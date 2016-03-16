Platt/Huber continue Cape Epic dominance with stage 3 victory
Annika Langvad and Ariane Kleinhans take women's stage
Stage 3: Saronsberg - CPUT Wellington Campus
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|4:25:54
|2
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal
|0:02:09
|3
|Alban Lakata (Aut) / Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing
|0:02:54
|4
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:05:18
|5
|Periklis Ilias (Grc) / Tiago Jorge Ferreira Oliveira (Por) Dolomiti Superbike
|0:05:56
|6
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:07:09
|7
|Darren Lill (Rsa) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) USN Purefit
|8
|Samuele Porro (Ita) / Damiano Ferraro (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco A
|0:07:29
|9
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco B
|0:07:31
|10
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) / Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Topeak Ergon Racing 2
|0:14:38
|11
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) / Hans Becking (Ned) CST Superior
|0:15:06
|12
|Gawie Combrinck (Rsa) / Nico Bell (RSA) NAD Pro MTB
|0:16:51
|13
|Martin Gluth (Ger) / Sascha Weber (Ger) Novus OMX Pro
|0:18:11
|14
|Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) / Joao Moreira (Por) Asrin Property Developers
|0:20:56
|15
|Filip Adel (Cze) / Jan Jobanek (Cze) Mitas Superior
|0:22:12
|16
|Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) / Craig Boyes (RSA) Imbuko-Freewheel Cycology
|0:29:46
|17
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal
|0:30:21
|18
|Sebastian Stark (Ger) / Felix Fritzsch (Ger) TBR-Werner
|0:31:38
|19
|Carl Pasio (RSA) / Charles Keey (RSA) Britehouse Biogen
|0:31:53
|20
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) / Thinus Redelinghuys (RSA) Rwanda
|0:32:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad (Den) / Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) Spur-Specialized
|5:18:47
|2
|Sally Bigham (GBr) / Adel Morath (Ger) Topeak Ergon
|0:00:32
|3
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) / Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Ascendis Health
|0:01:11
|4
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Sport for Good
|0:04:49
|5
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Meerendal Rocky EBE
|0:13:26
|6
|Esther Suss (Swi) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) Meerendal Wheeler
|0:14:58
|7
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) Galileo Risk
|0:27:36
|8
|Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) / Sharon Laws (GBr) Energade Racing
|0:29:26
|9
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) / Murillo Sandra Santanyes (Spa) Asrin Cycling
|0:42:32
|10
|Muriel Bouhet (Fra) / Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Liv - MTB Pro
|1:37:27
|11
|Marleen Lourens (RSA) / Nicky Giliomee (RSA) Speed Structures
|1:40:58
|12
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Anneke Viljoen (RSA) Nolands Spar Ladies
|2:34:50
|13
|Aretha Eksteen (RSA) / Desiree Strydom (RSA) Tiletoria Epic Ladies
|2:47:53
|14
|Nicky Webb (RSA) / Mikayla Webb (RSA) CANSA Mother & Daughter
|2:56:58
|15
|Joanie Kift (RSA) / Mariette Hattingh (RSA) Fresh To Go
|3:05:22
|16
|Monika Silvia Valm (Est) / Lena Halvari (Nor) Velo City Specialized
|3:29:10
|17
|Colleen Jacobs (RSA) / Johandri Jacobs (RSA) Mommy & Hunny
|3:43:05
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy