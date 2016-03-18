Trending

Cape Epic: Nicola Rohrbach and Matthias Pfrommer win stage 5

Sabine Spitz and Yana Belomoina claim win in Boschendal

The leading bunch during stage 5

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
The top three women's teams during the fifth stage

(Image credit: Ewald Sadie/Cape Epic/SPORTZPICS)

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal4:07:04
2Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:00:01
3Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal0:00:46
4Samuele Porro (Ita) / Damiano Ferraro (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco A0:00:57
5Periklis Ilias (Grc) / Tiago Jorge Ferreira Oliveira (Por) Dolomiti Superbike0:03:13
6Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing0:04:25
7Jeremiah Bishop (USA) / Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Topeak Ergon Racing 2
8Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:08:07
9Darren Lill (Rsa) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) USN Purefit0:09:54
10Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco B0:10:58
11Martin Gluth (Ger) / Sascha Weber (Ger) Novus OMX Pro0:11:05
12Rudi Van Houts (Ned) / Hans Becking (Ned) CST Superior0:13:37
13Gawie Combrinck (Rsa) / Nico Bell (RSA) NAD Pro MTB0:14:50
14Andrew Warr (RSA) / Marco Joubert (RSA) Kargo Pro0:17:26
15Konny Looser (Swi) / Martin Gujan (Swi) Wheeler-BiXS-iXS Pro0:21:48
16Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) / Craig Boyes (RSA) Imbuko-Freewheel Cycology0:24:16
17Oliver Munnik (Rsa) / Matthew Beers (RSA) GoPro0:24:41
18Rick Reimann (Sui) / Tom Ettlich (Ger) Skypixx.ch0:24:51
19Erki Kukk (Est) / Martin Loo (Est) Estonia 10:26:19
20Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) / Thinus Redelinghuys (RSA) Rwanda0:27:10

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Sport for Good4:51:06
2Annika Langvad (Den) / Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) Spur-Specialized0:02:00
3Sally Bigham (GBr) / Adel Morath (Ger) Topeak Ergon0:02:55
4Esther Suss (Swi) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) Meerendal Wheeler0:09:30
5Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) / Sharon Laws (GBr) Energade Racing0:19:18
6Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) Galileo Risk0:23:05
7Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Meerendal Rocky EBE0:28:59
8Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) / Murillo Sandra Santanyes (Spa) Asrin Cycling0:31:24
9Muriel Bouhet (Fra) / Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Liv - MTB Pro0:55:14
10Marleen Lourens (RSA) / Nicky Giliomee (RSA) Speed Structures1:26:40
11Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Anneke Viljoen (RSA) Nolands Spar Ladies2:07:59
12Nicky Webb (RSA) / Mikayla Webb (RSA) CANSA Mother & Daughter2:30:43
13Joanie Kift (RSA) / Mariette Hattingh (RSA) Fresh To Go2:36:47
14Aretha Eksteen (RSA) / Desiree Strydom (RSA) Tiletoria Epic Ladies2:37:49
15Colleen Jacobs (RSA) / Johandri Jacobs (RSA) Mommy & Hunny3:00:42

