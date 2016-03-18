Cape Epic: Samuele Porro/Damiano Ferraro win stage 4
Langvad/Kleinhans wins women's stage
Stage 4: CPUT Wellington Campus - CPUT Wellington Campus
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuele Porro (Ita) / Damiano Ferraro (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco A
|3:06:49
|2
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) / Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:01:11
|3
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) / Hans Becking (Ned) CST Superior
|0:01:12
|4
|Karl Platt (Ger) / Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|0:01:16
|5
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) / Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal
|0:01:53
|6
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:02:59
|7
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) / Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Trek-Selle San Marco B
|0:03:00
|8
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) / Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Topeak Ergon Racing 2
|0:07:31
|9
|Darren Lill (Rsa) / Waylon Woolcock (RSA) USN Purefit
|0:08:25
|10
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Centurion Vaude by Meerendal
|0:09:03
|11
|Periklis Ilias (Grc) / Tiago Jorge Ferreira Oliveira (Por) Dolomiti Superbike
|0:09:11
|12
|Gawie Combrinck (Rsa) / Nico Bell (RSA) NAD Pro MTB
|0:10:17
|13
|Martin Gluth (Ger) / Sascha Weber (Ger) Novus OMX Pro
|0:13:30
|14
|Konny Looser (Swi) / Martin Gujan (Swi) Wheeler-BiXS-iXS Pro
|0:16:42
|15
|Filip Adel (Cze) / Jan Jobanek (Cze) Mitas Superior
|0:18:05
|16
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) / Thinus Redelinghuys (RSA) Rwanda
|0:18:35
|17
|Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) /Craig Boyes (RSA) Imbuko-Freewheel Cycology
|0:19:52
|18
|Andrew Warr (RSA) / Marco Joubert (RSA) Kargo Pro
|0:20:17
|19
|Erki Kukk (Est) / Martin Loo (Est) Estonia 1
|0:20:30
|20
|Sebastian Stark (Ger) / Felix Fritzsch (Ger) TBR-Werner
|0:22:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad (Den) / Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) Spur-Specialized
|3:41:16
|2
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Sport for Good
|0:00:06
|3
|Sally Bigham (GBr) / Adel Morath (Ger) Topeak Ergon
|0:05:22
|4
|Esther Suss (Swi) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) Meerendal Wheeler
|0:07:28
|5
|Dalene Van der Leek (RSA) / Sharon Laws (GBr) Energade Racing
|0:13:55
|6
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) Galileo Risk
|0:17:11
|7
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) / Murillo Sandra Santanyes (Spa) Asrin Cycling
|0:22:16
|8
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) / Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Meerendal Rocky EBE
|0:23:17
|9
|Muriel Bouhet (Fra) / Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa) Liv - MTB Pro
|0:48:38
|10
|Marleen Lourens (RSA) / Nicky Giliomee (RSA) Speed Structures
|0:56:47
|11
|Nicky Webb (RSA) / Mikayla Webb (RSA) CANSA Mother & Daughter
|1:44:05
|12
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Anneke Viljoen (RSA) Nolands Spar Ladies
|1:53:44
|13
|Aretha Eksteen (RSA) / Desiree Strydom (RSA) Tiletoria Epic Ladies
|2:01:31
|14
|Joanie Kift (RSA) / Mariette Hattingh (RSA) Fresh To Go
|2:05:04
|15
|Colleen Jacobs (RSA) / Johandri Jacobs (RSA) Mommy & Hunny
|2:43:37
