2016 Cape Epic wins for Platt/Huber and Langvad/Kleinhans
Final stage honours for Fumic/Avancini and Spitz/Belomoina
Stage 7: Boschendal - Meerendal Wine Estate
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing
|3:13:38
|2
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal
|0:00:28
|3
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal
|4
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) / Hans Becking (Ned) CST Superior
|0:02:00
|5
|Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|0:02:40
|6
|Darren Lill (Rsa) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) USN Purefit
|0:03:02
|7
|Martin Gluth (Ger) / Sascha Weber (Ger) Novus OMX Pro
|0:03:41
|8
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) / Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Topeak Ergon Racing 2
|0:03:51
|9
|Samuele Porro (Ita) / Damiano Ferraro (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco A
|0:04:25
|10
|Periklis Ilias (Grc) / Tiago Jorge Ferreira Oliveira (Por) Dolomiti Superbike
|0:04:29
|11
|Gawie Combrinck (Rsa) / Nico Bell (RSA) NAD Pro MTB
|0:04:53
|12
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco B
|0:06:32
|13
|Andrew Warr (RSA) / Marco Joubert (RSA) Kargo Pro
|0:07:54
|14
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:08:28
|15
|Sebastian Stark (Ger) / Felix Fritzsch (Ger) TBR-Werner
|0:09:44
|16
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) / Thinus Redelinghuys (RSA) Rwanda
|0:10:16
|17
|Konny Looser (Swi) / Martin Gujan (Swi) Wheeler-BiXS-iXS Pro
|0:10:53
|18
|Erki Kukk (Est) / Martin Loo (Est) Estonia 1
|0:12:43
|19
|Oliver Munnik (Rsa) / Matthew Beers (RSA) GoPro
|0:12:58
|20
|Carl Pasio (RSA) / Charles Keey (RSA) Britehouse Biogen
|0:13:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Sport for Good
|3:53:31
|2
|Annika Langvad (Den) / Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) Spur-Specialized
|0:00:47
|3
|Sally Bigham (GBr) / Adel Morath (Ger) Topeak Ergon
|0:01:51
|4
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Meerendal Rocky EBE
|0:03:53
|5
|Esther Suss (Swi) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) Meerendal Wheeler
|0:07:47
|6
|Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) / Sharon Laws (GBr) Energade Racing
|0:09:24
|7
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) Galileo Risk
|0:17:23
|8
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) / Murillo Sandra Santanyes (Spa) Asrin Cycling
|0:18:33
|9
|Marleen Lourens (RSA) / Nicky Giliomee (RSA) Speed Structures
|0:32:01
|10
|Muriel Bouhet (Fra) / Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Liv - MTB Pro
|0:35:27
|11
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Anneke Viljoen (RSA) Nolands Spar Ladies
|1:26:16
|12
|Aretha Eksteen (RSA) / Desiree Strydom (RSA) Tiletoria Epic Ladies
|1:39:06
|13
|Nicky Webb (RSA) / Mikayla Webb (RSA) CANSA Mother & Daughter
|1:41:49
|14
|Joanie Kift (RSA) / Mariette Hattingh (RSA) Fresh To Go
|1:45:15
|15
|Colleen Jacobs (RSA) / Johandri Jacobs (RSA) Mommy & Hunny
|1:59:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|28:13:28
|2
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal
|0:13:08
|3
|Samuele Porro (Ita) / Damiano Ferraro (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco A
|0:25:04
|4
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:25:44
|5
|Periklis Ilias (Grc) / Tiago Jorge Ferreira Oliveira (Por) Dolomiti Superbike
|0:39:05
|6
|Darren Lill (Rsa) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) USN Purefit
|0:49:54
|7
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:55:21
|8
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco B
|1:00:11
|9
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal
|1:02:48
|10
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) / Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Topeak Ergon Racing 2
|1:07:16
|11
|Martin Gluth (Ger) / Sascha Weber (Ger) Novus OMX Pro
|1:13:38
|12
|Gawie Combrinck (Rsa) / Nico Bell (RSA) NAD Pro MTB
|1:14:58
|13
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) / Hans Becking (Ned) CST Superior
|1:30:37
|14
|Konny Looser (Swi) / Martin Gujan (Swi) Wheeler-BiXS-iXS Pro
|2:20:21
|15
|Filip Adel (Cze) / Jan Jobanek (Cze) Mitas Superior
|2:36:33
|16
|Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) / Joao Moreira (Por) Asrin Property Developers
|2:47:22
|17
|Sebastian Stark (Ger) / Felix Fritzsch (Ger) TBR-Werner
|2:58:39
|19
|Rick Reimann (Sui) / Tom Ettlich (Ger) Skypixx.ch
|3:10:24
|20
|Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) / Craig Boyes (RSA) Imbuko-Freewheel Cycology
|3:12:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad (Den) / Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) Spur-Specialized
|33:30:48
|2
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Sport for Good
|0:14:56
|3
|Sally Bigham (GBr) / Adel Morath (Ger) Topeak Ergon
|0:20:42
|4
|Esther Suss (Swi) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) Meerendal Wheeler
|1:31:15
|5
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) Galileo Risk
|3:07:13
|6
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Meerendal Rocky EBE
|3:14:14
|7
|Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) / Sharon Laws (GBr) Energade Racing
|3:15:45
|8
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) / Murillo Sandra Santanyes (Spa) Asrin Cycling
|3:41:19
|9
|Muriel Bouhet (Fra) / Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Liv - MTB Pro
|7:25:17
|10
|Marleen Lourens (RSA) / Nicky Giliomee (RSA) Speed Structures
|9:36:38
|11
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Anneke Viljoen (RSA) Nolands Spar Ladies
|15:44:41
|12
|Aretha Eksteen (RSA) / Desiree Strydom (RSA) Tiletoria Epic Ladies
|17:27:48
|13
|Nicky Webb (RSA) / Mikayla Webb (RSA) CANSA Mother & Daughter
|17:34:36
|14
|Joanie Kift (RSA) / Mariette Hattingh (RSA) Fresh To Go
|17:48:46
|15
|Colleen Jacobs (RSA) / Johandri Jacobs (RSA) Mommy & Hunny
|21:47:45
