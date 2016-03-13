Trending

Karl Platt and Urs Huber win Cape Epic prologue

De Groot and Stenerhag victorious in women's race

Image 1 of 4

Investec Songo Specialized's Christoph Sauser and Sipho Madolo during the prologue

Investec Songo Specialized's Christoph Sauser and Sipho Madolo during the prologue
(Image credit: Mark Sampson/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 4

Karl Platt and Urs Huber riding to victory in the prologue

Karl Platt and Urs Huber riding to victory in the prologue
(Image credit: Mark Sampson/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 4

Hans Jensen and Timothy Blegenhout ride together

Hans Jensen and Timothy Blegenhout ride together
(Image credit: Mark Sampson/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 4

Elisabeth Brandau and Hielke Elferink riding together

Elisabeth Brandau and Hielke Elferink riding together
(Image credit: Mark Sampson/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls1:04:34
2Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal0:01:02
3Samuele Porro (Ita) / Damiano Ferraro (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco A0:01:10
4James Reid (Rsa) / Gert Heyns (RSA) Spur0:01:34
5Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing0:01:58
6Darren Lill (Rsa) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) USN Purefit0:02:05
7Adriaan Louw (Rsa) / Calle Friberg (Swe) Contego Swift Carbon0:02:11
8Gawie Combrinck (Rsa) / Nico Bell (RSA) NAD Pro MTB0:02:16
9Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing0:02:20
10Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:02:28
11Rudi Van Houts (Ned) / Hans Becking (Ned) CST Superior0:02:38
12Konny Looser (Swi) / Martin Gujan (Swi) Wheeler-BiXS-iXS Pro0:03:02
13Martin Gluth (Ger) / Sascha Weber (Ger) Novus OMX Pro0:03:37
14Periklis Ilias (Grc) / Tiago Jorge Ferreira Oliveira (Por) Dolomiti Superbike0:03:50
15Jeremiah Bishop (USA) / Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Topeak Ergon Racing 20:04:07
16Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal0:04:37
17Filip Adel (Cze) / Jan Jobanek (Cze) Mitas Superior0:05:21
18Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco B0:05:33
19Oliver Munnik (Rsa) / Matthew Beers (RSA) GoPro0:05:42
20Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) / Thinus Redelinghuys (RSA) Rwanda0:06:29

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robyn De Groot (RSA) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Ascendis Health1:17:35
2Annika Langvad (Den) / Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) Spur-Specialized0:00:18
3Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Sport for Good0:01:17
4Sally Bigham (GBr) / Adel Morath (Ger) Topeak Ergon0:01:18
5Esther Suss (Swi) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) Meerendal Wheeler0:05:32
6Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Meerendal Rocky EBE0:05:48
7Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) / Murillo Sandra Santanyes (Spa) Asrin Cycling0:08:45
8Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) Galileo Risk0:10:24
9Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) / Sharon Laws (GBr) Energade Racing0:11:18
10Muriel Bouhet (Fra) / Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Liv - MTB Pro0:18:30
11Marleen Lourens (RSA) / Nicky Giliomee (RSA) Speed Structures0:20:13
12Florencia Marinovic (Chi) / Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi) Chilean Girls0:23:30
13Elizabeth Reeder (USA) / Lentine Zahler (USA) Epic Everyday0:32:40
14Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Anneke Viljoen (RSA) Nolands Spar Ladies0:34:20
15Teresa Coetzee (RSA) / Judith Kerr (RSA) Netwerk240:35:25
16Monika Silvia Valm (Est) / Lena Halvari (Nor) Velo City Specialized0:36:57
17Aretha Eksteen (RSA) / Desiree Strydom (RSA) Tiletoria Epic Ladies0:37:31
18Nicky Webb (RSA) / Mikayla Webb (RSA) CANSA Mother & Daughter0:37:45
19Joanie Kift (RSA) / Mariette Hattingh (RSA) Fresh To Go0:38:06
20Camilla Howard-Browne (RSA) / Jeanne Grace (RSA) Passion and Pain0:41:58

Latest on Cyclingnews