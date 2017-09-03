Van Vleuten wins Boels Ladies Tour
Ensing nabs final stage
Stage 6: Sittard - Sittard
Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) wrapped up the overall victory at the Boels Ladies Tour, finishing safely in the peloton on Sunday's sixth and final stage. Alé-Cipollini's Janneke Ensing soloed away in the finale to nab the stage victory.
The 159.7-kilometre finale took the peloton on three trips around a lumpy circuit in Sittard. An 11-ride break jumped clear in the early goings, and an Orica Scott-led pack was content to give them some breathing room, with no serious threats to Van Vleuten's lead in the move.
The parcours whittled away at the pack over the course of the afternoon, with a few splits opening up after the midway point of the stage. As the peloton began to reform, Ensing jumped away with Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Cycling) and bridged to the break up the road.
Ensing, Niewiadoma, Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) and Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) then left the other escapees behind to form a dangerous lead quartet, but Niewiadoma was not content with the company and made a dig to solo away. Ensing and Brand chased her down, however, and then Ensing put in a move of her own, quickly putting her former companions into the rearview mirror.
The Dutchwoman stayed clear off the front the nab the stage victory 30 seconds clear of Brand, with Niewiadoma taking third a further five seconds back.
The pack came home 1:10 down on Ensing. Van Vleuten, safe and upright in the bunch, sealed the overall victory, with a 43-second advantage over GC runner-up Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans). Sunweb's Ellen van Dijk rounded out the overall podium in third, 1:03 down.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|4:11:57
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:30
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|4
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:01:10
|5
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|7
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|8
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|9
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|10
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|11
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|12
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|13
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|14
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|15
|Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team
|16
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|17
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|18
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|19
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|20
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|21
|Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women
|22
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|23
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|24
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|25
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|26
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|27
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
|28
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|29
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|30
|Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team
|31
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|32
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|33
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|34
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|35
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|36
|Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team
|37
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|38
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|39
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:20
|40
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:38
|41
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:54
|42
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:06:00
|43
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:07:48
|44
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|45
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|46
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|47
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|48
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|49
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|50
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|51
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|52
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|53
|Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
|54
|Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team
|55
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|56
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|57
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:10:50
|58
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|59
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team
|60
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|61
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|62
|Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
|63
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:12:44
|64
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:12:54
|65
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|66
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team
|67
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
|68
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|69
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|DNF
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|DNF
|Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|DNF
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
|DNF
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|DNF
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|DNS
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|3
|pts
|2
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|2
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|2
|3
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alé Cipollini
|12:38:11
|2
|Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:30
|3
|WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|4
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:10
|5
|Wiggle High5
|6
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|7
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|United States
|10
|Orica Scott Women
|0:07:48
|11
|Team Veloconcept Women
|0:12:44
|12
|Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:14:26
|13
|Belgium
|0:17:28
|14
|Lensworld-Kuota
|0:19:32
|15
|Hitec Products
|0:29:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|14:41:57
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:43
|3
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:03
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:24
|5
|Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:01:49
|6
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:55
|7
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:02:04
|8
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|0:02:18
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:19
|10
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:02:27
|11
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:02:41
|12
|Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team
|0:02:45
|13
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:11
|14
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:24
|15
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:03:56
|16
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:03:57
|17
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:04:08
|18
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:36
|19
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:04:45
|20
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:52
|21
|Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team
|0:05:02
|22
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:05:18
|23
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:05:26
|24
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:05:29
|25
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:05:37
|26
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|0:05:51
|27
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:05:54
|28
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:06:02
|29
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:09
|30
|Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team
|0:06:27
|31
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|32
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:06:30
|33
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:06:32
|34
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:06:46
|35
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:07:07
|36
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:07:21
|37
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:07:31
|38
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:07:46
|39
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:07:48
|40
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:53
|41
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:08:12
|42
|Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
|0:13:08
|43
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:14:13
|44
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|0:17:11
|45
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:18:11
|46
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:19:15
|47
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:19:40
|48
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:19:47
|49
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:21:48
|50
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:21:56
|51
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:22:24
|52
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:23:20
|53
|Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team
|0:24:35
|54
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:25:17
|55
|Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
|0:25:25
|56
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:27:35
|57
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:28:34
|58
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:28:44
|59
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:28:59
|60
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:30:13
|61
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:30:19
|62
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:31:01
|63
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:32:15
|64
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:33:28
|65
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:35:21
|66
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:35:58
|67
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:37:20
|68
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:37:58
|69
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:38:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|79
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|77
|3
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|58
|4
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|54
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|45
|6
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|39
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|39
|8
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|34
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|33
|10
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|27
|11
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|26
|12
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|24
|13
|Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women
|18
|14
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|18
|15
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|17
|16
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|16
|17
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|14
|18
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
|14
|19
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|14
|20
|Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team
|13
|21
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|13
|22
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|12
|23
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|11
|24
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|11
|25
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|26
|Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
|10
|27
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|10
|28
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|29
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|5
|30
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|5
|31
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|3
|32
|Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|14
|pts
|2
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|4
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|2
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|6
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|7
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|2
|8
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|9
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|10
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|1
|11
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|23
|pts
|2
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|10
|4
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|5
|7
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|5
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|9
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|10
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|3
|11
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|12
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|13
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|2
|14
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|15
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|14:48:43
|2
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:45
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:11:25
|4
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:18:31
|5
|Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
|0:18:39
|6
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:21:48
|7
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:32:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|44:11:02
|2
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:06
|3
|Wiggle High5
|0:03:14
|4
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:06
|5
|United States
|0:06:40
|6
|WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:08:12
|7
|Alé Cipollini
|0:08:45
|8
|Team Sunweb Women
|0:08:48
|9
|Orica Scott Women
|0:12:31
|10
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:12:45
|11
|Team Veloconcept Women
|0:23:19
|12
|Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:42:42
|13
|Lensworld-Kuota
|0:49:01
|14
|Belgium
|0:55:45
|15
|Hitec Products
|1:15:16
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy