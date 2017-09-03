Trending

Van Vleuten wins Boels Ladies Tour

Ensing nabs final stage

Image 1 of 37

Boels Ladies Tour winner Annemiek van Vleuten flanked by runner-up Anna van der Breggen and third-placed Ellen van Dijk

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 37

Lisa Brennauer (Canyon SRAM) finishes the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 37

Women's WorldTour leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) sealed second on GC

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 37

Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 37

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Cycling) crosses the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 37

Points jersey winner Lisa Brennauer (Canyon SRAM)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 37

Sprint jersey winner Winanda Spoor (Lensworld-Kuota)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 37

Demi De Jong (Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 37

QOM winner, Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 37

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Cycling) in the combativity jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 37

Alex Ryan riding through the caravan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 37

Roxane Knetemann (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 37

Rozanne Slik (Team Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 37

Yes! Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) celebrates victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 37

High-fives for Annemiek van Vleuten and her Orica Scott teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 37

The Boels Dolmans team on stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 37

A smiling Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 37

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Cycling) goes on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 37

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Cycling) attacks

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 37

Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 37

Stage winner Janneke Ensing on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 37

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 37

Sarah Roy (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 37

Smiling Jessica Allen (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 37

Christine Majerus and Alexis Ryan lead the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 37

Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 37

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 37

Janneke Ensing (Alé-Cipollini) riding solo to the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 37

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Cycling) riding solo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 37

Janneke Ensing on the move on the final stage of the Boels Ladies Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 37

Annemiek van Vleuten celebrates her overall win at the Boels Ladies Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 37

Janneke Ensing en route to victory on stage 6 of the Boels Ladies Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 37

Janneke Ensing wins the final stage of the Boels Ladies Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 37

Janneke Ensing wins the final stage of the Boels Ladies Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 37

Annemiek van Vleuten and the Boels Ladies Tour peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 37

The Boels Ladies Tour peloton on stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 37

Georgia Williams at the Boels Ladies Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) wrapped up the overall victory at the Boels Ladies Tour, finishing safely in the peloton on Sunday's sixth and final stage. Alé-Cipollini's Janneke Ensing soloed away in the finale to nab the stage victory.

The 159.7-kilometre finale took the peloton on three trips around a lumpy circuit in Sittard. An 11-ride break jumped clear in the early goings, and an Orica Scott-led pack was content to give them some breathing room, with no serious threats to Van Vleuten's lead in the move.

The parcours whittled away at the pack over the course of the afternoon, with a few splits opening up after the midway point of the stage. As the peloton began to reform, Ensing jumped away with Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Cycling) and bridged to the break up the road.

Ensing, Niewiadoma, Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) and Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) then left the other escapees behind to form a dangerous lead quartet, but Niewiadoma was not content with the company and made a dig to solo away. Ensing and Brand chased her down, however, and then Ensing put in a move of her own, quickly putting her former companions into the rearview mirror.

The Dutchwoman stayed clear off the front the nab the stage victory 30 seconds clear of Brand, with Niewiadoma taking third a further five seconds back.

The pack came home 1:10 down on Ensing. Van Vleuten, safe and upright in the bunch, sealed the overall victory, with a 43-second advantage over GC runner-up Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans). Sunweb's Ellen van Dijk rounded out the overall podium in third, 1:03 down.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini4:11:57
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:30
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:35
4Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:01:10
5Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
6Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
7Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
8Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
9Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
10Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
11Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
12Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
13Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
14Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
15Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team
16Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
17Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
18Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
19Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
20Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
21Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women
22Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
23Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
24Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
25Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
26Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
27Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
28Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
29Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
30Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team
31Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
32Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
33Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
34Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
35Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
36Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team
37Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
38Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
39Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:20
40Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:38
41Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:54
42Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High50:06:00
43Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota0:07:48
44Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
45Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
46Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
47Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
48Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
49Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
50Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
51Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
52Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
53Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
54Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team
55Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
56Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
57Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:10:50
58Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
59Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team
60Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
61Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
62Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
63Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women0:12:44
64Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:12:54
65Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
66Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team
67Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
68Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
69Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
DNFElisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
DNFAnnette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
DNFJessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
DNFGeorgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women
DNFClaudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
DNFChristina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
DNFSarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
DNSMoniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
DNSThalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota3pts
2Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High52
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team3pts
2Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota2
3Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1

Mountain 1 - Snijdersberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing5pts
2Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team3
3Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1

Mountain 2 - Adsteeg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing5pts
2Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team3
3Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1

Mountain 3 - Snijdersberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing5pts
2Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team3
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Mountain 4 - Adsteeg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing5pts
2Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team3
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Mountain 5 - Snijdersberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling5pts
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women3
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Mountain 6 - Adsteeg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling5pts
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women3
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alé Cipollini12:38:11
2Team Sunweb Women0:00:30
3WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:35
4Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:10
5Wiggle High5
6Cylance Pro Cycling
7Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
8FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
9United States
10Orica Scott Women0:07:48
11Team Veloconcept Women0:12:44
12Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:14:26
13Belgium0:17:28
14Lensworld-Kuota0:19:32
15Hitec Products0:29:12

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women14:41:57
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:43
3Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:03
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:24
5Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women0:01:49
6Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:55
7Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling0:02:04
8Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini0:02:18
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:19
10Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:02:27
11Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:02:41
12Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team0:02:45
13Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:11
14Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:24
15Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:03:56
16Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High50:03:57
17Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team0:04:08
18Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:36
19Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:04:45
20Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:52
21Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team0:05:02
22Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:05:18
23Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:05:26
24Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:05:29
25Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:05:37
26Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini0:05:51
27Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:05:54
28Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:06:02
29Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:09
30Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team0:06:27
31Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
32Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:06:30
33Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:06:32
34Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:06:46
35Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:07:07
36Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:07:21
37Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:07:31
38Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:07:46
39Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:07:48
40Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:53
41Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:08:12
42Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team0:13:08
43Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:14:13
44Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini0:17:11
45Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:18:11
46Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:19:15
47Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:19:40
48Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products0:19:47
49Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:21:48
50Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:21:56
51Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:22:24
52Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team0:23:20
53Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team0:24:35
54Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:25:17
55Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team0:25:25
56Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:27:35
57Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:28:34
58Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:28:44
59Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling0:28:59
60Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products0:30:13
61Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High50:30:19
62Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:31:01
63Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:32:15
64Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team0:33:28
65Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women0:35:21
66Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota0:35:58
67Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals0:37:20
68Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products0:37:58
69Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team0:38:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing79pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women77
3Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam58
4Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women54
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam45
6Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini39
7Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling39
8Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope34
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women33
10Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam27
11Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini26
12Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing24
13Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women18
14Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing18
15Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling17
16Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling16
17Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing14
18Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team14
19Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam14
20Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team13
21Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling13
22Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High512
23Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota11
24Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women11
25Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope10
26Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team10
27Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team10
28Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope9
29Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High55
30Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini5
31Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High53
32Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team3

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota14pts
2Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team3
3Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing3
4Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High52
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
6Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
7Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini2
8Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope2
9Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1
10Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini1
11Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing23pts
2Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team16
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling10
4Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling7
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women6
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women5
7Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini5
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4
9Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
10Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini3
11Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3
12Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope2
13Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota2
14Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
15Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team14:48:43
2Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:45
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:11:25
4Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:18:31
5Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team0:18:39
6Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:21:48
7Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team0:32:11

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam44:11:02
2Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:06
3Wiggle High50:03:14
4FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:06
5United States0:06:40
6WM3 Pro Cycling0:08:12
7Alé Cipollini0:08:45
8Team Sunweb Women0:08:48
9Orica Scott Women0:12:31
10Cylance Pro Cycling0:12:45
11Team Veloconcept Women0:23:19
12Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:42:42
13Lensworld-Kuota0:49:01
14Belgium0:55:45
15Hitec Products1:15:16

