Zoe Bäckstedt wins the 2025 Baloise Ladies Tour

Martina Fidanza (Team Visma–Lease a Bike) takes stage 5 win in final sprint

Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) became the youngest winner ever of the Baloise Ladies Tour as she claimed overall general classification victory on stage 5, while Martina Fidanza (Team Visma–Lease a Bike) claimed the final sprint.

The stage witnessed a chaotic finish as a huge crash occurred ahead of the finishing straight, involving Charlotte Kool (Team Picnic-PostNL) and a number of other riders. However, Team Visma–Lease a Bike as Nienke Veenhoven (Team Visma–Lease a Bike) laid down a powerful lead-out for Fidanza.

