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:10
|19
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:11
|21
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:12
|22
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:14
|23
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:01:16
|24
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:01:18
|25
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:20
|26
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:21
|27
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:24
|28
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:25
|29
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:26
|30
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|31
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:29
|32
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|33
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:34
|34
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:52
|35
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:01
|36
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|37
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:05
|39
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:19
|40
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|41
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:21
|42
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:25
|43
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:02:27
|45
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:29
|46
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|47
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|48
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:30
|49
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:31
|50
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|51
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|52
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:33
|53
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:34
|54
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:35
|55
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:02:37
|56
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:02:38
|57
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:41
|58
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:42
|59
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:45
|60
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:46
|62
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|63
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:02:51
|64
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:52
|65
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|66
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:53
|67
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:57
|68
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:58
|70
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:00
|71
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:02
|72
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:03
|73
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:05
|74
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:07
|75
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:08
|76
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:03:09
|77
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:11
|78
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|79
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:03:14
|80
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:15
|81
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:17
|82
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:22
|83
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:24
|84
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:03:32
|85
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:48
|86
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:04:06
|87
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:08
|88
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:11
|89
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:15
|90
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:37
|91
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:04:44
|92
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:47
|93
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:48
|94
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:07
|95
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|96
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:14
|97
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:37
|98
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:38
|99
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:47
|100
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:49
|101
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|102
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:10
|103
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:32
|104
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:41
|105
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:54
|106
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:58
|107
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:25
|108
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:26
|109
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|110
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:27
|111
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:38
|112
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:08:40
|113
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:55
|114
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:57
|115
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:03
|116
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:09:04
|117
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:10
|118
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:16
|119
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:20
|120
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:23
|121
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:28
|122
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:29
|123
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:09:30
|124
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:03
|125
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:06
|126
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:09
|127
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:10:15
|128
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|129
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:17
|130
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:10:30
|131
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:31
|132
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|133
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:39
|134
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:10:40
|135
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:43
|136
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:10:50
|137
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:53
|138
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:55
|139
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:00
|140
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:04
|141
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:11
|142
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:13
|143
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:21
|144
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:52
|145
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:58
|147
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:00
|148
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:06
|149
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|150
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:19
|151
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:30
|152
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:41
|153
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:46
|154
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:50
|155
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:55
|156
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:01
|157
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:07
|158
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:19
|159
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:03
|160
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:25
|161
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:31
|162
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:32
|163
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:33
|164
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:16
|165
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:17
|166
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:18
|167
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:21
|168
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:18:29
|169
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:30
|170
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:18:35
|171
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:36
|172
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:18:41
|173
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|174
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:44
|175
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|38
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|37
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|33
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|24
|9
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|11
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|12
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|13
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|14
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|15
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|14
|17
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|13
|18
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|11
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|11
|20
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|11
|21
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|11
|22
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|9
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|24
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|25
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|26
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|27
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|28
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|5
|29
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|5
|30
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|31
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|32
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|33
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|34
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|35
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|36
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|4
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|8
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|6
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|7
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|7
|8
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|11
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|12
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|13
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|14
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|15
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|17
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7:46:17
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:13
|4
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:30
|6
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:37
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:42
|8
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:56
|9
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:57
|10
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:32
|11
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:36
|12
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:50
|13
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|15
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:04
|16
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:06
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:16
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:17
|19
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|20
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:36
|21
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:46
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:04:15
|23
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:13
|24
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:45
|25
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:20
|26
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:25
|27
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:26
|28
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:41
|29
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:47
|30
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:09:01
|31
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:14
|32
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:10:21
|33
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:31
|34
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:31
|35
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:26
|36
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:38
|37
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:56
|38
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:03
|39
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|23:19:04
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:06
|3
|Team Europcar
|0:00:27
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:44
|5
|FDJ
|0:01:07
|6
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:08
|7
|Team RadioShack
|0:01:24
|8
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:48
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:56
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:02:26
|11
|HTC-Highroad
|0:02:42
|12
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:04
|13
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:07
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:03:28
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|17
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:01
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:43
|19
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:50
|20
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:16
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|0:05:17
|22
|QST
|0:16:28
