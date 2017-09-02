Trending

Boels Ladies Tour: Van der Breggen nabs stage 5

Van Vleuten finishes second and retains race lead

Image 1 of 20

Anna van der Breggen wins the fifth stage of the Boels Ladies Tour

Anna van der Breggen wins the fifth stage of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 20

Annemiek van Vleuten after stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour

Annemiek van Vleuten after stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 20

Anna van der Breggen and Annemiek van Vleuten on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour

Anna van der Breggen and Annemiek van Vleuten on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 20

WM3 setting the pace in the peloton on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour

WM3 setting the pace in the peloton on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 20

Stage 5 of teh Boels Ladies Tour

Stage 5 of teh Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 20

Splits forming on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour

Splits forming on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 20

Christine Majerus leading a small move on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour

Christine Majerus leading a small move on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 20

Annemiek van Vleuten in the orange Boels Ladies Tour leader's jersey in select company on stage 5

Annemiek van Vleuten in the orange Boels Ladies Tour leader's jersey in select company on stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 20

Amy Pieters on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour

Amy Pieters on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 20

Anna van der Breggen after her stage 5 victory at the Boels Ladies Tour

Anna van der Breggen after her stage 5 victory at the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 20

Anna van der Breggen on the podium following her stage 5 victory at the Boels Ladies Tour

Anna van der Breggen on the podium following her stage 5 victory at the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 20

Annemiek van Vleuten remained atop the general classification after the fifth stage of the Boels Ladies Tour

Annemiek van Vleuten remained atop the general classification after the fifth stage of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 20

Annemiek van Vleuten at the Boels Ladies Tour

Annemiek van Vleuten at the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 20

The major jerseys after stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour

The major jerseys after stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 20

Anna van der Breggen and Annemiek van Vleuten on the move at the Boels Ladies Tour

Anna van der Breggen and Annemiek van Vleuten on the move at the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 20

Orica-Scott at the Boels Ladies Tour

Orica-Scott at the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 20

Anna van der Breggen tries her luck on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour

Anna van der Breggen tries her luck on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 20

Anna van der Breggen leading the way on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour

Anna van der Breggen leading the way on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 20

Amy Pieters crossing the line on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour

Amy Pieters crossing the line on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 20

The Boels Ladies Tour peloton on stage 5

The Boels Ladies Tour peloton on stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) won Saturday's fifth stage of the Boels Ladies Tour, making a late escape with race leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) and then beating her compatriot in a two-rider sprint in Vaals.

The stage saw a number of splits and regroupings throughout the afternoon on a lumpy parcours in the Dutch Limburg, with multiple breakaway moves getting clear only to be mopped back up before long. The pack gradually shed riders as the day wore on, making it even harder for the peloton to close down the powerful Dutch pair when Van der Breggen jumped and Van Vleuten bridged on the final lap of a small finishing circuit.

The duo quickly built a sizable advantage and then battled for the stage victory between themselves, with Van der Breggen seizing the win. Her Boels Dolmans teammate won the sprint for third in the chasing peloton.

Van Vleuten remains comfortably in the race lead after five stages, sitting 43 seconds up on second-placed Van der Breggen with only Sunday's finale left to race. Sunweb's Ellen van Dijk currently rounds out the provisional GC podium in third overall at 1:03 back.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:44:27
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:48
4Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
5Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team
6Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
7Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
8Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
9Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
11Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
12Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
13Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
14Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women
15Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
16Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
17Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
18Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
19Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
20Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:24
21Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:02:35
22Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:02:52
23Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
24Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
25Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
26Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
27Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
28Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
29Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team
30Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team
31Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
32Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
33Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:04:08
34Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:04:10
35Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:04:36
36Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
37Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
38Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
39Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
40Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
41Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
42Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
43Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
44Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
45Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
46Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
47Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
48Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
49Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women
50Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
51Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
52Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
53Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:36
54Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
55Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:11:55
56Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:12:33
57Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
58Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
59Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
60Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
61Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
62Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team
63Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:19:20
64Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
65Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
66Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
67Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
68Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
69Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
70Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
71Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
72Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
73Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
74Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
75Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team
76Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
77Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
78Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team0:22:25
79Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
OTLSarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
OTLTone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
OTLChanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
DNFLauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
DNFFloortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
DNFRachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFCharlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
DNFBryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
DNFAnnalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
DNFKaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing3pts
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
3Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini1

Mountain 1, Hellebeukersweg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling5pts
2Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini3
3Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team1

Mountain 2, Groenenweg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini5pts
2Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing3
3Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Mountain 3, Groenenweg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women5pts
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High51

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam11:14:57
2Wiggle High50:00:48
3Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:24
4FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:52
5Orica Scott Women0:03:48
6Ale Cipollini0:04:56
7United States
8WM3 Pro Cycling Team0:06:14
9Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:40
10Team Veloconcept Women0:08:24
11Team Sunweb
12Lensworld - Kuota0:23:08
13Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil CT0:24:55
14National Team Belgium0:33:09
15Hitec Products0:41:40
16Lares - Waowdeals Women CT

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women10:28:50
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:43
3Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:03
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:24
5Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women0:01:49
6Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:55
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:19
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:02:26
9Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:02:27
10Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:02:41
11Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling0:02:43
12Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team0:02:45
13Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:11
14Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:24
15Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini0:03:38
16Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:03:56
17Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High50:03:57
18Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team0:04:08
19Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:04:17
20Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:36
21Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:52
22Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team0:05:02
23Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:05:18
24Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:05:26
25Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:05:29
26Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:05:43
27Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini0:05:51
28Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:05:54
29Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:06:02
30Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:09
31Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:06:23
32Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team0:06:27
33Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team0:06:30
34Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
35Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:06:32
36Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:06:46
37Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:07:07
38Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:07:11
39Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:07:13
40Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:07:21
41Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:07:31
42Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
43Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
44Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:07:35
45Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women0:07:36
46Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:07:46
47Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:07:48
48Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:53
49Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:07:56
50Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:08:02
51Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products0:08:03
52Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:08:31
53Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:11:28
54Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:12:37
55Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:15:10
56Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:15:18
57Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:15:37
58Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team0:15:45
59Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:15:46
60Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:15:51
61Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team0:16:42
62Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team0:17:57
63Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:21:56
64Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:22:06
65Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling0:22:21
66Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:22:35
67Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:23:21
68Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products0:23:35
69Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women0:23:47
70Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team0:23:48
71Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:24:23
72Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals0:25:01
73Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High50:25:29
74Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals0:25:36
75Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:26:13
76Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products0:26:14
77Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team0:27:13
78Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:27:29
79Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota0:29:20

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women77pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing73
3Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam58
4Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women52
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam41
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling39
7Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota29
8Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam27
9Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing24
10Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope22
11Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini20
12Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women18
13Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing18
14Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini14
15Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team14
16Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam14
17Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High513
18Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women13
19Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team12
20Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini12
21Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women11
22Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope10
23Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team10
24Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling10
25Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team10
26Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope9
27Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women9
28Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota8
29Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling7
30Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing5
31Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High55
32Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling4
33Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High54
34Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High53
35Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team3
36Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling3
37Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini2

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota9pts
2Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing3
3Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
4Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini2
5Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope2
6Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini1
7Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team1
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
9Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling7pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women5
3Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini5
4Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team4
5Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
6Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing3
7Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini3
8Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3
9Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota2
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High51
11Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
12Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products1
13Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team10:35:36
2Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:45
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:45
4Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:08:51
5Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team0:08:59
6Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:15:10
7Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team0:20:27

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam31:31:41
2Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:06
3Wiggle High50:03:14
4Orica Scott Women0:05:53
5FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:06
6United States0:06:40
7WM3 Pro Cycling Team0:08:47
8Team Sunweb0:09:28
9Ale Cipollini0:09:55
10Team Veloconcept Women0:11:45
11Cylance Pro Cycling0:12:45
12Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil CT0:29:26
13Lensworld - Kuota0:30:39
14National Team Belgium0:39:27
15Hitec Products0:47:14
16Lares - Waowdeals Women CT0:50:15

 

