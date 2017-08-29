Trending

Boels Ladies Tour: Van Vleuten wins prologue

Van Dijk second, Brennauer third

Image 1 of 48

Ann-Sophie Duyck is the Belgian champion
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 48

Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 48

Winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) blows a kiss from the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 48

Sara Penton (Veloconcept Women)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 48

Amy Cure (Wiggle-High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 48

Thea Thorsen (Hitec-Products)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 48

Natalie Van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 48

Pernille Mathiesen (Veloconcept Women)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 48

Ilona Hoeksma (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 48

Coralie Demay (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 48

Leah Thomas (USA National Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 48

Linda Villumsen (Veloconcept Women)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 48

Sarah Rijkes (Lares-Waowdeals)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 48

Karlijn Swinkels (Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 48

Julia Soek (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 48

Anna Trevisi (Alé Cipollini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 48

Former German champion Charlotte Becker (Hitec-Products)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 48

Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 48

Winanda Spoor (Lensworld-Kuota)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 48

Annemiek van Vleuten leads the Boels Ladies Tour after the opening prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 48

Trixi Worrack riding the Boels Ladies Tour prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 48

Ellen van Dijk at the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 48

Ellen van Dijk riding the prologue of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 48

Annemiek van Vleuten in the Boels Ladies Tour prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 48

Annemiek van Vleuten in the Boels Ladies Tour prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 48

Annemiek van Vleuten riding the prologue of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 48

Lisa Brennauer at the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 48

Annemiek van Vleuten at the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 48

Floortje Mackaij at the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 48

Trixi Worrack after the Boels Ladies Tour prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 48

Trixi Worrack after the Boels Ladies Tour prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 48

Lisa Brennauer at the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 48

Annemiek van Vleuten on the podium after the Boels Ladies Tour prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 48

Lucinda Brand at the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 48

Georgia Williams at the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 48

Alexis Ryan riding the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 48

Chantal Blaak at the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 48

Jessica Allen riding the prologue of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 48

Grace Elvin in the prologue of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 48

Anouska Koster riding the prologue of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 48

Emilia Fahlin at the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 48

A USA rider at the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 48

Fenna Van Houtte at the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 48

Bryony van Velzen riding the Boels Ladies Tour prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 48

Audrey Cordon riding the prologue of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 48

Roxane Fournier at the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 48

Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Lensworld-Kuota)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 48

Claudia Koster riding the Boels Ladies Tour prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) claimed a hometown victory in the prologue of the Boels Ladies Tour in Wageningen, the Netherlands on Tuesday, seeing off European champion Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) by four seconds and Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) by 10 seconds in the 4.3km test.

The Dutch champion started her race more than an hour before the last rider, UCI Women's WorldTour leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans), and after setting the fastest time had a long and tense wait before being declared the winner when Van der Breggen crossed the line 14 seconds slower.

"To be able to win in your home town is really great," Van Vleuten said. "I felt some pressure so to come away with the win is really nice. I heard my name cheered a lot around the course, it is my home town so it is very special.

"I went full gas on the straight parts and didn't take big risks on the corners. They were a little bit dangerous so I don't think anybody did because the world championships is the next goal to be there in top shape."

Van Vleuten showed that her strength in time trialing is at a peak, and looked forward to the stage 3 time trial that is 16.9km in length to further open up the overall classification.

"I think the two stages at the end of the week will be really interesting and there you can make some differences if you're in really good shape," van Vleuten continued. "We have a really good team here and I am really pleased about that, I have the strongest team I could have so we will just go for it this week."

Van Dijk put in a strong ride, but said she missed out on the technical sections in the second half of the stage.

"Of course I would have liked to have taken the win but in a prologue everything has to go right to do so. I felt good out on the course but I lost quite a bit of time on the final technical part. Nevertheless I feel like I did a good race and am looking forward to the rest of the week," Van Dijk said. "It’s good to see that we start the tour in a good position as a team."

Van Dijk's teammate Floortje Mackaij was the best young rider on the stage, finishing at 27 seconds from Van Vleuten.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women0:05:47
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:05
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:11
4Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:15
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:18
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:19
7Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
8Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
9Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:20
10Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:23
11Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team0:00:24
12Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:25
13Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team0:00:26
14Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
15Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:27
16Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
17Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
18Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
19Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
20Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team
21Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
22Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:28
23Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
24Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
25Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:29
26Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
27Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team0:00:30
28Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
29Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
30Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
31Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:00:32
32Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
33Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:33
34Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:34
35Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
36Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
37Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
38Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
39Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
40Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:35
41Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
42Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
43Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
44Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:36
45Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
46Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:37
47Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:39
48Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
49Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
50Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:40
51Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:41
52Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
53Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:42
54Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
55Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
56Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:43
57Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
58Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
59Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
60Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
61Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team0:00:46
62Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
63Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:47
64Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:00:48
65Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
66Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:49
67Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
68Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
69Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products0:00:50
70Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team0:00:51
71Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
72Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:52
73Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products0:00:53
74Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
75Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:55
76Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team
77Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
78Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
79Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
80Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:57
81Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team
82Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
83Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:59
84Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:03
85Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team0:01:04
86Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
87Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High50:01:07
88Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:01:12
89Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:01:13
90Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:01:22
91Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals0:01:30
92Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:01:51

