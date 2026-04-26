Giro dell'Appennino: Ludovico Crescioli fastest in three-way sprint to claim victory
1-2 finish for Team Polti VisitMalta as Thomas Pesenti crosses the line in second place, Domenico Pozzovivo takes third in Genoa
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Ludovico Crescioli (Team Polti VisitMalta) was the fastest in a three-way sprint to take the victory at Giro dell'Appennino on Sunday.
The Italian took the win on home roads ahead of his teammate Thomas Pesenti, while Domenico Pozzovivo (Solution Tech NIPPO Rali) claimed the third spot on the podium in Genoa.
The 87th Giro dell'Appennino offered the peloton a 196.8km one-day race from Novi Ligure to Genoa. The three riders escaped the peloton late in the race over the Madonna della Guardia and held a slim lead on the reduced field into Genoa.Article continues below
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.
She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
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