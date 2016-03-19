Trending

Cape Epic: Periklis Ilias and Tiago Jorge Ferreira Oliveira win penultimate stage in Boschendal

Another win for Sabine Spitz and Yana Belomoina

The elite men start stage 6 in Boschendal

The elite men start stage 6 in Boschendal
(Image credit: Sam Clark/Cape Epic/SPORTZPICS)
Sabine Spitz and Yana Belomoina (Sport for Good) on stage 6

Sabine Spitz and Yana Belomoina (Sport for Good) on stage 6
(Image credit: Sam Clark/Cape Epic/SPORTZPICS)
Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls during the Boschendal stage

Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls during the Boschendal stage
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Periklis Ilias (Grc) / Tiago Jorge Ferreira Oliveira (Por) Dolomiti Superbike3:16:01
2Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing0:01:19
3Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:03:22
4Jeremiah Bishop (USA) / Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Topeak Ergon Racing 20:04:48
5Martin Gluth (Ger) / Sascha Weber (Ger) Novus OMX Pro0:06:03
6Konny Looser (Swi) / Martin Gujan (Swi) Wheeler-BiXS-iXS Pro0:07:52
7Darren Lill (Rsa) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) USN Purefit0:07:54
8Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal0:08:56
9Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal0:08:59
10Rudi Van Houts (Ned) / Hans Becking (Ned) CST Superior0:09:02
11Gawie Combrinck (Rsa) / Nico Bell (RSA) NAD Pro MTB0:09:39
12Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco B0:09:41
13Samuele Porro (Ita) / Damiano Ferraro (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco A0:09:42
14Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
15Andrew Warr (RSA) / Marco Joubert (RSA) Kargo Pro0:10:22
16Christopher Sauser (Sui) / Madolo Siphosenkosi (RSA) Investec Songo Specialized0:13:03
17Oliver Munnik (Rsa) / Matthew Beers (RSA) GoPro0:18:14
18Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) / Joao Moreira (Por) Asrin Property Developers0:20:53
19Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) / Thinus Redelinghuys (RSA) Rwanda
20Erki Kukk (Est) / Martin Loo (Est) Estonia 10:21:33

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Sport for Good3:53:32
2Annika Langvad (Den) / Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) Spur-Specialized0:02:55
3Sally Bigham (GBr) / Adel Morath (Ger) Topeak Ergon0:08:48
4Esther Suss (Swi) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) Meerendal Wheeler0:17:48
5Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) Galileo Risk0:24:29
6Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) / Murillo Sandra Santanyes (Spa) Asrin Cycling0:27:01
7Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) / Sharon Laws (GBr) Energade Racing0:30:06
8Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Meerendal Rocky EBE0:33:23
9Muriel Bouhet (Fra) / Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Liv - MTB Pro0:46:45
10Marleen Lourens (RSA) / Nicky Giliomee (RSA) Speed Structures1:14:21
11Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Anneke Viljoen (RSA) Nolands Spar Ladies1:58:28
12Aretha Eksteen (RSA) / Desiree Strydom (RSA) Tiletoria Epic Ladies2:08:05
13Joanie Kift (RSA) / Mariette Hattingh (RSA) Fresh To Go2:11:50
14Nicky Webb (RSA) / Mikayla Webb (RSA) CANSA Mother & Daughter2:13:23
15Colleen Jacobs (RSA) / Johandri Jacobs (RSA) Mommy & Hunny2:29:23

