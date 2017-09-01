Brennauer takes stage 4 victory in Boels Ladies Tour
Van Vleuten keeps race lead in Weert
Stage 4: Gennep - Weert
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2:57:42
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|3
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|8
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|9
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|10
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|11
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|13
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|14
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|15
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|16
|Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
|17
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|18
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|19
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|20
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|21
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|22
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|23
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|24
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|25
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|26
|Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women
|27
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|28
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|29
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|30
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|31
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|32
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|33
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:08
|34
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|35
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|36
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|37
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|38
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|39
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|40
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|41
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
|42
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|43
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|44
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|45
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|46
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|47
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|48
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|49
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|50
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|51
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|52
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|53
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team
|54
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|55
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|56
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|57
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
|58
|Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team
|59
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|60
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|61
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|62
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|63
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|64
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|65
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
|66
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|67
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|68
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|69
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team
|70
|Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team
|71
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|72
|Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|73
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:00:21
|74
|Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
|0:00:25
|75
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|76
|Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team
|77
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|78
|Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team
|79
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:34
|80
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|81
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:35
|82
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:00:39
|83
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:48
|84
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:00:50
|85
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:00:52
|86
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:01:11
|87
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|88
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|89
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:02:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|3
|pts
|2
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|2
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|3
|pts
|2
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|2
|3
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
|2:57:42
|2
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|3
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|4
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|5
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|8
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|9
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team
|10
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|11
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alé Cipollini
|8:53:06
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|4
|Wiggle High5
|5
|WM3 Pro Cycling
|6
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:08
|7
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|Lensworld-Kuota
|9
|Belgium
|0:00:16
|10
|Hitec Products
|11
|Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|12
|Team Sunweb Women
|13
|USA
|14
|Team Veloconcept Women
|15
|Orica Scott Women
|0:00:17
|16
|Lares-Waowdeals
|0:00:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|6:44:29
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:09
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:30
|4
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:47
|5
|Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:55
|6
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:01
|7
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:04
|8
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:01:10
|9
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:19
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:29
|11
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:01:32
|12
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:33
|13
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:41
|14
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:01:46
|15
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:01:47
|16
|Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
|0:01:48
|17
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:01:49
|18
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:50
|19
|Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team
|0:01:51
|20
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:54
|21
|Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team
|0:02:04
|22
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:17
|23
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:02:28
|24
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:02:29
|25
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|26
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|27
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:02:31
|28
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|29
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:02:35
|30
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:39
|31
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|32
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|33
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|0:02:44
|34
|Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:02:49
|35
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|36
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|37
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|38
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|39
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:02:54
|40
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:55
|41
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:02:56
|42
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:02:58
|43
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|44
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:03:02
|45
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:03:03
|46
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:03:04
|47
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:06
|48
|Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
|49
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:03:07
|50
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:03:09
|51
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|52
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:11
|53
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|54
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:03:12
|55
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:03:14
|56
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:20
|57
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:03:21
|58
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:03:27
|59
|Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team
|0:03:29
|60
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:03:32
|61
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:42
|62
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:46
|63
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:49
|64
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:03:55
|65
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:04:03
|66
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|67
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:04:06
|68
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:04:09
|69
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|70
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:04:13
|71
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:04:21
|72
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:04:22
|73
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:04:35
|74
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:04:41
|75
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:04:42
|76
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:04:44
|77
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:04:46
|78
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:55
|79
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:57
|80
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:03
|81
|Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team
|0:05:18
|82
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:05:35
|83
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:06:10
|84
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:06:47
|85
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:06:48
|86
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:08:03
|87
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:09:00
|88
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:09:54
|89
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:12:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|69
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|57
|3
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|52
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|39
|5
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|33
|6
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|29
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|8
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|24
|9
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|22
|10
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|20
|11
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|12
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|18
|13
|Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women
|16
|14
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|14
|15
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
|14
|16
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|17
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|12
|18
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|11
|19
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|10
|20
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|10
|21
|Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
|10
|22
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
|9
|23
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|7
|24
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|7
|25
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|4
|26
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|4
|27
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|4
|28
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|3
|29
|Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team
|3
|30
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|9
|pts
|2
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|2
|3
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|2
|4
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|5
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
|1
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|7
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|3
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|2
|4
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|2
|5
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
|1
|6
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|6:46:59
|2
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:01
|3
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:19
|4
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|5
|Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
|0:00:36
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:19
|7
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|8
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:01:36
|9
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|10
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:02:12
|11
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|20:16:26
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:18
|3
|Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:22
|4
|USA
|0:02:02
|5
|Orica Scott Women
|0:02:23
|6
|Wiggle High5
|0:02:44
|7
|WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:02:51
|8
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:32
|9
|Team Veloconcept Women
|0:03:39
|10
|Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|11
|Alé Cipollini
|0:05:17
|12
|Hitec Products
|0:05:52
|13
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:23
|14
|Belgium
|0:06:36
|15
|Lensworld-Kuota
|0:07:49
|16
|Lares-Waowdeals
|0:08:53
