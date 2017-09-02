Image 1 of 20 Anna van der Breggen wins the fifth stage of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 20 Annemiek van Vleuten after stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 20 Anna van der Breggen and Annemiek van Vleuten on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 20 WM3 setting the pace in the peloton on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 20 Stage 5 of teh Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 20 Splits forming on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 20 Christine Majerus leading a small move on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 20 Annemiek van Vleuten in the orange Boels Ladies Tour leader's jersey in select company on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 20 Amy Pieters on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 20 Anna van der Breggen after her stage 5 victory at the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 20 Anna van der Breggen on the podium following her stage 5 victory at the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 20 Annemiek van Vleuten remained atop the general classification after the fifth stage of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 20 Annemiek van Vleuten at the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 20 The major jerseys after stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 20 Anna van der Breggen and Annemiek van Vleuten on the move at the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 20 Orica-Scott at the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 20 Anna van der Breggen tries her luck on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 20 Anna van der Breggen leading the way on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 20 Amy Pieters crossing the line on stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 20 The Boels Ladies Tour peloton on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) won Saturday's fifth stage of the Boels Ladies Tour, making a late escape with race leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) and then beating her compatriot in a two-rider sprint in Vaals.

The stage saw a number of splits and regroupings throughout the afternoon on a lumpy parcours in the Dutch Limburg, with multiple breakaway moves getting clear only to be mopped back up before long. The pack gradually shed riders as the day wore on, making it even harder for the peloton to close down the powerful Dutch pair when Van der Breggen jumped and Van Vleuten bridged on the final lap of a small finishing circuit.

The duo quickly built a sizable advantage and then battled for the stage victory between themselves, with Van der Breggen seizing the win. Her Boels Dolmans teammate won the sprint for third in the chasing peloton.

Van Vleuten remains comfortably in the race lead after five stages, sitting 43 seconds up on second-placed Van der Breggen with only Sunday's finale left to race. Sunweb's Ellen van Dijk currently rounds out the provisional GC podium in third overall at 1:03 back.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3:44:27 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:48 4 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 5 Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team 6 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 7 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 8 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 9 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 11 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 12 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 13 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5 14 Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women 15 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 16 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 17 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 18 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women 19 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 20 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:24 21 Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:02:35 22 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini 0:02:52 23 Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini 24 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 25 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team 26 Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 27 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 28 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini 29 Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team 30 Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team 31 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 32 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 33 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:04:08 34 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:04:10 35 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:04:36 36 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 37 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women 38 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini 39 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 40 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 41 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 42 Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team 43 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 44 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals 45 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 46 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 47 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 48 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 49 Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women 50 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 51 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 52 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 53 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:36 54 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 55 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:11:55 56 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:12:33 57 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women 58 Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team 59 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini 60 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team 61 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 62 Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team 63 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:19:20 64 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 65 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products 66 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 67 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women 68 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 69 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 70 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota 71 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 72 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals 73 Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals 74 Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women 75 Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team 76 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 77 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products 78 Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team 0:22:25 79 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 OTL Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals OTL Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products OTL Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team DNF Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling DNF Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women DNF Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling DNF Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products DNF Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals DNF Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota DNF Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 pts 2 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 3 Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini 1

Mountain 1, Hellebeukersweg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 3 3 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2, Groenenweg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini 5 pts 2 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 3 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Mountain 3, Groenenweg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women 5 pts 2 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 11:14:57 2 Wiggle High5 0:00:48 3 Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:24 4 FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:52 5 Orica Scott Women 0:03:48 6 Ale Cipollini 0:04:56 7 United States 8 WM3 Pro Cycling Team 0:06:14 9 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:06:40 10 Team Veloconcept Women 0:08:24 11 Team Sunweb 12 Lensworld - Kuota 0:23:08 13 Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil CT 0:24:55 14 National Team Belgium 0:33:09 15 Hitec Products 0:41:40 16 Lares - Waowdeals Women CT

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women 10:28:50 2 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:43 3 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:03 4 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:24 5 Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women 0:01:49 6 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:55 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:19 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:02:26 9 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:02:27 10 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:02:41 11 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:02:43 12 Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team 0:02:45 13 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:11 14 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:24 15 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 0:03:38 16 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:03:56 17 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:03:57 18 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team 0:04:08 19 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:04:17 20 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:04:36 21 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:52 22 Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team 0:05:02 23 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:05:18 24 Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:05:26 25 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:05:29 26 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:05:43 27 Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini 0:05:51 28 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:05:54 29 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:06:02 30 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:06:09 31 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:06:23 32 Katharine Hall (USA) US National Team 0:06:27 33 Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team 0:06:30 34 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini 35 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:06:32 36 Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:06:46 37 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini 0:07:07 38 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals 0:07:11 39 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:07:13 40 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:07:21 41 Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:07:31 42 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini 43 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 44 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:07:35 45 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women 0:07:36 46 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:07:46 47 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:07:48 48 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:53 49 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:07:56 50 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:08:02 51 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 0:08:03 52 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:08:31 53 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:11:28 54 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:12:37 55 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:15:10 56 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:15:18 57 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:15:37 58 Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team 0:15:45 59 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:15:46 60 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini 0:15:51 61 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team 0:16:42 62 Samantha Schneider (USA) US National Team 0:17:57 63 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:21:56 64 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:22:06 65 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:22:21 66 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:22:35 67 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 0:23:21 68 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products 0:23:35 69 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women 0:23:47 70 Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team 0:23:48 71 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:24:23 72 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals 0:25:01 73 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:25:29 74 Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals 0:25:36 75 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:26:13 76 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products 0:26:14 77 Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team 0:27:13 78 Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:27:29 79 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota 0:29:20

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women 77 pts 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 73 3 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 58 4 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 52 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 41 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 39 7 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 29 8 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 27 9 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 24 10 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 22 11 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini 20 12 Linda Villumsen (NZL) Team Veloconcept Women 18 13 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 18 14 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 14 15 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team 14 16 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 14 17 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 13 18 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 13 19 Ruth Winder (USA) US National Team 12 20 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini 12 21 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women 11 22 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 10 23 Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team 10 24 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 10 25 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgian National Team 10 26 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 9 27 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women 9 28 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 8 29 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 7 30 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 5 31 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 5 32 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 4 33 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 4 34 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5 3 35 Leah Thomas (USA) US National Team 3 36 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 3 37 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini 2

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota 9 pts 2 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 3 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 4 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 2 5 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 6 Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini 1 7 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team 1 8 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 9 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 7 pts 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women 5 3 Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini 5 4 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 4 5 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 6 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 7 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 3 8 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 3 9 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota 2 10 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 1 11 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 12 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products 1 13 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 10:35:36 2 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 0:00:45 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:45 4 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:08:51 5 Skylar Schneider (USA) US National Team 0:08:59 6 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:15:10 7 Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Belgian National Team 0:20:27