Baloise Ladies Tour stage 4: Zoe Bäckstedt wins two stages in one day, extends overall lead after stage 4 individual time trial
Canyon-Sram zondacrypto all-rounder smashes race against the clock with winning time of 13:23 in Maldegem
It was a memorable day for Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto), who won two stages at the Baloise Ladies Tour on Saturday and extended her lead in the overall classification ahead of the finale on Sunday.
After winning the stage 3 road race in the morning, Bäckstedt went on to win the stage 4 time trial held later in the afternoon in Maldegem.
She covered the 10.4km individual time trial in a winning time of 13:23, claiming the stage win by four seconds ahead of Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) and 13 seconds ahead of Marthe Goossens (AG Insurance-Soudal).
It was Bäckstedt's third win at the Baloise Ladies Tour after also winning the prologue on Wednesday in Yerseke, where she first took the leader's jersey.
Bäckstedt then lost the leader's jersey on stage 1 into Knokke-Heist to Charlotte Kool (Picnic PostNL), but gained it back after winning stage 3's 87.4km road race into Maldegem earlier today.
After also winning the stage 4 time trial, Bäckstedt now leads the overall classification by 12 seconds ahead of Van Dijk and 26 seconds ahead of Goossens as the race heads into the fifth and final stage in Zwevegem on Sunday.
Results
