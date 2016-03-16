Trending

Platt/Huber continue Cape Epic dominance with stage 3 victory

Annika Langvad and Ariane Kleinhans take women's stage

Darren Lill (Team USNPurefit) takes up the chase

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini of Cannondale on the Welvanpas trials

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Kevin Vermaak, Cape Epic founder, enjoying the trails

(Image credit: Dominic Barnardt/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls4:25:54
2Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal0:02:09
3Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing0:02:54
4Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing0:05:18
5Periklis Ilias (Grc) / Tiago Jorge Ferreira Oliveira (Por) Dolomiti Superbike0:05:56
6Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:07:09
7Darren Lill (Rsa) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) USN Purefit
8Samuele Porro (Ita) / Damiano Ferraro (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco A0:07:29
9Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco B0:07:31
10Jeremiah Bishop (USA) / Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Topeak Ergon Racing 20:14:38
11Rudi Van Houts (Ned) / Hans Becking (Ned) CST Superior0:15:06
12Gawie Combrinck (Rsa) / Nico Bell (RSA) NAD Pro MTB0:16:51
13Martin Gluth (Ger) / Sascha Weber (Ger) Novus OMX Pro0:18:11
14Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) / Joao Moreira (Por) Asrin Property Developers0:20:56
15Filip Adel (Cze) / Jan Jobanek (Cze) Mitas Superior0:22:12
16Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) / Craig Boyes (RSA) Imbuko-Freewheel Cycology0:29:46
17Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal0:30:21
18Sebastian Stark (Ger) / Felix Fritzsch (Ger) TBR-Werner0:31:38
19Carl Pasio (RSA) / Charles Keey (RSA) Britehouse Biogen0:31:53
20Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) / Thinus Redelinghuys (RSA) Rwanda0:32:28

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) / Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) Spur-Specialized5:18:47
2Sally Bigham (GBr) / Adel Morath (Ger) Topeak Ergon0:00:32
3Robyn De Groot (RSA) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Ascendis Health0:01:11
4Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Sport for Good0:04:49
5Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Meerendal Rocky EBE0:13:26
6Esther Suss (Swi) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) Meerendal Wheeler0:14:58
7Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) Galileo Risk0:27:36
8Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) / Sharon Laws (GBr) Energade Racing0:29:26
9Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) / Murillo Sandra Santanyes (Spa) Asrin Cycling0:42:32
10Muriel Bouhet (Fra) / Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Liv - MTB Pro1:37:27
11Marleen Lourens (RSA) / Nicky Giliomee (RSA) Speed Structures1:40:58
12Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Anneke Viljoen (RSA) Nolands Spar Ladies2:34:50
13Aretha Eksteen (RSA) / Desiree Strydom (RSA) Tiletoria Epic Ladies2:47:53
14Nicky Webb (RSA) / Mikayla Webb (RSA) CANSA Mother & Daughter2:56:58
15Joanie Kift (RSA) / Mariette Hattingh (RSA) Fresh To Go3:05:22
16Monika Silvia Valm (Est) / Lena Halvari (Nor) Velo City Specialized3:29:10
17Colleen Jacobs (RSA) / Johandri Jacobs (RSA) Mommy & Hunny3:43:05

