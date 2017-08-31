Van Vleuten wins time trial in Boels Ladies Tour
Dutch champion extends her lead
Stage 3: Roosendaal - Roosendaal (ITT)
Dutch time trial champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) racked up another victory in the Boels Ladies Tour, taking out the stage 3 time trial over European champion Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) by four seconds.
Linda Villumsen (Veloconcept) held the fastest time until the final starters, and held on for third on the stage at 26 seconds from Van Vleuten.
Thanks to her performance, Van Vleuten extended her lead in the general classification to nine seconds over Van Dijk, with third-placed Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) at 40 seconds.
"I really looked forward to this day, I actually wasn’t too nervous about it," van Vleuten said. "It was my own time trial today and I wanted to test myself and not think about what the other competitors did.
"My goal was to go as hard as possible, maximum to the finish line. Of course it's very nice that I'm able to win in a long time trial also and to take more time in the overall."
Van Vleuten is now focused on taking out the overall victory after three more stages.
"I have a good feeling and confidence now and in the coming days I will do everything to try and win,” Van Vleuten continued. "There are still three good hard stages to come, my shape is good and I'm going to fight."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|0:22:13
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:04
|3
|Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:26
|4
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:32
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:32
|6
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:37
|7
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:00:38
|8
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:42
|9
|Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
|0:00:57
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:57
|11
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:00
|12
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:06
|13
|Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team
|0:01:09
|14
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:10
|15
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:10
|16
|Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team
|0:01:16
|17
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:16
|18
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:01:19
|19
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:01:20
|20
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:01:22
|21
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:25
|22
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:34
|23
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:36
|24
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:01:46
|25
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:01:48
|26
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:49
|27
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:01:51
|28
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|29
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:01:53
|30
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:54
|31
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:56
|32
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:56
|33
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|34
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|35
|Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:01:59
|36
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:02:02
|37
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:02:02
|38
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:02:03
|39
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:04
|40
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:02:05
|41
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|0:02:09
|42
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|0:02:11
|43
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:02:14
|44
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:02:14
|45
|Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team
|0:02:17
|46
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:02:19
|47
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:19
|48
|Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
|0:02:20
|49
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|0:02:21
|50
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:02:21
|51
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:02:21
|52
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:02:28
|53
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:02:28
|54
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:29
|55
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:02:30
|56
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:30
|57
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:32
|58
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:02:35
|59
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:37
|60
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:02:37
|61
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:02:42
|62
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:45
|63
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:02:52
|64
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:59
|65
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:02
|66
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:03:03
|67
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:03
|68
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|69
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:03:11
|70
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:03:12
|71
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:03:17
|72
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:03:18
|73
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:03:19
|74
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|75
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:03:22
|76
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:03:25
|77
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:03:27
|78
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:03:29
|79
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:03:31
|80
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:03:31
|81
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:03:37
|82
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:03:41
|83
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:43
|84
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:03:46
|85
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:57
|86
|Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team
|0:04:06
|87
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|88
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:04:12
|89
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:04:22
|DNS
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNS
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:24:04
|2
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:05
|3
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:11
|4
|Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
|0:00:29
|5
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:10
|7
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|8
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:01:26
|9
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|10
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:01:45
|11
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:08:47
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:13
|3
|Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:59
|4
|USA
|0:01:11
|5
|Orica Scott Women
|0:01:53
|6
|Wiggle High5
|0:01:56
|7
|WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:02:17
|8
|Team Veloconcept Women
|0:02:20
|9
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:33
|10
|Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|11
|Hitec Products
|0:04:29
|12
|Alé Cipollini
|0:04:30
|13
|Belgium
|0:04:58
|14
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:16
|15
|Lensworld-Kuota
|0:06:11
|16
|Lares-Waowdeals
|0:06:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|3:46:47
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:09
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:40
|4
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:47
|5
|Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:55
|6
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:56
|7
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:01
|8
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:01:02
|9
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:19
|10
|Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
|0:01:23
|11
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:01:24
|12
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:29
|13
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:33
|14
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|15
|Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team
|0:01:39
|16
|Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team
|0:01:43
|17
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:46
|18
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|19
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:01:47
|20
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:01:49
|21
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:50
|22
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:09
|23
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:02:20
|24
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:02:21
|25
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|26
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|27
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:23
|28
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:02:27
|29
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:30
|30
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:31
|31
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|32
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|33
|Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:02:32
|34
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|35
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:02:33
|36
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|0:02:36
|37
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:02:41
|38
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|39
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|40
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:02:46
|41
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:02:54
|42
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:02:55
|43
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|44
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|45
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:02:58
|46
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|47
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:03:01
|48
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:03
|49
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:03:04
|50
|Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team
|51
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:06
|52
|Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
|53
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:03:09
|54
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:03:12
|55
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|56
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:03:14
|57
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:15
|58
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:03:19
|59
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:03:21
|60
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:03:24
|61
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:03:25
|62
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:34
|63
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:38
|64
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:41
|65
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:03:47
|66
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:03:56
|67
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:04:01
|68
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|69
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:04:03
|70
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|71
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:04:06
|72
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:04:09
|73
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:04:14
|74
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|75
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:04:34
|76
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:04:36
|77
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:04:46
|78
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|79
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:47
|80
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:49
|81
|Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team
|0:05:10
|82
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:05:14
|83
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:05:31
|84
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:05:56
|85
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:05:57
|86
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:06:38
|87
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:06:52
|88
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:08:43
|89
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:10:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|52
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|50
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|44
|4
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|28
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|25
|7
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|20
|8
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|18
|9
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|18
|10
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|17
|11
|Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women
|16
|12
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
|14
|13
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|14
|Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
|10
|15
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|10
|16
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
|9
|17
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|8
|18
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|7
|19
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|7
|20
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|21
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|4
|22
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|23
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|4
|24
|Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team
|3
|25
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|3
|26
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|2
|27
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|3:49:09
|2
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:01
|3
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:19
|4
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|5
|Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
|0:00:44
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:19
|7
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|8
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:01:44
|9
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|10
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:02:12
|11
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|11:23:20
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:18
|3
|Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:06
|4
|USA
|0:01:46
|5
|Orica Scott Women
|0:02:06
|6
|Wiggle High5
|0:02:44
|7
|WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:02:51
|8
|Team Veloconcept Women
|0:03:23
|9
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:24
|10
|Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|11
|Alé Cipollini
|0:05:17
|12
|Hitec Products
|0:05:36
|13
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:15
|14
|Belgium
|0:06:20
|15
|Lensworld-Kuota
|0:07:41
|16
|Lares-Waowdeals
|0:08:24
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy