Baloise Ladies Tour stage 4: Zoe Bäckstedt wins two stages in one day, extends overall lead after stage 4 individual time trial

Canyon-Sram zondacrypto all-rounder smashes race against the clock with winning time of 13:23 in Maldegem

Zoe Bäckstedt wins stage 4 time trial at Baloise Ladies Tour
It was a memorable day for Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto), who won two stages at the Baloise Ladies Tour on Saturday and extended her lead in the overall classification ahead of the finale on Sunday.

After winning the stage 3 road race in the morning, Bäckstedt went on to win the stage 4 time trial held later in the afternoon in Maldegem.

