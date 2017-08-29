Image 1 of 48 Ann-Sophie Duyck is the Belgian champion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 48 Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 48 Winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) blows a kiss from the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 48 Sara Penton (Veloconcept Women) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 48 Amy Cure (Wiggle-High5) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 Thea Thorsen (Hitec-Products) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 48 Natalie Van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 48 Pernille Mathiesen (Veloconcept Women) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 48 Ilona Hoeksma (Hitec Products) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 48 Coralie Demay (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 48 Leah Thomas (USA National Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 48 Linda Villumsen (Veloconcept Women) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 48 Sarah Rijkes (Lares-Waowdeals) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 48 Karlijn Swinkels (Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 48 Julia Soek (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 48 Anna Trevisi (Alé Cipollini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 48 Former German champion Charlotte Becker (Hitec-Products) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 48 Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 48 Winanda Spoor (Lensworld-Kuota) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 48 Annemiek van Vleuten leads the Boels Ladies Tour after the opening prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 48 Trixi Worrack riding the Boels Ladies Tour prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 48 Ellen van Dijk at the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 48 Ellen van Dijk riding the prologue of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 48 Annemiek van Vleuten in the Boels Ladies Tour prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 48 Annemiek van Vleuten in the Boels Ladies Tour prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 48 Annemiek van Vleuten riding the prologue of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 48 Lisa Brennauer at the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 48 Annemiek van Vleuten at the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 48 Floortje Mackaij at the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 48 Trixi Worrack after the Boels Ladies Tour prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 48 Trixi Worrack after the Boels Ladies Tour prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 48 Lisa Brennauer at the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 48 Annemiek van Vleuten on the podium after the Boels Ladies Tour prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 48 Lucinda Brand at the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 48 Georgia Williams at the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 48 Alexis Ryan riding the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 48 Chantal Blaak at the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 48 Jessica Allen riding the prologue of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 48 Grace Elvin in the prologue of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 48 Anouska Koster riding the prologue of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 48 Emilia Fahlin at the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 48 A USA rider at the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 48 Fenna Van Houtte at the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 48 Bryony van Velzen riding the Boels Ladies Tour prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 48 Audrey Cordon riding the prologue of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 48 Roxane Fournier at the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 48 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Lensworld-Kuota) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 48 Claudia Koster riding the Boels Ladies Tour prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) claimed a hometown victory in the prologue of the Boels Ladies Tour in Wageningen, the Netherlands on Tuesday, seeing off European champion Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) by four seconds and Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) by 10 seconds in the 4.3km test.

The Dutch champion started her race more than an hour before the last rider, UCI Women's WorldTour leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans), and after setting the fastest time had a long and tense wait before being declared the winner when Van der Breggen crossed the line 14 seconds slower.

"To be able to win in your home town is really great," Van Vleuten said. "I felt some pressure so to come away with the win is really nice. I heard my name cheered a lot around the course, it is my home town so it is very special.

"I went full gas on the straight parts and didn't take big risks on the corners. They were a little bit dangerous so I don't think anybody did because the world championships is the next goal to be there in top shape."

Van Vleuten showed that her strength in time trialing is at a peak, and looked forward to the stage 3 time trial that is 16.9km in length to further open up the overall classification.

"I think the two stages at the end of the week will be really interesting and there you can make some differences if you're in really good shape," van Vleuten continued. "We have a really good team here and I am really pleased about that, I have the strongest team I could have so we will just go for it this week."

Van Dijk put in a strong ride, but said she missed out on the technical sections in the second half of the stage.

"Of course I would have liked to have taken the win but in a prologue everything has to go right to do so. I felt good out on the course but I lost quite a bit of time on the final technical part. Nevertheless I feel like I did a good race and am looking forward to the rest of the week," Van Dijk said. "It’s good to see that we start the tour in a good position as a team."

Van Dijk's teammate Floortje Mackaij was the best young rider on the stage, finishing at 27 seconds from Van Vleuten.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women 0:05:47 2 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:05 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:11 4 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:15 5 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:18 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:19 7 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 9 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:20 10 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:23 11 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team 0:00:24 12 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:25 13 Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team 0:00:26 14 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 15 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:27 16 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 17 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 18 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 19 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 20 Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team 21 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 22 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:28 23 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women 24 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 25 Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women 0:00:29 26 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 27 Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team 0:00:30 28 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 29 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 30 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 31 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals 0:00:32 32 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 33 Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:00:33 34 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:34 35 Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 36 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 37 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women 38 Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini 39 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini 40 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:35 41 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women 42 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 43 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 44 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:36 45 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 46 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:37 47 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:39 48 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products 49 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 50 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:00:40 51 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:00:41 52 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5 53 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:00:42 54 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 55 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini 56 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:43 57 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 58 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 59 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women 60 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 61 Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team 0:00:46 62 Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team 63 Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:00:47 64 Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals 0:00:48 65 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 66 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:49 67 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 68 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling 69 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products 0:00:50 70 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team 0:00:51 71 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini 72 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:52 73 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 0:00:53 74 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women 75 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 0:00:55 76 Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team 77 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota 78 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 79 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals 80 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini 0:00:57 81 Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team 82 Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 83 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:00:59 84 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:03 85 Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team 0:01:04 86 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota 87 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:01:07 88 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals 0:01:12 89 Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products 0:01:13 90 Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 0:01:22 91 Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals 0:01:30 92 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:01:51