Giro dell'Appennino: Ludovico Crescioli fastest in three-way sprint to claim victory

Ludovico Crescioli (Team Polti VisitMalta) was the fastest in a three-way sprint to take the victory at Giro dell'Appennino on Sunday.

The Italian took the win on home roads ahead of his teammate Thomas Pesenti, while Domenico Pozzovivo (Solution Tech NIPPO Rali) claimed the third spot on the podium in Genoa.

The 87th Giro dell'Appennino offered the peloton a 196.8km one-day race from Novi Ligure to Genoa. The three riders escaped the peloton late in the race over the Madonna della Guardia and held a slim lead on the reduced field into Genoa.

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