Baloise Ladies Tour: Zoe Bäckstedt takes stunning solo victory on stage 3 metres ahead of chasing pack

Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon//SRAM Zondacrypto) took a spectacular solo victory in Maldegem on stage 3 of the Baloise Ladies Tour, holding off a charging peloton by only metres from a two-rider attack in the closing kilometres.

Bäckstedt followed a move from Margaux Vigié (Team Visma–Lease a Bike) with only 2.3km to go to the finish of today's two-stage day (with this morning's stage being called 3a in some places). She dropped the Team Visma–Lease a Bike rider and was joined by Marie Schreiber (Team SD Worx-Protime) for a final 2km two-up time trial in the shadow of a charging peloton.

The momentum briefly sapped out of the chase with just over 1km remaining, which gave Schreiber and Bäckstedt a brief window to extend their gap before charging onto a shallow ascent to the final sprint.

More to follow...

