Boels Ladies Tour: Wild wins stage 2 into Arnhem

Cylance rider takes victory in bunch sprint

Kirsten Wild (Cylance) took victory by a clear margin on the opening road stage of the Boels Ladies Tour, winning a bunch sprint into Arnhem. Even accounting for her slowing down to celebrate, Wild had more than two bike lengths on her competitors for her fourth win of the season.

Lensworld-Kuota’s Maria Giulia Confalonieri pipped Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) into second place. Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) came home safely in the bunch to retain her lead in the overall classification.

There were blue skies above as the race got underway, but wet roads meant debris and several punctures during the neutralised section. Van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) started the day in the leader’s jersey after beating Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) in the prologue.

It was an extremely fast start to the day with attacks coming off the front right from the gun. An early move from Anouska Koster (WM3 Pro Cycling), Georgia Williams (Orica-Scott) and Natalie van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil) mopped up the opening QoM points, but they were quickly brought back into the bunch.

Twisting roads and a smattering of cobbles broke up the bunch until Eri Yonamine (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) jumped clear after just over 20 kilometres of racing. The gap to the Japanese champion yo-yoed as Boels Dolmans looked to manage the peloton. Her advantage was as much as 2:40 at one point, after which several riders sought to join forces with her. Winanda Spoor (Lensworld-Kuota) and Ilona Hoeksma (Hitec Products) did eventually make contact with Yonamine after close to 80 kilometres.

Despite the help, the gap to the leaders reduced under a concerted effort from the bunch behind and, with 20 kilometres to go, they had just 55 seconds.

The finishing circuits took their toll and the leading group dwindled and eventually Yonamine found herself alone once again. The FDJ rider pushed on and still held the peloton at 25 seconds with a handful of kilometres remaining, but she too would be brought back by the bunch with three to go.

WM3 Pro Cycling led the bunch into the final kilometre but nobody had the legs to outgun Wild to the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling3:18:48
2Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
5Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
7Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
8Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team
9Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
10Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
12Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
13Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott
14Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
15Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
16Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
17Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
18Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
19Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott
20Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott
21Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
22Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
23Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota
24Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
25Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
26Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
27Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
28Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
29Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
30Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
31Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
32Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
33Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb
34Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
35Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb
36Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
37Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women
38Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
39Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
40Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
41Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
42Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
43Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
44Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
45Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
46Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
47Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
48Samantha Schneider (USA) USA National Team
49Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
50Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
51Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
52Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
53Leah Thomas (USA) USA National Team
54Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgium National Team
55Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgium National Team
56Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
57Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
58Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
59Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
60Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
61Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
62Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
63Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld - Kuota
64Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota
65Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgium National Team
66Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
67Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott
68Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
69Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
70Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
71Georgia Williams (NZl) Orica Scott
72Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
73Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
74Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
75Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
76Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
77Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
78Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
79Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
80Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
81Daniela Reis (Por) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:00:32
82Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:00:48
83Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:59
84Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:01:03
85Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:12
86Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products0:01:49
87Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott0:02:38
88Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
89Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
90Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld - Kuota0:04:08
91Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:05:20
DNFLotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott3:24:35
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:05
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:07
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:18
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:19
7Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:21
8Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:23
9Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:25
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:27
11Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
12Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott0:00:28
13Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
14Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
15Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:00:32
16Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
17Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
18Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:33
19Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb
20Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
21Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
22Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
23Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott0:00:34
24Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:35
25Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
26Leah Thomas (USA) USA National Team0:00:36
27Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
28Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota0:00:37
29Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products0:00:39
30Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:40
31Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
32Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
33Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
34Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team0:00:41
35Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
36Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
37Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:42
38Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
39Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:43
40Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgium National Team
41Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
42Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:00:44
43Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:45
44Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:46
45Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:47
46Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
47Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
48Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:48
49Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:49
50Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:51
51Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team
52Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
53Georgia Williams (NZl) Orica Scott0:00:52
54Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team
55Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:00:54
56Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott
57Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
58Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
59Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:55
60Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
61Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
62Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team0:00:57
63Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
64Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:58
65Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
66Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products0:00:59
67Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota
68Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:00
69Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgium National Team0:01:01
70Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
71Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgium National Team0:01:03
72Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:01:04
73Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota0:01:05
74Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
75Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:09
76Samantha Schneider (USA) USA National Team0:01:10
77Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women0:01:12
78Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:01:13
79Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
80Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:01:14
81Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld - Kuota
82Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:01:43
83Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:48
84Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:49
85Daniela Reis (Por) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:02:02
86Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:02:10
87Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:02:16
88Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products0:02:39
89Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott0:03:25
90Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld - Kuota0:05:12
91Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:06:42

