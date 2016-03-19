Cape Epic: Periklis Ilias and Tiago Jorge Ferreira Oliveira win penultimate stage in Boschendal
Another win for Sabine Spitz and Yana Belomoina
Stage 6: Boschendal - Boschendal
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Periklis Ilias (Grc) / Tiago Jorge Ferreira Oliveira (Por) Dolomiti Superbike
|3:16:01
|2
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:01:19
|3
|Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|0:03:22
|4
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) / Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Topeak Ergon Racing 2
|0:04:48
|5
|Martin Gluth (Ger) / Sascha Weber (Ger) Novus OMX Pro
|0:06:03
|6
|Konny Looser (Swi) / Martin Gujan (Swi) Wheeler-BiXS-iXS Pro
|0:07:52
|7
|Darren Lill (Rsa) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) USN Purefit
|0:07:54
|8
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal
|0:08:56
|9
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal
|0:08:59
|10
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) / Hans Becking (Ned) CST Superior
|0:09:02
|11
|Gawie Combrinck (Rsa) / Nico Bell (RSA) NAD Pro MTB
|0:09:39
|12
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco B
|0:09:41
|13
|Samuele Porro (Ita) / Damiano Ferraro (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco A
|0:09:42
|14
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|15
|Andrew Warr (RSA) / Marco Joubert (RSA) Kargo Pro
|0:10:22
|16
|Christopher Sauser (Sui) / Madolo Siphosenkosi (RSA) Investec Songo Specialized
|0:13:03
|17
|Oliver Munnik (Rsa) / Matthew Beers (RSA) GoPro
|0:18:14
|18
|Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) / Joao Moreira (Por) Asrin Property Developers
|0:20:53
|19
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) / Thinus Redelinghuys (RSA) Rwanda
|20
|Erki Kukk (Est) / Martin Loo (Est) Estonia 1
|0:21:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Sport for Good
|3:53:32
|2
|Annika Langvad (Den) / Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) Spur-Specialized
|0:02:55
|3
|Sally Bigham (GBr) / Adel Morath (Ger) Topeak Ergon
|0:08:48
|4
|Esther Suss (Swi) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) Meerendal Wheeler
|0:17:48
|5
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) Galileo Risk
|0:24:29
|6
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) / Murillo Sandra Santanyes (Spa) Asrin Cycling
|0:27:01
|7
|Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) / Sharon Laws (GBr) Energade Racing
|0:30:06
|8
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Meerendal Rocky EBE
|0:33:23
|9
|Muriel Bouhet (Fra) / Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Liv - MTB Pro
|0:46:45
|10
|Marleen Lourens (RSA) / Nicky Giliomee (RSA) Speed Structures
|1:14:21
|11
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Anneke Viljoen (RSA) Nolands Spar Ladies
|1:58:28
|12
|Aretha Eksteen (RSA) / Desiree Strydom (RSA) Tiletoria Epic Ladies
|2:08:05
|13
|Joanie Kift (RSA) / Mariette Hattingh (RSA) Fresh To Go
|2:11:50
|14
|Nicky Webb (RSA) / Mikayla Webb (RSA) CANSA Mother & Daughter
|2:13:23
|15
|Colleen Jacobs (RSA) / Johandri Jacobs (RSA) Mommy & Hunny
|2:29:23
