Image 1 of 31 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) triumphs in stage 2. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 31 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) celebrates atop the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 31 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) powers to the win in Lyon. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 31 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) retains the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 31 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) in the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 31 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) can't hide his joy at winning stage two. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 31 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is going to be one of the men to watch at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 31 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) will be hoping for a repeat spell in yellow come July. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 31 Fresh from the Giro d'Italia, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was in the mix on stage two of the Dauphine. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - ISD) before the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - ISD) arrives at the Dauphine after a tough Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 31 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 31 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) wins stage two of the Criterium du Dauphine. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 31 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) was off the pace again on the road to Lyon. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 31 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) was an impressive winner in Lyon. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 31 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) gained six seconds by sticking with the sprinters (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 31 John Degenkolb is understandibly pleased with a hard-fought sprint win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 31 Win number five of the season for John Degenkolb. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 31 John Degenkolb is finding plenty of success in his first season in the World Tour (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 31 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) topped Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) in the uphill sprint. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 31 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 31 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) lost 1:13 on the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 31 Jurgen Van den Broeck kept the mountains jersey. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 31 Tyler Farrar didn't have any luck in the finish. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 31 Race leader Vinokourov followed the right wheels in the finish and gained 6 seconds on his rivals. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 31 Joaquim Rodriguez was up in the top 10 at the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 31 French champion Thomas Voeckler tried to fool the sprinters. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 31 Voeckler held a promising lead in the final 500m (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 31 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his Dauphine stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 31 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) celebrates the stage win. (Image credit: AFP) Image 31 of 31 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) wins stage 2 at the Dauphine (Image credit: AFP)

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) showed yet again that he is far more than just a powerful young sprinter by winning stage two of the Criterium du Dauphine on a technical and tricky uphill finish in Lyon.

The 22-year-old German carefully followed French rivals Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) on the fast hairpin corners and then took the perfect line through the final left turn before unleashing his sprint.

Dumoulin had been desperate to win in his home city but could only bow his head in disappointment as Degenkolb pointed to the sky to celebrate his first win in a World Tour race. He has only been a professional five months but has won five races.

Sébastien Hinault (AG2R-La Mondiale) finished third ahead of Paul Martens (Rabobank) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), while a split in the peloton saw the leading 14 riders gain six seconds on the rest of the peloton. Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) was last to finish in the same time as Degenkolb, one place behind Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), but Cadel Evans (BMC) lost some precious seconds.

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was caught up in a crash at the foot of the climb and finished 30 seconds down but was given the same time as Vinokourov and so remained second overall, 11 seconds down on Vinokourov. Wiggins is third, also at 11 seconds, with Evans fourth at 13 seconds.

Degenkolb has quickly become accustomed to winning and was second to Australia’s Michael Matthews in last year’s Under 23 world road race championship. Yet it was clear this win as a professional was special.

“It was a good stage for me. We saw it the (finish) before the race and said it was for me today. I’m so happy. It’s my first World Tour win,” he said immediately after his win.

“I’m young rider and this is my first year as a pro but it’s been a super start to my career. I’ve had four victories before this one. It’s a super start for me as a professional. I’m super happy.”

Degenkolb has quickly been dubbed the next Erik Zabel and even the saviour of German cycling. But he is wise and mature enough to keep his feet firmly clicked into his pedals and quickly stated he will not ride this year’s Tour de France.

“I'm too young and it's not good to make too fast a start, but maybe next year it'll be possible,” he said. “Guys like me and (HTC-Highroad teammate) Tony Martin are a new generation of young riders in Germany and hopefully we'll help bring cycling back to a new level in our country."

Thrilling finale

The 179km stage from Voiron to Lyon looked set to be a quiet day for the overall contenders at the Criterium du Dauphine, as they saved their legs for Wednesday’s 42.5km time trial in Grenoble. However the uphill finish and especially the twisting run-in to the foot of the climb inspired a thrilling finale.

Jérémy Roy (FDJ) was again the first to jump away but just like on Monday, he was quickly pulled back and then three riders went away. The trio were Jurgen Van de Walle (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Brice Feillu (Leopard-Trek) and Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) – who was third in this year’s Paris-Roubaix.

Their lead reached close to five minutes after 50km but the peloton decided to keep them under control and the gap fell gradually as Lyon loomed on the horizon.

Strong side winds in the final 20km split the peloton into three and then two parts, sparking a final mad half hour of racing. Vinokourov and many others were up front but Wiggins and Evans both missed the split and their teams were forced to chase for 10 frantic kilometres. They got back on but Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) punctured during the chaos and lost 4:31 and any chance of a good overall performance in France.

Cofidis tried to set up Dumoulin on the final climb but the pocket rocket Frenchman was perhaps a little too keen to win at home. His teammates kept Thomas Voeckler in check when he attacked before a sweeping hairpin corner but Dumoulin then used up too much of his own energy to close the gap on his French rival and gave a perfect lead out to Degenkolb. He dived under him in the last corner and then opened his sprint, to take the biggest win of his prodigious professional career.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4:02:39 2 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 11 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 13 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 15 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:06 16 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 18 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 20 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 21 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 22 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 23 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 26 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 27 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 28 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 30 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 34 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 37 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 41 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 44 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 45 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 46 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 47 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 49 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 51 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 52 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 53 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 54 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 55 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 56 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 57 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 58 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 59 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 60 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 61 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 62 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 64 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 66 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 68 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 69 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 70 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 71 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 73 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 74 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 75 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 77 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 79 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 80 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 81 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 82 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 83 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 84 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 85 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 86 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 87 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 88 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:29 89 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:06 90 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:33 91 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 92 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:38 93 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 94 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:39 95 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 96 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 97 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 98 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 99 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:43 100 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:51 101 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 102 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 103 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 104 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 105 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 107 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:55 108 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 109 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 110 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:01:10 112 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 113 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 114 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 115 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 116 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 117 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:13 118 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 119 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:28 120 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43 121 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:44 122 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:47 123 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:58 124 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:02:06 125 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:09 126 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 127 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:26 128 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:28 129 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:36 130 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:04:31 131 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:05:50 132 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:43 133 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 134 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 135 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 136 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 137 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 138 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 139 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 140 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 141 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 142 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 143 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 144 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 145 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 146 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 147 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 148 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 149 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 150 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 151 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 152 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 153 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 154 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 155 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 156 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 157 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 158 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 159 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 160 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 161 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 162 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 163 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 164 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 165 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 166 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 167 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 168 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 169 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 170 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 171 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 172 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 173 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 174 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 175 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:50

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 25 pts 2 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 3 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 4 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 16 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 15 7 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 8 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 13 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 12 10 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 11 11 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 12 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 9 13 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 14 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 7 15 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 16 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 17 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 4 18 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 2 20 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 1

Côte de Miribel-les-Echelles - 21.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 pts 2 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 2 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Côte du Château de Saint-Julien - 91.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 3 pts 2 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Côte de Pérouges - 134.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 3 pts 2 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Côte de la Croix-Rousse - 179.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 pts 2 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4:02:39 2 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:06 4 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 7 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 11 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 12 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 14 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 21 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 22 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:51 24 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 25 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:26 26 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:04:31 27 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:05:50 28 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:43 29 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 30 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 31 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 33 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 36 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 37 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 39 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 12:08:03 2 Leopard Trek 0:00:06 3 Team RadioShack 4 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Team Europcar 7 Katusha Team 8 Pro Team Astana 9 HTC-Highroad 10 Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 Sky Procycling 12 Saur - Sojasun 0:00:12 13 Liquigas-Cannondale 14 FDJ 15 Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 Movistar Team 17 Saxo Bank Sungard 18 Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 Lampre - ISD 0:00:39 20 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:36 21 BMC Racing Team 0:02:09

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 7:45:48 2 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:11 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:17 6 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:23 7 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:00:26 8 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:27 9 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 10 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:34 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:42 12 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 13 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:51 14 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:59 16 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:06 17 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:07 18 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:10 19 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:11 21 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:01:12 22 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:14 23 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:01:16 24 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:01:18 25 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:20 26 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 0:01:21 27 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:24 28 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:25 29 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:01:26 30 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 31 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:01:29 32 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:30 33 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:01:34 34 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:52 35 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:01 36 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:02 37 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:05 39 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:19 40 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 41 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:02:21 42 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:25 43 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:02:27 45 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:02:29 46 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 47 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 48 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:30 49 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:31 50 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:32 51 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 52 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:33 53 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:34 54 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:35 55 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:02:37 56 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:02:38 57 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:41 58 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:42 59 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:45 60 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:02:46 62 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 63 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:02:51 64 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:52 65 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 66 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:02:53 67 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:02:57 68 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:58 70 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 0:03:00 71 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:03:02 72 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:03 73 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:03:05 74 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:07 75 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:08 76 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:03:09 77 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:03:11 78 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:13 79 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:03:14 80 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:03:15 81 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:17 82 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:22 83 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:24 84 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:03:32 85 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:48 86 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:04:06 87 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:08 88 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:11 89 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:15 90 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:37 91 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:04:44 92 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:47 93 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:48 94 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:07 95 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:42 96 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:06:14 97 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:37 98 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:06:38 99 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:47 100 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:49 101 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:56 102 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:10 103 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:32 104 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:41 105 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:54 106 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:58 107 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:25 108 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:26 109 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 110 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:27 111 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:38 112 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:08:40 113 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:55 114 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:57 115 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:03 116 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:09:04 117 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:10 118 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:16 119 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:09:20 120 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:23 121 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:09:28 122 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:29 123 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:09:30 124 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:03 125 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:06 126 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:09 127 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:10:15 128 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 129 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:17 130 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:10:30 131 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:10:31 132 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:35 133 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:39 134 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:10:40 135 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:43 136 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:10:50 137 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:53 138 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:55 139 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:00 140 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:04 141 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:11 142 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:13 143 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:11:21 144 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:52 145 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 146 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:58 147 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:00 148 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:12:06 149 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 150 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:19 151 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:30 152 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:41 153 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:12:46 154 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:12:50 155 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:55 156 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:01 157 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:07 158 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:19 159 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:03 160 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:25 161 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:31 162 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:32 163 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:33 164 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:16 165 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:17 166 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:18 167 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:21 168 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:18:29 169 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:30 170 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:18:35 171 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:36 172 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:18:41 173 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 174 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:18:44 175 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 38 pts 2 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 37 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 33 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 28 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 27 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 24 9 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 11 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 12 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 13 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 14 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 15 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 14 17 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 13 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 11 19 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 11 20 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 11 21 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 11 22 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 9 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8 24 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 25 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 26 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 27 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 28 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 5 29 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 5 30 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 31 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 3 32 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 33 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 34 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 35 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 36 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 pts 2 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 9 4 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 8 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 6 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 7 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 7 8 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 6 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 11 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 12 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 13 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 4 14 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 15 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 16 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 17 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7:46:17 2 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:05 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:13 4 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:30 6 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:37 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:42 8 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:56 9 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:00:57 10 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:32 11 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:36 12 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:50 13 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:00 15 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:04 16 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:06 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:16 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:02:17 19 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:28 20 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:02:36 21 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:02:46 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:04:15 23 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:13 24 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:05:45 25 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:20 26 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:25 27 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:26 28 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:41 29 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:47 30 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:09:01 31 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:14 32 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:10:21 33 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:31 34 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:31 35 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:26 36 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:38 37 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:56 38 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:03 39 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:49