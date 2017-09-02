Boels Ladies Tour: Van der Breggen nabs stage 5
Van Vleuten finishes second and retains race lead
Stage 5: Strampoy - Vaals
Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) won Saturday's fifth stage of the Boels Ladies Tour, making a late escape with race leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) and then beating her compatriot in a two-rider sprint in Vaals.
The stage saw a number of splits and regroupings throughout the afternoon on a lumpy parcours in the Dutch Limburg, with multiple breakaway moves getting clear only to be mopped back up before long. The pack gradually shed riders as the day wore on, making it even harder for the peloton to close down the powerful Dutch pair when Van der Breggen jumped and Van Vleuten bridged on the final lap of a small finishing circuit.
The duo quickly built a sizable advantage and then battled for the stage victory between themselves, with Van der Breggen seizing the win. Her Boels Dolmans teammate won the sprint for third in the chasing peloton.
Van Vleuten remains comfortably in the race lead after five stages, sitting 43 seconds up on second-placed Van der Breggen with only Sunday's finale left to race. Sunweb's Ellen van Dijk currently rounds out the provisional GC podium in third overall at 1:03 back.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:44:27
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:48
|4
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|5
|Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team
|6
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|9
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|11
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|12
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|13
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|14
|Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women
|15
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|16
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|17
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|18
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|19
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|20
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:24
|21
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|22
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:02:52
|23
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|24
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|25
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
|26
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|27
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|28
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|29
|Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team
|30
|Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team
|31
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|32
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|33
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:04:08
|34
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:04:10
|35
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:04:36
|36
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|37
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
|38
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|39
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|40
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|41
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|42
|Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
|43
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|44
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|45
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|46
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|47
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|48
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|49
|Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|50
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|51
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|52
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|53
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:36
|54
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|55
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:11:55
|56
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:12:33
|57
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|58
|Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
|59
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|60
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|61
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|62
|Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team
|63
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:19:20
|64
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|65
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
|66
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|67
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|68
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|69
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|70
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|71
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|72
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|73
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|74
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|75
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team
|76
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|77
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|78
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:22:25
|79
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|OTL
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|OTL
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|OTL
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|DNF
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|DNF
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|DNF
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|3
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|3
|3
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|3
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|5
|pts
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|11:14:57
|2
|Wiggle High5
|0:00:48
|3
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:24
|4
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:52
|5
|Orica Scott Women
|0:03:48
|6
|Ale Cipollini
|0:04:56
|7
|United States
|8
|WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:14
|9
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:40
|10
|Team Veloconcept Women
|0:08:24
|11
|Team Sunweb
|12
|Lensworld - Kuota
|0:23:08
|13
|Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil CT
|0:24:55
|14
|National Team Belgium
|0:33:09
|15
|Hitec Products
|0:41:40
|16
|Lares - Waowdeals Women CT
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|10:28:50
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:43
|3
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:03
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:24
|5
|Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:01:49
|6
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:55
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:19
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:02:26
|9
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:02:27
|10
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:02:41
|11
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:02:43
|12
|Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team
|0:02:45
|13
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:11
|14
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:24
|15
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|0:03:38
|16
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:03:56
|17
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:03:57
|18
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:04:08
|19
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:04:17
|20
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:36
|21
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:52
|22
|Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team
|0:05:02
|23
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:05:18
|24
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:05:26
|25
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:05:29
|26
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:05:43
|27
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|0:05:51
|28
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:05:54
|29
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:06:02
|30
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:09
|31
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:06:23
|32
|Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team
|0:06:27
|33
|Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
|0:06:30
|34
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|35
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:06:32
|36
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:06:46
|37
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:07:07
|38
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:07:11
|39
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:07:13
|40
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:07:21
|41
|Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:07:31
|42
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|43
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|44
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:07:35
|45
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:07:36
|46
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:07:46
|47
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:07:48
|48
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:53
|49
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:07:56
|50
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:08:02
|51
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:08:03
|52
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:08:31
|53
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:11:28
|54
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:12:37
|55
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:15:10
|56
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:15:18
|57
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:15:37
|58
|Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
|0:15:45
|59
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:15:46
|60
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:15:51
|61
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:16:42
|62
|Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team
|0:17:57
|63
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:21:56
|64
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:22:06
|65
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:22:21
|66
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:22:35
|67
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:23:21
|68
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:23:35
|69
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:23:47
|70
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:23:48
|71
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:24:23
|72
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:25:01
|73
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:25:29
|74
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:25:36
|75
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:26:13
|76
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:26:14
|77
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:27:13
|78
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:27:29
|79
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:29:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|77
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|73
|3
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|58
|4
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|52
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|41
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|39
|7
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|29
|8
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|27
|9
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|24
|10
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|22
|11
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|20
|12
|Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women
|18
|13
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|18
|14
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|14
|15
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
|14
|16
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|14
|17
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|13
|18
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|19
|Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team
|12
|20
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|12
|21
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|11
|22
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|23
|Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
|10
|24
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|10
|25
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team
|10
|26
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|27
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
|9
|28
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|8
|29
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|7
|30
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|31
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|5
|32
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|4
|33
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|4
|34
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|3
|35
|Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team
|3
|36
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|3
|37
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|9
|pts
|2
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|3
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|4
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|2
|5
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|6
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|1
|7
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
|1
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|9
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|7
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|5
|3
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|5
|4
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|6
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|7
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|3
|8
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|9
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|2
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|11
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|12
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
|1
|13
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|10:35:36
|2
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:45
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:45
|4
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:08:51
|5
|Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team
|0:08:59
|6
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:15:10
|7
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:20:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|31:31:41
|2
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:06
|3
|Wiggle High5
|0:03:14
|4
|Orica Scott Women
|0:05:53
|5
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:06
|6
|United States
|0:06:40
|7
|WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:47
|8
|Team Sunweb
|0:09:28
|9
|Ale Cipollini
|0:09:55
|10
|Team Veloconcept Women
|0:11:45
|11
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:12:45
|12
|Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil CT
|0:29:26
|13
|Lensworld - Kuota
|0:30:39
|14
|National Team Belgium
|0:39:27
|15
|Hitec Products
|0:47:14
|16
|Lares - Waowdeals Women CT
|0:50:15
