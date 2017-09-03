Image 1 of 37 Boels Ladies Tour winner Annemiek van Vleuten flanked by runner-up Anna van der Breggen and third-placed Ellen van Dijk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 37 Lisa Brennauer (Canyon SRAM) finishes the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 37 Women's WorldTour leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) sealed second on GC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 37 Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 37 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Cycling) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 37 Points jersey winner Lisa Brennauer (Canyon SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 37 Sprint jersey winner Winanda Spoor (Lensworld-Kuota) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 37 Demi De Jong (Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 37 QOM winner, Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 37 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Cycling) in the combativity jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 37 Alex Ryan riding through the caravan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 37 Roxane Knetemann (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 37 Rozanne Slik (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 37 Yes! Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) celebrates victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 37 High-fives for Annemiek van Vleuten and her Orica Scott teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 37 The Boels Dolmans team on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 37 A smiling Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 37 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Cycling) goes on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 37 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Cycling) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 37 Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 37 Stage winner Janneke Ensing on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 37 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 37 Sarah Roy (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 37 Smiling Jessica Allen (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 37 Christine Majerus and Alexis Ryan lead the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 37 Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 37 Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 37 Janneke Ensing (Alé-Cipollini) riding solo to the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 37 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Cycling) riding solo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 37 Janneke Ensing on the move on the final stage of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 37 Annemiek van Vleuten celebrates her overall win at the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 37 Janneke Ensing en route to victory on stage 6 of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 37 Janneke Ensing wins the final stage of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 37 Janneke Ensing wins the final stage of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 37 Annemiek van Vleuten and the Boels Ladies Tour peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 37 The Boels Ladies Tour peloton on stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 37 Georgia Williams at the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) wrapped up the overall victory at the Boels Ladies Tour, finishing safely in the peloton on Sunday's sixth and final stage. Alé-Cipollini's Janneke Ensing soloed away in the finale to nab the stage victory.

The 159.7-kilometre finale took the peloton on three trips around a lumpy circuit in Sittard. An 11-ride break jumped clear in the early goings, and an Orica Scott-led pack was content to give them some breathing room, with no serious threats to Van Vleuten's lead in the move.

The parcours whittled away at the pack over the course of the afternoon, with a few splits opening up after the midway point of the stage. As the peloton began to reform, Ensing jumped away with Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Cycling) and bridged to the break up the road.

Ensing, Niewiadoma, Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) and Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) then left the other escapees behind to form a dangerous lead quartet, but Niewiadoma was not content with the company and made a dig to solo away. Ensing and Brand chased her down, however, and then Ensing put in a move of her own, quickly putting her former companions into the rearview mirror.

The Dutchwoman stayed clear off the front the nab the stage victory 30 seconds clear of Brand, with Niewiadoma taking third a further five seconds back.

The pack came home 1:10 down on Ensing. Van Vleuten, safe and upright in the bunch, sealed the overall victory, with a 43-second advantage over GC runner-up Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans). Sunweb's Ellen van Dijk rounded out the overall podium in third, 1:03 down.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 4:11:57 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:30 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:00:35 4 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini 0:01:10 5 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 7 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 8 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 9 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 10 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 11 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini 12 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 13 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 14 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 15 Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team 16 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 17 Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 18 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5 19 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 20 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 21 Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women 22 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women 23 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 24 Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 25 Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini 26 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 27 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team 28 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 29 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 30 Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team 31 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 32 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 33 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women 34 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 35 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 36 Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team 37 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 38 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 39 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:20 40 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:38 41 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:54 42 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:06:00 43 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota 0:07:48 44 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team 45 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 46 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products 47 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 48 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 49 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 50 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 51 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 52 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 53 Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team 54 Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team 55 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women 56 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women 57 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:10:50 58 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 59 Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team 60 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini 61 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 62 Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team 63 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women 0:12:44 64 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:12:54 65 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini 66 Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team 67 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products 68 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 69 Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals DNF Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 DNF Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 DNF Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women DNF Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women DNF Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women DNF Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women DNF Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women DNF Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals DNS Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling DNS Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota 3 pts 2 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 2 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota 2 3 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1

Mountain 1 - Snijdersberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 5 pts 2 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 3 3 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 1

Mountain 2 - Adsteeg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 5 pts 2 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 3 3 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 1

Mountain 3 - Snijdersberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 5 pts 2 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 3 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Mountain 4 - Adsteeg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 5 pts 2 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 3 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Mountain 5 - Snijdersberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 3 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Mountain 6 - Adsteeg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 3 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alé Cipollini 12:38:11 2 Team Sunweb Women 0:00:30 3 WM3 Pro Cycling 0:00:35 4 Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:10 5 Wiggle High5 6 Cylance Pro Cycling 7 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 9 United States 10 Orica Scott Women 0:07:48 11 Team Veloconcept Women 0:12:44 12 Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:14:26 13 Belgium 0:17:28 14 Lensworld-Kuota 0:19:32 15 Hitec Products 0:29:12

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women 14:41:57 2 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:43 3 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:03 4 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:24 5 Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women 0:01:49 6 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:55 7 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:02:04 8 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 0:02:18 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:19 10 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:02:27 11 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:02:41 12 Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team 0:02:45 13 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:11 14 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:24 15 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:03:56 16 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:03:57 17 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team 0:04:08 18 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:04:36 19 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:04:45 20 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:52 21 Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team 0:05:02 22 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:05:18 23 Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:05:26 24 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:05:29 25 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:05:37 26 Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini 0:05:51 27 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:05:54 28 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:06:02 29 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:06:09 30 Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team 0:06:27 31 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 32 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini 0:06:30 33 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:06:32 34 Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:06:46 35 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini 0:07:07 36 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:07:21 37 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 0:07:31 38 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:07:46 39 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:07:48 40 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:53 41 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:08:12 42 Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team 0:13:08 43 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:14:13 44 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini 0:17:11 45 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:18:11 46 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:19:15 47 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:19:40 48 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 0:19:47 49 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:21:48 50 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:21:56 51 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:22:24 52 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team 0:23:20 53 Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team 0:24:35 54 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:25:17 55 Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team 0:25:25 56 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini 0:27:35 57 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:28:34 58 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:28:44 59 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:28:59 60 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products 0:30:13 61 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:30:19 62 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:31:01 63 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:32:15 64 Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team 0:33:28 65 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women 0:35:21 66 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota 0:35:58 67 Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals 0:37:20 68 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products 0:37:58 69 Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team 0:38:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 79 pts 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women 77 3 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 58 4 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 54 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 45 6 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 39 7 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 39 8 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 34 9 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 33 10 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 27 11 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini 26 12 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 24 13 Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women 18 14 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 18 15 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 17 16 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 16 17 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 14 18 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team 14 19 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 14 20 Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team 13 21 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 13 22 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 12 23 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 11 24 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women 11 25 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 10 26 Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team 10 27 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team 10 28 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 9 29 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 5 30 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini 5 31 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5 3 32 Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team 3

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota 14 pts 2 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 3 3 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 4 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 2 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 6 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 7 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 2 8 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 9 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1 10 Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini 1 11 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 23 pts 2 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 16 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 10 4 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 7 5 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 6 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women 5 7 Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini 5 8 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 9 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 10 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 3 11 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 3 12 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 13 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota 2 14 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 15 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 14:48:43 2 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 0:00:45 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:11:25 4 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:18:31 5 Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team 0:18:39 6 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:21:48 7 Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team 0:32:11