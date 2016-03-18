Cape Epic: Nicola Rohrbach and Matthias Pfrommer win stage 5
Sabine Spitz and Yana Belomoina claim win in Boschendal
Stage 5: CPUT Wellington Campus - Boschendal
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal
|4:07:04
|2
|Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|0:00:01
|3
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal
|0:00:46
|4
|Samuele Porro (Ita) / Damiano Ferraro (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco A
|0:00:57
|5
|Periklis Ilias (Grc) / Tiago Jorge Ferreira Oliveira (Por) Dolomiti Superbike
|0:03:13
|6
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:04:25
|7
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) / Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Topeak Ergon Racing 2
|8
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:08:07
|9
|Darren Lill (Rsa) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) USN Purefit
|0:09:54
|10
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco B
|0:10:58
|11
|Martin Gluth (Ger) / Sascha Weber (Ger) Novus OMX Pro
|0:11:05
|12
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) / Hans Becking (Ned) CST Superior
|0:13:37
|13
|Gawie Combrinck (Rsa) / Nico Bell (RSA) NAD Pro MTB
|0:14:50
|14
|Andrew Warr (RSA) / Marco Joubert (RSA) Kargo Pro
|0:17:26
|15
|Konny Looser (Swi) / Martin Gujan (Swi) Wheeler-BiXS-iXS Pro
|0:21:48
|16
|Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) / Craig Boyes (RSA) Imbuko-Freewheel Cycology
|0:24:16
|17
|Oliver Munnik (Rsa) / Matthew Beers (RSA) GoPro
|0:24:41
|18
|Rick Reimann (Sui) / Tom Ettlich (Ger) Skypixx.ch
|0:24:51
|19
|Erki Kukk (Est) / Martin Loo (Est) Estonia 1
|0:26:19
|20
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) / Thinus Redelinghuys (RSA) Rwanda
|0:27:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Sport for Good
|4:51:06
|2
|Annika Langvad (Den) / Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) Spur-Specialized
|0:02:00
|3
|Sally Bigham (GBr) / Adel Morath (Ger) Topeak Ergon
|0:02:55
|4
|Esther Suss (Swi) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) Meerendal Wheeler
|0:09:30
|5
|Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) / Sharon Laws (GBr) Energade Racing
|0:19:18
|6
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) Galileo Risk
|0:23:05
|7
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Meerendal Rocky EBE
|0:28:59
|8
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) / Murillo Sandra Santanyes (Spa) Asrin Cycling
|0:31:24
|9
|Muriel Bouhet (Fra) / Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Liv - MTB Pro
|0:55:14
|10
|Marleen Lourens (RSA) / Nicky Giliomee (RSA) Speed Structures
|1:26:40
|11
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Anneke Viljoen (RSA) Nolands Spar Ladies
|2:07:59
|12
|Nicky Webb (RSA) / Mikayla Webb (RSA) CANSA Mother & Daughter
|2:30:43
|13
|Joanie Kift (RSA) / Mariette Hattingh (RSA) Fresh To Go
|2:36:47
|14
|Aretha Eksteen (RSA) / Desiree Strydom (RSA) Tiletoria Epic Ladies
|2:37:49
|15
|Colleen Jacobs (RSA) / Johandri Jacobs (RSA) Mommy & Hunny
|3:00:42
