Vuelta a Extremadura: Chiara Consonni wins bunch sprint on stage 2

Race Results
By published

Zoe Bäckstedt gives teammate early leadout for victory and retains GC lead

FUENTE DEL MAESTRE, SPAIN - MARCH 07: Chiara Consonni of Italy and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 4th Vuelta Extremadura Feminas 2026, Stage 2 a 132.8km stage from Pueblonuevo del Guadiana to Fuente del Maestre on March 07, 2026 in Fuente del Maestre, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Vuelta a Extremadura: Chiara Consonni of Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto celebrates stage 2 win (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) won stage 2 of Vuelta a Extremadura Femenina in a bunch sprint, holding off Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-SUEZ).

Consonni launched her sprint after teammate Zoe Bäckstedt gave her the leadout in the final kilometre. Bäckstedt was able to hold her position and retained the leader's jersey for a second day.

Sheyla Gutiérrez (Movistar) was the first rider across the climb, and continued on a solo breakaway with aspirations of a victory. She had pushed away from the peloton by just over three minutes with 60km to go.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

TOPICS
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.