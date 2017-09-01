Trending

Brennauer takes stage 4 victory in Boels Ladies Tour

Van Vleuten keeps race lead in Weert

Image 1 of 24

Lisa Brennauer at the Boels Ladies Tour

Lisa Brennauer at the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 24

Amy Pieters rides in the bunch

Amy Pieters rides in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 24

Ellen van Dijk in the points classification jersey

Ellen van Dijk in the points classification jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 24

Boels Dolmans make an appearance at the front of the peloton

Boels Dolmans make an appearance at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 24

Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM)

Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 24

WorldTour leader Anna van der Breggen

WorldTour leader Anna van der Breggen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 24

Jessica Allen works on the front for Orica-Scott

Jessica Allen works on the front for Orica-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 24

Annemiek van Vleuten still in the leader's jersey

Annemiek van Vleuten still in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 24

Orica-Scott lead the way in the peloton

Orica-Scott lead the way in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 24

Lisa Brennauer edged out Chloe Hosking

Lisa Brennauer edged out Chloe Hosking
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 24

Lisa Brennauer wins stage 4 of the Boels Ladies Tour

Lisa Brennauer wins stage 4 of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 24

Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM)

Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 24

Kasia Niewiadoma riding in the bunch

Kasia Niewiadoma riding in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 24

All the information needed on the stem

All the information needed on the stem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 24

Some technical issues for Sarah Roy

Some technical issues for Sarah Roy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 24

The peloton stings out

The peloton stings out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 24

The Canyon-SRAM team presented to the crowd

The Canyon-SRAM team presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 24

Canyon-SRAM sign on

Canyon-SRAM sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 24

The Orica-Scott team ahead of the stage

The Orica-Scott team ahead of the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 24

Race leader Annemiek van Vleuten signs on

Race leader Annemiek van Vleuten signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 24

There were plenty of attacks off the front of the peloton

There were plenty of attacks off the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 24

Janneke Ensing (Ale Cipollini)

Janneke Ensing (Ale Cipollini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 24

Valarie Demey goes on the attack

Valarie Demey goes on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 24

Chloe Hosking and Lisa Brennauer dive for the line

Chloe Hosking and Lisa Brennauer dive for the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing2:57:42
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
3Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
5Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
7Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
8Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
10Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
11Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
12Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
13Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
14Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
15Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
16Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
17Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
18Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
19Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
20Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
21Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
22Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
23Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
24Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
25Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
26Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women
27Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
28Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
29Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
30Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
31Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
32Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
33Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini0:00:08
34Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
35Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
36Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
37Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
38Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
39Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
40Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
41Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
42Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
43Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
44Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
45Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
46Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
47Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
48Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
49Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
50Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
51Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
52Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
53Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team
54Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
55Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
56Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
57Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
58Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team
59Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
60Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
61Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
62Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
63Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
64Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
65Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
66Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
67Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
68Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
69Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team
70Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team
71Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:17
72Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women
73Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals0:00:21
74Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team0:00:25
75Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
76Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team
77Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
78Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team
79Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:34
80Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
81Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:35
82Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals0:00:39
83Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:48
84Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:00:50
85Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products0:00:52
86Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:01:11
87Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
88Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
89Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:02:22

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota3pts
2Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota2
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota3pts
2Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini2
3Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team2:57:42
2Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
3Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
4Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
5Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:08
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
7Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
8Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
9Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team
10Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:17
11Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:25

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alé Cipollini8:53:06
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
3Canyon SRAM Racing
4Wiggle High5
5WM3 Pro Cycling
6FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:08
7Cylance Pro Cycling
8Lensworld-Kuota
9Belgium0:00:16
10Hitec Products
11Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
12Team Sunweb Women
13USA
14Team Veloconcept Women
15Orica Scott Women0:00:17
16Lares-Waowdeals0:00:29

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women6:44:29
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:09
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:30
4Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:47
5Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:55
6Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:01
7Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:04
8Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team0:01:10
9Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:19
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:29
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:01:32
12Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:33
13Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:41
14Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:01:46
15Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:01:47
16Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team0:01:48
17Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling0:01:49
18Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:50
19Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team0:01:51
20Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:54
21Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team0:02:04
22Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:17
23Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:02:28
24Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:02:29
25Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:02:30
26Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
27Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:02:31
28Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
29Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:02:35
30Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:39
31Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
32Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:02:40
33Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini0:02:44
34Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:02:49
35Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
36Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
37Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:02:53
38Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
39Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women0:02:54
40Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:55
41Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:02:56
42Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:02:58
43Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
44Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:03:02
45Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High50:03:03
46Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:03:04
47Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:06
48Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
49Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:03:07
50Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:03:09
51Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
52Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:11
53Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
54Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:03:12
55Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:03:14
56Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:03:20
57Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products0:03:21
58Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling0:03:27
59Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team0:03:29
60Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:03:32
61Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:42
62Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:03:46
63Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:49
64Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:03:55
65Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team0:04:03
66Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:04:05
67Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:04:06
68Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:04:09
69Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
70Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:04:13
71Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women0:04:21
72Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team0:04:22
73Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:04:35
74Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:04:41
75Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team0:04:42
76Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:04:44
77Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:04:46
78Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:55
79Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:57
80Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:03
81Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team0:05:18
82Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals0:05:35
83Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals0:06:10
84Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:06:47
85Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products0:06:48
86Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:08:03
87Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:09:00
88Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota0:09:54
89Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:12:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing69pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women57
3Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women52
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling39
5Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam33
6Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota29
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam25
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing24
9Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope22
10Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini20
11Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam20
12Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing18
13Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women16
14Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam14
15Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team14
16Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women13
17Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini12
18Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women11
19Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team10
20Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling10
21Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team10
22Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women9
23Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling7
24Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High57
25Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High54
26Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing4
27Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling4
28Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling3
29Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team3
30Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota9pts
2Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini2
3Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota2
4Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope2
5Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team1
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
7Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team3pts
2Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3
3Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota2
4Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling2
5Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products1
6Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team6:46:59
2Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:01
3Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:19
4Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:28
5Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team0:00:36
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:19
7Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:01:35
8Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:01:36
9Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:02:11
10Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team0:02:12
11Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:33

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canyon SRAM Racing20:16:26
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:18
3Team Sunweb Women0:01:22
4USA0:02:02
5Orica Scott Women0:02:23
6Wiggle High50:02:44
7WM3 Pro Cycling0:02:51
8FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:32
9Team Veloconcept Women0:03:39
10Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:04:49
11Alé Cipollini0:05:17
12Hitec Products0:05:52
13Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:23
14Belgium0:06:36
15Lensworld-Kuota0:07:49
16Lares-Waowdeals0:08:53

Latest on Cyclingnews