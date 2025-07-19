Baloise Ladies Tour: Zoe Bäckstedt takes stunning solo victory on stage 3 metres ahead of chasing pack

British rider attacked alongside second-place Marie Schreiber in final kilometres on the first of today's two stages

MALDEGEM, BELGIUM - JULY 19: Zoe Backstedt of Great Britain and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 11th Baloise Ladies Tour 2025, Stage 3a a 87.4km stage from Maldegem to Maldegem on July 19, 2025 in Maldegem, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon//SRAM Zondacrypto) took a spectacular solo victory in Maldegem on stage 3 of the Baloise Ladies Tour, holding off a charging peloton by only metres from a two-rider attack in the closing kilometres.

Bäckstedt followed a move from Margaux Vigié (Team Visma–Lease a Bike) with only 2.3km to go to the finish of today's two-stage day (with this morning's stage being called 3a in some places). She dropped the Team Visma–Lease a Bike rider and was joined by Marie Schreiber (Team SD Worx-Protime) for a final 2km two-up time trial in the shadow of a charging peloton.

