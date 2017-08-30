Image 1 of 36 Kirsten Wild (Cylance) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 36 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 36 Tatiana Guderzo (Lensworld-Kuota) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 36 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) ready to collect the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 QOM leader Natalie Van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 36 Winanda Spoor (Lensworld-Kuota) in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb) keeps the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 36 Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) in the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 A big crash brought down several riders in the finale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 Kirsten Wild checks her winning distance before celebrating (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 The classification leaders after stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 Mieke Kröger (Canyon SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 Best young rider Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 Race leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) rolls along (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 Lensworld-Kuota’s Maria Giulia Confalonieri was best of the rest (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 36 Stage winner Kirsten Wild on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 36 Jessica Allen (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 36 Christina Siggaard and Claudia Koster (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 36 Tatiana Guderzo and Simona Frapporti in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 36 Tatiana Guderzo and Simona Frapporti in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 36 Sarah Roy leads Van Vleuten (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 36 Orica-Scott lead for the race leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 36 Orica-Scott lead for the race leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 36 Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 36 Eri Yonamine (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 36 World champion Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 36 World champion Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 36 Stage 2 of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 36 Stage 2 of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 36 Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 36 Julia Soek (Sunweb) after a mechanical (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 36 Stage 2 of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 36 Eri Yonamine (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 36 Kirsten Wild (Cylance) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kirsten Wild (Cylance) took victory by a clear margin on the opening road stage of the Boels Ladies Tour, winning a bunch sprint into Arnhem. Even accounting for her slowing down to celebrate, Wild had more than two bike lengths on her competitors for her fourth win of the season.

Lensworld-Kuota’s Maria Giulia Confalonieri pipped Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) into second place. Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) came home safely in the bunch to retain her lead in the overall classification.

There were blue skies above as the race got underway, but wet roads meant debris and several punctures during the neutralised section. Van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) started the day in the leader’s jersey after beating Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) in the prologue.

It was an extremely fast start to the day with attacks coming off the front right from the gun. An early move from Anouska Koster (WM3 Pro Cycling), Georgia Williams (Orica-Scott) and Natalie van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil) mopped up the opening QoM points, but they were quickly brought back into the bunch.

Twisting roads and a smattering of cobbles broke up the bunch until Eri Yonamine (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) jumped clear after just over 20 kilometres of racing. The gap to the Japanese champion yo-yoed as Boels Dolmans looked to manage the peloton. Her advantage was as much as 2:40 at one point, after which several riders sought to join forces with her. Winanda Spoor (Lensworld-Kuota) and Ilona Hoeksma (Hitec Products) did eventually make contact with Yonamine after close to 80 kilometres.

Despite the help, the gap to the leaders reduced under a concerted effort from the bunch behind and, with 20 kilometres to go, they had just 55 seconds.

The finishing circuits took their toll and the leading group dwindled and eventually Yonamine found herself alone once again. The FDJ rider pushed on and still held the peloton at 25 seconds with a handful of kilometres remaining, but she too would be brought back by the bunch with three to go.

WM3 Pro Cycling led the bunch into the final kilometre but nobody had the legs to outgun Wild to the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 3:18:48 2 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 7 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women 8 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team 9 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team 10 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 11 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 12 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team 13 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott 14 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 15 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 16 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 17 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 18 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 19 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott 20 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott 21 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team 22 Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team 23 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota 24 Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 25 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 26 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 27 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team 28 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 29 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 30 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team 31 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team 32 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 33 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb 34 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling Team 35 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb 36 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 37 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women 38 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 39 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 40 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 41 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 42 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 43 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5 44 Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team 45 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 46 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling Team 47 Skylar Schneider (USA) USA National Team 48 Samantha Schneider (USA) USA National Team 49 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 50 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 51 Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team 52 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 53 Leah Thomas (USA) USA National Team 54 Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgium National Team 55 Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgium National Team 56 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 57 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 58 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb 59 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 60 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 61 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team 62 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 63 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld - Kuota 64 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota 65 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgium National Team 66 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women 67 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott 68 Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team 69 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 70 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 71 Georgia Williams (NZl) Orica Scott 72 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 73 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 74 Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team 75 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 76 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 77 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 78 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 79 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 80 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 81 Daniela Reis (Por) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:00:32 82 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:00:48 83 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:59 84 Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products 0:01:03 85 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:12 86 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products 0:01:49 87 Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott 0:02:38 88 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team 89 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products 90 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld - Kuota 0:04:08 91 Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:05:20 DNF Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team