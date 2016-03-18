Trending

Cape Epic: Samuele Porro/Damiano Ferraro win stage 4

Langvad/Kleinhans wins women's stage

Periklis Ilias and Ferreira Oliveira (Dolomiti Superbike)

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Nicola Rohrbach powers up the hill

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Muriel Bouhet and Merce Pacios Pujado (Liv - MTB Pro)

(Image credit: Ewald Sadie/Cape Epic/SPORTZPICS)

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuele Porro (Ita) / Damiano Ferraro (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco A3:06:49
2Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:01:11
3Rudi Van Houts (Ned) / Hans Becking (Ned) CST Superior0:01:12
4Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:01:16
5Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal0:01:53
6Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing0:02:59
7Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco B0:03:00
8Jeremiah Bishop (USA) / Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Topeak Ergon Racing 20:07:31
9Darren Lill (Rsa) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) USN Purefit0:08:25
10Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal0:09:03
11Periklis Ilias (Grc) / Tiago Jorge Ferreira Oliveira (Por) Dolomiti Superbike0:09:11
12Gawie Combrinck (Rsa) / Nico Bell (RSA) NAD Pro MTB0:10:17
13Martin Gluth (Ger) / Sascha Weber (Ger) Novus OMX Pro0:13:30
14Konny Looser (Swi) / Martin Gujan (Swi) Wheeler-BiXS-iXS Pro0:16:42
15Filip Adel (Cze) / Jan Jobanek (Cze) Mitas Superior0:18:05
16Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) / Thinus Redelinghuys (RSA) Rwanda0:18:35
17Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) /Craig Boyes (RSA) Imbuko-Freewheel Cycology0:19:52
18Andrew Warr (RSA) / Marco Joubert (RSA) Kargo Pro0:20:17
19Erki Kukk (Est) / Martin Loo (Est) Estonia 10:20:30
20Sebastian Stark (Ger) / Felix Fritzsch (Ger) TBR-Werner0:22:31

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) / Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) Spur-Specialized3:41:16
2Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Sport for Good0:00:06
3Sally Bigham (GBr) / Adel Morath (Ger) Topeak Ergon0:05:22
4Esther Suss (Swi) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) Meerendal Wheeler0:07:28
5Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) / Sharon Laws (GBr) Energade Racing0:13:55
6Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) Galileo Risk0:17:11
7Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) / Murillo Sandra Santanyes (Spa) Asrin Cycling0:22:16
8Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Meerendal Rocky EBE0:23:17
9Muriel Bouhet (Fra) / Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Liv - MTB Pro0:48:38
10Marleen Lourens (RSA) / Nicky Giliomee (RSA) Speed Structures0:56:47
11Nicky Webb (RSA) / Mikayla Webb (RSA) CANSA Mother & Daughter1:44:05
12Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Anneke Viljoen (RSA) Nolands Spar Ladies1:53:44
13Aretha Eksteen (RSA) / Desiree Strydom (RSA) Tiletoria Epic Ladies2:01:31
14Joanie Kift (RSA) / Mariette Hattingh (RSA) Fresh To Go2:05:04
15Colleen Jacobs (RSA) / Johandri Jacobs (RSA) Mommy & Hunny2:43:37

