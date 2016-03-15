Cape Epic: Nicola Rohrbach and Matthias Pfrommer win stage 2
Annika Langvad and Ariane Kleinhans fastest women in Saronsberg
Stage 2: Saronsberg - Saronsberg
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal
|2:35:37
|2
|Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|0:03:26
|3
|Samuele Porro (Ita) / Damiano Ferraro (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco A
|0:04:22
|4
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) / Hans Becking (Ned) CST Superior
|0:07:39
|5
|Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing
|0:08:18
|6
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:08:33
|7
|Gawie Combrinck (Rsa) / Nico Bell (RSA) NAD Pro MTB
|0:08:54
|8
|Darren Lill (Rsa) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) USN Purefit
|0:09:41
|9
|Konny Looser (Swi) / Martin Gujan (Swi) Wheeler-BiXS-iXS Pro
|0:10:13
|10
|Martin Gluth (Ger) / Sascha Weber (Ger) Novus OMX Pro
|0:10:35
|11
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco B
|0:11:40
|12
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal
|0:15:34
|13
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:17:50
|14
|Filip Adel (Cze) / Jan Jobanek (Cze) Mitas Superior
|0:19:30
|15
|Periklis Ilias (Grc) / Tiago Jorge Ferreira Oliveira (Por) Dolomiti Superbike
|0:20:28
|16
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) / Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Topeak Ergon Racing 2
|0:20:57
|17
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) / Thinus Redelinghuys (RSA) Rwanda
|0:23:56
|18
|Rick Reimann (Sui) / Tom Ettlich (Ger) Skypixx.ch
|0:24:46
|19
|Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) / Joao Moreira (Por) Asrin Property Developers
|0:26:39
|20
|Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) / Craig Boyes (RSA) Imbuko-Freewheel Cycology
|0:26:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad (Den) / Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) Spur-Specialized
|3:13:41
|2
|Sally Bigham (GBr) / Adel Morath (Ger) Topeak Ergon
|0:00:34
|3
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Ascendis Health
|0:03:46
|4
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Sport for Good
|0:04:21
|5
|Esther Suss (Swi) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) Meerendal Wheeler
|0:16:43
|6
|Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) / Sharon Laws (GBr) Energade Racing
|0:29:25
|7
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) Galileo Risk
|0:29:29
|8
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) / Murillo Sandra Santanyes (Spa) Asrin Cycling
|0:34:42
|9
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Meerendal Rocky EBE
|0:47:21
|10
|Muriel Bouhet (Fra) / Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Liv - MTB Pro
|0:52:43
|11
|Marleen Lourens (RSA) / Nicky Giliomee (RSA) Speed Structures
|1:18:28
|12
|Florencia Marinovic (Chi) / Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi) Chilean Girls
|1:30:16
|13
|Aretha Eksteen (RSA) / Desiree Strydom (RSA) Tiletoria Epic Ladies
|1:51:59
|14
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Anneke Viljoen (RSA) Nolands Spar Ladies
|1:54:39
|15
|Monika Silvia Valm (Est) / Lena Halvari (Nor) Velo City Specialized
|1:56:41
|16
|Joanie Kift (RSA) / Mariette Hattingh (RSA) Fresh To Go
|2:02:45
|17
|Elizabeth Reeder (USA) / Lentine Zahler (USA) Epic Everyday
|2:17:27
|18
|Nicky Webb (RSA) / Mikayla Webb (RSA) CANSA Mother & Daughter
|2:23:45
|19
|Colleen Jacobs (RSA) / Johandri Jacobs (RSA) Mommy & Hunny
|2:31:47
|20
|Teresa Coetzee (RSA) / Judith Kerr (RSA) Netwerk24
|3:21:14
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy