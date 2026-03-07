Vuelta a Extremadura: Chiara Consonni wins bunch sprint on stage 2

Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) won stage 2 of Vuelta a Extremadura Femenina in a bunch sprint, holding off Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-SUEZ).

Consonni launched her sprint after teammate Zoe Bäckstedt gave her the leadout in the final kilometre. Bäckstedt was able to hold her position and retained the leader's jersey for a second day.

Stage 2 provided a relatively flat day with 132.8km from Pueblonuevo del Guadiana to Fuente del Maestre, with just one category 3 climb, Fuente del Maestre (4.1km at 2.7%) with 33km to go.

Sheyla Gutiérrez (Movistar) was the first rider across the climb, and continued on a solo breakaway with aspirations of a victory. She had pushed away from the peloton by just over three minutes with 60km to go.

With just 8km to go, Claire Steels joined her teammate at the front of the race, but the peloton soon swarmed the pair. Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto took over at the front and set up the win for Consonni, her first victory of the season.

Results

