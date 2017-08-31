Trending

Van Vleuten wins time trial in Boels Ladies Tour

Dutch champion extends her lead

Image 1 of 52

Annemiek van Vleuten extended her lead in the overall classification

Annemiek van Vleuten extended her lead in the overall classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 52

The classification leaders after stage 3

The classification leaders after stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 52

Winanda Spoor (Lensworld-Kuota)

Winanda Spoor (Lensworld-Kuota)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 52

Tone Hatteland (Hitec Products)

Tone Hatteland (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 52

Kaat Hannes (Lensworld-Kuota)

Kaat Hannes (Lensworld-Kuota)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 52

Samantha Schneider (USA National Team)

Samantha Schneider (USA National Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 52

Katie Hall (USA National Team)

Katie Hall (USA National Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 52

Fenna Vanhoutte (Belgium National Team)

Fenna Vanhoutte (Belgium National Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 52

Chanella Stougje (Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil)

Chanella Stougje (Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 52

Demi De Jong (Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil)

Demi De Jong (Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 52

Skylar Schneider (USA National Team)

Skylar Schneider (USA National Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 52

Jessy Druyts (Belgium National Team)

Jessy Druyts (Belgium National Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 52

Coralie Demay (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)

Coralie Demay (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 52

Ruth Winder (USA National Team)

Ruth Winder (USA National Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 52

Anoushka Koster (WM3 Energie)

Anoushka Koster (WM3 Energie)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 52

Tayler Wiles (USA National Team)

Tayler Wiles (USA National Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 52

Moniek Tenniglo (WM3 Pro Cycling)

Moniek Tenniglo (WM3 Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 52

Eri Yonamine (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)

Eri Yonamine (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 52

Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb)

Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 52

Anna van der Breggen rides to fourth place on stage 3

Anna van der Breggen rides to fourth place on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 52

Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling)

Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 52

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans)

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 52

German time trial champion Trixi Worrack

German time trial champion Trixi Worrack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 52

European time trial champion Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb)

European time trial champion Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 52

Ellen van Dijk had to settle for second again

Ellen van Dijk had to settle for second again
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 52

Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM)

Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 52

Annemiek van Vleuten in the race leader's skinsuit

Annemiek van Vleuten in the race leader's skinsuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 52

Annemiek van Vleuten pushes on for victory

Annemiek van Vleuten pushes on for victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 52

Annemiek van Vleuten steps on the podium after winning stage 3 of the Boels Ladies TOur

Annemiek van Vleuten steps on the podium after winning stage 3 of the Boels Ladies TOur
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 52

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 52

Ellen van Dijk leads the points competition

Ellen van Dijk leads the points competition
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 52

Winanda Spoor wears the blue sprint jersey

Winanda Spoor wears the blue sprint jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 52

Karlijn Swinkels is the leader of the young rider classification

Karlijn Swinkels is the leader of the young rider classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 52

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans)

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 52

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 52

Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott)

Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 52

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans)

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 52

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans)

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 52

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle-High5)

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle-High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 52

Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium)

Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 52

Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle-High5)

Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle-High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 52

Shara Gillow (FDJ)

Shara Gillow (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 52

Mieke Kroger (Canyon-SRAM)

Mieke Kroger (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 52

Leah Thomas (USA)

Leah Thomas (USA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 52

Natalie van Gogh in the polka-dot skinsuit

Natalie van Gogh in the polka-dot skinsuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 52

Linda Villumsen set an early benchmark

Linda Villumsen set an early benchmark
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 52

Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott)

Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 52

Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling)

Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 52

Sabrina Stultiens (Team Sunweb)

Sabrina Stultiens (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 52

Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM)

Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 52

Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb)

Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 52

Mountains classification leader Natalie van Gogh

Mountains classification leader Natalie van Gogh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dutch time trial champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) racked up another victory in the Boels Ladies Tour, taking out the stage 3 time trial over European champion Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) by four seconds.

Linda Villumsen (Veloconcept) held the fastest time until the final starters, and held on for third on the stage at 26 seconds from Van Vleuten.

Thanks to her performance, Van Vleuten extended her lead in the general classification to nine seconds over Van Dijk, with third-placed Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) at 40 seconds.

"I really looked forward to this day, I actually wasn’t too nervous about it," van Vleuten said. "It was my own time trial today and I wanted to test myself and not think about what the other competitors did.

"My goal was to go as hard as possible, maximum to the finish line. Of course it's very nice that I'm able to win in a long time trial also and to take more time in the overall."

Van Vleuten is now focused on taking out the overall victory after three more stages.

"I have a good feeling and confidence now and in the coming days I will do everything to try and win,” Van Vleuten continued. "There are still three good hard stages to come, my shape is good and I'm going to fight."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women0:22:13
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:04
3Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:26
4Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:32
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:32
6Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:37
7Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team0:00:38
8Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:42
9Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team0:00:57
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:57
11Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:00
12Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:06
13Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team0:01:09
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:10
15Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:10
16Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team0:01:16
17Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:16
18Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:01:19
19Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:01:20
20Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling0:01:22
21Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:25
22Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:34
23Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:36
24Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:01:46
25Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:01:48
26Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:49
27Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High50:01:51
28Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:01:51
29Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:01:53
30Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:54
31Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:56
32Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:56
33Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:01:57
34Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:01:57
35Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:01:59
36Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:02:02
37Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:02:02
38Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women0:02:03
39Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:02:04
40Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:02:05
41Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini0:02:09
42Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini0:02:11
43Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High50:02:14
44Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:02:14
45Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team0:02:17
46Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:02:19
47Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:19
48Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team0:02:20
49Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini0:02:21
50Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:02:21
51Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:02:21
52Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:02:28
53Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products0:02:28
54Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:02:29
55Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling0:02:30
56Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:30
57Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:32
58Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:02:35
59Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:37
60Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:02:37
61Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:02:42
62Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:45
63Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:02:52
64Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:59
65Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:02
66Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women0:03:03
67Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:03:03
68Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:03:08
69Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:03:11
70Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team0:03:12
71Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products0:03:17
72Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:03:18
73Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team0:03:19
74Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:03:21
75Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products0:03:22
76Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:03:25
77Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:03:27
78Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals0:03:29
79Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota0:03:31
80Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals0:03:31
81Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team0:03:37
82Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:03:41
83Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:43
84Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:03:46
85Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:57
86Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team0:04:06
87Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
88Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:04:12
89Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:04:22
DNSElizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNSEva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:24:04
2Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:05
3Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:11
4Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team0:00:29
5Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:37
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:10
7Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:01:17
8Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:01:26
9Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:01:30
10Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team0:01:45
11Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:52

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canyon SRAM Racing1:08:47
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:13
3Team Sunweb Women0:00:59
4USA0:01:11
5Orica Scott Women0:01:53
6Wiggle High50:01:56
7WM3 Pro Cycling0:02:17
8Team Veloconcept Women0:02:20
9FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:33
10Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:03:35
11Hitec Products0:04:29
12Alé Cipollini0:04:30
13Belgium0:04:58
14Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:16
15Lensworld-Kuota0:06:11
16Lares-Waowdeals0:06:25

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women3:46:47
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:09
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:40
4Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:47
5Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:55
6Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:56
7Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:01
8Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team0:01:02
9Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:19
10Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team0:01:23
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:01:24
12Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:29
13Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:33
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
15Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team0:01:39
16Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team0:01:43
17Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:46
18Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
19Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:01:47
20Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling0:01:49
21Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:50
22Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:09
23Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:02:20
24Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:02:21
25Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
26Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:02:22
27Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:02:23
28Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:02:27
29Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:30
30Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:31
31Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
32Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
33Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:02:32
34Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
35Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:02:33
36Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini0:02:36
37Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:02:41
38Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:02:45
39Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
40Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women0:02:46
41Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:02:54
42Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High50:02:55
43Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
44Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
45Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:02:58
46Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
47Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:03:01
48Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:03
49Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:03:04
50Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team
51Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:06
52Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
53Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:03:09
54Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:03:12
55Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
56Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:03:14
57Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:15
58Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling0:03:19
59Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products0:03:21
60Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:03:24
61Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:03:25
62Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:34
63Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:03:38
64Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:41
65Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:03:47
66Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women0:03:56
67Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:04:01
68Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
69Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team0:04:03
70Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:04:05
71Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:04:06
72Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:04:09
73Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team0:04:14
74Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:04:16
75Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team0:04:34
76Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:04:36
77Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:04:46
78Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
79Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:47
80Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:49
81Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team0:05:10
82Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals0:05:14
83Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals0:05:31
84Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products0:05:56
85Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:05:57
86Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:06:38
87Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:06:52
88Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota0:08:43
89Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:10:54

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women52pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women50
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing44
4Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam28
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam25
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling25
7Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota20
8Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing18
9Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing18
10Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam17
11Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women16
12Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team14
13Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women13
14Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team10
15Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling10
16Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women9
17Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team8
18Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High57
19Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling7
20Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope6
21Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing4
22Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4
23Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling4
24Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team3
25Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women3
26Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling2
27Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team3:49:09
2Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:01
3Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:19
4Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:36
5Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team0:00:44
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:19
7Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:01:43
8Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:01:44
9Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:01:54
10Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team0:02:12
11Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:24

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canyon SRAM Racing11:23:20
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:18
3Team Sunweb Women0:01:06
4USA0:01:46
5Orica Scott Women0:02:06
6Wiggle High50:02:44
7WM3 Pro Cycling0:02:51
8Team Veloconcept Women0:03:23
9FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:24
10Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:04:33
11Alé Cipollini0:05:17
12Hitec Products0:05:36
13Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:15
14Belgium0:06:20
15Lensworld-Kuota0:07:41
16Lares-Waowdeals0:08:24

