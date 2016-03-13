Karl Platt and Urs Huber win Cape Epic prologue
De Groot and Stenerhag victorious in women's race
Prologue: Meerendal - Meerendal
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|1:04:34
|2
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal
|0:01:02
|3
|Samuele Porro (Ita) / Damiano Ferraro (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco A
|0:01:10
|4
|James Reid (Rsa) / Gert Heyns (RSA) Spur
|0:01:34
|5
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:01:58
|6
|Darren Lill (Rsa) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) USN Purefit
|0:02:05
|7
|Adriaan Louw (Rsa) / Calle Friberg (Swe) Contego Swift Carbon
|0:02:11
|8
|Gawie Combrinck (Rsa) / Nico Bell (RSA) NAD Pro MTB
|0:02:16
|9
|Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing
|0:02:20
|10
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:02:28
|11
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) / Hans Becking (Ned) CST Superior
|0:02:38
|12
|Konny Looser (Swi) / Martin Gujan (Swi) Wheeler-BiXS-iXS Pro
|0:03:02
|13
|Martin Gluth (Ger) / Sascha Weber (Ger) Novus OMX Pro
|0:03:37
|14
|Periklis Ilias (Grc) / Tiago Jorge Ferreira Oliveira (Por) Dolomiti Superbike
|0:03:50
|15
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) / Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Topeak Ergon Racing 2
|0:04:07
|16
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal
|0:04:37
|17
|Filip Adel (Cze) / Jan Jobanek (Cze) Mitas Superior
|0:05:21
|18
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco B
|0:05:33
|19
|Oliver Munnik (Rsa) / Matthew Beers (RSA) GoPro
|0:05:42
|20
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) / Thinus Redelinghuys (RSA) Rwanda
|0:06:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Ascendis Health
|1:17:35
|2
|Annika Langvad (Den) / Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) Spur-Specialized
|0:00:18
|3
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Sport for Good
|0:01:17
|4
|Sally Bigham (GBr) / Adel Morath (Ger) Topeak Ergon
|0:01:18
|5
|Esther Suss (Swi) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) Meerendal Wheeler
|0:05:32
|6
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Meerendal Rocky EBE
|0:05:48
|7
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) / Murillo Sandra Santanyes (Spa) Asrin Cycling
|0:08:45
|8
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) Galileo Risk
|0:10:24
|9
|Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) / Sharon Laws (GBr) Energade Racing
|0:11:18
|10
|Muriel Bouhet (Fra) / Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Liv - MTB Pro
|0:18:30
|11
|Marleen Lourens (RSA) / Nicky Giliomee (RSA) Speed Structures
|0:20:13
|12
|Florencia Marinovic (Chi) / Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi) Chilean Girls
|0:23:30
|13
|Elizabeth Reeder (USA) / Lentine Zahler (USA) Epic Everyday
|0:32:40
|14
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Anneke Viljoen (RSA) Nolands Spar Ladies
|0:34:20
|15
|Teresa Coetzee (RSA) / Judith Kerr (RSA) Netwerk24
|0:35:25
|16
|Monika Silvia Valm (Est) / Lena Halvari (Nor) Velo City Specialized
|0:36:57
|17
|Aretha Eksteen (RSA) / Desiree Strydom (RSA) Tiletoria Epic Ladies
|0:37:31
|18
|Nicky Webb (RSA) / Mikayla Webb (RSA) CANSA Mother & Daughter
|0:37:45
|19
|Joanie Kift (RSA) / Mariette Hattingh (RSA) Fresh To Go
|0:38:06
|20
|Camilla Howard-Browne (RSA) / Jeanne Grace (RSA) Passion and Pain
|0:41:58
