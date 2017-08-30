Boels Ladies Tour: Wild wins stage 2 into Arnhem
Cylance rider takes victory in bunch sprint
Stage 2: Eibergen - Arnhem
Kirsten Wild (Cylance) took victory by a clear margin on the opening road stage of the Boels Ladies Tour, winning a bunch sprint into Arnhem. Even accounting for her slowing down to celebrate, Wild had more than two bike lengths on her competitors for her fourth win of the season.
Lensworld-Kuota’s Maria Giulia Confalonieri pipped Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) into second place. Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) came home safely in the bunch to retain her lead in the overall classification.
There were blue skies above as the race got underway, but wet roads meant debris and several punctures during the neutralised section. Van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) started the day in the leader’s jersey after beating Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) in the prologue.
It was an extremely fast start to the day with attacks coming off the front right from the gun. An early move from Anouska Koster (WM3 Pro Cycling), Georgia Williams (Orica-Scott) and Natalie van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil) mopped up the opening QoM points, but they were quickly brought back into the bunch.
Twisting roads and a smattering of cobbles broke up the bunch until Eri Yonamine (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) jumped clear after just over 20 kilometres of racing. The gap to the Japanese champion yo-yoed as Boels Dolmans looked to manage the peloton. Her advantage was as much as 2:40 at one point, after which several riders sought to join forces with her. Winanda Spoor (Lensworld-Kuota) and Ilona Hoeksma (Hitec Products) did eventually make contact with Yonamine after close to 80 kilometres.
Despite the help, the gap to the leaders reduced under a concerted effort from the bunch behind and, with 20 kilometres to go, they had just 55 seconds.
The finishing circuits took their toll and the leading group dwindled and eventually Yonamine found herself alone once again. The FDJ rider pushed on and still held the peloton at 25 seconds with a handful of kilometres remaining, but she too would be brought back by the bunch with three to go.
WM3 Pro Cycling led the bunch into the final kilometre but nobody had the legs to outgun Wild to the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3:18:48
|2
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|7
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
|8
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team
|9
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott
|14
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|15
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|16
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|18
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|19
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott
|20
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott
|21
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
|22
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
|23
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota
|24
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|25
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|26
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|27
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
|28
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|29
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|30
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
|31
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|33
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb
|36
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|37
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women
|38
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|39
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|40
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|41
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|42
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|43
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|44
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|45
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|46
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|48
|Samantha Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|49
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|50
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|51
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|52
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|53
|Leah Thomas (USA) USA National Team
|54
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgium National Team
|55
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgium National Team
|56
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|57
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|58
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|59
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|60
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|61
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
|62
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|63
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld - Kuota
|64
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota
|65
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgium National Team
|66
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|67
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott
|68
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|69
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|70
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|71
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Orica Scott
|72
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|73
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|74
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|76
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|77
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|78
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|79
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|80
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|81
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|82
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|83
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:59
|84
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:01:03
|85
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:12
|86
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:01:49
|87
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott
|0:02:38
|88
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
|89
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|90
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld - Kuota
|0:04:08
|91
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|DNF
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott
|3:24:35
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:05
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:07
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:18
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:19
|7
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:21
|8
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:23
|9
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:25
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:27
|11
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott
|0:00:28
|13
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|14
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|15
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|16
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|17
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:33
|19
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|22
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|23
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott
|0:00:34
|24
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:35
|25
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
|26
|Leah Thomas (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:36
|27
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|28
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota
|0:00:37
|29
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:00:39
|30
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:40
|31
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|32
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|33
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|34
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|35
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|36
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|37
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:42
|38
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|39
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:43
|40
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgium National Team
|41
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
|42
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:00:44
|43
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:45
|44
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:46
|45
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:47
|46
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|47
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
|48
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:48
|49
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:49
|50
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:51
|51
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team
|52
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|53
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Orica Scott
|0:00:52
|54
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|55
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|56
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott
|57
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|58
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
|59
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|60
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|62
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|63
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|64
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|65
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|66
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:00:59
|67
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota
|68
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|69
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:01:01
|70
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
|71
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:01:03
|72
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:04
|73
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota
|0:01:05
|74
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|75
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|76
|Samantha Schneider (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:10
|77
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:01:12
|78
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:13
|79
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|80
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:01:14
|81
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld - Kuota
|82
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|83
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:48
|84
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:49
|85
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|86
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:02:10
|87
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:02:16
|88
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:02:39
|89
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott
|0:03:25
|90
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld - Kuota
|0:05:12
|91
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:06:42
