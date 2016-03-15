Trending

Cape Epic: Nicola Rohrbach and Matthias Pfrommer win stage 2

Annika Langvad and Ariane Kleinhans fastest women in Saronsberg

Image 1 of 3

Riders during the early moments of stage 2

Riders during the early moments of stage 2
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/SPORTZPICS)
Image 2 of 3

Sally Bigham / Adel Morath (Topeak Ergon) finished second

Sally Bigham / Adel Morath (Topeak Ergon) finished second
(Image credit: Sam Clark/Cape Epic/SPORTZPICS)
Image 3 of 3

Karl Platt and Urs Hube of Bulls riding to second place on stage 2

Karl Platt and Urs Hube of Bulls riding to second place on stage 2
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal2:35:37
2Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:03:26
3Samuele Porro (Ita) / Damiano Ferraro (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco A0:04:22
4Rudi Van Houts (Ned) / Hans Becking (Ned) CST Superior0:07:39
5Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing0:08:18
6Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing0:08:33
7Gawie Combrinck (Rsa) / Nico Bell (RSA) NAD Pro MTB0:08:54
8Darren Lill (Rsa) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) USN Purefit0:09:41
9Konny Looser (Swi) / Martin Gujan (Swi) Wheeler-BiXS-iXS Pro0:10:13
10Martin Gluth (Ger) / Sascha Weber (Ger) Novus OMX Pro0:10:35
11Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco B0:11:40
12Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal0:15:34
13Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:17:50
14Filip Adel (Cze) / Jan Jobanek (Cze) Mitas Superior0:19:30
15Periklis Ilias (Grc) / Tiago Jorge Ferreira Oliveira (Por) Dolomiti Superbike0:20:28
16Jeremiah Bishop (USA) / Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Topeak Ergon Racing 20:20:57
17Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) / Thinus Redelinghuys (RSA) Rwanda0:23:56
18Rick Reimann (Sui) / Tom Ettlich (Ger) Skypixx.ch0:24:46
19Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) / Joao Moreira (Por) Asrin Property Developers0:26:39
20Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) / Craig Boyes (RSA) Imbuko-Freewheel Cycology0:26:49

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) / Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) Spur-Specialized3:13:41
2Sally Bigham (GBr) / Adel Morath (Ger) Topeak Ergon0:00:34
3Robyn De Groot (RSA) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Ascendis Health0:03:46
4Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Sport for Good0:04:21
5Esther Suss (Swi) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) Meerendal Wheeler0:16:43
6Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) / Sharon Laws (GBr) Energade Racing0:29:25
7Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) Galileo Risk0:29:29
8Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) / Murillo Sandra Santanyes (Spa) Asrin Cycling0:34:42
9Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Meerendal Rocky EBE0:47:21
10Muriel Bouhet (Fra) / Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Liv - MTB Pro0:52:43
11Marleen Lourens (RSA) / Nicky Giliomee (RSA) Speed Structures1:18:28
12Florencia Marinovic (Chi) / Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi) Chilean Girls1:30:16
13Aretha Eksteen (RSA) / Desiree Strydom (RSA) Tiletoria Epic Ladies1:51:59
14Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Anneke Viljoen (RSA) Nolands Spar Ladies1:54:39
15Monika Silvia Valm (Est) / Lena Halvari (Nor) Velo City Specialized1:56:41
16Joanie Kift (RSA) / Mariette Hattingh (RSA) Fresh To Go2:02:45
17Elizabeth Reeder (USA) / Lentine Zahler (USA) Epic Everyday2:17:27
18Nicky Webb (RSA) / Mikayla Webb (RSA) CANSA Mother & Daughter2:23:45
19Colleen Jacobs (RSA) / Johandri Jacobs (RSA) Mommy & Hunny2:31:47
20Teresa Coetzee (RSA) / Judith Kerr (RSA) Netwerk243:21:14

Latest on Cyclingnews