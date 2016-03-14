Platt/Huber double up with stage 1 victory
Annika Langvad and Ariane Kleinhans move into second place with victory
Stage 1: Saronsberg - Saronsberg
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|4:32:12
|2
|Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing
|0:00:38
|3
|Periklis Ilias (Grc) / Tiago Jorge Ferreira Oliveira (Por) Dolomiti Superbike
|0:01:44
|4
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal
|0:06:25
|5
|Samuele Porro (Ita) / Damiano Ferraro (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco A
|0:07:20
|6
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal
|0:09:03
|7
|Darren Lill (Rsa) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) USN Purefit
|0:09:04
|8
|Konny Looser (Swi) / Martin Gujan (Swi) Wheeler-BiXS-iXS Pro
|0:09:38
|9
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:11:28
|10
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:12:46
|11
|Adriaan Louw (Rsa) / Calle Friberg (Swe) Contego Swift Carbon
|0:14:55
|12
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco B
|0:17:00
|13
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) / Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Topeak Ergon Racing 2
|0:17:13
|14
|Gawie Combrinck (Rsa) / Nico Bell (RSA) NAD Pro MTB
|0:18:08
|15
|Filip Adel (Cze) / Jan Jobanek (Cze) Mitas Superior
|0:18:10
|16
|Martin Gluth (Ger) / Sascha Weber (Ger) Novus OMX Pro
|0:19:30
|17
|Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) / Joao Moreira (Por) Asrin Property Developers
|0:23:02
|18
|Sebastian Stark (Ger) / Felix Fritzsch (Ger) TBR-Werner
|0:28:28
|19
|Rick Reimann (Sui) / Tom Ettlich (Ger) Skypixx.ch
|0:29:56
|20
|Michael Posthumus (RSA) / Derrin Smith (RSA) William Simpson A
|0:35:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Ascendis Health
|5:22:18
|2
|Annika Langvad (Den) / Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) Spur-Specialized
|0:00:40
|3
|Sally Bigham (GBr) / Adel Morath (Ger) Topeak Ergon
|0:05:50
|4
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Sport for Good
|0:12:04
|5
|Esther Suss (Swi) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) Meerendal Wheeler
|0:14:04
|6
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Meerendal Rocky EBE
|0:28:57
|7
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) / Murillo Sandra Santanyes (Spa) Asrin Cycling
|0:33:48
|8
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) Galileo Risk
|0:36:51
|9
|Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) / Sharon Laws (GBr) Energade Racing
|0:45:17
|10
|Muriel Bouhet (Fra) / Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Liv - MTB Pro
|1:15:23
|11
|Florencia Marinovic (Chi) / Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi) Chilean Girls
|1:37:41
|12
|Marleen Lourens (RSA) / Nicky Giliomee (RSA) Speed Structures
|1:39:25
|13
|Elizabeth Reeder (USA) / Lentine Zahler (USA) Epic Everyday
|2:20:14
|14
|Nicky Webb (RSA) / Mikayla Webb (RSA) CANSA Mother & Daughter
|2:27:52
|15
|Joanie Kift (RSA) / Mariette Hattingh (RSA) Fresh To Go
|2:34:33
|16
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Anneke Viljoen (RSA) Nolands Spar Ladies
|2:37:30
|17
|Aretha Eksteen (RSA) / Desiree Strydom (RSA) Tiletoria Epic Ladies
|2:49:20
|18
|Monika Silvia Valm (Est) / Lena Halvari (Nor) Velo City Specialized
|3:02:26
|19
|Teresa Coetzee (RSA) / Judith Kerr (RSA) Netwerk24
|3:20:12
|20
|Colleen Jacobs (RSA) / Johandri Jacobs (RSA) Mommy & Hunny
|3:25:53
