Platt/Huber double up with stage 1 victory

Annika Langvad and Ariane Kleinhans move into second place with victory

Image 1 of 3

Stage 1 of Cape Epic gets underway in Saronsberg

Stage 1 of Cape Epic gets underway in Saronsberg
(Image credit: Sam Clark/Cape Epic/SPORTZPICS)
Image 2 of 3

Sabine Spitz and Yana Belomoina (Sport for Good)

Sabine Spitz and Yana Belomoina (Sport for Good)
(Image credit: Sam Clark/Cape Epic/SPORTZPICS)
Image 3 of 3

Robyn De Groot and Jennie Stenerhag (Ascendis Health) riding to stage 1 victory

Robyn De Groot and Jennie Stenerhag (Ascendis Health) riding to stage 1 victory
(Image credit: Sam Clark/Cape Epic/SPORTZPICS)

Brief Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls4:32:12
2Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing0:00:38
3Periklis Ilias (Grc) / Tiago Jorge Ferreira Oliveira (Por) Dolomiti Superbike0:01:44
4Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal0:06:25
5Samuele Porro (Ita) / Damiano Ferraro (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco A0:07:20
6Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal0:09:03
7Darren Lill (Rsa) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) USN Purefit0:09:04
8Konny Looser (Swi) / Martin Gujan (Swi) Wheeler-BiXS-iXS Pro0:09:38
9Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:11:28
10Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing0:12:46
11Adriaan Louw (Rsa) / Calle Friberg (Swe) Contego Swift Carbon0:14:55
12Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco B0:17:00
13Jeremiah Bishop (USA) / Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Topeak Ergon Racing 20:17:13
14Gawie Combrinck (Rsa) / Nico Bell (RSA) NAD Pro MTB0:18:08
15Filip Adel (Cze) / Jan Jobanek (Cze) Mitas Superior0:18:10
16Martin Gluth (Ger) / Sascha Weber (Ger) Novus OMX Pro0:19:30
17Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) / Joao Moreira (Por) Asrin Property Developers0:23:02
18Sebastian Stark (Ger) / Felix Fritzsch (Ger) TBR-Werner0:28:28
19Rick Reimann (Sui) / Tom Ettlich (Ger) Skypixx.ch0:29:56
20Michael Posthumus (RSA) / Derrin Smith (RSA) William Simpson A0:35:03

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robyn De Groot (RSA) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Ascendis Health5:22:18
2Annika Langvad (Den) / Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) Spur-Specialized0:00:40
3Sally Bigham (GBr) / Adel Morath (Ger) Topeak Ergon0:05:50
4Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Sport for Good0:12:04
5Esther Suss (Swi) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) Meerendal Wheeler0:14:04
6Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Meerendal Rocky EBE0:28:57
7Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) / Murillo Sandra Santanyes (Spa) Asrin Cycling0:33:48
8Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) Galileo Risk0:36:51
9Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) / Sharon Laws (GBr) Energade Racing0:45:17
10Muriel Bouhet (Fra) / Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Liv - MTB Pro1:15:23
11Florencia Marinovic (Chi) / Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi) Chilean Girls1:37:41
12Marleen Lourens (RSA) / Nicky Giliomee (RSA) Speed Structures1:39:25
13Elizabeth Reeder (USA) / Lentine Zahler (USA) Epic Everyday2:20:14
14Nicky Webb (RSA) / Mikayla Webb (RSA) CANSA Mother & Daughter2:27:52
15Joanie Kift (RSA) / Mariette Hattingh (RSA) Fresh To Go2:34:33
16Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Anneke Viljoen (RSA) Nolands Spar Ladies2:37:30
17Aretha Eksteen (RSA) / Desiree Strydom (RSA) Tiletoria Epic Ladies2:49:20
18Monika Silvia Valm (Est) / Lena Halvari (Nor) Velo City Specialized3:02:26
19Teresa Coetzee (RSA) / Judith Kerr (RSA) Netwerk243:20:12
20Colleen Jacobs (RSA) / Johandri Jacobs (RSA) Mommy & Hunny3:25:53

