Boels Ladies Tour: Van Vleuten wins prologue
Van Dijk second, Brennauer third
Stage 1: Wageningen (ITT) -
Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) claimed a hometown victory in the prologue of the Boels Ladies Tour in Wageningen, the Netherlands on Tuesday, seeing off European champion Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) by four seconds and Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) by 10 seconds in the 4.3km test.
The Dutch champion started her race more than an hour before the last rider, UCI Women's WorldTour leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans), and after setting the fastest time had a long and tense wait before being declared the winner when Van der Breggen crossed the line 14 seconds slower.
"To be able to win in your home town is really great," Van Vleuten said. "I felt some pressure so to come away with the win is really nice. I heard my name cheered a lot around the course, it is my home town so it is very special.
"I went full gas on the straight parts and didn't take big risks on the corners. They were a little bit dangerous so I don't think anybody did because the world championships is the next goal to be there in top shape."
Van Vleuten showed that her strength in time trialing is at a peak, and looked forward to the stage 3 time trial that is 16.9km in length to further open up the overall classification.
"I think the two stages at the end of the week will be really interesting and there you can make some differences if you're in really good shape," van Vleuten continued. "We have a really good team here and I am really pleased about that, I have the strongest team I could have so we will just go for it this week."
Van Dijk put in a strong ride, but said she missed out on the technical sections in the second half of the stage.
"Of course I would have liked to have taken the win but in a prologue everything has to go right to do so. I felt good out on the course but I lost quite a bit of time on the final technical part. Nevertheless I feel like I did a good race and am looking forward to the rest of the week," Van Dijk said. "It’s good to see that we start the tour in a good position as a team."
Van Dijk's teammate Floortje Mackaij was the best young rider on the stage, finishing at 27 seconds from Van Vleuten.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|0:05:47
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:05
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:11
|4
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:15
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:18
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:19
|7
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|9
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:20
|10
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:23
|11
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:00:24
|12
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:25
|13
|Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
|0:00:26
|14
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|15
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:27
|16
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|17
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|18
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|19
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|20
|Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team
|21
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|22
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|23
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|24
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|25
|Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:29
|26
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|27
|Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team
|0:00:30
|28
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|29
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|30
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|31
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:00:32
|32
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|33
|Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:33
|34
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:34
|35
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|36
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|37
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|38
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|39
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|40
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:35
|41
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|42
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|43
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|44
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|45
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|46
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:37
|47
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:39
|48
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|49
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|50
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:40
|51
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|52
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|53
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:42
|54
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|55
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|56
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|57
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|58
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|59
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
|60
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|61
|Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team
|0:00:46
|62
|Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
|63
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:47
|64
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:00:48
|65
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|66
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:49
|67
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|68
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
|69
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:00:50
|70
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:00:51
|71
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|72
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|73
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:00:53
|74
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|75
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:55
|76
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team
|77
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|78
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|79
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|80
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:57
|81
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team
|82
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|83
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:59
|84
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:03
|85
|Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team
|0:01:04
|86
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|87
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:01:07
|88
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:01:12
|89
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:01:13
|90
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:01:22
|91
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:01:30
|92
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:01:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|0:05:47
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:05
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:11
|4
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:15
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:18
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:19
|7
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|9
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:20
|10
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:23
|11
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:00:24
|12
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:25
|13
|Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
|0:00:26
|14
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|15
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:27
|16
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|17
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|18
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|19
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|20
|Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team
|21
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|22
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|23
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|24
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|25
|Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:29
|26
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|27
|Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team
|0:00:30
|28
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|29
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|30
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|31
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:00:32
|32
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|33
|Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:33
|34
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:34
|35
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|36
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|37
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|38
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|39
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|40
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:35
|41
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|42
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|43
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|44
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|45
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|46
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:37
|47
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:39
|48
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|49
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|50
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:40
|51
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|52
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|53
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:42
|54
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|55
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|56
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|57
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|58
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|59
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
|60
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|61
|Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team
|0:00:46
|62
|Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
|63
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:47
|64
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:00:48
|65
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|66
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:49
|67
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|68
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
|69
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:00:50
|70
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:00:51
|71
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|72
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|73
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:00:53
|74
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|75
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:55
|76
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team
|77
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|78
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|79
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|80
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:57
|81
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team
|82
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|83
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:59
|84
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:03
|85
|Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team
|0:01:04
|86
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|87
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:01:07
|88
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:01:12
|89
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:01:13
|90
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:01:22
|91
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:01:30
|92
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:01:51
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy