2016 Cape Epic wins for Platt/Huber and Langvad/Kleinhans

Final stage honours for Fumic/Avancini and Spitz/Belomoina

Karl Platt and Urs Huber celebrate overall Cape Epic victory

(Image credit: Sam Clark/Cape Epic/SPORTZPICS)
Riders on course for the seventh and final stage of the 2016 Cape Epic

(Image credit: Sam Clark/Cape Epic/SPORTZPICS)
Darren Lill and Waylon Woolcock (USN Purefit) were the best African team

(Image credit: Mark Sampson/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing3:13:38
2Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal0:00:28
3Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal
4Rudi Van Houts (Ned) / Hans Becking (Ned) CST Superior0:02:00
5Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:02:40
6Darren Lill (Rsa) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) USN Purefit0:03:02
7Martin Gluth (Ger) / Sascha Weber (Ger) Novus OMX Pro0:03:41
8Jeremiah Bishop (USA) / Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Topeak Ergon Racing 20:03:51
9Samuele Porro (Ita) / Damiano Ferraro (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco A0:04:25
10Periklis Ilias (Grc) / Tiago Jorge Ferreira Oliveira (Por) Dolomiti Superbike0:04:29
11Gawie Combrinck (Rsa) / Nico Bell (RSA) NAD Pro MTB0:04:53
12Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco B0:06:32
13Andrew Warr (RSA) / Marco Joubert (RSA) Kargo Pro0:07:54
14Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:08:28
15Sebastian Stark (Ger) / Felix Fritzsch (Ger) TBR-Werner0:09:44
16Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) / Thinus Redelinghuys (RSA) Rwanda0:10:16
17Konny Looser (Swi) / Martin Gujan (Swi) Wheeler-BiXS-iXS Pro0:10:53
18Erki Kukk (Est) / Martin Loo (Est) Estonia 10:12:43
19Oliver Munnik (Rsa) / Matthew Beers (RSA) GoPro0:12:58
20Carl Pasio (RSA) / Charles Keey (RSA) Britehouse Biogen0:13:40

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Sport for Good3:53:31
2Annika Langvad (Den) / Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) Spur-Specialized0:00:47
3Sally Bigham (GBr) / Adel Morath (Ger) Topeak Ergon0:01:51
4Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Meerendal Rocky EBE0:03:53
5Esther Suss (Swi) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) Meerendal Wheeler0:07:47
6Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) / Sharon Laws (GBr) Energade Racing0:09:24
7Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) Galileo Risk0:17:23
8Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) / Murillo Sandra Santanyes (Spa) Asrin Cycling0:18:33
9Marleen Lourens (RSA) / Nicky Giliomee (RSA) Speed Structures0:32:01
10Muriel Bouhet (Fra) / Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Liv - MTB Pro0:35:27
11Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Anneke Viljoen (RSA) Nolands Spar Ladies1:26:16
12Aretha Eksteen (RSA) / Desiree Strydom (RSA) Tiletoria Epic Ladies1:39:06
13Nicky Webb (RSA) / Mikayla Webb (RSA) CANSA Mother & Daughter1:41:49
14Joanie Kift (RSA) / Mariette Hattingh (RSA) Fresh To Go1:45:15
15Colleen Jacobs (RSA) / Johandri Jacobs (RSA) Mommy & Hunny1:59:46

Final Men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls28:13:28
2Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal0:13:08
3Samuele Porro (Ita) / Damiano Ferraro (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco A0:25:04
4Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing0:25:44
5Periklis Ilias (Grc) / Tiago Jorge Ferreira Oliveira (Por) Dolomiti Superbike0:39:05
6Darren Lill (Rsa) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) USN Purefit0:49:54
7Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:55:21
8Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco B1:00:11
9Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal1:02:48
10Jeremiah Bishop (USA) / Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Topeak Ergon Racing 21:07:16
11Martin Gluth (Ger) / Sascha Weber (Ger) Novus OMX Pro1:13:38
12Gawie Combrinck (Rsa) / Nico Bell (RSA) NAD Pro MTB1:14:58
13Rudi Van Houts (Ned) / Hans Becking (Ned) CST Superior1:30:37
14Konny Looser (Swi) / Martin Gujan (Swi) Wheeler-BiXS-iXS Pro2:20:21
15Filip Adel (Cze) / Jan Jobanek (Cze) Mitas Superior2:36:33
16Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) / Joao Moreira (Por) Asrin Property Developers2:47:22
17Sebastian Stark (Ger) / Felix Fritzsch (Ger) TBR-Werner2:58:39
19Rick Reimann (Sui) / Tom Ettlich (Ger) Skypixx.ch3:10:24
20Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) / Craig Boyes (RSA) Imbuko-Freewheel Cycology3:12:32

Final Women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) / Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) Spur-Specialized33:30:48
2Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Sport for Good0:14:56
3Sally Bigham (GBr) / Adel Morath (Ger) Topeak Ergon0:20:42
4Esther Suss (Swi) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) Meerendal Wheeler1:31:15
5Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) Galileo Risk3:07:13
6Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Meerendal Rocky EBE3:14:14
7Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) / Sharon Laws (GBr) Energade Racing3:15:45
8Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) / Murillo Sandra Santanyes (Spa) Asrin Cycling3:41:19
9Muriel Bouhet (Fra) / Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Liv - MTB Pro7:25:17
10Marleen Lourens (RSA) / Nicky Giliomee (RSA) Speed Structures9:36:38
11Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Anneke Viljoen (RSA) Nolands Spar Ladies15:44:41
12Aretha Eksteen (RSA) / Desiree Strydom (RSA) Tiletoria Epic Ladies17:27:48
13Nicky Webb (RSA) / Mikayla Webb (RSA) CANSA Mother & Daughter17:34:36
14Joanie Kift (RSA) / Mariette Hattingh (RSA) Fresh To Go17:48:46
15Colleen Jacobs (RSA) / Johandri Jacobs (RSA) Mommy & Hunny21:47:45

